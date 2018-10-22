16 of the best audiobooks of all time

caption Here are some audiobook recommendations from Reddit users. source Shutterstock

Audiobooks can help listeners enjoy stories in a new way. Plus, they’re a great option for multitaskers or people who love stories but aren’t too fond of reading them in books.

If you’re trying to figure out what to listen to next, read on for a roundup of 16 of the best audiobooks, according to Redditors.

“World War Z” is read by a full cast.

“My favorite audiobook is the full cast reading of the unabridged ‘World War Z’ by Max Brooks. It’s basically 90% of all nerd royalty in one place.” – Redditor darchangel

“‘World War Z’ is fantastic … The ‘WWZ’ audiobook was clearly the medium Max intended the story to be consumed in and it shows. Cannot recommend it enough.” – Redditor Frito_feet

The narrator uses different voices for each character in Stephen King’s “It.”

“‘It’ by Stephen King is the best audiobook. It is read by Steven Weber and he uses different voices for all of the different characters. My favorite chapter is ‘Ben Hanscom Takes a Fall.’ I highly recommend it if you have a good 43 hours on hand.” – Redditor Kmac133

“Stephen King’s ‘It’ read by Stephen Weber. He brought so much energy to it and his voice of Pennywise scared the s— out of me.” – Redditor planetsmasher86

Wil Wheaton is part of the reason Redditors love “Ready Player One.”

“‘Ready Player One’ by Ernest Cline just kept hitting me in the feels over and over again with ’80s nostalgia. Having it read by Wil Wheaton was an inspired choice, as he brought real enthusiasm to the narration.”- Redditor andymcd79

“I love Wil Wheaton’s reading of ‘Ready Player One.’ He is so comfortable with all of the references and it shows. He knew just how to present the material to keep it engaging.” – Redditor darchangel

“‘Ready Player One’ read by Wil Wheaton. A reader can make or kill an audiobook for me. Wheaton is a great voice for tech-savvy characters, and it’s as if this book was written to be read by him.” – Redditor Scottrix

Redditors enjoyed the narration of the “Dresden Files.”

“Jim Butcher’s ‘The Dresden Files’ series. I’m not usually into audiobooks, but they’re a fun listen for long commutes and James Marsters (Spike from ‘Buffy’) is an amazing narrator.” – Redditor sharksarecutetoo

“‘The Dresden Files’ by Jim Butcher, read by James Marsters. Dresden Files is a pulpy, first-person series of supernatural detective novels. Marsters literally is Harry Dresden. He is incredibly emotive, and he gets the humor as well.” – Redditor tkinsey3

“I avoided ‘The Dresden Files’ because it really didn’t seem like I’d like it. Boy, was I wrong. The narrator was perfect, too. So good, in fact, that for one book they couldn’t get him because of scheduling or something and got someone else. The new guy did great, but it was too hard to imagine Harry not be Marsters. So they redid it, pulled the old version, and had [Masters] narrate it.” – Redditor falicor

“The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” read by Stephen Fry is a favorite of some Redditors.

“‘The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy’ by Douglas Adams. It is mainly my favorite because it has Stephen Fry narrating. He also did the entire ‘Harry Potter’ series.” – Redditor Gorloke

“‘The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy’ audiobook … is funny as hell. Out of nowhere it just comes out and tickles you.” – Redditor Galahad_Lancelot

Redditors love “Harry Potter,” but are divided on who is the best narrator.

“Jim Dale’s narration of the ‘Harry Potter’ series is an absolute pleasure. Having never read them in the past, I’ve fallen in love with these books simply because of Dale’s narration. I’m currently on book six. I can’t wait to finish the series so I can start it again.” – Redditor tobsterius

“All of the ‘Harry Potter’ books narrated by Stephen Fry. It’s like being right at Hogwarts.” – Redditor mcatalyst

“It goes without saying, but the ‘Harry Potter’ series has excellent narration, both by Stephen Fry and Jim Dale. A lot of people have a preference of one or the other, but having listened to both, I can’t pick one favorite – they both do a great job.” – Redditor nolowputts

Some think “The Martian” is the best audiobook.

“‘The Martian’ by Andy Weir is hands down the best book I’ve ever read. The narration had me hooked from the very beginning.” – Redditor thatguyaustin

“‘The Martian’ is probably the single best audiobook ever. I love how many chapters end with ‘I figured it out! I’m gonna go do it now.’ Then the next chapter starts with ‘I’m f—–. Yeah, it didn’t work. I’m probably going to go die now. Let me tell you what happened.'” – Redditor jweymarn

Lin-Manuel Miranda narrates “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe.”

