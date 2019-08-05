The best auto racing helmets you can buy

If you want to race, you need a helmet. The choices – and price tags – can be intimidating, but they don’t have to be. We’re here to help you pick something safe, functional, and affordable.

The Simpson Carbon Devil Ray will satisfy all your racing needs and it doesn’t hurt that it looks pretty cool, too.

Auto enthusiasts love cars for several reasons, but performance is usually chief among them. Whether it’s in an expensive super-car or a nimble budget hatchback, car lovers are eager to put them – and themselves – to the test. The law and general common sense dictate that drivers itching to cut loose take that exuberance onto the track (and off the streets), whether that be a parking-lot autocross or a professional racing circuit. Either way, you’ll need some safety gear, most important of which will be the helmet.

Apart from the car, the helmet will be the most important investment for any performance driving activities you may want to take part in. Even the most low-level, amateur just-for-fun autocross events held by local clubs usually require a helmet, and if you want to pursue your hobby to more challenging, high-speed venues (or compete!), you’ll want a lid that you can rely on.

There are a lot of helmets to choose from but fret not, we’re here to help. The helmets on this list are going to be the ones that get you started on your motorsport journey without the need for sponsorship money. As an automotive journalist who’s done his fair share of races and driven exotic super-cars, I know how important a good helmet can be not only for comfort but also for safety.

Something to keep in mind: There are several ratings that helmets are subjected to, but we focused on the Snell-certification since it’s the most recognized and comprehensive. Some even meet the super-strict Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) ratings needed to compete professionally. Either way, each pick should satisfy any requirements your track or car club demands and, most importantly, keep you safe.

Here are the best auto racing helmets you can buy:

The best auto racing helmet overall

If you’re looking for a good closed-faced helmet that will follow you through your racing career, the Simpson Carbon Devil Ray is a solid all-rounder.

Simpson’s Carbon Devil Ray ticks a ton of boxes when it comes to a solid helmet, making it our overall pick. The Devil Ray is both Snell SA 2015-certified and FIA 8858-2010 compliant, meaning it’s ready to be your go-to from the amateur level all the way up to the big leagues.

In fact, the mileage of the Devil Ray is why we like it so much. On its own, the helmet will satisfy just about any safety requirements while being versatile enough to follow your progression across many disciplines, be it on the track, off-road racing, karting, or at the drag strip. Additional accessories help facilitate different needs like cooling ducts, radio communications, and visibility.

The carbon shell of the Devil Ray makes it light – less than 3 pounds for a medium size. It’s also got the mounts needed for head restraint systems designed to prevent further injuries due to head-thrashing. Lastly, it looks pretty darn cool.

At nearly $900 it’s not cheap, but those who are sure they’ll be making motorsport part of their life in a big way will be able to stretch that investment over time. For folks who aren’t looking to go pro but want a decent closed-faced helmet, the Composite Devil Ray is available for more than half the price. Constructed out of fiberglass, it weighs a little more than the Carbon.

Pros: Great multiuse helmet for any motorsport you choose to do

Cons: Pricey for a starter helmet (worth it as a long-term investment)

The best helmet for racers on a budget

Simple to pull on and take off, the Bell Mag Sport is the go-to lid for those who need an unobtrusive open-faced helmet.

Protecting your noggin isn’t an area you should skimp out on, but those looking to satisfy the mere requirement of having a helmet on a budget need to look no further than the Bell Sport Mag.

That’s not to mean the Sport Mag is bad – quite the contrary, in fact. The Sport Mag is built to stringent standards by a quality manufacturer and its $300 price tag sweetens the deal. That’s not an insubstantial chunk of change, but it’s going to be the best deal you’ll get on a helmet that you can count on.

That price-to-quality ratio is why there’s a good bet that you’re already familiar with the Sport Mag. Chances are, if you’ve been to a track or event without a helmet of your own and needed a “loaner lid,” this was what was on hand.

The Sport Mag is a lightweight open-faced helmet that meets Snell certification requirements. Easy to slip on and off, the helmet has a thick padded interior that will feel snug around the cheek-pads but will rarely be overwhelming. That and the easy-to-use chin-strap will make sure the Sport Mag stays put while you’re in the thick of it. An extra $50 will make this helmet ready-to-go for HANS (Head And Neck Support) device compatibility.

Pros: Simple, no-frills helmet that doesn’t get in the way of driving fun

Cons: Open-face design might not be sufficient for events with higher safety requirements

The best pro racing helmet

If there’s a Ferrari of helmets, the Stilo ST5 is it.

If you’ve reached the point where you’ve got the skills and the cash to field your own car in some serious racing, the Stilo ST5 is the helmet you bring to show everyone you mean business. Worn by those from NASCAR to Formula 1, the ST5 range of helmets is a no-compromise piece of equipment that the professionals swear by.

The ST5 features superb visibility and comfort, thanks to a widened eye-port. Its lightness and contoured cheek-pads mean that any helmet in the ST5 range will be comfortable, regardless of the materials used. Airflow into the helmet is optimized with a series of vents, but air systems can be attached to keep you cool during some endurance-challenging races.

Along with breathing easily, a drinking system with easy quick-coupling is available so you can hydrate during your stint. The ST5 also comes wired with the electronics needed for radio communication and has integrated earmuffs that block out external noise, so chatter can be heard clearly.

Suiting up like the professionals don’t come cheap, though, so even the most bare-bones ST5 is going to be upward of $1,000. But if you’re buying the helmet version of a purpose-built Italian super-car, it’s nothing you can’t afford.

Pros: Everything you could ever want in a professional racing helmet

Cons: Priced for those who either have a sponsor or enough money to buy a racing team

The best youth racing helmet

Protects your fledgling racers while they learn to love motorsport with the Zamp Youth Karting Helmet.

Whether it’s by your insistence or theirs, children can get involved in motorsport, too. Karting at a young age is where most professional drivers begin their careers. Even if it’s just for fun, your young one needs to be properly equipped.

We like the Zamp RZ-42Y Youth CMR2016 Karting Helmet for a few reasons. One, it’s rated by Snell just like adult helmets, but it has a specific certification required for competitive children’s motorsports. Second is the price.

Zamp is known as a budget brand, even if they are owned by Bell Europe, but many people have been pleased by the products. The trade-off in quality is made up for on the bottom-line. Like a pair of children’s shoes, your young racer will grow out of their lid before you realize it, so it’s not as long term of an investment as an adult helmet. Heck, they might not even like karting when they grow older.

With that said, the RZ-42Y satisfies Snell’s safety tests and it also comes in a multitude of graphics. Chin-bar vents let air push in while on the go to keep the child’s dome from overheating, and it has a removable liner that’s washable for easy post-race clean-up. A mix of visors are available as customization options, so your kid can mix-and-match the look.

Pros: Affordable and rated to protect youths

Cons: Will likely be outgrown in a matter of a few years

The best helmet for Rally Racing beginners

If you want to be rally race-ready, but don’t want to spend thousands of dollars, the Conquer Open Face Rally helmet has you covered.

While communication is key in most forms of professional motorsport, it’s critical at any level of rallying, as a co-driver joins the car’s main operator to provide important navigational notes. Those looking to occupy either seat should consider equipping themselves with the Conquer Open Face Rally Helmet. First off, it’s Snell rated, so it meets safety regulations. Second, it’s incredibly affordable. The trade-off is that its fiberglass shell might not be as light as similar carbon fiber lids, but it checks all the other boxes needed for a good rally helmet.

Adding a comms system is easy thanks to removable cheek-pads, and the fixed microphone shield blocks wind while it keeps your mouthpiece in the optimum position. Wearers praise the airflow, so the helmet will keep you cool and comfortable throughout your session.

Pros: Affordable, fully-rated helmet ready for rally racing

Cons: A bit heavier than the pricier options