The 14 best Brad Pitt performances, ranked — and his worst

Since the late 1980s, Brad Pitt has dazzled audiences with his good looks, evolving acting chops, and varied role choices.

All three are evident this year alone with Pitt’s performances in “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” and “Ad Astra” (in theaters Friday), which have earned him huge praise.

From “Interview with the Vampire” to “Fight Club,” Pitt has tried to keep us guessing at every turn of his career as to what kind of actor he is. And we still don’t really know.

Here are Pitt’s 14 best performances, ranked – and three that are not so great:

14. “True Romance” (1993)

Released a year before Pitt became an international star with “Interview with the Vampire,” Pitt’s performance as Floyd, a happy burnout (even when coming face-to-face with hitmen), was an early indication in his career that he wasn’t only looking for the serious dramatic roles.

13. “Ocean’s Eleven” (2001)

Pitt finds the perfect groove in this movie that launched the all-star cast franchise. Well dressed, eating constantly, and playing the sidekick to George Clooney, his presence is perhaps even more strongly felt in the movie because he has no interest to dominate the scenes he’s in.

12. “The Tree of Life” (2011)

Considered by many to be loosely based on director Terrence Malick’s childhood, the movie follows a young boy’s memories growing up in 1950s Texas. Pitt plays the father, who he depicts as a strict man who struggles with showing his kids affection as he tries to get them prepared for the harsh realities of the world that’s in front of them.

11. “Legends of the Fall” (1994)

Released the same year as “Interview with the Vampire,” this performance is a little more raw than what Pitt shows in “Vampire,” as he plays the rebellious son of a well-to-do family living in Montana in the early 1900s. The role showed off his acting ability and his matinee idol looks.

10. “Twelve Monkeys” (1995)

In the midst of riding his good looks to super stardom, Pitt changed things up in a big way when he starred in Terry Gilliam’s thriller. Sporting a twitch, creepy stare, and constantly talking, the performance proved to everyone that Pitt had some serious acting skills. It led to his first Oscar nomination.

9. “Fury” (2014)

Playing a tank commander fighting his way through World War II with his gritty crew, Pitt delivers a powerful performance that fits perfectly with the brutally violent storytelling of its director, David Ayer.

8. “Ad Astra” (2019)

Pitt is the full focus of this space story that’s part “2001” part “Apocalypse Now.” As a son who is in search of his father, who is lost in space, Pitt plays the character full of conflict and pain, showing a side of his talents he doesn’t often get to do.

7. “Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles” (1994)

This is the movie that made Pitt a movie star. Starring opposite Tom Cruise, Pitt proved that he could act across from anyone doing any type of role.

6. “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” (2019)

As we know from the “Ocean’s” movies, Pitt has no problem sharing the screen with another big star. In fact, he thrives on it. That is most evident in this role playing the stunt man opposite Leonardo DiCaprio’s movie star character in Quentin Tarantino’s latest movie. Pitt is the secret sauce to this movie. Though DiCaprio also gives a fantastic performance, it’s because of Pitt that he (and the movie) is so great.

5. “Seven” (1995)

1995 was a good year for Pitt. “Twelve Monkeys” scored him an Oscar nomination and he also starred in this movie that is one of his most memorable roles. Directed by David Fincher, this movie still brings chills when watching it. Especially when Pitt’s character yells out, “What’s in the box?!?!?!”

4. “Inglourious Basterds”

Speaking Tarantino’s dialogue for the first time since playing Floyd the burnout in “True Romance” (one of the first scripts Tarantino sold before making it big as a director), here Pitt is wickedly funny and tough as nails as the leader of a group of Jewish-American soldiers killing Nazis in Germany during World War II.

3. “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford”

Andrew Dominik’s epic look at the death of the Missouri outlaw is a cinematic treasure for many reasons. But a big one is the spooky performance by Pitt as James, who is through with running and is ready for death – if anyone is brave enough to try.

2. “Fight Club” (1999)

Four years after “Seven,” Pitt reteamed with Fincher and hit it out of the park once again. Playing Tyler Durden, he delivers a performance that will be linked to him the rest of his life. But it’s not his best performance ever.

1. “Moneyball” (2011)

Pitt’s performance as Oakland Athletic’s general manager Billy Beane, who was the trailblazer in using analytics to run a major league baseball team, is a masterclass in acting and shows the height Pitt has reached. Pitt’s Beane is a joy to watch because of the layers the actor gives him: dealing with the demons of being a failed pro player, having a competitive drive while being unsure if he even loves the game anymore, being stoic but plagued with fits of rage, and more.

The Worst Brad Pitt performances:

Sadly, not all Brad Pitt performances are winners. We have to address his three worst: