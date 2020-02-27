I tried every single burger at Burger King and ranked them from worst to best

caption I tried 15 burgers and spent around $75. source Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

I tried all of the Burger King burgers that were available in my Northern California area and ranked them from worst to best.

Of the 15 options I tried, the classic Whopper was my favorite and I felt it was the most balanced and delicious burger on the menu.

I also loved the chain’s meat-free Impossible Whopper.

I was not impressed with Burger King’s $1 hamburger, and I felt it didn’t have nearly enough meat.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

No one really does fast-food burgers like Burger King.

The iconic chain has been serving up its signature, flame-grilled burgers to the public for more than 60 years, and it’s even dubbed its signature Whopper “America’s favorite burger.”

But that’s not the only beef the chain has to offer. Burger King has a variety of burger options, both with and without meat, and I decided to put them all to the test.

Over the course of a few weeks, I visited several Burger King locations in Northern California and tried every burger I could find. In the end, I spent around $75 and I reviewed 15 burgers based on their taste and overall value.

Keep reading to find out how each burger stacked up in my ranking.

Note: Prices are based on my local Burger King locations in Northern California. Item availability may vary based on location.

Hamburger — $1.00

caption Hamburger. source Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

At the low price of $1.00 per order, Burger King’s basic hamburger is the most affordable option on this list.

The burger consisted of a light squeeze of mustard, ketchup, sliced pickles, and a single beef patty sandwiched between a warm sesame bun.

I definitely think I got what I paid for – the hamburger patty itself was so small and thin that I had to double-check to make sure it was actually there.

Since the patty was so small, I tasted the bun more than anything else, which should never be the case when eating a burger.

Cheeseburger — $1.29

caption Cheeseburger. source Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

Burger King’s cheeseburger was its basic hamburger with a slice of American cheese.

I’d say the cheese gave it a slight upgrade because it brought out the savory flavor of the beef, but the bun-to-patty ratio still wasn’t ideal.

I suggest ordering a double cheeseburger instead, since it’s less than a dollar more and it’s far more satisfying.

Bacon cheeseburger — $2.19

caption Bacon cheeseburger. source Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

If you’re looking for something that’s still relatively cheap but has a little more pizzazz than a regular cheeseburger, the bacon cheeseburger is your answer.

Currently available as part of Burger King’s value menu, the bacon cheeseburger came with ketchup, mustard, pickles, and a slice of bacon that was cut into pieces.

In my opinion, the bacon was a bit too salty and it overpowered an otherwise decent cheeseburger. It also didn’t help that each piece had a chewy texture, which made it taste like it may have been microwaved.

I definitely wasn’t impressed with this one.

Double cheeseburger — $1.99

caption Double cheeseburger. source Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

The double cheeseburger was pretty much identical to the regular cheeseburger, but it came with two beef patties instead of one.

I think the extra patty significantly improved the balance between the bread and meat, and I felt like I actually could taste the beef on this one.

The patties were surprisingly juicy and had a slight char on the outside that gave them a pleasant smoky flavor. This paired well with the melty American cheese, the sweet ketchup, the tangy yellow mustard, and zesty pickles.

To be honest, I don’t have any complaints about this burger. At $1.99, the pricing seemed fair for what I got.

I can see this being perfect for a child or someone who doesn’t care for too many toppings on their burger – but overall, it was pretty underwhelming.

Bacon double cheeseburger — $2.99

caption Bacon double cheeseburger. source Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

The bacon on my double cheeseburger tasted a lot better than the one that came with the regular bacon cheeseburger. I’m not sure why there was an inconsistency with the bacon quality, but it was definitely crispier and not as overpowering on this sandwich.

For less than a dollar more, I’d say the second beef patty is worth it because it helped to balance out the strong, salty flavor of the bacon.

This cheeseburger wasn’t very exciting, but I think it’s a decently filling snack if you’re craving a little bit of pork and beef.

