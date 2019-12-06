I tried every chicken dish at McDonald’s and ranked them from worst to best

caption Many of McDonald’s chicken-centric dishes are salads or sandwiches. source Andrew LaSane

As part of an ongoing series, I tasted every single chicken dish at McDonald’s.

The fast-food giant impressed me with its Spicy BBQ Chicken Sandwich and classic McNuggets.

The McChicken didn’t have enough chicken or flavor, in my opinion.

I also think that the chain’s Bacon Ranch Grilled Chicken Salad left something to be desired since it was so dry.

My quest to eat and review everything on the McDonald’s menu continues.

So far I’ve tackled breakfast items, burgers, and desserts, and now I’ve reached one of the final categories of the chain’s offerings.

From nuggets and tenders to sandwiches and salads, here is every chicken dish at McDonald’s, ranked from worst to best.

Note: Prices and availability are based on my local New York City McDonald’s.

Bacon Ranch Grilled Chicken Salad — $5.49

caption The chicken was tasty, but not cut well. source Andrew LaSane

The Bacon Ranch Grilled Chicken Salad at McDonald’s comes with sliced chicken filet on top of romaine lettuce, baby spinach, baby kale, red-leaf lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, bacon, and shredded cheese.

A packet of ranch dressing is optional when ordering at the touchscreen kiosk, so I got one just in case but didn’t add it until after I tasted the salad as is.

I was disappointed that the grilled-chicken fillet was pretty intact and not cut into small, salad-appropriate pieces – but it had a really great salty, garlicky flavor.

Overall, the taste of dry spinach and lettuce overpowered the naked salad, and when the ranch dressing was added I feel like it completely took over the dish.

Grilled Chicken Ranch Snack Wrap — $1.99

caption I wish the cheese had been melted. source Andrew LaSane

The Grilled Chicken Ranch Snack Wrap contained a chicken fillet, ranch, shredded lettuce, and shredded cheese. The flour tortilla accounted for most of the wrap and, in my opinion, most of the taste. I was also thrown by the cold pieces of cheese.

I thought the grilled chicken was kind of dry although it tasted OK. I don’t think there was nearly enough chicken in the wrap, either, but I understand this Snack Wrap isn’t meant to serve as an entire meal.

McChicken — $1.79

caption There was too much mayonnaise and not enough chicken, in my opinion. source Andrew LaSane

I think that if you love the taste of iceberg lettuce but also want a bit of protein, the McChicken may be the sandwich for you.

In my opinion, the chicken fillet was lacking in the crunch department, and there was just as much chicken as there was mayonnaise and lettuce on this sandwich, so I feel like the namesake of the dish was lost.

On the bright side, this sandwich is one of the cheapest chicken-centric options on the menu, so it’s not bad if you’re looking for something affordable.

Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Sandwich — $5.99

caption I thought there was too much mayonnaise on this. source Andrew LaSane

The artisan bun that came with this sandwich was much larger than the chicken so I, unfortunately, took a few bites that were just bread.

The sandwich contained chicken, a dollop of mayonnaise that I felt was a little too generous, tomatoes that were cut into rather large chunks, and a piece of lettuce.

The chicken was flavorful, crunchy, tender, and thankfully not too greasy, but overall the sandwich was not particularly memorable.

Grilled Artisan Chicken — $5.59

caption The chicken was sort of dry, in my opinion. source Andrew LaSane

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and vinaigrette dressing make up the middle of this chicken sandwich, which is capped on either side by the soft artisan bun.

In my opinion, the vinaigrette and mayo helped to compensate slightly for the dry chicken fillet, but not enough to make the sandwich great.

Southwest Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Salad — $5.79

caption This salad was hard to mix. source Andrew LaSane

First of all, the ingredients in the Crispy Chicken Southwest Salad did not come pre-tossed and were not easy to mix inside of the somewhat small container.

That said, the lettuce and spinach leaves were crunchy and appeared to be fresh and the salad also contained kale, black beans, peppers, carrots, corn, cheese, and chili-lime tortilla chips.

