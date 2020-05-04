The 20 best animated movies on Netflix, according to critics

caption Spider-Man and Mrs. Incredible. source Netflix

Insider ranked the top 20 animated movies on Netflix according to their Rotten Tomatoes critics’ scores.

“Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse” won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature at the 2019 Academy Awards.

Other top films, “My Life as a Zucchini,” “Incredibles 2,” “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” and “Klaus,” were nominated for Academy Awards.

Looking for a top-quality animated movie to watch right now? Insider compiled a list of the best animated films on Netflix according to their Rotten Tomatoes critics’ scores.

In the case of a tie, we broke it by audience score, which is also included for each film. We also added the critic consensus for each movie.

Among the top-rated movies, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” won the Best Animated Feature Oscar in 2019. The film has a unique style of animation, and at one point, had 117 animators working on it.

“My Life as a Zucchini,” “Incredibles 2,” “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” and “Klaus” were also nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards in their years.

Take a look at the best animated feature films you can watch on Netflix right now.

20. In “Despicable Me,” villainous Gru is trying to steal the moon from the sky, but his plans are thwarted when three orphans end up in his care.

caption Gru and his minions.

Critics’ score: 80%

Audience score: 68%

Consensus: “Borrowing heavily (and intelligently) from Pixar and Looney Tunes, ‘Despicable Me’ is a surprisingly thoughtful, family-friendly treat with a few surprises of its own.”

19. “Corpse Bride” is about a runaway groom named Victor who accidentally gets married to a dead bride after stumbling over her grave in the woods.

caption Victor and his dead bride.

Critics’ score: 84%

Audience score: 77%

Consensus: “As can be expected from a Tim Burton movie, ‘Corpse Bride’ is whimsically macabre, visually imaginative, and emotionally bittersweet.”

18. “The Princess and the Frog” is about the adventure Princess Tiana goes on when she meets a frog who desperately wants to be human again.

caption Princess Tiana and the frog.

Critics’ score: 85%

Audience score: 74%

Consensus: “The warmth of traditional Disney animation makes this occasionally lightweight fairy-tale update a lively and captivating confection for the holidays.”

17. “Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island” follows Scooby-Doo and the rest of the gang as they investigate a haunted mansion in the Louisiana bayou.

caption Scooby-Doo and Shaggy.

Critics’ score: 86%

Audience score: 78%

Consensus: No consensus yet, but film critic Feliz Vasquez Jr. wrote, “I highly suggest it for animation buffs looking for a new flavor with Scooby.”

16. “Ralph Breaks the Internet” follows video game character Wreck-It Ralph and his best friend Vanellope as they try and save her broken game.

caption Ralph.

Critics’ score: 88%

Audience score: 65%

Consensus: “‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ levels up on its predecessor with a funny, heartwarming sequel that expands its colorful universe while focusing on core characters and relationships.”

15. “The Willoughbys” is about children who dupe their neglectful parents into going on vacation so that they have free reign of their home.

caption The Willoughby children.

Critics’ score: 88%

Audience score: 70%

Consensus: “An appealing animated adventure whose silliness is anchored in genuine emotion, ‘The Willoughbys’ offers fanciful fun the entire family can enjoy.

14. “Bolt” follows a canine actor as he makes a cross-country journey after being accidentally shipped from Hollywood to New York City.

caption Bolt the dog.

Critics’ score: 89%

Audience score: 74%

Consensus: “‘Bolt’ is a pleasant animated comedy that overcomes the story’s familiarity with strong visuals and likable characters.”

13. “Mary and the Witch’s Flower” is about a young girl named Mary who discovers a flower that grants magical powers, but only for one night.

caption Mary and a mysterious water person.

Critics’ score: 89%

Audience score: 71%

Consensus: “‘Mary and the Witch’s Flower’ honors its creator’s Studio Ghibli roots with a gentle, beautifully animated story whose simplicity is rounded out by its entrancing visuals.”

12. “Tarzan” is a Disney classic that centers on Tarzan, a boy abandoned in the jungle and raised by apes, as he encounters humans for the first time.

caption Tarzan and Jane.

