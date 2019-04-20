The best avocado beauty products you can buy

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Kiehl’s/Business Isnider

Avocado benefits your skin like it does your body, thanks to those moisturizing healthy fats and vitamins.

We’ve rounded up the best avocado beauty products you can use for a variety of purposes.

Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado is our top pick because it uses avocado to soothe and hydrate the skin around the eyes.

Avocado is great on everything – toast, nachos, omelets, your face. Yep, you read that last part correctly. The superfood has quietly become a staple ingredient in beauty products over the years. Primarily known for its moisturizing properties, avocado is a great addition to everything from concealer to face masks to lipsticks.

If you have dry skin, you can probably benefit from a little avocado in your skin-care or even your makeup routine. Not prepared to literally mash raw avocado onto your skin for a DIY facial treatment? There are plenty of subtler ways to incorporate the powerhouse ingredient into your routine.

There’s an avocado oil-infused product in just about every beauty category these days. Here, I’ve rounded up the five most talked about, highly-rated items that include some form of avocado in the ingredients’ list.

Here are the best avocado beauty products of 2019:

The best avocado beauty product overall

source Kiehl’s

Why you’ll love it: The Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado is one of the most popular eye creams on the market, fusing a symphony of hydrating ingredients together in one tiny jar.

Even eye cream skeptics will flip for Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado. A powerful trio of avocado oil, shea butter, and and cocoa butter unite to form a thick, delicious moisturizer that keeps the eye area in top condition.

The cream has a very thick, rich texture and most reviewers note that a little goes a long way. To apply, gently tap the product around the orbital bone until it blends in – no rubbing! Eye skin is delicate and prone to wrinkling, so handle with care. Luckily, the ultra-hydrating formula of this cream will minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado is a popular pick. Sephora shoppers give it a 4.2 rating based on 738 reviews and it’s been featured by YouBeauty, Bustle, The Fashion Spot, Refinery29, PopSugar, Glamour, and more.

“My dry skin has gotten so out of hand this year and I thought to finally buy my first eye cream and I’m glad it was this one. It focuses on dryness (which it does a fantastic job at moisturizing) but I’ve noticed the dark circles under my eyes lightening up when I use this product,” writes one Sephora shopper.

Pros: Super hydrating, little goes a long way, ophthalmologist and dermatologist tested

Cons: jar packaging, no specific anti-aging ingredients

The best overnight mask with avocado

source Sephora

Why you’ll love it: Origins Drink Up Intensive Overnight Hydrating Mask uses avocado and Swiss glacier water to quench thirsty skin while you sleep.

I love an overnight mask, and Origins Drink Up Intensive Overnight Hydrating Mask is one of my most recent faves. It’s like an ultra-intense moisturizer – great for days when your skin is feeling dry and cracked.

The texture is thick and creamy, but it blends in quickly for a non-greasy, minimally shiny finish. You could even use it during the daytime when you need some extra hydration. It claims to work for up to 72 hours, and while I can’t attest to that because I wash my face about eight times in the space of 72 hours, I can say the plumping and hydrating effects are near instant and long-lasting.

This mask uses avocado, Swiss glacier water, and hyaluronic acid to soothe and nourish parched skin. It has a 4.6 Sephora rating based on 1,306 reviews and has been mentioned by The Fashion Spot, Influenster, and Glamour.

“Use this every night. The smell is amazing and a little goes a long way. I got the travel size and it lasted soooooo long. Nothing hydrates my skin like this does. Absolutely in love. My skin type is very dry and sensitive,” writes one Sephora shopper.

Pros: Hydrating, can be used overnight, non-shiny, free of sulfates, SLS, and parabens

Cons: Pricey

The best avocado-based concealer

source First Aid Beauty

Why you’ll love it: The First Aid Beauty Hello FAB Bendy Avocado Concealer uses avocado to achieve a lightweight, natural finish with medium coverage.

My favorite concealers are hydrating and natural-looking, while still providing enough coverage to be worthwhile, and the First Aid Beauty Hello FAB Bendy Avocado Concealer sounds like the perfect blend off all three.

It claims to provide full-coverage, though most reviewers note it’s more like light-to-medium, and boasts a “natural, luminous finish.” The product contains several good-for-your-skin ingredients such as hydrating avocado oil, vitamin E, and mushroom extract. The addition of caffeine helps de-puff and further diminish dark circles.

The product boasts a 4.3-star rating at Sephora based on 224 reviews and has been raved about by several popular YouTubers, include Jamie Paige and Samantha Ravndahl.

“An awesome product for day to day use. Literally blends into the skin, has a natural finish and doesn’t settle into fine lines. It stands true to its claim!” writes one Sephora shopper.

“Really nice product for my 56 year old skin. Doesn’t crease at all. Love it! Using under eyes and even on other areas of my face. I always feel like when I use FAB make up its good for my skin,” says another.

Pros: Hydrating formula, no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates, vegan and cruelty-free

Cons: Limited shade range

The best lipstick with avocado

source Sephora

Why you’ll love it: The Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick lasts all day long without leaving lips dry and cracked like many similar formulas.

The Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipsticks are a rare long-lasting formula that doesn’t make your lips feel like sandpaper after twenty minutes of wear. Sure, it won’t be as hydrating as a regular cream lipstick, but it’s more comfortable than a lot of longwear lipsticks on the market.

What’s the secret? Avocado oil, of course! It keeps lips hydrated and smooth throughout the day. The product also includes vitamin E and “a combination of resins and jellifying agents” to ensure the pigment lasts through your first, second, and third cup of coffee.

Sephora’s Cream Lip Stains have been reviewed well by writers at Bustle, PopSugar, Insider, and Self, plus thousands of shoppers. The product has a 4.4-star rating based on 8,836 reviews.

“I purchased marvelous mauve and could not be happier. I get compliments each time I wear it. I also bought the KVD lip stain and to be honest, I like this one better. It is matte, but it did not dry out my lips and it wore nicely. I did reapply after ate, but that was all I needed to do to maintain it until I took my makeup off prior to bed,” writes one shopper.

Pros: Long-lasting, hydrating for a liquid lipstick, affordable, tons of shades

Cons: Takes time to dry down

The best avocado-infused mineral bath soak

source Amazon

Why you’ll love it: Dr. Teal’s Ultra Moisturizing Mineral Soak uses avocado oil and mineral salts to create a relaxing, hydrating bath time experience.

Give your whole body the avocado treatment with Dr. Teal’s Ultra Moisturizing Mineral Soak. With avocado oil to hydrate and mineral salts to soothe tired, tense muscles (we’ve all got ’em!), it’s a real head-to-toe treat.

Unlike other bath treatments that feel nice but don’t do much for your skin, Dr. Teal’s gives you some major benefits, plus that moisturizing boost from the avocado. To use, “pour a generous amount under warm, running bath water. Soak for at least 20 minutes for smooth, soft skin.” The brand recommends using about twice a week.

Dr. Teal’s Ultra Moisturizing Mineral Soak has a 4.8 Amazon rating based on 72 customer reviews and has been recommended in publications like PopSugar and Bustle.

“If you struggle with psoriasis GET THIS! Helps my skin so much,” writes one Amazon shopper.

“This stuff is great. The scent is great and I feel like I’m covered in moisturizer when I get out of the bath. It’s great stuff,” says another.

Pros: Relaxing, contains mineral salts, resealable packaging

Cons: None