Bacon King -$6.89

caption Bacon King. source Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

This royally named burger came packed with a half-pound of beef, a smattering of ketchup and mayonnaise, sliced American cheese, and six pieces of thick-cut bacon.

From the moment I unwrapped this burger, I was hit with the intoxicating, smoky aroma of bacon. I also noticed that this burger looked much greasier than all of the others I had tried.

But for my taste, this menu item was way too salty to be enjoyable. After just one bite, I found myself reaching for a glass of water.

I also think it could have used some tomato, onion, lettuce, or pickles to counteract the fattiness. Plus the ketchup was overshadowed by the smear of mayonnaise.

Overall, this definitely wasn’t my favorite and I think $6.89 is pretty expensive for a fast-food burger that doesn’t come with any sides. But I think if you’re a diehard bacon fan, you’ll love everything about this.

Single Stacker King — $5.79

caption Single Stacker King. source Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

Some quick history: The Stackers are a series of several, extra-large burgers that were first introduced back in 2006 – their big selling point is their size, special sauce, and the fact that they come with a lot of meat.

They were discontinued for a few years and recently returned to Burger King’s menu in 2016 with a “King” title and a higher price tag.

As soon as I unwrapped my Stacker, I was surprised at how both the patty and the bun were bigger than the ones of a standard burger.

On the inside of the extra-large sesame bun was a single, quarter-pound patty, two half-pieces of bacon, and a slice of melted American cheese. The burger came with a heaping spread of the chain’s special Stacker sauce, a creamy condiment that I think resembled a thick Thousand Island dressing.

Personally, I didn’t care for how this sauce tasted on the burger. It had a very subtle sweetness and tang to it, but otherwise seemed to be nothing more than a stickier mayonnaise.

It didn’t taste bad, but it definitely wasn’t something I’d ever want extra of, since it had a thick, stick-to-the-roof-of-your-mouth consistency.

Plus as I was eating it, the cheese and sauce seemed to form this homogenized mess of indistinguishable flavor. In other words, I can’t see myself ordering this one ever again.

Triple Stacker King — $7.69

caption Triple Stacker King. source Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

I’d heard of the Triple Stacker King before, but I was surprised to see just how large it was.

This gigantic burger came with a whopping three patties, which is three-quarters of a pound of beef.

Much like the single and double versions of this burger, this Stacker came with American cheese, bacon, and a heaping glob of Stacker sauce.

I didn’t even attempt to finish this monster. I didn’t factor calories into my ranking, but this burger just felt far too heavy to be enjoyable.

(I later learned that this burger has a whopping 1,370 calories – which is more than half of what an average person should be eating in one day, according to the National Health Service.)

The additional layers of meat, cheese, and bacon didn’t do much for me, and I didn’t care for how this burger tasted like beef and nothing else.

If I were really ever hungry enough to want this much meat, I’d probably order two bacon cheeseburgers instead for less money.

Double Stacker King — $6.69

caption Double Stacker King. source Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

This tasted nearly identical to the single version, even with the addition of a second beef patty.

Between the three Stackers, I thought the double version was the happy medium between the single and triple.

All three felt quite indulgent, but whereas the triple was too meaty and the single too saucy, this one had the best balance of flavors.

Double Quarter Pounder King — $5.89

caption Double Quarter Pounder King. source Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

For whatever reason, the locations I visited didn’t seem to have a regular Quarter Pounder King on the menu, so I got the double by default.

The Double Quarter Pounder King felt like the grown-up version of Burger King’s standard double cheeseburger. The two were pretty much identical except for the fact that the Quarter Pounder King was much larger and came with white onions.

That said, I’d say this menu item is a great option if you’re looking for a burger that’s reliably tasty with no frills. It doesn’t have any fancy sauces, tomato, lettuce, or mayonnaise, but it definitely gets the job done.

I also appreciated that this “double” also included extra cheese. It may seem like such a minor detail, but I’m the kind of person who likes my meat-to-cheese ratios to be consistent.

