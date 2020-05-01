The best Apple Watch bands

A new Apple Watch band is the perfect way to make that computer on your wrist fit your fashion style and feel more like you.

There are dozens of styles and thousands of options out there so we narrowed down the selection to what we think are the very best Apple Watch bands..

Surprisingly, Apple’s default Sport Band and Sport Loop watch straps are some of the best overall. They provide a great value because of their unbeatable quality, rotating color palette options, and mostly reasonable pricing.

One of the best long-term advantages about the Apple Watch is its detachable strap. The band for the Apple Watch is secured by a button underneath and just takes one press to slide each end of the band out and swap it for a new one. The availability of Apple Watch bands also let you customize and personalize your watch just for you.

The default, Apple-official band choices when buying an Apple Watch have expanded and become more varied, but it’s still fairly limited with just a few choices. The main options are a Sport Band or Sport Loop, but those are only available in the colors picked for the current season – usually they’re updated every three to four months.

If you’d like a leather or metal band, the prices get pretty steep. With those strap choices, it becomes more like buying a fashion accessory than a tech product, so be prepared to pay fashion accessory prices.

Sizes of the Apple Watch have changed over time and now range from 38mm to 40mm on the smaller side and 42mm to 44mm on the larger side. Luckily, there are still just two band sizes that fit both the smaller or larger wrist sizes.

It’s not just Apple who makes watch bands. Third party manufacturers have been making watch straps since nearly day one, and the possibilities are massive. In covering tech products for more than five years, I’ve had an Apple Watch since it first launched and have tried a wide range of watch bands, both from Apple and other companies. Sometimes it pays to skimp and buy the off-brand straps and sometimes it doesn’t.

Here are our picks for the best Apple Watch bands:

The best Apple Watch band overall

source Casetify

The official Sport bands from Apple are reasonably priced, but most importantly, they retain a high standard of quality and always fit like a glove.

Apple has rallied behind its Sport and Sport Loop watch bands likely because of customer feedback – they are a popular style with little criticisms. As such, the company has taken to producing new color combinations three to four times a year to stay current with trends.

Whether you prefer the infinitely adjustable fabric of the Sport Loop, or the clever and smooth silicone design of the Sport Band, each provides a best-in-class experience. I’ve owned several of each of these bands over the years and have never had one break or falter in any way. The ends where they connect to the watch have also been precise and always slide in and out with a smooth ease.

Going with a first-party band from Apple won’t be the cheapest option, but it should get you the best quality band so you’re not worrying about the watch falling off your wrist. Each of the Sport Bands costs $49.00, but they have been known to go on sale at stores like Best Buy. The price isn’t cheap, especially compared to other budget options, but it does live up to it in performance and reliability.

I have never seen the colors fade or the rubber plastic peel from Apple bands in the way I have from some budget options. You may not be able to afford a bunch of bands if you choose Apple’s, but the one you do pick should last a long time.

Pros: Great quality and reliability, constantly new color options

Cons: Expensive compared to some third party options

The best leather Apple Watch band

The Swift Leather strap from Wizeband is a 100% top grain leather band with the benefit of a comfortable fit, thanks to its sport-like attachment.

Wizeband’s unique proposition is the fit and connection of the Sport band, but the look of a professional style leather band. Not only does it actually work well in practice, but the leather quality has been better than expected.

After a few different leather bands for my Apple Watch, I realized I much preferred wearing the Sport band from Apple because it was way more comfortable. I still wanted a more professional look for the watch though, which eventually led me to discover the Swift Leather strap. It has met all of my expectations over the first six months of use.

The bands come in five different colors, including black, gray, white, brown, and pink. Each of the options looks appealing and pairs well with the various colors that the Apple Watch itself comes in.

The one downside is that the different leather colors only come with certain color metal attachments. For example, the white leather comes with silver adapters and the pink one comes with pink adapters. Each will still fit on any watch, it just may not look quite as sleek with the matching metal adapter piece.

Pros: 100% top grain leather, comfortable for extended wear, inexpensive

Cons: Limited color options with certain color adapters on certain straps

The best budget leather Apple Watch band

source Mkeke

An extremely affordable band option that will let you try multiple colors and match every outfit you own, we love the IYOU silicone Apple Watch band for budget buyers.

