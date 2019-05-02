The best and worst films 15 of your favorite actors have been in, according to critics

caption Ryan Gosling’s been in some critically acclaimed films and some not-so-beloved ones. source Misty Mountains/20th Century Fox

Popular actors have starred in both critically acclaimed films and movies that haven’t been a huge hit.

According to critic ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, Emma Stone’s best film is “The Favourite” and her worst is “Movie 43.”

Meryl Streep has been critically acclaimed for her documentary work with “Everybody knows…Elizabeth Murray” and “Everything Is Copy” but her film “Lions For Lambs” wasn’t a hit with critics.

Even the most seasoned Hollywood stars have had their share of missteps while navigating their careers in the film industry. Fortunately, most of them have also lent their talents to some critical darlings, be it animated flicks or documentary films.

Here are the best and worst films 15 of your favorite actors have been in, according to critic scores from Rotten Tomatoes. As a note, these scores are subject to change and were current at the time this post was published.

Emma Stone’s 2018 film “The Favourite” garnered a 93% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

caption The movie has some comedic moments. source Fox Searchlight

Starring alongside Rachel Weisz as Lady Marlborough, Emma Stone played the critically acclaimed role of Abigail Masham, a servant who longs to return to her aristocratic roots.

However, she had a role in the star-studded “Movie 43,” which was panned by critics.

caption Critics and audiences weren’t impressed. source Relativity

The 2013 film, which featured big names like Kate Winslet, Naomi Watts, Hugh Jackman, Jason Sudeikis, and Anna Faris, received only a 5% critic rating. She played the role of Ellen Malloy.

“Despite all the gross-out humor, the most offensive thing about this is the lazy filmmaking,” wrote critic Ben Sachs of the Chicago Reader.

Fresh off his “A Star Is Born” success, Bradley Cooper once again voiced the character of Rocket in 2019’s blockbuster “The Avengers: Endgame.”

caption Rocket in “Avengers: Endgame.” source Disney/Marvel

The film has a 95% rating from critics. In the beloved film, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first generation of Avengers took their final stand. Bradley Cooper’s previously voiced this character in a few other films including “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Back in 2010, however, the “American Hustle” actor starred in the Dax-Shepherd-directed “Brother’s Justice,” which received a 0% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

caption The film wasn’t well-received by critics. source Palmer Productions

In the film, Cooper plays both himself and Dwight Sage.

Eric Hynes, a movie critic at Time Out, wrote that the film “reeks of a throwaway joke that should have been left to die; even at a mere 80 minutes, this halfhearted Tinseltown satire still feels padded.”

Despite having the award-winning “Silver Linings Playbook,” “American Hustle,” and “Winter’s Bone” under her belt, Jennifer Lawrence’s most highly rated movie to date is a documentary.

caption Jennifer Lawrence lent her voice to the film. source IMAX

Walt Disney’s “A Beautiful Planet,” which was released in 2016, has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Jennifer Lawrence narrated the documentary.

Meanwhile, the actress’s starred in 2012’s “House At the End of the Street,” which received only an 11% critic rating.

caption Jennifer Lawrence was the star of the film. source Relativity Media

In the thriller, Lawrence played Elissa, a teen who forms a relationship with a reclusive neighbor who has a hidden, dark past.

It’s not surprising that several of Tom Hanks’ films have earned a 100% critic rating.

caption Tom Hanks voiced Woody in “Toy Story.” source Disney / Pixar

Tom Hanks voiced Woody in the critically acclaimed films “Toy Story” and “Toy Story 2.”

He also appeared in documentaries like “Return With Honor,” “Everything Is Copy,” “Defying the Nazis: The Sharps’ War,” “California Typewriter,” and the film “Notes From The Field,” which have all gotten a perfect critic score.

Despite its star-studded cast, 2017’s “The Circle” (in which Hanks starred opposite Emma Watson) received only a 15% rating.

caption Tom Hanks played a CEO. source 1978 Films

The “Forrest Gump” star played Eamon Bailey, the CEO of the world’s most powerful tech company, in the dystopian film.

