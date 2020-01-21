11 of the best and 11 of the worst TV shows based on books

caption Some books make for killer TV shows. source HBO, Netflix, HBO

A lot of TV shows have been based on books, but they all haven’t been successful.

Based on a non-fiction book, “Friday Night Lights” was praised by both critics and viewers.

Shows like “You” and “Game of Thrones” used their source materials very well, according to critics.

According to reviews, series like “Are You There, Chelsea?” and “13 Reasons Why” failed to live up to the books they were based on.

In recent years, many TV-show creators have been inspired by books – and some of them have been better at adapting long-form stories into series than others.

Here are some of the best and worst TV shows adapted from books, based on critic scores from Rotten Tomatoes.

Critics loved the storytelling on “Game of Thrones.”

It's a fantasy series.

Critic Score: 89%

Audience Score: 86%

Based on George R.R. Martin‘s “A Song of Ice and Fire” book series, HBO’s “Game of Thrones” takes place in a mythical land where multiple people are battling for control over the kingdom.

Seven of the eight seasons of the show have been reviewed highly on Rotten Tomatoes, and critics and audiences agreed that the creative storytelling and epic sets rival those of big-budget movies.

As Linda Stasi from the New York Post wrote, “The art direction, acting and incredible sets are as breathtaking as the massive scope of the series.”

“Big Little Lies” shined with its all-star cast.

The series follows a murder investigation.

Critic Score: 89%

Audience Score: 88%

Following a group of women involved in a murder investigation, HBO’s “Big Little Lies” is based on a book of the same name by Liane Moriarty.

Critics loved the suspenseful plot and praised the all-star cast of Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, and Zoë Kravitz for their exemplary acting.

Jen Chaney from New York Magazine wrote, “Writer David E. Kelley and director Jean-Marc Valle turn up the dial on the tension with such careful deliberateness that it’s impossible to feel any way other than on edge while watching.”

“Orange Is the New Black” is a dramatized version of a memoir.

The series is a Netflix original.

Critic Score: 90%

Audience Score: 81%

Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black” is based on Piper Kerman’s memoir, “Orange Is the New Black: My Year in a Women’s Prison.” And although they both follow a woman’s adjustment to life in prison, the TV show takes many creative liberties.

Critics were impressed with this Netflix original’s storytelling and the riveting characters found inside the prison.

Melissa Maerz from Entertainment Weekly wrote, “It’s very funny and occasionally quite moving, with a crackerjack cast and provocative insights into the way that race and power and magical chickens function in the penal system.”

Viewers of “The Leftovers” enjoyed its intriguing premise.

The series can be found on HBO.

Critic Score: 91%

Audience Score: 89%

After a percentage of the world’s population suddenly disappears, people must learn to live without their loved ones and adjust to their new lives on HBO’s “The Leftovers.”

Based on Tom Perrotta’s book, the show received praise from critics about its intriguing and dark premise.

David Hinckley from New York Daily News wrote, “‘The Leftovers’ conveys nicely the difficulty of maintaining order, physical or psychological, in the wake of inexplicable mass trauma.”

“Outlander” built strong characters in an implausible story.

Caitriona Balfe as Claire and Sam Heughan as Jamie on "Outlander"

Critic Score: 91%

Audience Score: 90%

Based on the “Outlander” series of books by Diana Gabaldon, the Starz show centers around a time-traveling British nurse who falls in love with an 18th-century Scotsman.

Critics lauded the show for building strong characters while creating a period piece that keeps viewers interested each episode.

David Wiegand from the San Francisco Chronicle wrote, “Even the most cynical viewer may find him- or herself caught up in the drama because of the appeal of the characters, convincing performances and a careful attention to detail in costumes, sets and production design.”

“Sharp Objects” kept critics interested with its murder-mystery story.

Amy Adams stars on the show.

Critic Score: 92%

Audience Score: 81%

Gillian Flynn’s “Sharp Objects” follows a reporter covering a story about a series of unsolved murders in her hometown as she navigates the difficult relationships with her family and past.

Starring Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson, the HBO adaptation “Sharp Objects” gracefully shows the inner turmoil of a self-destructive character that has gone through immense trauma, while keeping viewers intrigued with the ongoing murder investigation.

Lucy Mangan from The Guardian wrote, “Adams is even better than we’ve seen her before, giving us an absolutely mesmerising portrait of a woman ground down from within by what she has suffered and with no energy left even to hope for salvation.”

“Hannibal” explored this iconic killer’s history.

The series premiered on NBC.

Critic Score: 92%

Audience Score: 94%

Following the characters from Thomas Harris’ “Hannibal” series, the NBC TV show follows Dr. Hannibal Lecter (before he’s found out to be a serial killer) as he works with the FBI as a forensic psychiatrist.

Overall, critics enjoyed the crime drama, interesting characters, and convincing acting.

Joanne Ostrow from Denver Post wrote, “The characters are so compelling that you may give in to the gore-fest.”

Critics enjoy the coming-of-age story featured on “Looking for Alaska.”

The series is based on a book by John Green.

Critic Score: 92%

Audience Score: 95%

Based on John Green’s young-adult book, Hulu’s “Looking for Alaska” is about a teenager who makes a strong group of friends at his new boarding school, but then they all go through a sudden tragedy that leaves him questioning the larger meanings in life.

Critics felt the show did a good job of adapting the book, and that anyone who has experienced being a teenager could appreciate this story.

Alan Sepinwall from Rolling Stone wrote, “It’s a familiar coming-of-age story, but one executed at a high level, and with far more thought than usual given to all the kids who were forced to grow up long before the main character has to.”

“You” has been a hit with critics and audiences.

Penn Badgley and Elizabeth Lail on "You."

Critic Score: 92%

Audience Score: 81%

The Lifetime-turned-Netflix show is based on a series of thrillers by Caroline Kepnes. They follow a stalker and killer named Joe has he obsesses over various women and commits crimes.

The series, which was recently renewed for a third season, has been blowing away both fans and critics since it made its debut in 2018. It’s been praised for both its talented cast and unpredictable plot twists.

As Hannah Giorgis wrote for The Atlantic, “A self-aware work of melodrama, You combines the best elements of murder-mystery series, Millennial sitcoms, and revenge fantasies.”

“A Series of Unfortunate Events” puts a fun twist on a dark plot and makes it enjoyable for the entire family.

The show is based on a series of books for children.

Critic Score: 96%

Audience Score: 85%

Following three orphans who are trying to figure out how their parents died, Netflix’s “A Series of Unfortunate Events” is based on the series of novels by Lemony Snicket.

Starring Neil Patrick Harris as the lead, the show has been praised by critics for being both funny and dark, while still being something the entire family can enjoy together.

Brian Lowry from CNN.com wrote, “The show proves a good deal of fun, and Harris dives into his over-the-top character with considerable gusto. It’s also something that parents ought to be able to watch with their older kids.”

Critics loved the unique cinematography of “Friday Night Lights.”

The book has also been adapted into a film.

Critic Score: 97%

Audience Score: 93%

The “Friday Night Lights” book by H. G. Bissinger is about a real Texas high-school football team’s journey to the championship. The NBC show follows a similar, fictionalized version of the story about the drama of living in a small town with a passionate football team.

Most critics felt the show drew viewers in with its unique cinematography, well-developed characters, and gripping drama.

Nancy DeWolf Smith from the Wall Street Journal wrote, “What makes Friday Night Lights compelling is not the football or the cast. It’s the accumulation of little details, like the eager faces of the pee-wee players as they meet and respectfully worship the big high-school boys whom they dream of becoming.”

On the other hand, “666 Park Avenue” has been criticized for its confusing plot.

The show aired on ABC.

Critic Score: 57%

Audience Score: 76%

Inspired by Gabriella Pierce’s book, ABC’s “666 Park Avenue” is about a couple who moves into a haunted apartment building that’s controlled by demons.

Critics disliked the series’ poor casting and confusing storytelling and felt it didn’t live up to the book it was based on.

Robert Blanco from USA Today wrote, “What must have sounded frightening on paper falls dead on-screen, done in by bad writing and terrible pacing.”

“Sweetbitter” was a bit of a bust with critics.

The series is set in New York City.

Critic Score: 56%

Audience Score: 87%

Based on the novel “Sweetbitter” by Stephanie Danler, the Starz series follows a young girl in New York City who gets a job at a high-end restaurant that changes her life in more ways than one.

Overall, critics felt the coming-of-age series failed to live up to the novel and they called it out for being overly pretentious and superficial at times.

“Still, after six half-hour courses, it’s like a meal that looks great on the plate but makes little impression on the tongue,” wrote Robert Lloyd for the Los Angeles Times.

A modern update couldn’t save “Dracula.”

This isn't the first or the last "Dracula" adaptation.

Critic Score: 53%

Audience Score: N/A

A twist on Bram Stoker’s classic novel, “Dracula,” the NBC show focuses on 19th-century Dracula traveling to England to pose as an American and seek revenge on those who turned him into a vampire.

Critics found that even with the appeal of a classic character and bloody storyline, this retelling ends up being boring.

Gail Pennington from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch wrote, “Unfortunately, this Dracula isn’t fun at all. It’s not really scary, either, although it does spill a lot of blood. What it is, unfortunately, is dull, and that flaw could be fatal.”

Critics felt “The Secret Circle” was cheesy.

The show is based on a young-adult novel.

Critic Score: 47%

Audience Score: 74%

Written by L.J. Smith, who penned “The Vampire Diaries,” The CW’s “The Secret Circle” follows a teenage girl who discovers she’s a witch and accidentally awakens a dark force.

