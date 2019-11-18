I tried every single breakfast at McDonald’s and ranked them from worst to best

caption I tasted all of the breakfast offerings at McDonald’s. source Andrew LaSane

I tried every single breakfast item at the popular fast-food chain McDonald’s and ranked them.

The sausage biscuit was easily my least favorite menu item – it tasted dry and sort of bland to me.

The Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit was absolutely delicious and easily my favorite item.

McDonald’s has several options for hungry customers looking to start their day off right, and many of those items are also available around the clock as a part of an all-day breakfast menu.

Continuing my stomach-first exploration of the chain’s entire menu, I visited several locations in New York City and New Jersey over the course of a couple of weeks and tried every available offering.

Here’s every single breakfast item at McDonald’s, ranked from worst to best.

Note: Prices are based on my local New York City McDonald’s location.

Sausage Biscuit — $1.79

caption The one I had was dry, in my opinion. source Benetta P/Yelp

This was the first of many sausage-and-biscuit items I tried and, in my opinion, the one I had was just flat-out not good.

I felt the biscuit was over-baked and hard, and the sausage was very dry. Of all of the menu items, this was easily the worst in my book.

Sausage Burrito — $1.39

caption I felt the wrap was too thin to hold the filling. source Andrew LaSane

The Sausage Burrito was made with one scrambled egg, sausage, cheese, green chiles, red peppers, onions, and a soft flour tortilla.

I was pretty disappointed with this one. The paper-thin wrap provided no structure for the small burrito, and I felt that the taste of the filling was bland. I won’t be ordering this ever again.

Egg McMuffin — $3.99

caption This dish wasn’t very exciting to me. source Andrew LaSane

The Egg McMuffin breakfast sandwich comes with a puck-shaped egg, a toasted English muffin, cheese, and a slice of Canadian bacon.

Before I bit into it, I did not realize that there was meat inside, even though it’s clearly shown in advertisements. Unlike in the photo, the Canadian bacon on my sandwich was smaller than the egg and was basically invisible.

Usually I’d be delighted by the unexpected addition of meat, but unfortunately, all I could really taste was egg yolk and a doughy muffin.

Sausage McMuffin — $2.49

caption The corners of the slice of cheese were cold when I bit into this. source Andrew LaSane

Just ahead of the Egg McMuffin in this taste test, the Sausage McMuffin also had a chewy muffin with tasty sausage and cheese sandwiched in between.

The corners of the cheese that weren’t touching the meat were cold, but overall I liked this sandwich much more than its Canadian-bacon cousin.

Sausage McMuffin with Egg — $3.49

caption Two steps forward, one step back. source Andrew LaSane

The added egg elevated this sandwich slightly, but the muffin I had was burnt at the edges and the sausage was barely warm, which knocked this sandwich down a few pegs in my book.

In positive contrast to the Egg McMuffin, the eggs here did not taste 100% like yolk to me. I thought they were instead moist and savory.

McChicken Biscuit — $2.50

caption This needed a sauce, in my opinion. source Andrew LaSane

A relatively new addition to the menu, the McChicken Biscuit consists of a chicken patty on a biscuit with no additional condiments.

The one I ordered was not as moist as I had hoped, hence the low ranking, but the taste was not bad.

I ended up adding a packet of jelly to it, which improved the dryness and added some flavor.

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Bagel — $4.19

caption It was filling, but I couldn’t really taste the sauce. source Andrew LaSane

The first thing to meet my teeth and taste buds, naturally, was the bagel. The bagel had some substance but wasn’t too thick.

Between the two halves of the plain bagel was a sausage patty, folded egg, two slices of cheese, and something that McDonald’s calls “breakfast sauce.” The sauce helped add moisture, but I could not isolate the flavors of it from the rest of the sandwich.

I think this would be a good option for someone looking for something more filling than a biscuit or McMuffin.

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Bagel — $4.19

caption The bacon was nice and crisp. source Andrew LaSane

Basically all of my thoughts about the sausage option apply here, only I preferred the crispy bite of the bacon over the softer sausage that day.

Hash Brown — $1.99

caption In my opinion, it needed more salt. source Andrew LaSane

The hash brown that I ordered was warm and, in my opinion, under-salted.

Sure, it was pretty good because it’s a crispy fried potato, but I think it needed seasoning.

Fruit ‘N Yogurt Parfait — $1.89

caption The portion was smaller than I expected, but I enjoyed it. source Andrew LaSane

The Fruit ‘N Yogurt Parfait comes with a layer of creamy non-fat yogurt on top of blueberries and strawberries.

The serving was smaller than I expected, but the fruit tasted fine and there was just enough in proportion to the yogurt for an even mix.

McDonald’s also included a small packet of granola with the order, which I think was necessary to offset the sweetness of the yogurt.

Chicken McGriddle — $2.69

caption The chicken wasn’t as crispy as it looked, in my opinion. source Andrew LaSane

Consisting solely of the two things in its name (chicken and griddle pancakes), the Chicken McGriddle had some great flavors but I felt it was too dry.

In my opinion, the syrupy taste of the spongy McGriddle was subtle and pleasant but, unfortunately, the chicken was not as crispy as it looked.

Overall, I thought the chicken needed to be crunchier and I felt the McGriddle patties were a bit too chewy in an unpleasant way.

Sausage Biscuit with Egg — $3.99

caption I liked the Sausage Biscuit with Egg, but I think it needed cheese. source Andrew LaSane

The biscuit was golden and buttery and the sausage was just as flavorful as it was in the other dishes … but when I tasted the breakfast sandwich there was a disconnect between what my brain expected and what I tasted.

It wasn’t until I later tasted the Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit that I realized that this sandwich was missing a key ingredient: cheese.

In my opinion, this dish needs cheese to add flavor and texture, so I sympathize with those who are lactose intolerant or who don’t eat cheese.

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese McGriddle — $3.89

caption The syrupy flavors mixed well with the spicy sausage. source Andrew LaSane

What’s better than sausage, egg, and cheese on a bagel? Try a sweet, syrupy, spongy McGriddle.

The evenly folded egg, cheddar-cheese slice, and well-spiced patty made for a balanced bite. I could not stop after just one taste and I happily finished the sandwich before moving on to the next menu item.

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese McGriddle — $4.19

caption For me, this one had a tie with the Sausage, Egg, and Cheese McGriddle. source Andrew LaSane

I know this is supposed to be a ranking, but the Bacon, Egg, and Cheese McGriddle was dead even with the sausage variant for me

I usually prefer bacon to sausage, but both (tried two days apart) won me over and I simply could not choose between them. Both are delicious blends of meat, cheese, egg, and syrupy, spongy goodness.

Fruit and Maple Oatmeal — $2.49

caption I was pleasantly surprised by this dish. source Andrew LaSane

The Fruit and Maple Oatmeal at McDonald’s comes in a small cup with two separate packets: one with diced apples and another with cranberries and raisins.

Sure, this isn’t my number-one pick, but I was incredibly surprised by this dish.

To be fair, prior to tasting it, I was 100% sure that I hated oatmeal – probably because of one ill-fated bite of the instant stuff over 20 years ago – but this dish actually proved me wrong.

The texture was mostly creamy but also a little chewy because of the oats. The apple chunks were juicy, the maple was subtle and not at all overpowering, and the cranberries were tart and sweet.

Will I opt for oatmeal with good toppings over other breakfast options in the future? Maybe.

Hotcakes — $3.19

caption The hotcakes came with whipped butter and syrup. source Andrew LaSane

With the first bite, I instantly got nostalgia-inducing public-school-cafeteria vibes, which is very much a compliment in my book.

These came with whipped butter and a small container of hotcake syrup, but even without condiments, I could taste the sugar in the fluffy hotcakes.

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit — $4.59

caption The cheese was the perfect finish. source Andrew LaSane

As I mentioned earlier, the cheese makes all the difference in this biscuit, egg, and sausage sandwich.

That said, it’s a bit lower on the list because the sausage I got didn’t seem like it was cooked long enough, in my opinion. Other sausage patties I tried were a bit more crispy and warm, so I’m going to chalk this patty up to a bad morning in the kitchen.

Egg and Cheese Biscuit — $2.79

caption This was nearly perfect in my book. source Andrew LaSane

The buttery crispy biscuit, fluffy egg, and slice of cheese were a great mix of flavors, and the sandwich itself was the perfect size for an on-the-go morning meal.

The Egg and Cheese Biscuit that I tasted was almost perfect, and if you keep scrolling to my number-one pick, you’ll see what I felt that missing ingredient was.

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit — $3.89

caption The bacon was on the thin side, but it was delicious. source Andrew LaSane

This dish consisted of two pieces of bacon, one folded egg, and melted cheese on a buttermilk biscuit.

In my opinion, the only thing that would have made this one better is another slice of bacon.

My only qualm is that the official description for the Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit refers to the Applewood smoked bacon as “thick-cut” which is a stretch because I thought it was pretty thin.

That said, the combination of salty meat with a crispy yet flaky biscuit, fluffy egg, and fully melted slice of cheese was so good that the thickness of the bacon didn’t matter much.