Iconic actress Betty White was lauded for appearing in the 2017 HBO documentary “If You’re Not In The Obit, Eat Breakfast,” which received a 100% rating from critics.

caption The film is a documentary. source HBO

Also starring Mel Brooks, Norman Lear, and Dick Van Dyke, the film was described by a CNN critic, Brian Lowry, as “a warm, wonderfully wry look at people who have stayed active and vital into their 90s.”

White had a small cameo on 2009’s “Love N’ Dancing,” which received only a 9% approval from critics.

caption Betty White has a small role. source RoRo productions

She is billed as a character named Irene in the film, which also features Amy Smart and Billy Zane.

Will Smith is popularly known for his role in the 1997 “Men In Black,” a film that critics and audiences loved.

caption “Men in Black” helped turn Will Smith into a global phenomenon. source Columbia Pictures

The film got a 92% rating from critics and Will Smith starred as J.

As David Kehr from the New York Daily News wrote about the film, “Its attitude is poised somewhere between the deadpan ghoulishness of the Coen brothers and a Letterman-like sense of the absurdity of life in New York’s rich ethnic stew.”

On the other end of the spectrum, 2013’s “After Earth” — which starred Smith and his son Jaden Smith — was censured by critics.

caption Will Smith and his son, Jaden Smith, starred in the film. source Columbia Pictures

M. Night Shyamalan’s sci-fi movie only got an 11% approval rating and has been described by many critics as “boring” and “tedious.”

Halle Berry’s most lauded film is 2014’s “X-Men: Days Of Future Past.”

caption Halle Berry played Storm. source 20th Century Fox

The actress reprised her role as Storm in the follow-up to the Marvel series, which snagged a 90% rating from critics.

However, her turn playing a shark expert in 2012’s “Dark Tide” didn’t impress critics.

caption It seems that not even Halle Berry could carry this film. source Alliance Cinema

The film, which also starred Berry’s former husband Olivier Martinez, received a 0% critic rating.

Although Denzel Washington has no shortage of acting and producing roles under his belt, he hasn’t managed to beat the critical success of 1989’s “Glory.”

caption “Glory” is critically acclaimed. source TriStar Pictures

Denzel Washington won an Oscar for his role as Private Trip in the American-Civil-War film, which received a 93% rating from critics.

He didn’t fare so well the next year in 1990’s “Heart Condition,” which received a 0% critic rating.

caption The movie was not a hit. source New Line Cinema

The movie is about a racist cop (Bob Hoskins) who receives a heart transplant from a black lawyer (Denzel Washington) who has been murdered and is now a ghost.

As film critic Roger Ebert wrote, “The movie is all over the map, trying whatever seems to work at the moment.”

With an illustrious film career spanning decades, Meryl Streep is arguably one of the most well-known actresses in Hollywood. But, documentaries are some of her most highly praised works.

caption “Everything is Copy” is an HBO documentary. source HBO

She appeared in the documentaries “Everybody knows…Elizabeth Murray” (2016), which profiled artist Elizabeth Murray, and HBO’s “Everything Is Copy” (2015), a look at the writer and filmmaker Nora Ephron. Both films boast 100% ratings on Rotten Tomatoes.

But back in 2007, her film “Lions For Lambs” — which also starred actors Robert Redford and Tom Cruise — wasn’t so critically lauded.

caption “Lions For Lambs” didn’t fare so well with critics. source Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios

Streep played Janine Roth in this war drama that received only a 27% critic rating.

Ryan Gosling had a good year in 2016, thanks to the success of “La La Land” and “The Nice Guys.”

caption “The Nice Guys” came out in 2016. source Misty Mountains

The latter (in which he played Holland March) remains his most acclaimed yet with a 93% critic rating. “La La Land” is close behind with a 91% rating from critics.

However, his role as a psychiatric patient in the psychological thriller “Stay” failed to impress critics.

caption “Stay” is one of Ryan Gosling’s earlier films. source 20th Century Fox

He starred alongside Ewan McGregor and Naomi Watts.

“There’s a lot of talent at work here from the cast to the screenwriter to the director and the visuals, but it’s all so arbitrary and cheap and the payoff is so, so lame,” Richard Roeper from Ebert & Roeper wrote of the 2005 film, which earned a 26% critic rating.

Constance Wu impressed critics and audiences with her leading role in 2018’s “Crazy Rich Asians.”

caption “Crazy Rich Asians” was a hit. source Warner Bros.

Book-turned-film “Crazy Rich Asians,” which was lauded for its representation of Asian actors as well as its unique twist on the romantic-comedy formula, was awarded a 91% rating from critics. Constance Wu played the lead character, Rachel Chu.

However, one of her earliest films, 2006’s “The Architect,” fell flat.

caption Constance Wu had a minor role. source Magnolia Pictures

The drama, which starred Viola Davis, Hayden Panettiere, and Anthony LaPaglia, only took home an 11% approval rating from critics. Wu had a minor role as Michelle.

Steve Carell might be best known for his role as Michael Scott on “The Office,” but his forays into film have also been successful.

caption “Too Funny To Fail” is a Hulu documentary. source Hulu

He starred as himself in Hulu’s 2017 documentary “Too Funny To Fail,” which detailed the strange history and demise of “The Dana Carvey Show.” This film has a 100% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Carell had a small role in the 1991 film “Curly Sue,” which critics didn’t love.

caption It was Steve Carell’s first movie role. source Warner Brothers

This was Carell’s first movie role. He played Tesio in the film, which was described by critic Emanuel Levy as being “disappointingly sentimental.” The film landed a 13% critic rating.

Despite the recent success surrounding Netflix’s “Bird Box,” Sandra Bullock’s most critically acclaimed work is the 2013 film “Gravity.”

caption The film came out in 2013. source Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Sandra Bullock was nominated for an Academy Award for best actress for her role in the film, which has a 96% critic rating.

When Sandra Bullock returned as Annie Porter in the 1997 sequel to “Speed,” critics advised viewers to skip the follow-up.

caption Critics were not impressed. source Twentieth Century Fox

“Speed 2,” which earned only 4% from critics, was not well-received. The first movie in the series received a 93% critic score, which makes this sequel’s poor ratings even more shocking.

Anne Hathaway might be known for her role in “The Princess Diaries” movies, but critics didn’t like them nearly as much as 2002’s “The Cat Returns.”

caption It’s an anime. source Studio Ghibli

Some fans of “The Princess Diaries” films might be surprised to hear that Anne Hathaway’s biggest hit according to critics is an anime film, “The Cat Returns.” The film has a 90% critic rating and, in it, Hathaway lends her voice to the character Haru.

Critics were unimpressed with Don Peyote, the comedy that scored just a 7% rating.

caption The movie wasn’t a hit. source Studio 13

The actor starred in the 2014 low-rated comedy-drama alongside Josh Duhamel and Topher Grace. In it, Hathaway plays the Agent of TRUTH.

Since winning an Oscar for her role in “12 Years a Slave,” Lupita Nyong’o has appeared in countless critically acclaimed movies.

caption “Black Panther” was a hit with critics and audiences. source Marvel

Although Jordan Peele’s “Us”(2019) boasts a 94% critic rating, it’s one-upped by the 97% approval rating that critics bestowed upon 2018’s “Black Panther.” The actress played Nakia in the film.

Back in 2014, the actress appeared as the character Gwen in the Liam Neeson-led film, “Non-Stop.”

caption The film has a 60% critic rating. source Universal Pictures

Even Nyong’o’s lowest-rated film doesn’t have a rotten rating. 2014’s “Non-Stop,” which also starred Julianne Moore and Michelle Dockery, received mixed reviews with a 60% critic score.