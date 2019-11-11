10 of the best and 10 of the worst Netflix original movies of the year, so far

caption Some Netflix originals are much better than others, per critics. source Netflix

In 2019 Netflix released countless original dramas, comedies, and thrillers to varying critical reception.

The political documentary “Knock Down the House” and drama “Beats” earned high praise from critics.

Other Netflix originals, like the coming-of-age film “The Last Summer” and the comedy “Sextuplets” failed to merit positive reviews.

Netflix released dozens of original films in 2019, with some getting better critical reception than others.

Here are 10 of the best and 10 of the worst Netflix original movies of the year.

Note: The scores listed throughout the piece were accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

The political documentary “Knock Down the House” was called energizing.

caption “Known Down the House” is a political documentary. source Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Summary: In the political documentary “Knock Down the House,” director Rachel Lears follows the propulsive rise of four women – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Amy Vilela, Cori Bush, and Paula Jean Swearengin – during a contentious election season.

Critics admired the energetic nature and riveting message of “Knock Down the House,” saying that the documentary transcended political lines.

“Even if your views don’t align with the women in the film, there is something to be admired in all of them,” wrote Lana Stanczak for Film Inquiry. “The film will make you consider if you could take on your district’s most popular politician.”

“Beats” won over critics with its compelling leads.

caption The film is filled with music. source Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Summary: In the drama “Beats,” a teenage prodigy (Khalil Everage) forms a bond with a security guard (Anthony Anderson) over their love of hip-hop music. Together, the two try to break into the music scene in the South Side of Chicago.

Critics praised the coming-of-age film for its captivating acting performances, especially from Anderson and Everage.

Film critic Jeffrey Lyles said that “Beats” is like “stumbling onto a new album and just being able to go along for the ride without ever needing to reach for the skip track button.”

Critics called “Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé” show-stopping.

caption It’s a concert film and a documentary. source Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Summary: “Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé” goes behind-the-scenes for Beyoncé’s memorable 2018 Coachella performance.

A mix of live concert footage and enlightening interviews, “Homecoming” is both a documentary and revealing glimpse into the star performer’s life.

Critics praised it for being an artfully crafted and “revelatory” music documentary.

“If you don’t get why Beyoncé is worshipped as a goddess, this glorious pop spectacle – part concert film, part myth-in-the-making – will fix that,” wrote MaryAnn Johanson for Flick Filosopher. “Enormously entertaining, and absolutely landmark.”

Reviewers hailed “American Factory” as eye-opening.

caption It began streaming in August. source Netflix/Higher Ground Productions

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Summary: The Netflix documentary “American Factory” centers around a Chinese billionaire who staffs a new factory in the heart of Ohio with thousands of working-class Americans. A mix of optimism and hope for success gives way to intricate obstacles for the factory.

Film critics upheld the documentary as a non-biased and fully realized documentary about the nuances of the working-class world.

“It is, in essence, a scholarly, almost sociological treatment of the material, in a way that broadly speaks to the plight of these blue-collar workers, with an empathy that’s personal but not partisan,” wrote Brian Lowry for CNN.

Critics said Eddie Murphy shined in “Dolemite Is My Name.”

caption Eddie Murphy in “Dolemite Is My Name.” source Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Summary: Based on the life of Rudy Ray Moore (Eddie Murphy) the film “Dolemite Is My Name” traces Moore’s career from struggling comedian to larger-than-life character actor as he brings the fictional Dolemite from stage to screen.

Critics praised the film’s take on the blaxploitation era of Hollywood, signaling out Murphy for his career-high performance as Moore.

“Murphy roars back into the cultural conversation and my heart with his flamboyant, exuberant and spectacularly entertaining performance,” praised critic CJ Johnson for Film Mafia. “I could easily take a Netflix series with an episode spent on the production of every one [of Moore’s films].”

“See You Yesterday” was praised for its compelling take on grief.

caption Critics enjoyed this far more than audiences did. source Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Summary: In the science-fiction drama “See You Yesterday,” tech-minded best friends CJ (Eden Duncan-Smith) and Sebastian (Danté Crichlow) believe they’re close to mastering time-traveling technology.

But when CJ’s older brother Calvin is killed in an altercation with the police, CJ and Sebastian must use their unfinished time-travel tech to save him before it’s too late.

Reviews for “See You Yesterday” praised its poignant messaging and refreshing take on the science-fiction genre.

“‘See You Yesterday’ finds a striking-yet-natural balance between genre concept and a harsh reality that is achingly familiar to the people who have to navigate it every day,” wrote AV Club critic Shannon Miller.

Critics loved the drama “High Flying Bird” for its smart script.

caption The drama earned rave reviews for its editing style. source Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Summary: Directed by Steven Soderbergh, the sports drama “High Flying Bird” focuses on agent Ray Burke (André Holland) as he navigates a deal during a pro-basketball lockout. With only three days to pull his deal off, Ray has to stay one step ahead of movers and shakers in the sports industry.