The market for cheap, inexpensive Apple Watch bands is vast. IYOU’s silicone Apple Watch band is one of those options and comes in at a low cost of around $7.99. There are more than a dozen color options available and vary far beyond official color selections.

From an uncritical eye, there’s very little initial difference between Apple’s silicone Sport band and IYOU’s band. The differences will become clearer over time with the cheaper bands usually peeling, becoming discolored, or cracking. Despite these potential drawbacks, my experience with lower priced bands has proved to be good enough to take a chance on spending $5-$10.

Apple review site iMore said, “The IYOU Sport Bands are also made from soft silicone materials with the classic pin-and-tuck closure of authentic Sport Bands. There are plenty of color options.” It recommends the band and lists it for people who are looking to find the same colors Apple offers.

Pros: Extremely affordable, lots of color selections available

Cons: Material and production quality not at as good as Apple’s bands

The best luxury Apple Watch bands (wrap around and milanese)

source iGK

For those looking to make the Apple Watch as classy as possible, there is the Casetify Double Tour band. The double tour style is one that wraps around the wrist twice in the name of fashion and pure style, rather than function.

Apple partnered with Hermès to bring their double tour style band to the Apple Watch early on, but it will cost you upwards of $450 or more to bring home the name brand version. If you like the look, Casetify is offering a similar option for $100.

While it’s not exactly budget, the Casetify version has some great benefits which we really like.

First, it uses premium leather sourced from Italy so the materials match the price. Second, it comes with the longer double tour length band, but it also comes with a standard size leather band as well.

Rather than being limited to just the double tour look, you can have something that’s appropriate for the office and a night out. We think this is a great option for this style of band and worth its premium price.

Pros: The leather is sourced from Italy, comes with two strap styles

Cons: Still costly at $100

The best budget metal band

source Pad & Quill

The JIALEX stainless steel smartwatch band is a professional-looking stainless steel link bracelet for a fraction of the cost of the official version.

JIALEX’s stainless steel smartwatch band is a generic version of the more expensive Apple version. This is for people looking for a traditional metal watch band look, but with the added benefits of the butterfly clasp. It features Type 304L stainless steel with a matte finish along with a sleek butterfly clasp that hides the locking mechanism underneath.

Apple’s metal link bracelet band is one of its most expensive and costs either $349.00 or $449.00 depending on the color you want. The Link Bracelet has been touted as a feat of engineering since its release, and Apple claims that it takes nine hours to craft each one.

The flip side is one from JIALEX which runs about $24. Will it be the same in fit and finish? Not even close, but, for the occasional nights out, this cheaper version may be money better spent.

In terms of quality, I’ve personally used this watch band for about eight months and it has held up well to regular use. The look in person matches that of a more expensive metal bracelet and the clasps haven’t shown any strain or signs of fatigue. It definitely isn’t as comfortable as other styles like a silicone band, but for a night out or a day at the office the JIALEX band is similar to other standard watch link bracelets I’ve worn before.

Pros: Low cost, fashionable look

Cons: Potential quality and comfort issues

The best sporty Apple Watch band

source BRG

Freestyle’s low cost Clip and Strap Apple Watch bands provide funky color combinations in a soft fabric design perfect for the outdoors.

Freestyle is a watch brand that’s been around for decades – it’s Shark watch is likely immediately familiar for those around surf, beach, and outdoor sports. The company has smartly adapted its knowledge in watch bands to make some that work for the Apple Watch.

There’s either a Strap version or Clip version that are similar overall, but differ in how they secure on your wrist. The Strap has a double velcro locking system and attaches like a leash from a surfboard would. The Clip strap has two plastic pieces that snap together. Each is extremely adjustable to be able to find just the right fit.

The draw of these straps is the soft nylon material which should be tough enough to handle your outdoor sports and active lifestyles. The bright and unique colors make them more fun than some of the standard, single color bands out there.

Another added bonus here is the low price of $20 for any of the bands. The straps do need the addition of a $10 metal adapter that hooks them into the Apple Watch, but once you have one, you can reuse it on other bands. While the $10 may be a little disappointing, it does mean that you can get the right color adapter to match the color of your watch for any style band.

Be aware, while these straps are comfortable, fun, and durable, they can be cumbersome to attach and find the right length at first.

Pros: Durable, colorful, affordable, from a reputable company

Cons: Needs additional adapter, bold colors not for everyone