Personally, I preferred this burger over the Double Stacker King because I think the beef patties paired better with ketchup and mustard than Stacker sauce.

BBQ Bacon Whopper — $6.39

caption BBQ Bacon Whopper. source Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

Let’s start with the good: I can’t deny that Burger King’s slightly smoky, but delicately sweet BBQ sauce seriously elevated both meats on this burger.

The flavor combination was unlike anything else I had tried, so it earns bonus points for that.

Unfortunately, the overall burger was sort of a disorganized mess, and bacon pieces kept falling out of the side of my burger as I ate it.

I’m also not sure why this Whopper came with both mayonnaise and ketchup. I think the BBQ sauce would’ve added enough flavor on its own. Because of the condiment overload on this burger, after a few bites, the bun started to get soggy and I gave up on it completely.

Double Whopper — $6.49

caption Double Whopper. source Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

Is the second patty worth it? Well, I think the answer depends on how hungry you are.

For me, the single patty was a perfect serving but I was impressed at how this menu item’s two patties held up particularly well against the moisture from the tomato, lettuce, and mayonnaise. Nothing seemed soggy or overly moist.

As I ate, I was surprised that my Double Whopper had cheese, even though it is not supposed to and I didn’t ask for it. I didn’t mind too much because it gave the overall burger another layer of flavor.

Cheese aside, I’d say the regular Whopper was better than this one simply because I got the same great flavors while spending under $6.

Bacon and cheese Whopper — $6.39

caption Bacon and cheese Whopper. source Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

Like the other Whoppers, this burger came with a quarter-pound of beef and the standard fixings. The only difference here was the addition of bacon and cheese, which cost me $1.40 extra.

I had pretty high expectations for this burger since it was on the pricey side, but I was slightly disappointed. There was so little bacon on my burger that I barely noticed it was there.

I also felt like this burger had far too much ketchup, which further overshadowed the taste of the bacon and cheese that I’d paid extra for.

I don’t think it was worth paying the additional $1.40 for bacon and cheese when the regular Whopper tasted just as good.

Impossible Whopper — $5.99

caption Impossible Whopper. source Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

Full disclosure, I spent six years of my young-adult life as a dedicated vegetarian.

During those times, I avoided fast-food chains because I knew I’d be limited to french fries for dinner – and when places attempted a vegetarian-friendly burger, it often tasted like a mess of corn and indistinguishable flavors.

I’m happy to report this is not the case with Burger King’s Impossible Whopper. This was so delicious that, after trying it, I’m tempted to convert back to my meatless ways.

This dish came with the standard Whopper fixings: lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayonnaise, ketchup, and onions – but the star was the meatless patty made by The Impossible company.

The patty is made of ingredients like soy protein and sunflower oil. It gets its name from the fact that it tastes so much like beef that it’s hard to believe it’s actually real, and I have to agree that it fully lived up to the hype.

The patty was well-seasoned and had a pleasant savory flavor. On top of that, the texture was practically identical to a ground-beef patty but without all of the grease.

Just one thing to keep in mind: Depending on how strict you are with your vegetarianism, you may want to request that the chain cooks your patty separate from other burgers.

Whopper— $4.99

caption Whopper. source Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

Although the Impossible version was incredible, the Whopper has been a staple of Burger King’s menu for more than 60 years for a reason.

The main reasons I enjoyed the Whopper so much more than other burgers is that it reminded me most of something you’d enjoy at a backyard barbecue. It had a decent amount of meat with the quarter-pound patty, but it wasn’t overly beefy.

The ketchup gave the burger a slight sweetness, while the mayo added a nice, creamy texture that elevated the crunchiness of the zesty pickles and lettuce.

The onions, sliced tomato, and crisp iceberg lettuce added a refreshing complement to every bite. No one flavor or texture overpowered the other.

Sure, you can customize the Whopper and “have it your way” – but I think the default Whopper is perfect.

Read More: