The best auto accessory we saw at CES 2019

caption CarWink. source Mark Matousek/Business Insider

CarWink, made by Innovart, allows drivers to communicate with vehicles behind them using text and animations.

Drivers hang the circular, digital display on their rear windshield and use voice prompts to display one of its pre-set animations or messages.

Some of the pre-set messages and animations don’t seem useful, but others, like the ability to tell a car behind yours to turn off its high beams, could solve common problems for drivers.

Communicating with a car behind yours is difficult, particularly when the point you want to make can’t be conveyed with a simple hand gesture. CarWink, made by Innovart, allows drivers to communicate with vehicles behind them using text and animations.

Read more: The best robot we saw at CES 2019

Drivers hang the circular, digital display on their rear windshield and use voice prompts to display one of its pre-set animations or messages. For example, if the car behind yours honks while you’re stopped at an intersection to let a pedestrian cross, saying, “Carwink, pedestrian crossing,” will display an image of a figure crossing a road followed by text that says, “ped xing.”

source BI Graphics

Some of the pre-set messages and animations don’t seem useful (if you say, “Carwink, party time,” the device will display an image of what appears to be a dinosaur wearing a hat and waving a flag), but others, like the ability to tell a car behind yours to turn off its high beams, could solve common problems for drivers.

CarWink seems overly expensive ($199 for immediate delivery, $169 for a pre-order with an uncertain timeline) at the moment, but its technology could be useful to just about anyone who drives.

What it is: The CarWink digital communication device

Who makes it: Innovart

Why it’s the best: It’s simple, novel, and solves a common problem for drivers.

Where and when you can get it: Innovart’s website

How much it will cost: $199 for immediate delivery, $169 for a pre-order with an uncertain timeline