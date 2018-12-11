The 25 most popular amusement parks of 2018

caption There are some amusement parks that are worth the price of entrance fee. source The Island in Pigeon Forge/Facebook

Trip Advisor ranks the best amusement parks based on visitor comments.

Visitors have shared how to get the most for your money and what’s great about each park.

While Disneyland continues to be one of the most popular, other parks are also popular.

Love them or hate them, a day spent at a theme park almost guarantees a memorable outing. As such, TripAdvisor’s users have named their favorite amusement parks of their year.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, a few names dominate the list, but there are likely some parks on there that you’ve never heard of.

Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, Japan is themed after popular movies.

caption The Japanese location has rides after movies like Jurassic Park and Back to the Future. source Momopy/ Wikimedia Commons

Modeled after Universal Studios’ American locations, Universal Studios Japan in Osaka features rides and attractions themed after popular movies like Jurassic Park, Spider-Man, Jaws, Back to the Future and The Terminator.

Paultons Park in Romsey, United Kingdom has a good deal.

caption Peppa Pig world lives here. source Flickr/PaultonsPark

The only British theme park on the list, Paultons Park in Romsey, England is also known as the Home of Peppa Pig World. The park’s best feature may be its two-for-one deal, which allows guests to return to the park for free the day after their first visit.

Leolandia in Capriate San Gervasio, Italy has unique attractions.

caption It’s got an artistic flair. source Sys76/ Wikimedia Commons

Just 20 minutes from fashion capital Milan, Leolandia in Capriate San Gervasio, Italy offers a variety of unique attractions. Along with roller coasters and rides, the park features an aquarium, a farm, and a Leonardo Da Vinci Museum.

Efteling in Kaatsheuvel, The Netherlands is like a fairytale.

caption This park is an hour away from Amsterdam. source Rob Dammers/Flickr

The perfect day trip from Amsterdam, TripAdvisor dubs Efteling “Holland’s hidden gem”. Located in Kaatsheuvel, just an hour’s train from The Netherlands’ capital city, the theme park is loved for its fairytale-like atmosphere which enchants children and adults alike.

Busch Gardens in Tampa, Florida combines wildlife and roller coasters.

caption Busch Gardens has one of the tallest and fastest roller coasters. source ClaudiaTampa39/ Wikimedia Commons

Just an hour and a half south of Orlando, Busch Gardens in Tampa, Florida is the perfect place for both wildlife and roller coaster enthusiasts. The park features over 12,000 animals as well as some of the tallest and fastest roller coasters in the Southeast US.

Hong Kong Disneyland in Hong Kong, China hosts Mickey on the other side of the world.

caption This is the perfect break from busy life, according to one reviewer. source EnchantedFairy/iStock

Visitors to Hong Kong Disneyland on Lantau Island can get all the magic of Disney on the opposite side of the world from Mickey’s original home in Florida. One reviewer commented that the park felt like the perfect escape from Hong Kong’s busy city life.

Universal Studios Singapore in Sentosa Island, Singapore is its only movie-themed park.

caption Singapore has lots of the same attractions as America’s and more re-designed one. source ashleyt/ Wikimedia Commons

Boasting the title of Singapore’s only movie-theme park, Universal Studios‘ Singapore location offers a number of rides that mirror their American counterparts alongside 18 attractions that were re-designed specifically for their new home in Asia.

PortAventura in Salou, Spain is the biggest resort destination in the Mediterranean.

caption There are three different sections. source Flickr / Pavlo Hryhorash

PortAventura World in Salou, Spain is just an hour away from Barcelona on the coast of the Mediterranean Sea. The largest family destination resort in the Mediterranean, the park is divided into three different areas: PortAventura Park, PortAventura Caribe Aquatic Park, and Ferrari Land Park.

Walt Disney Studios Park in Marne-la-Vallee, France has some unique attractions.

caption Paris’ version has a Ratatouille-themed ride. source Andrei Dan Suciu/ Wikimedia Commons

Modeled after Hollywood Studios, Walt Disney Studios Park focuses on celebrating cinema and showbiz. The most recent addition to Disneyland Paris, the park features familiar rides like the Tower of Terror and Toy Story Land, as well as a Ratatouille-themed ride and restaurant.

Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri has rides, craftsmen, and attractions.

caption Silver Dollar City lets you enjoy some water rides. source Shane Adams/Flickr

Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri brings six festivals, thrill rides and attractions, live shows, and over 100 demonstrating craftsmen all to one giant park. Guests can stay on dry land or choose to take a dip – along with roller coasters, the park also features water rides.

Disney’s California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California has an iconic ferris wheel.

caption This park is highly recognizable. source Sam Howzit/Flickr

Recognizable in photos by its giant Mickey Mouse Ferris Wheel, Disney’s California Adventure Park has an incredible skyline and incredible rides to match. The park, rated the #1 attraction in Anaheim, draws crowds for its old-school wooden roller coaster and live performances.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida

caption This park in Florida will have you thinking you are in Hollywood. source Jedi94/ Wikimedia Commons

The smallest of Walt Disney World Resort’s four Florida parks, Hollywood Studios gives guests a behind-the-scenes look at everything Disney. The park features shows, backstage tours, and restaurants, all themed around the glamour of Old Hollywood.

Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California is the West Coast sibling of Disney World.

caption It is smaller than Disney World but still popular. source Getty Images/Allan Grant/The LIFE Picture Collection/TASCHEN

The younger sibling of the Orlando mega-park, Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California brings the magic of Disney to the Golden State. Though smaller than its counterpart, reviewers still love the park for offering fun, special moments to visitors of all ages.

Beto Carrero World in Penha, Brazil gives free entrance tickets to people celebrating their birthday.

caption This park has a zoo and rides. source Eduardo Fonseca/Flickr

The only South American park on the list, Beto Carrero World brings shows, rides, games and a zoo to guests in Penha, Brazil. It’s the perfect spot to celebrate another trip around the sun-those visiting on their birthday get free entrance to the park.

SeaWorld in Orlando, Florida has faced controversy but remains a favorite.

caption SeaWorld has rides and shows. source Thomson Reuters

Beloved and controversial, SeaWorld Orlando still brings in crowds from around the world for their famous dolphin shows and themed rides. Inside, guests have the opportunity to ride Mako, the tallest, fastest and longest roller coaster across all of Orlando’s many theme parks.

Disneyland Paris in Marne-la-Vallee, France has lots of the same attractions as the parks in Florida and California.

caption Disneyland Paris is a bit smaller than its American counterparts but has classics like Space Mountain. source Richard Bord/Getty Images

Disneyland Paris offers a European audience a bit of Mickey Mouse magic. Though smaller than the American parks, Disneyland Paris offers many of the same attractions as the Florida and California resorts, including Space Mountain and extravagant fireworks shows.

The Island in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee features Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville.

caption The park is known for its ferris wheel. source The Island in Pigeon Forge/Facebook

Located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, the 23-acre Island in Pigeon Forge park is home to popular attractions like Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville Restaurant and Island Hotel, as well as Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen restaurant. The Island is best known for the Smoky Mountain Ferris Wheel, which gives visitors an incredible view of the surrounding landscape.

Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen, Denmark is the oldest amusement park in Europe.

caption The best time to visit is between April and September. source Wikimedia Commons

Reviewers who visited Copenhagen between mid-April to mid-September believe Tivoli Gardens is an absolute must. The amusement park, which offers more than two dozen rides and gorgeous decorations, is more than 150 years old – one of the oldest in Europe.

Europa-Park in Rust, Germany has lots of five-star reviews.

caption The park is located next to the Black Forest. source Jonaslange/ Wikimedia

Over 80% of reviewers gave Europa-Park a five-star review. Tucked between the Black Forest and the Vosges Mountains in Rust, Germany, visitors claim the theme park is one of the most beautiful in all of Europe.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Orlando, Florida takes you around the world— including to Pandora.

caption Animal Kingdom just opened an Avatar-themed section. source Paul Brennan/Flickr

The second top-rated Disney attraction to make the list, the Animal Kingdom is the largest of the four Walt Disney World Resort parks. In addition to the ever-popular safaris, the park’s most recent addition, Pandora, brings the world of director James Cameron’s “Avatar” to life.

Universal Studios Florida in Orlando, Florida has some different features than the Los Angeles park.

caption It’s a popular destination for Harry Potter fans. source Flickr/prayitnophotography

The older sibling of the California park, Universal Studios Florida is one of the 10 most-visited theme parks in Orlando. With features similar to the Hollywood location, the Orlando location boasts a water park and Diagon Alley, an essential destination for Harry Potter Fans.

Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California is in an actual film studio lot.

caption You are really in Hollywood. source Universal Studios Hollywood/Facebook

Located in a Los Angeles, Universal Studios Hollywood stands out because it is located inside a fully-operational film studio. Visitors can be immersed in the worlds of dozens of popular movies and take the Back Lot Tour to see the magic behind their favorite films.

Le Puy du Fou in Les Epesses, France is performance-based.

caption You can get the full experience in two days. source Padpo/Wikimedia Commons

Le Puy du Fou in Les Epesses, France is based on performances rather than rides, which seem to be pretty spectacular. Even visitor specialists for the park recommend visiting for at least two days in order to get the full experience.

Magic Kingdom Park in Orlando, Florida is the “Happiest Place on Earth.”

caption The Magic Kingdom is a classic. source Meaghan Kelly/Flickr

Known internationally as the “Happiest Place on Earth,” the Magic Kingdom Park was the first to open at Walt Disney World Resort. Fans can meet the full cast of Disney characters, ride the spinning teacups, and get an iconic shot in front of Cinderella’s Castle.

Universal’s Islands of Adventure in Orlando, Florida has classics for fans of sci-fi and fantasy.

caption Universal’s Island of Adventure is home to Harry Potter World. source Sheri Lowen/Universal Orlando Resort via Getty Images

Fans of sci-fi, fantasy, and adventure can all get their fix at Universal’s Islands of Adventure in Orlando, Florida, the top-rated amusement park of the year. The park is home to Harry Potter World, as well as rides themed after Jurassic Park, Spider-Man, the Hulk, and more.

