The best ant traps, killers, and repellents

Reliable ant prevention is difficult and stamping out an insect infestation is even worse.

With Terro T600 Ant Dust applied liberally around the perimeter of your home, you should be able to kill off the pests that have already moved into your residence while warding off would-be newcomers to the property.

Experts estimate that ants outnumber humans by a ratio of about 140,000 to 1. When you multiply that number by the estimated 7.6 billion people alive today, you get a number that will make your head spin. And not only are these diminutive, ubiquitous insects innumerable, they are also the ultimate survivors. Early species of ants likely existed more than 165 million years ago. And today there are likely 20,000 extant ant species (or more).

The long story short? Ants are a fact of life. But that doesn’t mean they need to be a part of daily life inside your home. With a few basic precautionary measures in place and a few reactionary ant prevention and destruction products on hand, your home, business, shop, or any other location can be kept virtually ant-free.

The best way to deal with ants is to remove anything that would attract them in the first place. Keep the food in your kitchen properly sealed, clean the counters, shelves, and drawers to remove crumbs and spills, and make sure you never leave dirty plates sitting out or foodstuffs in the garbage for more than a day. Also ensure that your home (or other property) is properly sealed and without gaps around windows, under doors, in the floors, and so forth.

Ants can and will make use of any possible point of entry if they are attracted by the scent of something edible, so this two-pronged approach of removing the attraction and barring the way is the best approach to keeping insects away.

If your property is already dealing with an ant infestation, then you have two basic avenues to follow as you respond: deterrence or destruction. Today, we’re featuring several products designed to shoo insects away from your residence or business alongside others meant to kill the insects outright. Sometimes these products can be used in concert, but sometimes you have to choose one approach or the other, as using both will put you at cross-purposes.

Here are the best ant killer, traps, and repellents you can buy:

Updated on 10/24/2019 by Owen Burke: Updated prices, links, and formatting.

The best ant killer overall

source Terro

Terro T600 Ant Dust is easy to spread around your property, and it kills insects inside the home and bars ants from entering through cracks.

Many ant prevention products work using the slow and steady approach; some make an area unappealing to insects while others introduce a poison that is slow to act by design. Not so with Terro T600 Ant Dust. This powerful powder kills on contact, creating a lethal barrier across which ants can’t travel. So if you already have a serious ant infestation plaguing your home, shaking out a copious dose of this deadly stuff is a great way to take control of the situation.

While safe for indoor use provided you can keep pets and people from coming into contact, Terro T600 Ant Dust is best used outdoors. You can apply it liberally near cracks in the foundation, around trees with carpenter ant issues, or right atop anthills from whence the little pests emerge. The powder is effectively water resistant and won’t wash away even when it rains or when sprinklers run, and in high enough concentration, it remains deadly to insects for more than half a year.

One Amazon customer speaks for many when he advised others not to “waste [their] time with anything else,” because “this stuff works.” He reported the deaths of “tens of thousands” of ants that had been plaguing an industrial warehouse after application of this highly effective powder.

Pros: Kills on contact, remains effective for months, does not wash away with rain

Cons: Not safe for contact with kids or most pets

The best ant killer spray

source Amazon

Raid Ant & Roach Killer is a trusted classic that really works.

If you are dealing with a massive insect infestation, a can of Raid Ant & Roach Killer probably isn’t going to turn the tide in favor of the humans. Likewise, this stuff is not a great way to prevent ants from entering your property for months at a time. But for quickly and completely eradicating the insects you can see right there in front of you marching across the kitchen floor or crawling up the side of the house, this spray is the go-to.

A short burst of this aerosol ant spray is all it takes to quickly kill any ant, silverfish, roach, or other small insect enveloped in the solution. It’s safe for use on most materials, and you can spray the stuff inside provided you vacate the treated area until the flying particles settle and the formula dries.

Even if you use any other prevention products, it’s a good idea to keep a can of this stuff on hand to take care of any of the insects that get through. This is especially true if you’re trying to ward off a larger invasion, as killing the scouts can keep the rest of the colony at bay.

The product reviewers from Ezvid called this classic insect spray ideal for “spot treating” insect issues and effective for use in “cracks, crevices, and other places that insects love to hide.”

