Apple rarely discounts the iPhone, Apple Watch, or MacBooks — here’s where to find them on sale for Cyber Monday

Apple has had a stellar year. The company not only unveiled the new iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR, but it also revealed the new MacBook Air, Mac Mini, and Apple Watch Series 4. And for Cyber Monday, you can get your hands on many of these new products for much cheaper than usual.

Whether you’re shopping for a new Apple Watch or a powerful new Mac, here are the best Apple-related Cyber Monday deals around – but make sure to act quickly, as many of these deals are live right now and will end at midnight tonight.

Apple iPhone

The Apple iPhone is Apple’s flagship product and represents all the latest and greatest innovations from the company. With Apple’s much-loved iOS, the iPhone is arguably the best choice for smartphone users – and you can find a range of sweet deals on the iPhone today.

T-Mobile: Get up to $750 off the iPhone XR when you add a line and trade in an eligible device.

Get up to off the iPhone XR when you add a line and trade in an eligible device. eBay: Get the refurbished 64GB iPhone X with Space Gray or Silver for $549 .

Get the refurbished 64GB iPhone X with Space Gray or Silver for . Walmart: Get the iPhone 8 for $499.99 ($99.01 off) on Straight Talk.

Get the iPhone 8 for ($99.01 off) on Straight Talk. Walmart: Get the iPhone 8 Plus for $599.99 ($99.01 off) on Straight Talk.

Get the iPhone 8 Plus for ($99.01 off) on Straight Talk. Metro by T-Mobile: Get AirPods for free when you switch to Metro and buy the iPhone 6S for $49 or bring your own iPhone.

Get AirPods for free when you switch to Metro and buy the iPhone 6S for or bring your own iPhone. Verizon: Get the iPhone 6S for $5 per month.

Apple Watch

The Apple Watch is by far the best choice for a smartwatch. Not only can you get notifications on your wrist, but with the Apple Watch you can also track your fitness, access Siri, and more.

Amazon: Get the Apple Watch Series 3 for up to $80 off.

Get the Apple Watch Series 3 for up to off. T-Mobile: Get a free Apple Watch Series 4 when you join T-Mobile with two eligible lines.

Get a Apple Watch Series 4 when you join T-Mobile with two eligible lines. B&H: Get the Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS plus Cellular, Gold Aluminum Case, Pink Sand Sport Band) for $319 (save $60).

Get the Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS plus Cellular, Gold Aluminum Case, Pink Sand Sport Band) for (save $60). B&H: Get the Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm, GPS, Silver Aluminum Case, Pure Platinum or Black Nike Sport Band) for $259 (save $50).

Get the Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm, GPS, Silver Aluminum Case, Pure Platinum or Black Nike Sport Band) for (save $50). B&H: Get the Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 (42mm, GPS plus Cellular, Space Gray Aluminum Case, Black or Pure Platinum Nike Sport Loop) for $309 (save $100).

Apple iPad

The iPhone may be Apple’s smartphone, but if you want an iOS experience on a larger display, then the iPad is the way to go. The iPad comes in a range of variants, so there are a number of sweet deals on the device.

Amazon: Get the Gold 32GB, 9.7-inch iPad for $249 (save $80).

Amazon: Get the 128GB, 9.7-inch iPad for $379 (save $50).

Walmart: Get the 32GB, 9.7-inch iPad for $249 (save $80).

Walmart: Get the 5th-generation 128GB iPad for $349.99 (save $79.01).

B&H: Get the 128GB, 9.7-inch iPad for $379 (save $50).

B&H: Get the 32GB, 9.7-inch iPad for $285 (save $44).

Get the 32GB, 9.7-inch iPad for (save $44). B&H: Save up to $130 on the 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

Apple MacBooks

The MacBook Pro is Apple’s most powerful laptop – so if you need a device for work, photo or video editing, and so on, then it’s worth looking into getting a MacBook Pro. There are quite a few variants of the MacBook Pro available.

B&H: Get the 2018 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (2.9GHz CPU, 32GB RAM, 2TB storage, Radeon 560X GPU) for $4,199 (save $500).

Get the 2018 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (2.9GHz CPU, 32GB RAM, 2TB storage, Radeon 560X GPU) for (save $500). B&H: Get the 2018 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (2.9GHz CPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB storage, Radeon 555X GPU) for $3,349 (save $450).

Get the 2018 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (2.9GHz CPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB storage, Radeon 555X GPU) for (save $450). B&H: Get the 2017 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (2.9GHz CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, Radeon Pro 560 GPU) for $2,149 (save $250).

Get the 2017 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (2.9GHz CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, Radeon Pro 560 GPU) for (save $250). B&H: Get the 2017 13.3-inch MacBook Air (1.8GHz CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage) for $849 (save $150).

Get the 2017 13.3-inch MacBook Air (1.8GHz CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage) for (save $150). eBay: Get the 2017 13.3-inch MacBook Air (1.8GHz CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage) for $749.99 (save $250).

Mac Mini

The Mac Mini is a great way to experience Apple’s macOS operating system without the need for a laptop or all-in-one like the iMac. While the device is new, it is still getting a few discounts.

Amazon: Get the Mac Mini (3.6GHz CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage) for $749 (save $50).

Apple TV

Apple is bringing its ecosystem into the living room through its Apple TV device, which is a great way to enjoy your iTunes content, Apple Music subscription, and more, on your TV.

B&H: Get the 32GB Apple TV 4K for $169 (save $10).

Get the 32GB Apple TV 4K for (save $10). B&H: Get the 64GB Apple TV 4K for $169 (save $10).

