Chefs reveal the best and worst things to order at a sushi restaurant

caption Sushi restaurants often have extensive menus, but not every dish is always worth ordering. source Shutterstock

Insider asked chefs about some of the best and worst foods to order at a sushi restaurant.

Chefs recommended that diners order dishes with uni (the edible part of a sea urchin) or mackerel as they can be delicious but difficult to prepare at home.

The experts said you might not want to order tempura-fried dishes or nightly fish specials since they may not be made using the freshest ingredients.

Sushi originated in Japan and it is now a global culinary phenomenon that can be enjoyed around the world.

Since sushi is a broad dish, some restaurants that serve it have massive menus with plenty of options – and it can sometimes be tough to know what to get.

And so, Insider spoke with chefs to learn what’s always worth ordering at a sushi restaurant and which menu items you may want to steer clear of.

Diners should start their meal off with miso soup to judge a restaurant’s quality.

caption Miso soup is a staple in Japanese cuisine. source Shutterstock

Sung Park, master sushi chef at Sake Rok in Las Vegas, told Insider that ordering a bowl of this umami, soy-based soup from is actually a good way to judge the caliber of a sushi restaurant.

“If the restaurant has good miso soup it is usually a good indicator that the sushi will be good. A lot of times miso soup gets overlooked,” said Park.

Park also mentioned that because miso soup is a lighter dish, it may be a good way to start a meal if you’re looking to avoid overindulging in heavier fare later on.

At a sushi-centric restaurant, seaweed salad is often a better option than mixed greens.

caption It can be a tasty way to kick off your meal. source Shutterstock

Park explained that seaweed is a great menu pick and diners at sushi-centric restaurants are often better off ordering that instead of a regular, leafy salad.

“Seaweed is another staple in Asian cuisine. If you’re fully exploring the culture, I advise ordering seaweed salad over mixed greens because it is nutritious and delicious,” said Park.

Some sushi restaurants may also offer strips of dried seaweed topped with salt and sugar, which can be perfect for snacking on as an appetizer.

Wasabi tobiko with quail egg is a decadent option that can be difficult to find.

caption Japanese tobiko sushi with tuna sashimi and quail egg yolk. source Shutterstock

Chris Royster, executive chef at Flagstaff House Restaurant and a winner of Food Network’s “Chopped,” told Insider that his go-to sushi order is wasabi tobiko with a quail egg (not pictured).

Wasabi tobiko is a green-colored caviar that can often be found atop certain sushi rolls and nigiri. The typical preparation of wasabi tobiko with quail egg has the raw egg yolk nestled in a bed of caviar, which is wrapped in a sheet of seaweed.

“I always get this dish, as it’s one of my favorites. The dish is made of rich creamy egg yolk with spicy flying fish roe. A combination that many overlook, and would be a mistake to miss,” said Royster.

Fresh uni is the star of many sushi dishes.

caption This dish may be difficult to prepare at home. source Shutterstock

Uni, which is the edible part of a sea urchin, is the unsung hero of many sushi menus, according to Royster.

“They are an acquired taste but, when fresh, uni are some of the best sushi bites you can possibly have. They’re even considered a traditional aphrodisiac,” said Royster.

Royster suggested leaving the preparation of sea urchins up to the sushi chef, but said you can’t go wrong having them with a bit of fresh wasabi and yuzu (a type of citrus fruit).

Mackerel can take a lot of effort to prepare, so it’s worth trying at a sushi restaurant.

caption You may not want to prepare mackerel at home. source Shutterstock

Royster told Insider that he loves ordering mackerel at sushi restaurants because it has such a rich flavor – and it can be sustainably fished.

Plus, it can be quite difficult to prepare at home.

“It’s a real delicacy, as it takes a lot of preparation and curing to be used in sushi. With its soft meat, beautiful flavor and fattiness, in my opinion, it’s an often-overlooked treat,” said Royster.

Always try to order sushi that’s made with local fish, as it will likely taste very fresh.

caption When traveling, research the area’s local fish population. source Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty

Kiyo Ikeda, Tokyo native and head chef of Umi Sushi & Oyster Bar in Southern California, told Insider that diners should always opt for sushi made with locally-caught fish whenever possible.

“Trying the fish local to the area increases the chances that the fish is extremely fresh. It likely didn’t have to travel far to get to the restaurant to be prepared and served,” said Ikeda.

Consider avoiding tempura-fried dishes, which may sometimes be cooked in old oil.

caption As you might suspect, these dishes aren’t the lightest option on most sushi menus. source Shutterstock

Tempura-fried foods are made by coating ingredients in a special batter and frying them in oil – but these dishes aren’t always fresh or light.

“You never truly know when the oil has been changed in a restaurant that serves fried food,” said Park, adding that you should especially avoid fried, tempura dishes if you’re trying to follow a lighter diet.

You may want to steer clear of nightly fish specials, which may be made with leftovers from earlier in the day.

caption If freshness isn’t a factor, you might enjoy the specials. source Shutterstock

Ikeda told Insider that it’s often best to skip sushi specials that are served at night, as they may not be the freshest items on the menu.

“Avoid the nightly special side dishes, such as salads or slaws that happen to have bits of sashimi thrown in. Often, those bits can be leftovers of the fish the restaurant is trying to use up,” said Ikeda.

Vegetarians should try to order something more exciting than an egg dish with rice.

caption You can often get something more exciting than an omelet. source Shutterstock

Sushi menus can sometimes be difficult to navigate if you don’t eat fish, but Ikeda urged vegetarian diners to get creative instead of just ordering an omelet dish with rice.

“I often try and dissuade people from ordering simple, cooked egg dishes. There are so many other wonderful things on the menu at sushi restaurants,” said Ikeda.

Ikeda added that vegetarian guests can usually have the chef concoct rolls filled with asparagus, cucumber, sprouts, carrot, daikon, and a host of other flavorful ingredients without having to resort to ordering plain eggs with rice.

