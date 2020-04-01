The 10 best anime series to watch on Netflix right now

caption “Naruto.” source Pierrot / Viz Media

Anime is known for its creativity, complexity and the truly epic number of episodes in each series. With so much variety, the biggest challenge is choosing which show to binge-watch next.

Netflix has invested in building a vast library of anime. The streaming service continues to roll out new releases every month, securing distribution rights to cult classics and commissioning creative originals.

From dark thrillers like “Death Note” to the seemingly endless adventures of Ash and Pikachu in “Pokémon: Indigo League”, there’s something to suit everyone.

These are the 10 best anime series available to stream now on Netflix.

There has never been a better time to get into anime.

Netflix has invested in building a treasure trove of animated content, whether that means streaming quirky originals like “Aggretsuko” or securing distribution rights to cult classics such as “Neon Genesis Evangelion.”

Imagination has no limit here: there are shows about trainee ninjas, giant robots and psychic teenagers with bright pink hair. From the political intrigue of “Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood,” to the magic and mischief of “Little Witch Academia,” there’s a show for fans of every genre.

Whether you’re just getting into anime or on the lookout for something new to stream, these are the 10 best shows available to watch now on Netflix.

Note: Numerous Netflix titles drop off the service monthly, so the availability of titles below may change.

‘Death Note’ is a dark thriller that challenges conventional ideas about right and wrong

source NTV

We usually associate murder with acts of extreme violence. But when ambitious high school student Light Yagami finds the Death Note, he gains the power to kill someone simply by scribbling their name in its pages.

Guided by Ryuk, the menacing god of death, Light sets out to rid the world of evil by killing anyone he deems unworthy of life, from criminals to corrupt CEOs. But his ruthless mode of justice is threatened by enigmatic detective L, who leads the elite task force hunting him down.

“Death Note” mixes dark horror with a nail-biting cat and mouse game between the teenage vigilante and genius investigator. Tight plotting, sharp dialogue and chilling questions about power and responsibility make this thriller a classic.

Try to catch them all with ‘Pokémon: Indigo League’

source The pokemon company

It’s been over 20 years since Ash and Pikachu first joined forces, but the iconic friendship is still going strong, as is the Pokémon franchise, which has generated countless movies, games and TV shows.

This series is the very first, following 10-year-old Ash Ketchum as he sets out to prove himself and become the best Pokémon master there ever was. Over the course of 50 plus episodes, Ash never gives up on his goal, or his cute yellow sidekick. His determination is both admirable and endlessly endearing as the duo’s adventures continue to entertain and inspire children around the world – and provide nostalgia for all the 90s kids who miss that epic theme song.

Watching the adventures of trainee ninja ‘Naruto’ is a serious time investment

source Pierrot / Viz Media

“Naruto” is one of Japan’s longest-running anime series, spanning nine seasons in total. The show follows Naruto Uzumaki as he joins the ninja training academy in his village with big dreams of becoming a warrior worthy of protecting his people.

Much of the show’s success stems from Naruto’s growth as a character. He begins as an outcast and gradually befriends his future teammates Sakura and Sasuke. The three learn to work together to battle demons, and the show charts Naruto’s journey from mischievous kid to noble leader.

A big part of this show is ‘filler.’ These episodes develop the characters and story universe rather than furthering the plot, but add moments of humour and depth that enrich the viewing experience. With sharply choreographed action sequences, an eclectic cast of characters and a classic storyline, this show is worth the commitment.

‘Aggretsuko’ is the death metal-obsessed red panda we can all relate to

source Netflix

Everyone will identify with the mundane frustrations that enrage Retsuko, a cute red panda who vents her hatred of the nine to five grind by taking up death metal as a hobby.

Her creator Sanrio is known for cute characters like Hello Kitty, but while the show’s anthropomorphic heroine seems sweet, she’s secretly furious. “Aggretsuko” uses the little red panda’s rage as fuel to explore struggles that all millennials will relate to, from dating troubles and tiny apartments to condescending bosses.

At the end of every episode, polite little Retsuko eventually snaps and transforms into her terrifying alter-ego, to vent her fury in a crazy burst of death metal karaoke. The show’s combination of cute characters and sharp social satire is cathartic, hilarious, and compulsively binge-able. A must-watch for anyone who’s fed up with adulting.

‘The Disastrous Life of Saiki K’ is a chaotic comedy of errors

source J.C.Staff / Funimation

“The Disastrous Life of Saiki K” turns the conventional superhero narrative on its head with hilarious results. Saiki K is blessed with an eclectic assortment of gifts, from telepathy and teleportation to naturally bright pink hair.

Saiki K doesn’t want to fight crime, but people will not stop bothering him. All this kid wants is a quiet life and in this show, that’s the one thing he never gets.

