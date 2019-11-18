13 of the best and 13 of the worst movies of the decade, according to audiences

caption Audiences loved and hated a lot of movies that came out in the 2010s. source Disney,Disney,Relativity

From comedies to thrillers, a lot of films have made their debut over the past decade, but not all of them have been a hit with viewers.

Here are some of the best and worst movies of the 2010s based on audience scores from Rotten Tomatoes.

Although critics had mixed reviews about the 2019 Harriet Tubman biopic, “Harriet” scored big with viewers.

Audience Score: 97%

Reviewers called the American-history film, which starred Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monae, and Joe Alwyn, “riveting” and “inspiring.”

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” Disney’s 2019 live-action sequel to the 2014 re-telling, was beloved by viewers.

Audience Score: 95%

Although the Angelina Jolie-led fairytale about the “Sleeping Beauty” villain didn’t impress critics, who gave the film only a 40% on Rotten Tomatoes, audiences loved it.

Reviewers praised the film’s visuals and special effects as well as its overall storyline.

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” was a hit with most viewers.

Audience Score: 95%

With Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Samuel L. Jackson as its leads, “Spider-Man: Far From Home” managed to impress both critics and audiences as a hybrid between superhero action and teen romance.

Many praised the 2019 film’s fresh storyline and smart dialogue.

The live-action reboot “Aladdin” was a flop with critics but it managed to enthrall viewers.

Audience Score: 94%

Although many felt that the film didn’t top the original from 1992, one viewer called this remake “one of the biggest surprises of the year” because of its “impressive” musical numbers and effects.

Many also said they loved that Will Smith was cast as Genie.

The 2018 documentary about the life of Fred Rogers won over viewers.

Audience Score: 94%

The film explored the TV personality Mr. Rogers’ background and his approach to educating and entertaining children.

Reviews of “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” were overwhelmingly positive, with one audience member calling the film “honest, stirring, and emotional.”

Both critics and audiences lauded Pixar’s 2017 animated film “Coco.”

Audience Score: 94%

The flick tells the story of a musically gifted boy who learns about his family while exploring the Land of the Dead.

One reviewer called the movie “an extravagant tale of culture and ambition that’s exemplary in all aspects,” praising its soundtrack, colorful visuals, and heartfelt storyline.

Critics weren’t impressed by “Black and Blue,” but audiences praised the film’s suspenseful storyline.

Audience Score: 94%

Alongside Tyrese Gibson, Naomie Harris played a new cop who accidentally captures footage of corrupt cops murdering a drug dealer.

Many praised the fast-paced plot of the 2019 film, saying it kept them on the edge of their seats.

Damien Chazelle’s “Whiplash” was applauded for its riveting storytelling.

Audience Score: 94%

This fast-paced film from 2014 about what it takes to become a master drummer received praise for its premise and its impressive leads, Miles Teller and JK Simmons.

The 2015 film “Spotlight” was lauded for the way it depicted a real-life investigation.

Audience Score: 93%

The intense drama told the true story of the Boston Globe’s harrowing investigation into one of the biggest and most trusted institutions in the world.

“Perfectly executed praise of the power of the press,” one viewer wrote, praising Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams, Liev Schreiber, and Stanley Tucci for their acting chops. “A stellar cast and flawless direction make for an engaging and highly entertaining result.”

Marvel was praised for its first “Guardians of the Galaxy” film, which starred Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana.

Audience Score: 92%

“Guardians of the Galaxy” is a space-adventure film about a bounty hunter (Chris Pratt) who steals a mysterious orb.

Many viewers were impressed with how the 2014 Marvel film balanced humor, action, and adventure. It even got a sequel and it currently has a third movie in the works.

“The King’s Speech” is one of the rare films that is beloved by both critics and audiences.

Audience Score: 92%

The 2010 period drama is all about Bertie (Colin Firth), a royal who becomes a king and must overcome a debilitating speech impediment with the help of a quirky instructor.

The movie picked up a best picture Oscar and audiences praised it as a “true masterwork of modern cinema.”

Disney’s “Big Hero 6” touched audiences with its impressive animation and heartwarming storyline.

Audience Score: 91%

Many viewers noted that the 2014 film about a robotics prodigy felt different than some of Disney’s other recent offerings in the best way.

They applauded its “astonishingly beautiful” animation and its plentiful heartwarming moments.

Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained” was popular with viewers.

Audience Score: 91%

The 2012 film tells the story of a freed slave’s journey to save his wife from a plantation owner.

Audiences praised the performances of Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Samuel L. Jackson, saying the film is “stylish, deliciously violent, and is not afraid to go far in some places.”

On the other hand, viewers lambasted the final installment of the “Human Centipede” trilogy.

Audience Score: 11%

“The Human Centipede III (Final Sequence),” a gross horror film about people who are trying to connect humans together, was not the first of its kind but many audience members are glad it’s likely the last.

The 2015 comedic horror flick saw the return of Dieter Laser and Laurence R. Harvey and it was ripped apart by audiences, with one viewer calling it the “vilest piece of garbage ever.”

The 2015 film “United Passions” was criticized for how it detailed the history of the FIFA World Cup.

Audience Score: 11%

This film about the history of the FIFA World Cup was a flop with viewers. Several audience members called it the “worst movie” they’d ever seen, with many calling it “dull” and “unwatchable.”

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez starred in the 2012 flop “Dark Tide.”

Audience Score: 15%

The film tells the story of a former shark whisperer’s attempts to get past an attack that happened on her watch.

Reviewers weren’t impressed with the plot or lack of action in this flick.

The 2014 Bollywood movie “Humshakals” tells the story of three friends who cause confusion wherever they go.

Audience Score: 16%

This Bollywood comedy about lookalikes and their antics wasn’t a hit with audiences.

One viewer called the movie “interrogation-room torture material” and another said it was an “absolute profane piece of cinema.”

Reviewers and critics alike revealed that they were very disappointed with “The Disappointments Room.”

Audience Score: 17%

With Kate Beckinsale and Mel Raido as its leads, the 2016 thriller about a secret room lived up to its title, with viewers lambasting the nonexistent storyline and lack of character development.

The Kevin Bacon and Radha Mitchell-led horror movie “The Darkness” was criticized for not being scary enough.

Audience Score: 19%

One reviewer wrote that the 2016 horror film about a family that accidentally brings a dark force home with them “lacks scares, thrills, and any plot at all.”

“Piranha 3DD” was critiqued as even more un-watchable than its 2010 predecessor.

Audience Score: 22%

The 2012 movie about flesh-eating fish failed to win over audiences even though it had a celebrity cameo from David Hasselhoff.

Audience members criticized the flick’s gratuitous nudity, lackluster dialogue, and extreme gore.

“The Devil Inside” is another horror movie that didn’t live up to audience expectations.

Audience Score: 22%

The 2012 mockumentary-style film follows a woman who is possessed by demons during an exorcism.

Viewers weren’t impressed with the premise and were especially bothered that the film didn’t have an official ending – instead, it concluded with a link to a website telling them to “Read up on the case.”

Starring Kate Upton and Alexandra Daddario, “The Layover” disappointed audiences.

Audience Score: 22%

The film about two best friends falling for the same guy during an airport layover was a flop with audiences.

Many roasted the rom-com for its unfunny jokes and unromantic plotline and one reviewer even called the comedy “one of the worst films of 2017.”

Dax Shepard’s directorial debut “Brother’s Justice” was panned by critics and audiences.

Audience Score: 23%

The 2011 film, which follows a comedian’s journey to be a big martial-arts star and document it with the help of his friends, was panned as a “mockumentary of staggering incompetence.”

The Bruce Willis-led 2016 film “Precious Cargo” was ripped apart by most viewers.

Audience Score: 23%

The crime thriller about a boss hunting down a thief who disappointed him was ripped apart by critics and audiences who felt it had a poorly done script and a ridiculous plot.

“Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star” starred Nick Swardson, Christina Ricci, and Don Johnson.

Audience Score: 24%

The 2011 film tells the story of a grocery bagger who becomes convinced that his mission in life is to become a porn star.

Some reviewers called it “garbage” and many said it wasn’t very funny. Critics even gave it a 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Despite its star-studded cast, “Movie 43” was a flop with both audiences and critics.

Audience Score: 24%

Even having Kate Winslet, Emma Stone, Gerard Butler, Hugh Jackman, Uma Thurman, Naomi Watts, Richard Gere, and many more A-listers on board couldn’t save this 2013 ensemble comedy.

As one reviewer wrote, “It’s hard to believe that so many first-rate stars could be involved in such a distasteful compilation of bad taste stories, which are so exceedingly gross and offensive.”

