11 audiobooks you should be listening to immediately

If you want to read and just can’t find the time, or are looking to take a break from binge-watching television, audiobooks can be a great way to give your imagination a workout.

From classic literature to celebrity memoirs, there’s an audiobook for every taste.

Even if you’ve read a book a million times, hearing a narrator read the text aloud can help bring the author’s work to life and often give you a new perspective on an old favorite.

If want to give audiobooks a try and don’t know where to start, check out this list compiled by INSIDER of the best audiobooks.

Thandie Newton gives new life to “Jane Eyre.”

caption The book has 7,816 customer reviews and almost five stars. source Amazon

If you missed out on reading “Jane Eyre” in high school, you’ll definitely want to take advantage of the audiobook version which was released in honor of author Charlotte Bronte’s 200th birthday. The story is read by actress Thandie Newton, who breathes new life into the classic love story about a woman able to find love in the midst of adversity.

Newton told Audible that narrating the audiobook gave her a new perspective on the story. While she respects Bronte’s progressive ideas about women’s rights that are reflected in the book, her experience helped Newton appreciate being a modern woman with the freedom to make choices.

Trevor Noah reading from his biography is hilarious and touching.

caption With 5,687 customer reviews and five stars, it’s worth listening to. source Amazon

Fans of “The Daily Show” will love listening to host, Trevor Noah read his biography, “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood.”

In the book, Noah shares the touching story of growing up with a white father and black mother in apartheid-era South Africa. Noah hilariously impersonates the different accents of friends and relatives. It was the winner of Audible’s Best Celebrity Memoir in 2016.

Tiffany Haddish narrating her book will make you laugh out loud.

caption The book has 2,342 customer reviews and almost five stars. source Amazon

Actress and comedienne, Tiffany Haddish shares her story of triumph over tragedy growing up in South Central Los Angeles in her memoir, “The Last Black Unicorn.”

Haddish hilariously narrates the collection of essays about everything from being raised in the foster care system to eventually finding success in Hollywood.

The Dalai Lama shares his call for more respect in “Beyond Religion: Ethics for a Whole World” and you’ll love every minute of it.

caption 82% of readers gave the story five stars. source Amazon

With so many difficult stories in the news, you may be looking for something that leaves you in a good mood.

In his book, “Beyond Religion: Ethics for a Whole World,” The Dalai Lama shares his insights on a more ethical approach to living.

Award-winning actor, Martin Sheen narrates the book in which The Dalai Lama calls for less emphasis on people’s religious differences and more focus on respect and tolerance of one another.

“I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” will chill you to the bone.

caption The audiobook has 1,127 customer reviews and almost five stars. source Amazon

True crime lovers won’t be able to turn off “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark,” by Michelle McNamara. Gabe’s Zackman reads McNamara’s chilling account of the facts around the case of the Golden State Killer, whose California crime spree left residents on edge in the ’70s and ’80s.

The case went unsolved until a suspect was arrested in April of 2018.

“Adnan’s Story: The Search for Truth and Justice After Serial” will teach you more about the story that inspired the “Serial” podcast.

caption 82% of listeners gave the audiobook five stars. source Amazon

Adnan Syed is currently serving a life sentence for the murder of Hae Min Lee in 1999. But his friend, Radia Chaudry always believed he was innocent. Chaudry shared her friend’s story with producer, Sarah Koenig, which inspired the launch of the “Serial” podcast.

“Adnan’s Story: The Search for Truth and Justice After Serial” is written and narrated by Radia Chaudry, and offers more insight into Chaudry’s relentless investigative work to clear her friend’s name. The book also gives more insight into Adnan’s experience in prison through his letters.

“Americanah” tells the story of people as they deal with life, love, and racism.

caption The audiobook has 3,952 customer reviews and almost five stars. source Amazon

“Americanah,” the New York Times bestselling novel by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is a beautiful love story.

Actress Adjoa Andoh narrates the audiobook version of the story of a young girl who leaves her boyfriend and her native Nigeria for opportunities in the US. But after living separate lives for 15 years, can the two find their way back together?

Chef Anthony Bourdain’s book will teach you restaurant industry secrets.

caption The audiobook has 3,156 customer reviews and nearly five stars. source Amazon

“Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly” is Anthony Bourdain’s shocking and often hilarious account of what goes on behind the scenes in the restaurant industry. Hearing Bourdain narrate his memoir that chronicles his journey from dishwasher to internationally renowned chef, makes the stories even more compelling.

This book gives readers an all-access pass to what you don’t see when you go out to eat.

Rainn Wilson reads the story of his journey from class nerd to “The Office” geek.

caption The audiobook has 120 five-star customer reviews. source Amazon

Fans of the “The Office” couldn’t help but fall in love with Dwight Schrute’s quirky character. But you may not know much about Rainn Wilson, the actor who brought the character to life.

In “The Bassoon King: My Life in Art, Faith, and Idiocy,” Wilson shares the story of his journey from nerd to successful actor while achieving spiritual fulfillment through the values of the Baha’i faith.

Sally Field’s story of her personal struggles on her journey to stardom will inspire you.

caption The audiobook has 253 customer reviews and almost five stars. source Amazon

“In Pieces,” is a powerful memoir written and narrated by Sally Field.

In the book, Field shares deeply personal stories about her childhood struggle with anxiety and being a victim of sexual abuse by her stepfather.

Fans will love the anecdotes about the highs and lows of her Hollywood career and how she has been able to maintain decades in the spotlight.

Keith Richards’ memoir will give you a closer look at how The Rolling Stones came to be.

caption With 985 five-star customer reviews, it’s worth a listen. source Amazon

If you love a good rock and roll memoir, you’ll want to devour, “Life” by Keith Richards, lead guitarist of The Rolling Stones. Johnny Depp narrates Richards’ stories of a life in the musical spotlight.

“Life” gives fans a closer look at what inspired the band’s sound as well as Richards’ legal and personal struggles with drug use.

