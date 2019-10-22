The best anti-aging foundation

There’s no way to stop the skin from aging, but the right foundation can help address the unique concerns associated with aging skin like fine lines, dark spots, dullness, and less elasticity.

Our favorite anti-aging foundation is IT Cosmetic’s Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream With SPF 50+, but there are more options to consider before you buy.

You should also check out our guide to the best anti-aging serums you can buy.

There’s no product that will keep us from aging (or let us travel back in time to convince ourselves to wear more sunscreen), but there are products made specifically for slowing down the process and mitigating the related skin concerns. In addition to anti-aging serums and moisturizers, you can get some great foundations that target the signs of aging and help skin feel and appear tighter and more luminous.

As you get older and your skin changes, some foundations may make fine lines and wrinkles look more obvious than they are. If you’re trying to avoid that, the rule of thumb is to search for lightweight formulas that don’t dry out the skin, and to avoid powders that have a tendency to settle into lines and make them appear more defined.

Like most products that claim to be anti-aging, there are plenty of anti-aging foundations on the market, but they vary in effectiveness. A good one will ideally smooth skin texture, hide imperfections, disguise fine lines and wrinkles, and give you a glowing complexion. Anti-aging foundations use ingredients such as antioxidants, hydrators, peptides, and collagen boosters. Most professional makeup artists also agree that foundations with a luminous finish are best for aging skin.

I’ve tested many different anti-aging foundations and researched hundreds of buyer and expert reviews to come up with the best ones you can buy. Whether you are starting to see fine lines that you’d like to hide or have more mature skin that needs extra TLC, there’s something here for everyone.

Here is the best anti-aging foundation you can buy:

Updated on 10/21/2019 by Mara Leighton: Updated prices, formatting, and copy. Added a few related links.

The best anti-aging foundation overall

source Ulta

The IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream with SPF 50+ is an all-in-one CC cream that provides full coverage like a foundation and is packed with powerful anti-aging ingredients.

IT Cosmetics’ award-winning CC+ cream acts as an anti-aging serum, moisturizer, color corrector, primer, and concealer. It contains a potent mix of anti-aging ingredients, including hydrolyzed collagen, peptides, niacin, hyaluronic acid, and antioxidants. It has an SPF of 50, so the cream also provides superb sun protection. The CC cream comes in twelve shades ranging from Fair to Deep.

In testing, the creamy formula felt lightweight and my skin looked amazing after applying it, plus it smelled good, too. It provided more coverage than your usual CC cream and easily covered up any imperfections and fine lines. I was impressed that my sensitive skin didn’t react at all. I also love that it has a high SPF thanks to the Titanium Oxide and Zinc Oxide, so although it’s a great product to use year-round, it’s perfect for the summer. You only need to use a really small amount to get full coverage.

It’s not just me that loves the IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream. Beauty junkies, editors, and experts rave about it. It’s an Allure Readers’ Choice winner, is highly rated on Byrdie, and gets an amazing 4.3 out of 5 based on over 13,900 Ulta reviews. One delighted customer said, “It’s so light weight but still covers everything. Literally amazing!”

I also recommend the IT Bye Under Eye Anti-Aging Concealer, which works wonders for dark circles and fine lines, and is often called “sleep in a bottle.”

We also have a full review of the IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream in case you need some additional perspective.

Pros: Great multi-tasker, suitable for all skin types including sensitive skin, great for all ages, provides medium to full coverage, SPF 50, formulated without parabens, phthalates and sulfates, cruelty-free

Cons: Fewer shades than some other brands, the coverage could be too heavy for some

The best luxury anti-aging foundation

source Bobbi Brown

The Bobbi Brown Intensive Skin Serum Foundation smoothes fine lines and wrinkles, evens skin tone, and makes your skin glow.

Bobbi Brown’s anti-aging foundation has all the benefits of a serum combined with the correcting coverage of a foundation. It also has an SPF of 40, so you can even skip the sunscreen.

It is formulated with active botanical ingredients such as lychee, bamboo grass, and cordyceps fungi, all designed to deliver a smoother, firmer, and brighter look, while ultra-fine pigments cover imperfections without settling into fine lines. The foundation comes in 16 shades with warm, neutral, and cool undertones.

Firstly the black glass bottle is gorgeous. It smells fresh and clean and is easy to apply. I have fair to medium skin coloring and used Cool Beige.

When I first put it on my face, I immediately saw a difference. My skin really glowed thanks to the luminous formula. My wrinkles and fine lines were much less visible, too. I think it makes me look much younger when I wear it. Okay, so it is expensive, but it is worth splashing out on. You only need a small amount so it will last and last.

Don’t just take my word for it, the Bobbi Brown Intensive Skin Serum Foundation is highly rated by Vogue and Stylecaster. One happy Blue Mercury shopper said, “This foundation is perfect for my skin and makes my face feel like I am 20.” However, some buyers have said that the dropper is messy.

Pros: Instant results, suitable for all skin types including sensitive skin, has an SPF of 40

Cons: Expensive but a little goes a long way, the dropper can be messy

The best budget anti-aging foundation

source Walmart

If you’re looking for an effective anti-aging foundation that’s affordable, the CoverGirl Advanced Radiance Age-Defying Foundation is a winner.

CoverGirl Advanced Radiance Age-Defying Foundation is a lightweight liquid formula that contains Olay’s amino-peptide complex and is designed to restore your skin’s youthful appearance. It provides up to eight hours of continuous moisture and limited sun protection with an SPF of 10. The foundation is available in six colors ranging from light to deep.

If you skimp on price, you often don’t get less effective products, but in testing, this foundation blended easily, provided medium coverage, and my fine lines seemed less visible. My skin also looked healthier, although the foundation wore off more quickly than some of the other brands I tested. I was still impressed with the results given that it is so much cheaper than the others I tried.

