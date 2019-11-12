We tried every single appetizer at Olive Garden and ranked them from worst to best

caption Olive Garden has about 15 dishes on its appetizer menu. source Savanna Swain-Wilson

My two friends and I tried every Olive Garden appetizer and ranked them based on taste, shareability, and price.

Olive Garden’s appetizer list consists of a variety of soups, fried foods, seafood, and unique twists on Italian-American classics.

Overall, the breadsticks with the five-cheese marinara sauce earned top marks because it was delicious and affordable.

The lasagna fritta also won all of us over with its presentation and taste.

Aside from being known for its incredible never-ending pasta deals, Olive Garden is pretty famous for its impressive selection of appetizers.

So, as a long-time fan of the Italian-American chain, I brought two friends with me to order one of every starter on the menu so we could figure out which one reigns supreme.

We then ranked the dishes from our least favorite to most favorite, judging them by taste, price, and shareability.

Keep reading to see how every appetizer stacked up.

Prices are based on my northern California location. Item availability may also vary from restaurant to restaurant.

The toasted beef and pork ravioli are a tasty small bite, but they weren’t as memorable as the other options.

caption The ravioli came with sauce for dipping. source Savanna Swain-Wilson

Price: Only available as part of Create a Sampler Italiano, $11.99 for two options, $14.29 for three options

Since I knew I was going to be trying a lot of food, I decided to order a few of my appetizers in the Create a Sampler Italiano, a combo that comes with your choice of either two or three select appetizers.

I went with the three so I could get the most food for the best price, and my plate had calamari, seafood-stuffed mushrooms, and the beef and pork toasted ravioli.

The ravioli themselves come piled onto the plate with a side of Olive Garden’s signature marinara sauce.

I thought the ravioli had a slight pizza taste, and they were crispy and well-seasoned, with bits of parmesan cheese lingering at the end of each bite. That said, they were also quite thin – you could honestly eat these with your hands like crackers if you wanted – but I could still distinguish the pork and beef flavor.

I can see this dish working well for younger crowds or eaters who maybe aren’t as adventurous, but I felt this appetizer wasn’t as memorable as the others.

The chicken and gnocchi soup is a great starter for a single person on a chilly evening, but it’s fairly plain.

caption The soup had vegetables, gnocchi, chicken, and a creamy broth. source Savanna Swain-Wilson

Price: $6.99 per bowl, free with entree purchase

The chicken and gnocchi soup is essentially a combination of traditional Italian potato dumplings, carrots, and sizable chicken pieces wrapped in a thick, creamy broth.

Although the elements of a great winter soup are present in the dish, we felt the heaviness of the cream overpowered the flavor of the chicken and gnocchi.

I also felt like the choice vegetable in this soup, thinly sliced carrots, were pretty much much lost under each dumpling- and chicken-packed bite.

The uneven sizes of these ingredients made it the lowest-ranking soup on our starters roundup.

However, I can see this soup being a perfect starter for a winter lunch or dinner, especially if you’re looking for something to warm you up on a chilly day.

The spicy version of the shrimp scampi fritta had a kick to it, but we preferred the regular one.

caption The spicy ranch was delicious. source Savanna Swain-Wilson

Price: $11.79 per full order

Olive Garden offers two styles of shrimp scampi fritta appetizer (regular and spicy), so we ordered half of each flavor in a single order.

The spicy shrimp pieces were lightly breaded and coated with a cherry-pepper sauce and they were served with a side of spicy ranch.

The crispiness of the breading was great, but the sauce wasn’t our favorite. Sure, it had a subtle kick to it, but the cherry flavor cut through more than we would have liked.

That said, the spicy-ranch dip is one of the most delicious, well-balanced, restaurant ranch dressings I’ve ever tasted.

The seafood-stuffed mushrooms had several layers of flavor, but I think they may be too heavy as an appetizer.

caption You might want to get this as an entree. source Savanna Swain-Wilson

Price: $9.99 for an individual serving

We got this as part of the Create a Sampler Italiano, since you also get the same amount of mushrooms (six) whether you order the sampler platter or the individual serving.

They aren’t gigantic portobello caps, but they’re packed with enough substance to make them pretty filling on their own and I think this dish could absolutely satisfy three or four people.

Our mushrooms were served in a small, ceramic hot dish that kept them decently warm for several minutes. At a glance, they absolutely lived up to their “stuffed” name.

Each individual mushroom was practically overflowing with mozzarella-cheese tops that were lightly browned – my first clue that they were fresh-out-the-oven.

In terms of taste, I liked the texture combination of the slightly chewy seafood filling with the crunch of the breadcrumbs on the outside. The filling itself was also quite flavorful, as it consisted of a blend of three cheeses, scallops, shrimp, whitefish, and crab.