“‘Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe’ by Benjamin Alire Sáenz. It’s read by Lin-Manuel Miranda and he does an absolutely fantastic job.” – Redditor Felish

“I finished the audiobook of ‘Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe’ recently and loved it. Lin-Manuel Miranda is phenomenal. I’d actually recommend listening to it rather than reading it, but either way, it’s a lovely and adorable story. I’m hoping it’s also made into a film someday.” – Redditor askgaybros

According to some Redditors, “The Book Thief” is brought to life by the narrator.

“‘The Book Thief’ by Markus Zusak, narrated by Allan Corduner. Not only is the book an especially poignant story told by Death, but Mr. Corduner has an exceedingly rich voice, carrying the subtleties of the narrative perfectly.” – Redditor theshadybird

“My favorite audiobook so far is ‘The Book Thief’ by Markus Zusak, narrated by Allan Corduner, solely because Allan has a different voice for each character, something I could never recreate in my head. It gives the characters more life!” – Redditor u_madi_bro

Gary Sinise is the narrator of “Travels with Charley in Search of America.”

“I can’t say enough about ‘Travels with Charley in Search of America’ by John Steinbeck. It’s a slow walk through the United States in the 1960s. It’s a deliberate and extremely interesting story in seeing the country through areas that you know; but strangely transformed.

“The author is a contemporary of the time, yet is amazed to see the different areas of the country and how vastly different they are. As a reader 50 years in the future, it provides beautiful views of an America long gone, and sometimes disturbing views of a country we’re happy to see gone. It’s Steinbeck in all of his power and glory coloring a country lost to time.

“Gary Sinise provides the perfect voice for this narration. His unhurried narration feels like the book was written for him specifically to give voice to Steinbeck. It’s both the voice of a young man and a grandfather’s resonance.” – Redditor Abzug

“Angela’s Ashes” is read by the author.

“There are a lot of good audiobooks out there. My absolute favorite would be ‘Angela’s Ashes,’ written and read by Frank McCourt. His voice adds so much character to his story.” – Redditor Chickenbutt723

“‘Angela’s Ashes’ was absolutely the best audiobook I’ve ever listened to. The voices the author does on that recording are hysterical.” – Redditor ssin14

Some Redditors feel “His Dark Materials” is quite immersive.

“You absolutely must listen to the ‘His Dark Materials’ series which is actually narrated by Philip Pullman (the author) along with a cast of voice actors. The listening experience was totally immersive and lends a whole new dimension to the audiobook experience.” – Redditor Siddhartha

“If you haven’t listened to the audiobooks of the ‘His Dark Materials’ series, they are absolutely spectacular. Each character has its own voice actor, and the narration is by Philip Pullman himself. It’s like watching a movie in your head.” – Redditor frizzyfox

“The Outlander” series is long, but Redditors say it’s worth it.

“I know mine would have to be the ‘Outlander’ series by Diana Gabaldon. It’s a long listen at over 364 hours, but it’s amazing. I’m currently on my second time through.” – Redditor savvygirl13

“I’ve listened to ‘The Outlander’ series on audiobooks and Davina Porter is the best narrator. That’s like two months as each book is about 40 hours of listening pleasure. I’ve done it twice. I’m a bit obsessed.” – Redditor ksmotherhen

Some Redditors say Stephen King’s “The Stand” is epic as an audiobook.

“‘The Stand’ by Stephen King read by Grover Gardner. I was legitimately bummed when I finished it. It was like saying goodbye to a good friend. The combination of the brilliant story and Grover’s incredible performance makes that my favorite book on audio by a long shot.” – Redditor xdeevex

“Stephen King’s ‘The Stand’ is over 47 hours long, has a rich array of characters, and good narration. It’s one of the best epic fantasies I’ve ever read.” – Redditor JW_BM

“The Art of Racing in the Rain” is told from the point of view of a dog.

“‘The Art of Racing in the Rain’ by Garth Stein, narrated by Christopher Evan Welch is a moving family drama that covers the gamut of life’s challenges and emotions. Love, loss, grief, career, parenting, finances, extended family relationships, and even legal woes. Oh, and it’s all told from the point of view of the dog.” – Redditor GeoffJonesWriter

“‘The Art of Racing in the Rain’ by Garth Stein is a brilliant story. I read most of it while taking my dog for walks. It was definitely an emotional experience!” – Redditor jordanix

Some Redditors were impressed by the well-developed characters in the “The Wheel of Time” series.

“‘The Wheel of Time” series by Robert Jordan. Michael Kramer’s voice is just so satisfying to listen to. His wife Kate Redding voices most of the female characters, and she’s fantastic as well.” – Redditor ViperThreat

“I’ve had to endure many hours in the car with the only highway going to my home from work being under construction for the last nine months. Lucky for me, I had the excellent ‘The Wheel of Time’ audiobooks to listen to. The characters are the best-developed characters I’ve ever read. I believed their dialogue, and I could anticipate their actions.” – Redditor nealj85