The drama earned positive reviews for its well-written script and slick editing style.

“‘High Flying Bird; is a heady movie, full of political thought about sport, entertainment, race and power,” wrote Jake Coyle for the Associated Press. “Rather than float on production value, it sustains itself on the tension of ideas, exchanged rapid-fire in gleaming office towers.”

Critics said the music documentary “Rolling Thunder Revue” is filled with gems.

caption The documentary is part concert film and part documentary. source Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Summary: Equal parts a music documentary and a concert film, “Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese” is a look back at America in the 1970s and Bob Dylan’s place within it.

Assembled by director Martin Scorsese, the documentary features never-before-seen footage from an iconic year in music history.

Critics said “Rolling Thunder Revue” is a thrilling and “unmissable” documentary, even outside of the iconic concert footage.

“Thanks to some truly priceless moments captured behind the scenes and the beautifully restored picture and sound of the concerts, ‘Rolling Thunder Revue’ is essential viewing,” wrote Third Coast Review critic Steven Prokopy.

The documentary “Fyre” garnered critical attention for its take on the disastrous festival event.

caption Hulu also made a documentary about this event. source Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Summary: Both a look back at the deliriously disorganized Fyre music festival as well as a take-down on the missteps of the uber-wealthy, the Netflix documentary “Fyre” seeks to disassemble what led to the failure of Fyre Festival from start to finish.

Critics called “Fyre” a stirring commentary on the social consequences of fraud and false advertising.

As Becky Kukla wrote for Digital Fix: “engaging, enraging and utterly absurd – Netflix’s “Fyre” festival documentary is an absolute must see.”

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” renewed love for the original drama series.

caption Aaron Paul stars in “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.” source Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Summary: An epilogue to the “Breaking Bad” television series, “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” takes place in the aftermath of the show.

As Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) tries to create a brighter future for himself, he first has to accept his dark past as a former drug dealer.

Critics showered “El Camino” with praise for reuniting the talents of writer-director Vince Gilligan and the acting power of Paul.

“Ultimately serves as a coiled and heartfelt tribute to Jesse’s powerful trajectory, and Paul’s own chemically active, emotionally reactive brilliance in one of our peak TV era’s defining series,” wrote Robert Abele for The Wrap.

Alternatively, critics said “IO” suffered from a weak script and plodding pace.

caption Margaret Qualley in “IO.” source Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes score: 31%

Summary: In the science-fiction drama “IO,” Sam (Margaret Qualley) is one of the last people left on Earth following a global crisis.

Desperate to save the dying planet from itself, Sam begins to change her mind following a chance encounter with fellow survivor Micah (Anthony Mackie).

Despite Mackie’s and Qualley’s best attempts to keep the movie afloat, critics blamed poor reviews on “IO’s” lagging pace and limp script.

“A forced romance, lackluster execution, and a tendency to pander to its audience makes ‘IO’ come up far shorter than it otherwise could have been,” said David Fontana for Film Inquiry.

Critics likened “Secret Obsession” to a formulaic Lifetime movie.

caption Some have called it trashy in the best way. source Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes score: 31%

Summary: Waking up from a traumatic accident, Jennifer (Brenda Song) can’t recall memories from her former life. Thankfully her husband is there to take her home and care for her, but as the days go by Jennifer becomes convinced that someone sinister is watching her every move.

Critics panned “Secret Obsession” for being formulaic and predictable, but some acquiesced that the film at least seemed self-aware of its failings.

“This is a pretty bad movie, but it seems to be bad in the way it’s meant to be bad,” Linda Holmes said for NPR. “It’s cheerfully trashy, and if that’s up your alley, have at it.”

The drama “Red Sea Diving Resort” fell flat with critics.

caption Chris Evans, Michael Kenneth Williams, Haley Bennett, Michiel Huisman, Greg Kinnear, and Ben Kingsley star. source Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes score: 30%

Summary: Loosely based on an inspiring true story, the Netflix drama “Red Sea Diving Resort” follows the harrowing mission of two agents – Ari Kidron (Chris Evans) and Kabede Bimro (Michael Kenneth Williams) – as they smuggle thousands of refugees from Sudan to Israel.

Critics praised the messaging of the story but felt that it got muddled amongst poor plotting and stiff characters.

“The Red Sea Diving Resort is built around a narrative with massive potential, but the movie never quite delivers, reducing it to a film that is merely adequate,” wrote Natasha Alvar for Cultured Vultures.

“The Silence” was called uninventive and charmless.

caption Kiernan Shipka in “The Silence.” source Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes score: 30%

Summary: In the science-fiction drama “The Silence,” young Ally (Kiernan Shipka) attempts to find safety with her mother and father (Stanley Tucci) as the world is overrun by creatures that hunt their prey by sound. As they wait out the monster invasion, they soon realize the people they’re hiding with seek to exploit their daughter, who is deaf.

“The Silence” earned little praise from critics who felt that the talents of the cast were wasted on a film that lacked creativity.

“Whether you’re a horror fan who enjoys jump scares, gore, monsters, or a sharp social commentary, Netflix movie ‘The Silence’ will satisfy none,” wrote film critic Deirdre Molumby.

Critics said the thriller “Rattlesnake” lacked any real thrills.

caption “Rattlesnake” had a strong lead, but not much else. source Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes score: 29%

Summary: In the suspense thriller “Rattlesnake,” Katrina (Carmen Ejogo) drives across the country with her daughter in an effort to strike out on her own and start a new life.

After Katrina’s daughter wanders into the desert and is bitten by a venomous rattlesnake, a mysterious woman helps heal the child – but the miracle comes at a steep cost.

Critics said the film found a slight ounce of redemption through the effort of lead actress Ejogo, but her rousing performance couldn’t save the film from being directionless and dull.

“Ejogo is an undeniably talented actor who has delivered strong turns in genre fare before, but she’s adrift here, stuck with a character devoid of specificity and personality,” wrote Benjamin Lee for the Guardian.

Critics felt “Otherhood” wasted the talent of its lead actresses.

caption The film has notable actresses, but it still fell flat with critics. source Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes score: 26%

Summary: In the Netflix comedy-drama “Otherhood,” three mothers with adult children decide to take Mother’s Day into their own hands after they feel forgotten by their family members. Their spontaneity takes them on a road trip to New York City to forge stronger relationships with their kids.

Critics noted the presence of notable actresses like Angela Bassett, Patricia Arquette, and Felicity Huffman in “Otherhood” but felt that the film fell short with its script and vision.

“[W]atching ‘Otherhood’ leaves audiences feeling secondhand embarrassment, not only for everyone’s cringe-worthy behavior on screen but also for these lauded actresses who both starred in and executive produced this subpar film,” wrote Kimber Myers for the Los Angeles Times.

The family film “Rim of the World” failed to inspire critics.

caption Jack Gore, Miya Cech, Benjamin Flores Jr., and Alessio Scalzotto star. source Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes score: 25%

Summary: Away at a summer camp, four kids find themselves at the forefront of an alien invasion in the action-adventure film “Rim of the World.” The friends realize that the safety of the world is in their hands as they band together to stop a global threat.

Critics noted that the fare was built for younger audiences, but still felt that “Rim of the World” was lazy in its execution from pre-production to post.

Felix Vasquez Jr. of Cinema Crazed described the film as a “grating, painfully awful movie that seems to work against everything that makes movies of this ilk so entertaining.”

Critics called “Polar” lurid and poorly directed.

caption Mads Mikkelsen, Vanessa Hudgens, Katheryn Winnick, and Matt Lucas star. source Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes score: 20%

Summary: In the thriller “Polar,” infamous assassin Duncan Vizla (Mads Mikkelsen) finds himself being pulled back into the life of contract killing as he tries to leave that world behind. After his old firm places a bounty on his head, Vizla goes head-to-head with younger assassins who try to take him out.

Film reviewers criticized “Polar” for being a chaotic, messy film that is nearly unwatchable.

“‘Polar’ is almost two hours of sensory overload that attempts to be a slick and gritty thriller but comes off as a brash, cluttered and crude film,” wrote Carolyn Mauricette for Cinema Axis.

Critics felt “The Last Summer” failed to add anything new to the coming-of-age genre.

caption Critics didn’t think the film was very charming. source Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes score: 17%

Summary: After graduating from their senior year of high school, a group of teenagers tries to make the most of their last summer before adulthood sets in. As some mend broken hearts, others fall in love for the first time, all while the reality of their futures starts to take hold.

Overall, critics were unimpressed with the ensemble romantic comedy, citing its lack of charm and originality as its biggest flaws.

“Netflix’s ‘The Last Summer’ is a hodgepodge of better teen movies, failing to say anything new or poignant about the transitionary period to adulthood,” wrote Molly Freeman for Screen Rant.

The comedy “Sextuplets” lacked laughs.

caption Marlon Wayans in “Sextuplets.” source Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes score: 14%

Summary: In the Netflix comedy “Sextuplets,” Alan (Marlon Wayans) learns that he was born a sextuplet and sets out on a road trip to find his estranged siblings. As Alan learns more about his brothers and sisters, he learns more about himself as well.

Some critics were at a loss for words over “Sextuplets,” with most panning the film for being humorless and mean-spirited.

“Why did Netflix make this?” asked film critic Grethe Kemp for City Press. “Who, besides Wayans and director Michael Tiddes, thought this was a good idea? I cannot answer this, dear reader. I may never be able to.”