The McDonald’s website lists this salad as having a cilantro-lime glaze, but I didn’t taste that at all.

Despite being a little dry (before adding the optional Southwest dressing), the salad landed in the middle of the pack during my taste test – and the chips were the star of the meal for me.

Chicken Tender Ranch Snack Wrap — $2.19

caption I’d need more than one of these to feel full, which I guess is why this has “snack” in its name. source Andrew LaSane

As the name implies, the Snack Wraps at McDonald’s are small and probably not intended to be standalone meals.

The chicken tender inside this wrap was crunchy and juicy and it was topped with shredded iceberg lettuce, ranch sauce, and cheese.

This was tasty overall, but I would recommend ordering two or pairing it with something small from the second half of this list.

Bacon Ranch Salad with Buttermilk Crispy Chicken — $5.79

caption It wasn’t bad, but it wasn’t too exciting. source Andrew LaSane

This Bacon Ranch Salad included a crispy fried-chicken fillet, romaine and red-leaf lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, cheese, bacon, and spinach.

I felt like the chicken and bacon strips were too big to eat as a part of the salad (they didn’t really fit on my fork), but they were delicious on their own.

The salad itself was on par with the others I tried – not bad, but also not particularly exciting.

Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Tenders (two-piece) — $2.00

caption The chicken tenders were nice and crunchy. source Andrew LaSane

The chicken tenders come in four sizes: two-piece, four-piece, six-piece, and 10-piece.

I opted for the two-piece with a sweet-and-sour dipping sauce and they came packaged together in a paper sleeve.

The breading on the tenders was crispy and well-seasoned. I feel like the chicken itself was a little dense and tough to chew, but not difficult enough to stop me from finishing both pieces.

Of the smaller snack options on the menu, this would be one of my top choices.

Southwest Grilled Chicken Salad — $5.79

caption This salad shined even with no dressing. source Andrew LaSane

Of the four salads I tried, the Grilled Chicken Southwest was the only one that I actually enjoyed sans dressing.

It had all the same ingredients as the crispy-chicken salad, but the cilantro glaze seemed more prominent this time, which I think made a huge difference.

The greens were crunchy and moist, and the chicken was cut into pieces small enough to fit on a fork. If I was going to order a McDonald’s salad again, it would be this one.

Hot ‘N Spicy McChicken — $1.79

caption This had a nice, subtle kick. source Andrew LaSane

The spicy McChicken patty on this sandwich helped cut through the lettuce-and-mayo taste that original McChicken had previously fallen victim to.

The chicken was also very crunchy between the toasted bun. I don’t know which spices were used to season this sandwich, but I loved the subtle, fiery boost of flavor they provided.

Spicy BBQ Glazed Chicken Tenders (four-piece) — $4.79

caption The sauce was amazing. source Andrew LaSane

A recent addition to the menu, these breaded and fried tenders are dipped in a sweet-and-spicy barbecue sauce.

They were identical in size and texture to the normal tenders, but the sauce elevated the taste and bumped these up a few notches. I appreciated the generous coating on these, especially since the sauce was so flavorful.

Chicken McNuggets (four-piece) — $1.00

caption I think these would be a winner with just about any sauce. source Andrew LaSane

You really can’t go wrong with a classic. The nuggets were crunchy, tender, and juicy.

My dipping sauce of choice was again sweet and sour, which I think only elevated these crispy nuggets.

Spicy BBQ Chicken Sandwich — $6.49

caption I was impressed by how big the chicken patty was. source Andrew LaSane

In my opinion, the winner of this chicken taste test was the Spicy BBQ Chicken Sandwich.

Available for a limited time, the sandwich featured a thick chicken fillet with a sweet-and-spicy sauce, pickles, onions, and a sesame-seed bun.

There was less sauce on the patty than there were on the BBQ tenders I’d tried earlier, so the other ingredients on this sandwich were able to shine and add layers to the flavor to the overall dish.

The chicken fillet was bigger than the bun for once, and the pickles were a welcome surprise. Overall, this was a filling dish that I’d definitely order again.