I thought they were delicious, but I had trouble tasting the different types of seafood in each. I feel like the crab and whitefish flavor dominated the stuffing a bit too much

The spinach-artichoke dip is a delicious, vegetarian-friendly option for a group, but only while it’s still hot.

caption As soon as it was room temperature, the dip lost its appeal. source Savanna Swain-Wilson

Price: $10.49 per order

This spinach-artichoke dip comes with a large assortment of flatbread crisps and it’s served bubbling hot.

We loved the way the gooey, cheesy texture complemented the crispness of the flatbread pieces. The soft, artichoke flavor stood up to the saltiness of the four-cheese blend without being too overpowering.

We also liked that this appetizer was vegetarian-friendly, which makes it an even better option for groups where dietary restrictions may be mixed.

My only issue is that the dip lost a bit of its appeal once it was no longer hot. At room temperature, the cheese and spinach seemed a little congealed, which wasn’t particularly appetizing.

That said, if you’re with a group of at least three people who could easily devour this serving while it’s still hot, it’s a perfect choice.

The chicken-Alfredo pizza fritta is a creative twist on a popular entree, but the execution wasn’t as impressive as we expected.

caption “Fritta” is Italian for “fried,” which makes this savory dish very true to its name. source Savanna Swain-Wilson

Price: $8.49 per order

This appetizer is essentially Olive Garden’s chicken-Alfredo entree (its most popular dish) wrapped in pizza dough and deep-fried.

The dish consists of four triangle-shaped pieces that are sprinkled with Parmesan and herbs. It also came with a side of marinara and Alfredo sauce for dipping.

The thick crust has a garlic aroma to it that immediately caught our attention, but the most noticeable thing to all of us was the portion size.

Each piece of Alfredo chicken pizza fritta was quite large when compared to the other appetizers, and for $8.49 this seemed like a pretty good deal.

In terms of taste, the Alfredo sauce provided a nice coating to the inside of this pizza fritta and the crust also had a nice bite to it, but was chewy on the inside.

To be honest, I had hoped for a little more chicken on the inside of my pocket of dough. But even though this wasn’t my favorite, my friends and I agreed that the uniqueness of the dish, combined with the flavorful, doughy crust, and portion size made it a pretty great choice.

The calamari won us over because it was cooked perfectly and came with a tasty dipping sauce.

caption Just be sure to get some extra spicy ranch on the side. source Savanna Swain-Wilson

Price: $11.99 per order

I also ordered the calamari as part of my Create a Sampler Italiano platter, and it was served with a sprinkle of herbs of top and a generous portion of the spicy ranch for dipping.

I thought the calamari was perfectly deep-fried – the bits tasted tender without being rubbery, which was a huge plus in my book.

I’m not exactly sure what’s in the breading, but I loved that it tasted pretty light. It made the deep-fried dish taste more delicate and sophisticated instead of heavy.

At $11.99 this appetizer was pricier than most of the other offerings – so I’m not sure it’s worth that much unless you’re a big fan of calamari and you don’t want an appetizer that’s too heavy.

We thought the vegetarian-friendly minestrone soup tasted homemade.

caption You can’t go wrong with the classics. source Olive Garden

Price: $6.99 per bottomless order, free with entree purchase

Like most minestrone soups, Olive Garden’s is brothy and light – which is the perfect precursor to a heavy meal like pasta. It is also packed with wholesome veggies like celery, zucchini, onion, and spinach.

I especially loved that it had tomato chunks in it because they absorbed the herb flavors nicely.

Every bite had a freshness that tasted as if it were homemade, which is why it earns a spot in the top 10.

The pasta e fagioli soup earned high marks for its beefy, tomato broth.

caption This is a perfect option if you’re looking for an appetizer for one person instead of a group. source Savanna Swain-Wilson

Price: $6.99 per bottomless order, free with entree

From the first glance, the pasta e fagioli stood out to me from the other soup starters because it appeared to have the most substance without the use of cream.

The soup was a vibrant, red color and filled with plenty of tiny, tubetti noodles, white beans, red beans, carrots, celery, and ground beef.

The broth had a rich, beefy and tomato flavor that was savory and perfectly balanced – no one single ingredient felt like it dominated the other. Plus, each bite had the perfect balance of ingredients.

I truly believe appetizers are meant to be shared and since this isn’t exactly shareable, it didn’t get bumped higher on this list.

But the Zuppa Toscana soup’s bold, bacon taste kept us wanting to order more and more.

caption The sausage was so flavorful. source Savanna Swain-Wilson

Price: $6.99 per bottomless order, free with entree

Olive Garden’s take on this traditional Tuscan soup features a delicious combination of kale, potatoes, garlic, cream, and best of all, spicy Italian sausage.

Every one of those elements could be clearly distinguished in the soup – but the sausage was clearly the star of the show. The pork soaked through the broth and into the kale and potatoes, making every bite more delicious than the last.

We were immediately impressed by the delicate balance of every savory flavor, which is why it’s high up on our list.

This starter also gets bonus points for being gluten-free, but again, since it really isn’t shareable, it didn’t earn a spot in the top five for us.