Critics thought the show was fun but cheesy, though it was ultimately canceled after just one season.

Robert Bianco from USA Today wrote, “Adding magical powers to a set of dull, carbon-copy high school characters doesn’t make them interesting. It just makes them dull in a different way.”

Critics felt that “Notes from the Underbelly” lacked chemistry and charm.

The series aired on ABC.

Critic Score: 39%

Audience Score: N/A

“Notes from the Underbelly” by Risa Green follows a couple through their first pregnancy as they navigate the unsolicited advice they receive from friends and family.

Many critics found the ABC sitcom to be cute albeit sometimes clichéd, and others found the characters to be unconvincing and lacking chemistry.

Barry Garron from The Hollywood Reporter wrote, “The series sets out to be a funny take on pregnancy and parenthood. Instead, it becomes a lackluster show about a conflicted mother-to-be and her annoying and oblivious husband.”

Some critics felt “Hemlock Grove” relied too heavily on shock and gore.

Some critics felt the series had a lack of urgency.

Critic Score: 38%

Audience Score: 64%

Based on Brian McGreevy’s horror novel, Netflix’s “Hemlock Grove” is about a man who is accused of being both a murderer and a werewolf.

Overall, the show didn’t receive rave reviews and many critics felt the show didn’t pay enough attention to the story and relied on shock and gore.

Mike Hale from the New York Times wrote, “Hemlock Grove is the sort of supernatural horror thriller that’s so concerned with atmosphere and mood that it barely gets around to telling its story … The series’s lack of urgency is accentuated by the familiarity of the material.”

Many felt “13 Reasons Why” didn’t deal with its tough subjects appropriately.

The series is based on a series of books.

Critic Score: 38%

Audience Score: 57%

“13 Reasons Why” is based on Jay Asher’s book about a high-school girl who dies by suicide and also leaves haunting cassette tapes behind for her classmates.

The first season received mixed reviews, but the following seasons all fell flat. Many critics mentioned that the show didn’t handle tough topics in the proper way.

Erin Stewart from Junkee wrote, “’13 Reasons Why’ is a powerful, if problematic, take on distress. If it makes viewers embrace compassion, all the better. But this representation of suicide is a dangerous one.”

Many found the characters on “Girlboss” to be unlikeable.

The series is based on an autobiography.

Critic Score: 36%

Audience Score: 76%

A fictionalized version of Sophia Amoruso’s autobiography, Netflix’s “Girlboss” is about a woman’s journey to create a successful fashion business.

Lasting just one season, “Girlboss” wasn’t a hit with critics – many felt the show didn’t have a point of view and felt the main character was unlikeable.

Mike Hale from the New York Times wrote, “Truth doesn’t necessarily equal drama, or in this case half-hour inspirational dramedy. It’s fine that the Sophia of Girlboss isn’t likable. The problem is that she isn’t particularly interesting.”

“Eastwick” couldn’t live up to its source material.

Some critics felt it was underwhelming.

Critic Score: 35%

Audience Score: 57%

Based on “The Witches of Eastwick” by John Updike, the ABC “Eastwick” show was about three women who discover they are witches.

Canceled after one season, “Eastwick” couldn’t live up to its book or the 1987 movie adaptation. Critics found the show boring and bland.

John Doyle from the Globe and Mail wrote, “The show looks like a low-rent knock-off of the movie and takes ages to settle into an uneasy, ho-hum blend of comedy and drama. It utterly lacks charm.”

“Lipstick Jungle” pleased audiences more than it did critics.

Audiences loved the show.

Critic Score: 19%

Audience Score: 100%

Written by “Sex and the City” author, Candace Bushnell, “Lipstick Jungle” is about three best friends dealing with the ups and downs of life in New York City.

Although viewers loved this dramedy, critics had issues with both its characters and writing, feeling it couldn’t keep up with “Sex and the City.”

Julia Raeside from The Guardian wrote, “Never has such a no-brainer been such a non-starter. Lipstick Jungle is a wholly cynical bid to repeat the success of its predecessor, but totally lacks the wit, warmth or integrity of the original.”

“Are You There, Chelsea?” didn’t win over critics or audiences.

Many critics didn't feel the characters were likable.

Critic Score: 18%

Audience Score: 20%

Adapted from Chelsea Handler’s memoir, “Are You There, Vodka? It’s Me, Chelsea,” the sitcom “Are You There, Chelsea?” is about a 20-something bartender making her way through life with her friends.

Many critics found that Handler’s typically vulgar jokes didn’t work for a sitcom, making the characters off-putting. “Are you there, Chelsea?” only lasted one season.

Tim Goodman from The Hollywood Reporter wrote, “The show is so wrapped up in moving the needle of apparently outrageous behavior that it never does anything but repeat itself.”