Critics’ score: 89%

Audience score: 75%

Consensus: “Disney’s ‘Tarzan’ takes the well-known story to a new level with spirited animation, a brisk pace, and some thrilling action set-pieces.”

11. “Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling” follows Rocko and his gang as they return to Earth in 2019 after spending 20 years in space.

caption Rocko, second to right, and his gang.

Critics’ score: 92%

Audience score: 67%

Consensus: “Pleasantly strange and surprisingly thoughtful, ‘Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling’ succeeds as both a nostalgic look back and a healthy hop forward.”

10. “Arthur Christmas” is an imaginative tale on the elaborate operation behind Santa’s yearly worldwide deliveries.

caption Arthur.

Critics’ score: 92%

Audience score: 76%

Consensus: “Aardman Animations broadens their humor a bit for ‘Arthur Christmas,’ a clever and earnest holiday film with surprising emotional strength.”

9. “The Little Prince” is about a pilot who crashes in the Sahara desert and finds a little boy there who claims to be from another planet.

caption The pilot.

Critics’ score: 93%

Audience score: 84%

Consensus: “Beautifully animated and faithful to the spirit of its classic source material, ‘The Little Prince’ is a family-friendly treat that anchors thrilling visuals with a satisfying story.”

8. “Incredibles 2” follows the Incredible family as they struggle to balance their family and superhero lives.

caption Mr. and Mrs. Incredible.

Critics’ score: 94%

Audience score: 84%

Consensus: “‘Incredibles 2’ reunites Pixar’s family crimefighting team for a long-awaited follow-up that may not quite live up to the original, but comes close enough to earn its name.”

7. “Klaus” is about a spoiled postman who gets sent by his father to work in a desolate northern town, where he meets a mysterious toymaker in the woods.

caption The postman and Klaus.

Critics’ score: 94%

Audience score: 97%

Consensus: “Beautiful hand-drawn animation and a humorous, heartwarming narrative make ‘Klaus’ an instant candidate for holiday classic status.”

6. “The Breadwinner” follows 11-year-old Parvana, who must disguise herself as a boy to work after her father is arrested in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan in 2001.

caption Parvana, right.

Critics’ score: 95%

Audience score: 86%

Consensus: “Stunning visuals are matched by a story that dares to confront sobering real-life issues with uncommon – and richly rewarding – honesty.”

5. “April and the Extraordinary World” is a French sci-fi film about a girl whose scientist parents are abducted while on the brink of a groundbreaking discovery.

caption April and her cat.

Critics’ score: 96%

Audience score: 77%

Consensus: “Bursting with a colorful imagination befitting its promise-packed title, ‘April and the Extraordinary World’ offers spectacular delights for animation fans willing to venture off the beaten path.”

4. “In This Corner of the World” follows Suzu as she is married off to a man she barely knows while living Hiroshima, Japan, during World War II.

caption Suzu is in the green kimono.

Critics’ score: 97%

Audience score: 84%

Consensus: “‘In This Corner of the World’ offers a unique ground-level perspective on an oft-dramatized period in history, further distinguished by beautiful hand-drawn animation.”

3. “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” won an Oscar for its groundbreaking animation. It centers on a new character, a teen from Brooklyn named Miles Morales.

caption Spider-Man and Miles Morales.

Critics’ score: 97%

Audience score: 93%

Consensus: “‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action.”

2. “My Life as a Zucchini” is stop-motion animated film about an orphaned boy who tries to make a family for himself.

caption Zucchini.

Critics’ score: 99%

Audience score: 88%

Consensus: “‘My Life as a Zucchini”s silly title and adorable characters belie a sober story whose colorful visuals delight the senses even as it braves dark emotional depths.”

1. “Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus” is about Zim, an evil alien, and his human nemesis, Dib, the only thing standing in the way of Zim’s plot to take over Earth.

caption Zim, left, and Dib.

Critics’ score: 100%

Audience score: 86%

Consensus: “Invader Zim quits being banished all over again in ‘Enter the Florpus,’ an excellent revival that captures the spirit of the cartoon while cranking the doom up to eleven.”