Driven by the protagonist’s wry internal monologue and packed with meta-comedy, “The Disastrous Life of Saiki K” is a brilliant twist on the classic superhero story.

A gorgeous soundtrack, haunting storyline and stunning artwork make ‘Your Lie in April’ a masterpiece

source A-1 Pictures / Aniplex of America

“Your Lie in April” explores love and loss through swirling colours and a sweeping orchestral score.

Kousei Arima is a piano prodigy whose world crumbles after the death of his domineering mother. Engulfed by grief, he finds himself unable to hear the music he plays – until he meets Kaori Miyazono, a carefree violinist who cares more about creating music she loves than playing perfectly. Slowly, gently, she helps him learn to make music again, until a second tragedy threatens to shatter their bond.

The show paints the growth of their blossoming friendship in a uniquely evocative style, often abandoning dialogue to describe the characters’ emotions through sound and colour. “Your Lie in April” is a dreamy, poignant anime that is both heartbreaking and hauntingly beautiful.

Experience the origin story of a cult classic in ‘Neon Genesis Evangelion’

source ADV Films

“Neon Genesis Evangelion” originally aired in Japan in 1995 and is now arguably Netflix’s biggest anime acquisition of 2019.

The show both defines and disrupts the mecha genre, following the story of Shinji Ikari, an ordinary teenager who is forced to become a soldier. Shinji inhabits a crumbling post-apocalyptic world, in which alien monsters dubbed ‘Angels’ threaten to wipe out what’s left of humanity. The only hope of defeating them rests on the shoulders of a ragtag army of child soldiers who pilot the Evangelions – giant mecha robots capable of bashing the monsters to bits.

What begins as a typical sci-fi shoot-out evolves into a deeply affecting study of human psychology. Director Hideaki Anno suffered from depression while creating the series, and he imbues the experiences of Earth’s last survivors with depth and pathos. There are countless shows that star heroes fighting to save the world, but “Neon Genesis Evangelion” is a rare story that truly engages with the terrible weight of this battle. The franchise has run the gamut of sequels and spin-offs, but the raw beauty of the original withstands the test of time.

‘K-On!’ is a cute, compulsively watchable slice of life comedy

source Kyoto Animation / Sentai Filmworks

This quirky anime is the perfect escape from life’s troubles.

“K-On” follows Yui Hirasawa on her first day of high school. She’s looking to make new friends, and the girls of the music club need recruits to prevent the school from shutting them down. And so Yui meets Ritsu Tainaka, Mio Akiyama, and Tsumugi Kotobuki. Together they gather in the music room to chat, play J-pop and share tea and cakes.

“K-On!” charts the girls’ daily quandaries, non-adventures, and growing friendship, as they vaguely plan to play at a music festival someday and become true cake connoisseurs in the meantime. Filled with warmth and witty dialogue, the show is a nuanced study of female friendship and a charming ode to enjoying the little things in life.

‘Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood’ is epic escapism

source Toei Animation

The alchemist brothers who star in this anime are a sorry pair. One has lost an arm and a leg, while the other has no body at all, his soul tethered to a suit of armour. They bear the price of messing with dark alchemical magic.

After their mother died, brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric attempted to resurrect her, at a terrible cost. Now they seek the Philosopher’s Stone, in the hope that it will restore their missing limbs. But a sinister authoritarian government is also after the stone, with a plan even more twisted than their own.

“Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood” is a sweeping epic that charts Ed and Al’s road to redemption, while delving into the dark consequences of scientific experimentation. The show balances potent questions around power and how much one is willing to sacrifice to claim it with brighter moments of camaraderie between the brothers. A rich fantasy saga that melds lovable characters with a thought-provoking premise, “Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood” is ideal for anyone looking to get stuck into a good story.

‘Little Witch Academia’ is perfect for ‘Harry Potter’ fans seeking a new spin on quirky magic schools

source Trigger / Netflix

“Little Witch Academia” is a classic underdog story with a dash of magic. Akko Kagari has been accepted to attend Luna Nova Magical Academy and she’s over the moon. There’s just one tiny problem – Akko comes from a non-magical family, and she’s never flown a broom before, or cast a spell.

This enchanting series is filled with mischief and mayhem, as Akko makes friends, meets dragons and causes various magical mishaps. The show forgoes dramatic plotlines for simple, self-contained episodes that follow Akko’s adventures as she learns to master her skills. Whatever chaos ensues, she never stops trying her best and her friends are always there to help her.

A magical coming-of-age series in the style of “Harry Potter” and “The Worst Witch,” “Little Witch Academia” is a simple story that’s full of warmth and wisdom.

