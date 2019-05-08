The best animal-proof outdoor garbage cans you can buy

Specially designed animal-proof garbage cans can prevent animals from getting into your trash, saving you time-consuming cleanup.

Our top pick, the Toter 64-Gallon Bear-Tight Wheeled Trash Can, features a steel-reinforced lid that’s strong enough to keep even the most determined bears out of your trash.

I’ve always lived in fairly rural areas, but when I moved into my current home that’s essentially located in the woods, I discovered just how persistent wildlife could be in getting into trash cans. I tried everything – bungee cords, chains, only putting the trash out the night before going to the dump – but these critters persevered. I would have resorted to keeping the garbage cans on my enclosed porch, were it not for fear of a determined bear coming along and simply letting himself into my home.

At last, I started experimenting with all manner of animal-proof garbage cans. Finally, I found solutions to keeping the raccoons, squirrels, rodents, neighborhood dogs, and just about everything else out.

Keeping animals out of your garbage cans can be a big task, but it’s also an important one. While some of the garbage cans in this list are on the more expensive side, they’re likely worth it in terms of the time and frustration they’ll save you, especially if you’re dealing with persistent visits from wildlife. Plus, if you have a dog who is attracted to your garbage or who might come across a spilled container before you’re aware of it, then these garbage cans could save your dog from serious digestive upset and a potential emergency trip to the vet. (When you consider the cost of an emergency vet trip, these cans will pay for themselves.)

We’ve evaluated these garbage cans according to their design, overall performance, ease of use, and the types of animals they’re built to keep out. These garbage cans are ideal for homeowners or renters who live just about anywhere. In cases like mine, they’re useful for keeping all sorts of wildlife out (even bears), but they’re also ideal for urban residents who are dealing with rats, raccoons, and other animals.

If you’re looking for additional ways to keep animals from bothering your garbage cans, strategies such as sprinkling some ammonia on each trash bag can help to deter raccoons and dogs. Leaving your garbage cans in an area that’s well-lit or with lights that are on motion sensors at night may also help.

The best overall

The extremely strong and durable Toter 64-Gallon Bear-Tight Wheeled Trash Can is your best defense against all types of wildlife.

Very few garbage cans are strong enough to keep bears from getting into your trash, but this Toter 64-Gallon Bear-Tight Wheeled Trash Can is one of the few that’s up to the task. The key to this trash can’s strength is its steel-reinforced rim and latch, and its double-walled lid. The bear-proof latch helps to keep your garbage secure, and the polyethylene construction is durable and scratch-resistant. Quarter-inch steel U-bolt hinges further reinforce the lid and ensure that it can’t be easily pulled off. While this garbage can will keep bears out, it’s ANSI-certified for both safety and compatibility with automated and semi-automated garbage truck lifters.

Looking for proof that this garbage can is really strong enough to withstand a hungry bear? Be sure to watch the video in the product description of what happens when the garbage can is left in the middle of a bear habitat.

As you can tell from its name, this garbage can has a generous 64-gallon capacity. It is built with rugged wheels, so you can easily tilt and roll the can on any type of terrain. Additionally, it is constructed with up to 50% recycled content.

The 64-Gallon Bear-Tight Wheeled Trash Can has a 5-star rating on Home Depot. One customer wrote, “It keeps out the raccoons! Very heavy so not as easy to take to curb … it takes a minute to figure out how to disable the automatic latch for garbage pickup day but so far it has worked.”

Pros: Rugged, durable design, bear-tight lock, steel-reinforced latch and rim, wheeled design

Cons: Heavier than most other garbage cans, pricey

The best budget container

At less than $40, the United Solutions 32-Gallon Wheeled Outdoor Trash Can gives you protection against animals, at a budget price.

Animal-proof garbage cans don’t have to cost hundreds of dollars. If you don’t have bears in your area, you can opt for something a little more lightweight, like this 32-Gallon Wheeled Outdoor Trash Can from United Solutions. Heavy-duty, blow-molded plastic makes this a durable can, and its 32-gallon capacity is perfect for household use, yard work, and more. Wheels and a handle make it easy to move it around.

This trash can features a turn-and-lock lid that creates a strong seal. I’ve been using this trash can for more than two years, and while a bear did get into it once, it’s done an excellent job of keeping raccoons and other animals out. The locking lid is quite strong, and it goes on fairly smoothly once you get it lined up correctly. Sometimes the lock is so strong that I have to use two hands to get the lid unlocked again, but I would see this as a benefit, rather than a flaw.

If I could change one thing about this garbage can, I’d add a second handle or lip halfway down the can, below its main handle. This would make lifting it into and out of my truck much easier, especially when it’s particularly heavy.

Pros: Turn-and-lock lid is easy to operate, heavyweight plastic construction, manageable 32-gallon capacity

Cons: Could use a second handle, won’t keep bears out of your trash

The best rodent-proof container

If rodents are chewing their way through your plastic garbage cans, the Behrens 20-Gallon Metal Garbage Can will stop them in their tracks.

When it comes to keeping rodents out of your trash cans, metal is one of the only ways to stop them from chewing their way through the cans. The Behrens 20-Gallon Metal Garbage Can is made of galvanized steel for chew-proof durability. The lid fits tightly, though there isn’t any sort of latch or system to hold the lid in place, so larger animals, like raccoons, could still get into this garbage can (and make a lot of noise).

This trash can offers plenty of benefits. Thanks to its steel construction, it won’t absorb odors the way plastic trash cans do. Two generously sized handles make it easy to carry, and the steel will not rust. An offset design keeps the actual bottom of the can from touching the ground, further extending its life by preventing it from sitting in rainwater or moist ground.

It’s also made with no oil and is fully recyclable. Behrens has been producing metal containers since 1911, and this garbage can is manufactured in the USA.

The Behrens 20-Gallon Metal Garbage Can has a 4.1 out of 5-star Amazon rating based on more than 150 reviews. One customer wrote, “Good, solid construction. We use this for dog food storage in the garage. We had rodents chewing through the plastic bin we replaced, so they can now wear down their teeth trying to chew through metal. I thought I might have to secure the lid with a bungee cord to keep rodents out, but the lit fits snug enough I don’t have to.” Another buyer also uses this garbage can to keep rodents out: “Our house is very rural. This product was used to store dog food to keep the rodents out. Works well.”

Pros: Durable, rodents can’t chew through the can, fully recyclable, offset bottom keeps can off of the ground

Cons: Lid doesn’t lock onto the can, no protection against larger animals

The best compact container

The Rubbermaid Animal Stopper Trash Can offers effective protection against animals without being too large or difficult to lift.

The Rubbermaid Animal Stopper Trash Can is designed to keep raccoons, cats, and dogs out of your garbage. It features a lid with quick-release latches; to open the lid, simply pull each latch off of the handle, and the lid operates normally. The latches are strong enough to keep animals out but still remain easy for humans to operate.

The trash can is a 32-gallon size, which is ideal, especially if you have to load it into a vehicle or move it out to the curb for pickup. Unlike some other animal-proof garbage cans, this one is manageable without being too large and heavy, especially when full. The handles are also well-designed and are generously sized to offer plenty of grip, though the latches must be released before you can truly get a good hold on the handles. The can is made of durable plastic and is manufactured right here in the United States.

That said, the big downside is that there are no wheels, so you’d either have to lift it or drag it against the ground.

One Walmart customer noted the Rubbermaid Animal Stopper Trash Can has successfully kept wildlife out: “So far so good. Our freeloading raccoon has been trying to get in this can with no luck.”

Pros: Quick-release latches are easy to operate, 32-gallon size means you can move the can fairly easily, generously sized handles

Cons: No wheels, can is not effective against bears

The best trash can lock

The Doggy Dare Trash Can Lock can animal-proof any ordinary garbage can.

The Doggy Dare Trash Can Lock can save you from having to buy an entirely new trash can, yet it is highly effective against animals. This large size fits 45-gallon trash cans, though a small size suitable for 32-gallon cans is also available. This lock can keep out raccoons, rodents, dogs, and livestock.

This lock is constructed of durable shock (bungee) cord and a heavy-duty buckle. It slides onto your garbage can and buckles over the top of the lid. Its four-point engineered security system is plenty strong to keep animals out, yet you can unbuckle it with one hand for easy access to the trash can. If you already have a garbage can and are having issues with animals getting into the trash, this lock can be a low-cost solution that prevents you from having to buy another trash can. It’s also effective for keeping lids sealed during bad weather.

The Doggy Dare Trash Can Lock has a 4.5 out of 5-star Amazon rating. A customer said, “These straps were an easy and cost-effective way to solve a growing problem with raccoons getting into our trash cans … The raccoons nibbled a bit on the plastic of our cans after we installed these, but have pretty much given up and have not been back as they just can’t get inside.”

Pros: Durable construction, fits existing garbage cans, easy to install, unlocks with one hand

Cons: Requires two hands to close, bear-resistant but not bear-proof