Pros: Kills ants quickly, creates temporary insect barrier, trusted and time-tested brand

Cons: Irritant to eyes and skin

The best kid and pet safe anti-ant product

source Aunt Fannie’s

When you spray Aunt Fannie’s Ant Remedy, you’ll be able to repel ants without putting people or pets at any risk.

I use several products from the Aunt Fannie’s brand, and its Ant Remedy spray is a recent addition to the lineup. The brand was founded in order to create products that range from cleaners to mosquito repellents to ant infestation solutions that all share a common trait: They will not kill off the bacteria that form the microbiome within a given space.

The theory is that many of the microorganisms with which we share our homes and vehicles and workplaces (and even our bodies) are beneficial, so harsh chemicals that kill them off are to be avoided.

I’m sold on that mission in theory. What I’m sold on in practice is preventing ants from entering my home and from driving off any who get inside without putting our newborn daughter, preschool-aged son, or middle-aged cats at risk for health complications. Aunt Fannie’s Ant Remedy was designed to repel ants using two primary active ingredients: cottonseed oil and clove oil. Ants hate the stuff, but kids and pets? No issues there.

If you use this spray monthly to create a border around your windows and doors and any potential points of entry in the foundation, roof, and so forth, you will see a lot fewer ants in your life, no risk to kids, animals, or beneficial bacteria buddies involved.

One highly satisfied Amazon customer reported the ants in her kitchen were “simply all gone” even “10 days… after one application.” And I’ll further add that unlike with so many insect remedies, this one has a subtle scent that’s actually quite pleasant, as long as you like cloves.

Pros: Safe for people and pets, mild and pleasant scent, non-staining solution

Cons: Not as lethal as other options

The best ant nest destroyer

source Spectracide

With a bag of Spectracide Fire Ant Shield Mound Destroyer granules, that ant nest doesn’t stand a chance.

First, just to be clear, despite the fact that this stuff is called Spectracide Fire Ant Shield Mount Destroyer, it can be used to kill off all sorts of any colonies. It’s not picky whether you’re eradicating fire ants, carpenter ants, or any other species. And to cut to the chase as to why it’s so effective, this affordable ant colony destroyer kills all the ants with which it comes in contact, the queen included. Also, the killing starts mere minutes after initial application.

Best used during the early morning or in the evening when most ants are down within their colony, the granules of Spectracide Fire Ant Shield Mount Destroyer can penetrate down into even larger nest complexes. And not only will it spell doom for the mound directly treated, but when applied liberally, this stuff will also prevent the development of new nests in the nearby area.

While not suitable for use in your home or for creating a barrier outside the residence, if you can find the home of your unwanted visitors, you can dramatically curtail infestation issues using this product.

Home Depot customers have given Spectracide Fire Ant Shield Mount Destroyer an average rating of 4.4 stars. A gentleman named Randy reports that “the mounds [from his property] are gone,” admonishing people that if they “just follow the instructions on the pack, everything will work out great.”

Pros: Kills off entire colony, prevents development of new nests, starts working in minutes

Cons: Cannot treat indoor ant infestations

The best ant bait

source Terro

Terro Liquid Ant Bait tricks ants into returning to their colonies only to spread a slow-acting poison throughout the population.

The reason most diseases that plague humans are so pernicious is that infection and sickness don’t occur simultaneously. Often, we’re actually ill long before we start to suffer, thus we have unwittingly spread the malady to others around us. Ants don’t think, so everything they do is unwitting, but Terro Liquid Ant Bait still works in the same way.

Rather than killing insects on contact, it kills slowly after giving the ants that have consumed it the chance to spread the poison around.

Terro Liquid Ant Bait comes pre-loaded into stations that you can deposit around your property in any areas insects frequent. As the bait attracts the insects, don’t be alarmed if you initially see an increase in ant activity, not a decrease. Just know that every insect that cycles through one of these stations and feeds on the sweet bait becomes a ticking biological time bomb that brings poison and death back to its nest. (Really does sound sinister…)

With more than 1,000 reviews posted on Home Depot’s website, this ant bait enjoys a fine 4.5-star rating. One customer called the bait “amazing” and said that within only “a day or two” he saw “a big improvement” in terms of reduced insect numbers. And a YouTube video reviewer showed how scores of ants flocked to the liquid quickly after the traps were set.

Pros: Effective at killing off large volume of insects, six bait stations per box, safe and easy to use

Cons: Not safe for kids or pets