Covergirl’s foundation is one of Total Beauty‘s best drugstore foundations and Walmart reviewers give it an average of 4.3 of 5, with one happy customer saying, “The texture of this makeup makes it almost “float,” covering pores and wrinkles under my eyes instead of sinking into them and making them more obvious.”

Pros: SPF 10, great price, good coverage, disguised fine lines

Cons: Fewer shades than some other brands, may not be suitable if you have sensitive, oily or blemish-prone skin

The best natural anti-aging foundation

source Ilia

The Ilia True Skin Serum Foundation is an all-natural anti-aging foundation that is packed with ingredients that are good for your skin and gives you a glowing complexion.

While many foundations from regular brands contain ingredients that actually make your skin age faster, Ilia’s True Skin Serum Foundation is formulated with a powerful blend of natural and organic ingredients including aloe leaf, rose hip, jojoba, and marula oil that are said to slow down the signs of aging and nourish your skin.

This serum-infused foundation is designed to blur imperfections, soothe irritation, minimize the appearance of pores, and deliver a smooth, glowing complexion. It comes in 18 shades with warm, neutral, and cool undertones and provides light to medium coverage.

In testing, I found that the lightweight formula smelled great and blended easily. It had a natural finish and my skin looked much smoother and more radiant. I really love that it doesn’t contain any potentially harmful ingredients.

Not only does the Ilia True Skin Serum Foundation get a big thumbs up from me, it is also a hit with beauty lovers, editors, and experts alike. Pop Sugar recommends it and Sephora customers do, too.

Pros: Contains natural and organic ingredients, ideal for all skin types including sensitive skin, free from parabens, sulfates and phthalates, cruelty-free, vegan, gluten-free

Cons: Not as cheap as other options

The best anti-aging foundation for acne-prone skin

source Nordstrom

If you want an anti-aging foundation but you’re prone to blemishes, the Chantecaille Future Skin oil-free gel foundation is a winner.

If you’re prone to blemishes it’s best to go for an oil-free foundation such as Chantecaille’s Future Skin. This award-winning anti-aging foundation is packed with natural botanicals including seaweed for hydration, arnica, aloe, and chamomile to soothe sensitive skin and calm irritation. Rosemary, green tea, and rice bran act as antioxidants. It also contains light-reflective pigments to deliver a flawless, more youthful finish.

In testing, I loved the lightweight, non-greasy gel texture, which went on smoothly. The coverage was light to medium and it gave my skin a gorgeous natural, dewy finish. My fine lines were less obvious and it evened out my skin tone.

It’s not just me who loves Chantecaille Future Skin. It is recommended by Total Beauty and Vogue, and gets amazing reviews from Bloomingdale’s buyers, with one happy shopper saying, “It doesn’t irritate my hyper-sensitive skin, it’s non-greasy and oily but still feels dewy. Covers pores and craggy lines to make my skin look younger too. “

Pros: Oil-free, good for all skin types, free from parabens, sulfates and phthalates, cruelty-free

Cons: Expensive

Check out our other makeup buying guides

source Shutterstock

If there’s one thing many women never leave home without, it’s mascara. It makes your eyes pop and brightens up your face in an instant. We tested dozens of mascaras to find the best, and Chanel Le Volume Mascara is our top choice because it delivers long, lush lashes that last all day.

Here are the best mascaras:

Picking the right foundation makeup for your skin type and skin tone can be a real hassle, but once you find the best one for you, you’ve got it made. We’ve done the research to find some of the highest-rated foundations you can buy, and the Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation is a real winner.

Here are the best foundations you can buy:

After your eyes, your lips are probably the most expressive part of your face, and they stay busy all day long – emoting, eating, talking, kissing – so it’s no surprise that most women like to attract a bit of attention to their lips with lipstick. You’d be hard-pressed to find a better option than Urban Decay Vice Lipstick.

Here are the best lipsticks to buy:

A bronzed glow can make you look healthier and feel more confident, but we all know how damaging sunbathing can be. Faking it with a bronzer is a much safer option. For the ultimate sun-kissed glow in an instant, Becca’s Sunlit Bronzers are our top pick.

Here are the best bronzers in 2019:

When it comes to natural makeup, it’s hard to know which brands you can actually trust. Many products claim to be natural but contain potentially harmful synthetic ingredients.

Here are the best natural makeup you can buy:

Check out our skin-care buying guides

Using a serum as part of your skincare routine is essential to keep your skin looking youthful and to keep those darn wrinkles at bay. Considered the superheroes of skincare, serums are packed with powerful ingredients that penetrate deep into the skin.

Anti-aging serums deal primarily with fine lines, wrinkles, and dehydration, but also tone, texture, and dark spots. Some of the best anti-aging Ingredients to look out for are vitamin C, for brightening the skin, hyaluronic acid for plumping it up, and Retinol, a vitamin A derivative that treats a multitude of skin concerns from wrinkles to acne.

Here are our top picks for the best anti-aging serums you can buy:

It’s good for your skin to remove makeup every night, but it can be a pain without the right makeup remover.

We’ve done our research and tested the best makeup removers on the market to come up our top recommendations. Whether you’re a devout double cleanser or prefer removing makeup on the fly, there’s something on this list for everyone.

Here are the best makeup removers you can buy:

Daily use of a good sunscreen like the Coppertone Ultraguard SPF 70 or the Goddess Garden Organics’ Everyday SPF 30 Natural Sunscreen will fend off sunburns today, and help prevent the skin damage that leads to aged, wrinkled, blotchy skin later on in life. Here are our top picks for the best sunscreen you can buy: