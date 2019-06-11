Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

caption The Moroccanoil Treatment pictured above is our top anti-frizz product for dry and damaged hair. source Moroccanoil/Business Insider

It’s not just the summer heat and sky-high humidity that can wreak havoc on your hair. Rain and damp weather can turn it from smooth to frizzy in an instant.

It’s important to be prepared and have a good anti-frizz product in your beauty arsenal to prevent yet another bad hair day.

We’ve rounded up the best anti-frizz products for every hair type, including curly, coarse, fine, damaged, and straight hair.

Who hasn’t had a bad hair day thanks to dreaded frizz?

Even the smoothest hair can look like a shower loofah past its prime within minutes when there’s too much moisture in the air. It can strike anytime, come rain (and there’s been a lot of that recently) or shine, no matter your hair type.

Generally, frizz is caused by dry, rough hair overcompensating and absorbing moisture from the environment, coupled with additional said moisture in the air And trying to de-frizz can be an expensive and never-ending battle. Although shelves are filled with serums, creams, sprays, and other products all claiming to help you maintain smooth hair, there are many out there that quite frankly don’t cut it.

To save you time and money on products that don’t work, our team of frizzy-haired testers has researched hundreds of expert and consumer reviews, and tested the most popular anti-frizz products on the market to come up with the best of the best for all hair types and budgets.

Here are the best anti-frizz products you can buy in 2019:

Updated on 6/11/2019 by Jada Wong: Updated copy, formatting, links, and prices.

Keep scrolling to check out our top picks.

The best anti-frizz product for curly and wavy hair

source Ouidad

For exceptional frizz-free curl definition, Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Heat and Humidity Gel is our top pick.

If you’re blessed with beautiful curls or beachy waves, you’re probably also used to frizz. Curly and wavy hair is typically drier due to your hair’s natural oils needing to twist and turn to travel down the hair shaft rather than doing a 90-degree drop with straight hair.

Enter Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Heat and Humidity Gel.

Formulated with wheat protein and styling polymers, it helps define hair for shiny, bouncing curls. Anti-frizz technology seals the hair cuticle to lock moisture in and keep humidity out. It also contains a UV filter to protect your hair from the sun and keep it from drying out even more.

You can use it on damp hair or as a final coat after styling to humidity-proof your hair. Our tester was impressed with the results as it did a great job keeping frizz away, leaving her with gorgeous waves and high shine.

Not only do we rate Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Heat and Humidity Gel as our best pick for curly and wavy hair, it’s popular with top hairstylists and is in “Top 10” lists on Health and Byrdie. It also has an average of 4.2 out of 5 stars from almost 1,000 reviewers on Sephora.

There are some other great frizz-fighting products in Ouidad’s Advanced Climate Control line including the Defrizzing Shampoo, Defrizzing Conditioner, and Detangling Heat Spray.

Pros: Free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and animal cruelty

Cons: Pricey

The best anti-frizz product for coarse hair

source John Frieda

For an effective frizz-fighting serum that works wonders on coarse hair, John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength 6 Effects + Serum is a winner.

Coarse or thick hair can be even more susceptible to frizz than curly hair because of the same reason – it’s drier and oils need to work harder to get down the hair shaft. The Extra Strength 6 Effects + Serum from John Frieda’s iconic Frizz-Ease range is ideal if this is your hair type.

Designed specifically for thick, coarse hair, this multi-purpose serum is formulated with ingredients like silk proteins and seaweed extract to calm unruly flyaways, hydrate dry hair, smooth frizz, amd protect against humidity and heat damage.

For the best results, you should apply a dime-sized amount to soaking wet hair before it can absorb moisture from the air, avoiding the roots, and then follow with your regular styling products. This serum can also be used on dry ends when they’re in need of a touch up.

Our tester loved this drugstore serum. She found that her usually coarse, frizzy hair was smoother, shinier, and more manageable, even in humid weather.

There are other great products in John Frieda’s Frizz Ease range, including the Flawlessly Straight Shampoo and Conditioner, Secret Weapon Touch-Up Crème, and Moisture Barrier Hair Spray.

It’s not just us who love this serum. It’s Refinery 29‘s “top anti-frizz product” and is featured on Rank and Style’s “best anti-frizz products” list.

Pros: Budget friendly, protects against heat damage, suitable for most hair types

Cons: Those with fine hair might find this serum too heavy

The best anti-frizz product for fine hair

source Kenra

The Kenra Platinum Luxe One Leave-in Miracle Spray is a lightweight spray that will beat frizz without weighing down fine hair.

Even those with fine hair like me can be victims of frizz, and I am no stranger to bad hair days. For me, rain is a big culprit. Every day it rains, I look out the window and groan knowing that the minute I set foot out the door, my hair will go poof.

If you have fine hair, you might want to avoid heavy serums and oils. While they’re great for coarse and curly hair, they can weigh down fine hair, making it look greasy and lifeless – not the look you’re hoping for. Instead, it’s best to opt for a spray such as the Kenra Platinum Luxe One Leave-in Miracle Spray.

This multitasker is great for all hair types, but it works well on fine hair as it’s designed to fight frizz, provide incredible manageability, and protect against heat damage all while still being lightweight. It can also be used as a hair lotion or for refreshing styles. The spray is enriched with colloidal gold particles said to add shine, but hydrated, frizz-free hair becomes naturally shiny anyway so let’s call this one a draw.

This is my go-to product for my fine hair. Although the directions say to spray directly into hair, the liquid comes out thick so instead, I’ll spray a couple of pumps into my palms and then spread it through the mid-lengths and down to the ends. It smells great, detangles my hair, and does a great job of smoothing flyaways without making my hair flat. It even holds up well on rainy days.

Pros: Lightweight, multipurpose, suitable for all hair types including damaged hair

Cons: It doesn’t spray well directly onto hair, quite expensive

The best anti-frizz product for dry, damaged hair

source Moroccanoil

For an effective product that conditions dry, damaged hair leaving it smooth and frizz-free, Moroccanoil Treatment is our top pick.

A serum or oil such as the award-winning Moroccanoil Treatment works wonders to smooth and de-frizz dry, damaged hair, which can be vulnerable to frizz and breakage that most other hair types.

This cult classic pioneered oil-infused hair care and created the worldwide buzz around argan oil. Infused with antioxidant-rich argan oil and vitamin-rich flax seed, this versatile multi-purpose serum can be used for conditioning, styling, and finishing looks as well as detangling and strengthening hair.

It also speeds up blow-drying time and boosts shine. Although it’s good for most hair types, it’s ideal if you have dry, damaged hair as it intensely smooths and conditions split ends.

Moroccanoil Treatment can be applied to wet hair before styling or to dry hair if your hair needs some extra TLC. Our tester loved the delicious musky yet citrus-y scent, and found the formula absorbed quickly without feeling greasy. Her hair felt smooth and silky after use and it lasted all day long too.

We’re not the only ones who love the Moroccanoil Treatment, it’s Best Review’s “best anti-frizz oil” and has a whopping 4.7 out of 5 stars on Sephora with more than 800 reviews and 50,000 loves. One delighted reviewer called it “a lifesaver for dry, frizzy, and bleached hair.”

Pros: Free of parabens, phthalates, and sulfates, good for all hair types, multipurpose

Cons: Might weigh down fine hair, expensive but a little goes a long way

The best anti-frizz product for straight hair

source Garnier Fructis

To keep straight hair looking sleek in sizzling temperatures, the Garnier Fructis Style Frizz Guard Sleek Anti-Frizz Dry Spray is hard to beat for straight hair.

If you have straight hair that’s also prone to frizz, the Garnier Fructis Style Frizz Guard Sleek Anti-Frizz Dry Spray is ideal.

Popular with top hairstylists, this dry spray is designed to zap frizz, static, and flyaways, while sealing in moisture and keeping humidity out. The lightweight formula contains argan oil to smooth your hair cuticle and add shine without weighing it down. It’s best used on dry hair after styling and the convenient spray makes it easy to use throughout the day if you need touch ups.

I found that this spray doesn’t feel greasy and does a great job of keeping my hair frizz-free all day long without weighing it down. It has quite a strong fruity scent, which some might find off-putting.

The Garnier Fructis Style Frizz Guard Sleek Anti-Frizz Dry Spray is highly rated with LA-based celebrity hair stylist Michael Duenas telling Today, “This spray has become my secret weapon because it keeps frizz and static at bay no matter what the weather.”

Other great frizz-fighting products in the Fructis Style range are the Smooth Blow Dry Anti-Frizz Cream, Anti-Humidity Smoothing Milk, and Smooth Air Dry Anti-Frizz Cream.

Pros: Affordable price, paraben free, suitable for all hair types, doesn’t weigh down hair

Cons: Some might find the scent too strong, doesn’t last as long as some of the more expensive products

Check out our other hair-care buying guides

If you use any type of heat styling tool on your hair – whether it’s a hair dryer, curling iron, or straightener – a heat protectant is a must-have. We did the research and read the reviews to find the best heat protectant sprays that cost less than $25. For this guide, we chose to go with heat protectant sprays because they’re versatile, provide even coverage, and when used properly, won’t weigh hair down.

Here are our picks for the best heat protectant sprays that cost less than $25:

Not everyone is born with pin-straight hair, but even if your hair is super curly, a good hair straightener can give you the sleek look you crave. The HSI Professional hair straightener is an Amazon favorite, providing high-quality, professional results for all kinds of hair types at a budget-friendly price.

Here are best hair straighteners you can buy in 2019:

With so many different hair dryers to choose from, it’s hard to know which ones won’t lead to lackluster hair and buyer’s remorse. The Rusk CTC Lite is our top pick because it dries hair quickly without damaging it, it’s lightweight and easy to hold, and it has seven different heat and speed settings to ensure that your blow out looks perfect.

Here are our top picks for the best hair dryers in 2019:

If your hair still becomes a tangled ball of knots, no matter how much conditioner you use, you should invest in a good detangling spray, to make combing your hair a pain-free experience.

To save you time and money, we’ve researched hundreds of expert and consumer reviews to find the best options available. Whether you’ve got natural, curly, thick or damaged hair, we’ve found the top detangling sprays around that will tame your knots.

Here are the best detangling sprays you can buy:

It’s not just the summer heat and sky-high humidity that can wreak havoc on your hair – Rain and even damp weather can turn it from fabulous to frizzy in an instant. It’s important to be prepared and have a good anti-frizz product in your beauty arsenal to stop yet another bad hair day.

To save you time and money on products that don’t work, as well as researching hundreds of expert and consumer reviews, our team of frizzy-headed testers has put the best anti-frizz products on the market to the test to come up with the best of the best for all hair types and budgets.

Here are the best anti-frizz products you can buy: