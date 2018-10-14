The best and worst new fall TV shows, according to critics

source ABC

This fall TV season is a mixed bag. There’s some good shows, but there’s also quite a few that are a complete waste of time.

Shows like ABC’s “Single Parents” and CBS’ “God Friended Me” have potential, but shows like CBS’ “FBI” and ABC’s “A Million Little Things” feel like unoriginal copies of successful shows on other networks.

If you’ve run out of good TV to watch, or just want to be up on new shows people are talking about, we took to ratings aggregator Rotten Tomatoes to rank the best and worst shows of fall 2018. Along with the critic ranking, we included the Rotten Tomatoes audience ranking, a sample of what critics have said so far, and show descriptions courtesy of IMDB.

Here are the best and worst TV shows of fall 2018 (so far), ranked according to critics:

THE BEST:

source ABC

“Happy Together” (CBS)

source CBS

Description: Claire and Jake’s married life is mired in routine, but when megastar Cooper shows up at their door, they get dragged into his life of fame.

Critic Score: 60%

Audience Score: 57%

“Given the opportunity to sing, dance and flail around ridiculously in the pilot, Wayans and West try hard and I smiled frequently at their effort.” –The Hollywood Reporter

“The Haunting of Hill House” — Netflix

source Netflix

Description: Flashing between past and present, a fractured family confronts haunting memories of their old home and the terrifying events that drove them from it.

Critic Score: 90%

Audience Score: N/A

“The Haunting of Hill House is a special treat for horror fans, one of the greatest – and most satisfying – uses of the genre is this new, bingeable medium.” –Nerdist

“God Friended Me” (CBS)

source CBS

Description: An atheist’s life is turned upside down when God adds him as a friend on Facebook.

Critic Score: 63%

Audience Score: 81%

“It’s definitely not the worst drama you could find on network TV, and Hall is a likable, charismatic actor. Give it a one-episode trial and see how you feel.” –The Ringer

“The Cool Kids” (Fox)

source FOX

Description: Three friends at a retirement center have their comfortable existence rattled by a newcomer to the community.

Critic Score: 69%

Audience Score: 86%

“It’s not particularly ambitious, in form or content, but it hits the marks it assigns itself.” –Los Angeles Times

“Single Parents” (ABC)

source ABC

Description: A group of single parents form their own support system as they raise their kids and struggle to start new relationships.

Critic Score: 73%

Audience Score: 65%

“While the show doesn’t exactly feel fresh, it does have heart and what feels like the bones of a show that could go bolder and nuttier if it gets a chance to find its way over a full season.” –CinemaBlend

“Maniac” (Netflix)

source Michele K. Short/Netflix

Description: Two strangers are drawn to a mysterious pharmaceutical trial that will, they’re assured, with no complications or side-effects whatsoever, solve all of their problems, permanently. Things do not go as planned.

Critic Score: 80%

Audience Score: 86%

“Maniac is the rare series that plays with reality without alienating the viewer emotionally.” – The New Republic

“All-American” (The CW)

source The CW

Description: When a star high school football player from South Central is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High School, two separate worlds collide.

Critic Score: 86%

Audience Score: N/A

“This young adult saga is still filled with fun, and not just because it turns fictional high school football into riveting high drama … If any new series deserves a spotlight in its metaphorical face, it’s All American.” –Refinery 29

“Mr. Inbetween” (FX)

source FX

Description: In Mr. Inbetween, Ryan plays “Ray Shoesmith,” a father, ex-husband, boyfriend and best friend: tough roles to juggle in the modern age. Even harder when you’re a criminal for hire.

Critic Score: 87%

Audience Score: 100%

“What it offers instead is a conundrum, complicated by Ryan’s charisma and the woeful state of the men who surround Ray.” –The Atlantic

THE WORST:

source NBC

“The Neighborhood” — CBS

source CBS

Description: A friendly guy from the Midwest tries to fit in in a tough L.A. neighborhood.

Critic Score: 23%

Audience Score: 42%

“The ceiling of this house is closer to a one-story ranch than a spacious villa, making this Neighborhood unfit for new tenants.” –IndieWire

“I Feel Bad” — NBC

source NBC

Description: Emet, the perfect mom, boss, wife, friend and daughter, is learning to be okay with being imperfect.

Critic Score: 27%

Audience Score: 44%

“The biggest problem is that they’re not funny – even with Amy Poehler as an executive producer.” –San Francisco Chronicle

“New Amsterdam” — NBC

source NBC

Description: A new medical director breaks the rules to heal the system at America’s oldest public hospital.

Critic Score: 29%

Audience Score: 77%

“Even if you are familiar with television’s tendency to make shows about great white-dude geniuses who tell everybody else what’s what and inspire the uninspired, the bluntness of the instrument at issue here might surprise you.” –NPR

“A Million Little Things” — ABC

source ABC

Description: A group of friends become motivated to living fuller lives after the unexpected death of a close friend.

Critic Score: 36%

Audience Score: N/A (the show premieres Wednesday, September 26)

“A weepy wannabe from the This Is Us playbook that doesn’t build much of a case for caring about the characters, much less weeping over them.” –Newsday

“Rel” — Fox

source Fox

Description: A successful comic tries to put his life back on track after his marriage falls apart.

Critic Score: 43%

Audience Score: 71%

“This feels like a show given too many notes, and the laughs were left somewhere in rewrites.” –San Francisco Chronicle

“Magnum, P.I.” — CBS

source CBS

Description: An ex-Navy SEAL returns home from Afghanistan and uses his military skills to become a private investigator in Hawaii.

Critic Score: 53%

Audience Score: 31%

“The Magnum P.I. reboot feels unnecessary at best and absurd at worst, and the level of ridiculousness never reaches guilty-pleasure status.” –Uproxx

“FBI” — CBS

source CBS

Description: Procedural drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the FBI, bringing to bear all the Bureau’s skills, intellect and mind-blowing technology to keep New York and the country safe.

Critic Score: 58%

Audience Score: 50%

“Given that it hits all the familiar Law & Order beats, the success of FBI is contingent on the charisma of its two leads, and the first episode does little to convince that Maggie Bell is even playing the same sport as Olivia Benson.” –The Daily Beast

“Manifest” — NBC

source NBC

Description: After a turbulent, but routine flight, the passengers and crew discover the world has aged five years, yet no time has passed for them, and soon a deeper mystery unfolds.

Critic Score: 59%

Audience Score: 81%

“Manifest has a frustrating lack of propulsion, a central dullness whose force field is so strong it bends all the interesting parts toward itself.” –New York Times