The regular shrimp scampi fritta had a better sauce than the spicy one, but it still wasn’t my favorite.

caption I could see the appetizer pairing nicely a glass of white wine to bring out the acidity of the sauce. source Savanna Swain-Wilson

Price: $11.79 per order

The regular shrimp scampi fritta comes pre-tossed in a garlic and white wine sauce that has a bright, lemon flavor to it and a subtle sweetness.

In my opinion, the acidity of the lemon went really well with the shrimp and the breading was nice and crispy. I also loved that the shrimp in this appetizer were bite-sized and easy to share with the group.

In my opinion, these are on the pricey side at $11.79 for a full order (which would be all of the shrimp pictured above in one plate), which seems a little steep since the appetizer feels more like a snack.

We loved the perfect balance of breading and cheese on the fried mozzarella.

caption This has been one of my favorite appetizers for a long time, and it still lived up to my expectations. source Savanna Swain-Wilson

Price: $7.99 per order

These are flat rectangles of cheese that are breaded and slightly deep-fried and the order comes with each block of mozzarella laid on top of each other like a stack of cheesy dominos.

The dish also came with a side of fresh marinara, a drizzle of Alfredo sauce on top, and a sprinkling of herbs over it all.

Just as I remembered it, each piece had the ideal ratio of cheese to breading. On top of that, the richness of the cream, chewiness of the mozzarella, and the crunch of the breading made for a mouthwatering combination that’s not too complicated, but difficult to top.

When you add the fact that it is vegetarian and under $10, it’s a no-brainer for the top five on this list.

The lasagna fritta won all of us over because of its presentation and taste.

caption It looked unique and beautiful. source Savanna Swain-Wilson

Price: $10.99 per order

The lasagna fritta consists of six deep-fried, breaded rolls of ricotta cheese, meat, and tomato sauce, folded over each other in a beautiful pattern.

The rolls are served over a bed of a creamy Alfredo sauce and they are topped with extra tomato sauce and, naturally, more cheese.

In all, it’s a very aesthetically pleasing dish – and the flavors didn’t disappoint either.

As far as taste goes, the meltiness of the ricotta made this a standout. It seeped through every bite and sat perfectly on the slightly crispy breaded edges. I couldn’t resist dragging my individual piece along the cheesy bottom of the plate to scoop up more of that scrumptious Alfredo sauce.

And despite being deep-fried, the lasagna fritta had a slightly light, refreshing taste to it due to the freshness of the tomato sauce. It was also well-seasoned with plenty of Italian herbs.

At $10.99, it’s a pretty decent deal, especially since it could probably serve a group of five (plus, the pieces are easy to cut in half for maximum shareability).

That said, if you’re not a fan of fried food or ricotta, this probably isn’t the appetizer for you.

The unlimited salad refills earned a second-place spot because it was a healthier option that everyone enjoyed.

caption There’s a reason the salad is such a classic. source Business Insider

Price: $7.79 for a bottomless order, free with entree purchase

Olive Garden’s salad is famous for a reason – and it really does make for a perfect appetizer.

It’s a no-frills dish: iceberg lettuce, carrots, olives, red onion, tomato, croutons, shaved cheese, and a pepperoncini or two. But what sets it apart is the signature dressing, which is an herbaceous, slightly creamy Italian spread that elevates the salad to the next level.

My friends and I all agreed that we would consider the salad to be one of the best appetizer choices, especially because it is bottomless.

It’s also a great lighter option for guests who don’t want to indulge in too many fried dishes before a meal.

The breadsticks and dipping sauce earned our top spot because they’re simple, yet universally satisfying.

caption The breadsticks are even more magical with a sauce. source Savanna Swain-Wilson

Price: Breadsticks are free, but each dipping sauce costs $4.49 for a regular size, and $6.49 for a large.

Upon biting into each stick, you get a slightly fluffy, warm, mild garlic taste – you don’t need any butter pat like you might when eating bread at some other restaurants.

And although these carb-loaded sticks taste amazing on their own, you also have the option to order one of three dipping sauces from their appetizer menu to pair with it.

The offerings include a freshly prepared marinara, Olive Garden’s signature homemade Alfredo, or five-cheese marinara.

But if you had to pick just one dipping sauce, go with the five-cheese marinara, which was fantastic with the breadsticks.

caption I’m always a sucker for a good sauce, and this was the best one I had tasted all day. source Savanna Swain-Wilson

I’d say if you’re going to go with a sauce for your breadsticks, definitely pick the five-cheese marinara.

Our server described the flavor of the sauce as a “mixture of marinara and Alfredo” and I felt like I was dipping bread into what could have passed for a very thick, very tasty tomato bisque.

Plus, the olive-oil streaks and mashed tomato chunks in the dish gave me the impression that it had literally been made to order.

With every bite, I detected a subtle hint of fresh herbs, and the creamy texture from the melted cheese really tied it all together.

And overall, this winning appetizer was proof that simple is sometimes the best – this is the perfect, affordable appetizer to fill you up slightly, but not too much.

