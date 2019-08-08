Keeping your baby clean while eating isn’t a simple task. But when you have the right bib to help you, cleanup is fast, easy, and maybe a little bit fun. Okay, perhaps that’s pushing it.

After much research, we found the BABYBJÖRN Baby Bib to be the best for most parents. It not only will last forever, but it’s also easy to clean and collects even the worst food spills.

Let’s face it: Babies and toddlers are messy. The classic baby-covered-in-spaghetti image is one for the photo album, but not one for the busy parent. Parents want a baby bib that keeps mashed banana off of the table and floor, is easy to clean, and lasts a long time.

Fortunately, there are baby bibs to cover every kind of spill or accident, and they come in designs ranging from simple organic cotton to durable plastic with a tray to collect chunks of food. Parents can also find ones that are easy to toss in a bag for traveling. But even though there are lots of bibs to choose from, it can be difficult to know which ones are best for you and your baby.

When I looked at all the bibs parents can choose from, I considered material, durability, ease of cleaning, and cost. I asked other parents for their feedback, read reviews, and used my personal experience to narrow this list down to the best bibs you can buy in 2019.

Here are our picks for the best baby bibs you can buy:

The best bib overall

The BABYBJÖRN Baby Bib collects every kind of food spill from milk to pasta. Its smart design includes a large spill pocket that stays open no matter how much your little one moves.

When it comes to bibs, BABYBJÖRN’s Baby Bib stands above the rest. The Swedish company has been making high-quality baby products for more than 50 years, and this is reflected in their simple yet effective bib design. The BABYBJÖRN Baby Bib is made from durable plastic that withstands your baby’s tugging, food and liquid spills, and routine washing.

The plastic has some give to it, ensuring the bib maintains its shape over time while making it comfortable for your baby. I’ve had two BABYBJÖRN bibs for four years, shared between two kids, and they have held up well.

Notably, the bib’s pocket is designed to catch spills. While food bits do make it past the pocket, it works better than anything else I’ve tried. It’s also effortless to clean – you can wipe it with a damp cloth, throw it in the dishwasher, or hand-wash it. BABYBJÖRN uses water-repellent material that prevents wetness from seeping through and dries quickly.

The only downside I’ve found is that the adjustable neckband can sometimes pinch skin when I fasten it, but this is mostly due to my lack of attention when placing the bib on my little one.

BABYBJÖRN Baby Bibs are undeniably popular. All of my mom friends use these bibs, and they have over over 2,200 reviews on Amazon with a 4-star rating overall. Babylist named them one of the best bibs of 2019, and Mom Loves Best says they are the best choice for toddlers. The bibs are perfect in size for babies 4 months and up.

Pros: Smart design with large food pocket, easy to wash, fast-drying, grows with baby

Cons: Not suitable for babies under 4 months, back closure sometimes pinches skin

The best budget bib

The Green Sprouts Stay-Dry Bib with water-resistant backing comes in a variety of vibrant colors.

You’re going to use a lot of bibs. While they are must-haves for mealtime, they are also convenient for wiping baby drool and catching spit-up. If your experience is anything like mine, you might end up with as many baby bibs as onesies. Green Sprouts Stay-Dry Bibs are sold in packs of 10, averaging out to $1.75 per bib, which makes them a practical and affordable option.

These bibs have a waterproof inner layer and two outer layers of soft, absorbent cotton terry. While this doesn’t guarantee liquids and food won’t seep through, their construction makes cleanup easier. After a meal, you can toss the bib in the washer, and since these Green Sprouts bibs come in packs of 10, you’ll always have a few days’ supply on hand.

While I found that these bibs worked well enough during mealtime, they were my No. 1 choice for catching spit-up. My son found formula delicious, but it frequently caused him to spit up after feedings. At one point, he lived in a bib in order to manage the frequent messes. Thankfully, the softness and comfort of Green Sprouts Stay-Dry Bibs kept my son clean and comfortable. An added bonus: The solid colors matched most of his outfits.

Some Amazon reviewers report that the bibs run large, but overall, the reviews are excellent. On Amazon, it is the No. 3 most-ordered bib with nearly 2,300 reviews and a 4.3-star rating. Good Housekeeping calls Green Sprouts Stay-Dry the bib with the most value, and Very Well Family named it the “best budget bib.”

Pros: Super soft, affordable, easy to wash, vibrant colors, collects spit-up and drool

Cons: Runs large, not completely waterproof (some liquids and foods soak through), Velcro closure

The best for travel

The Happy Healthy Parent Silicone Baby Bib is easy to pack in a suitcase without taking up too much space.

At some point, you’ll have to – or want to – travel with your baby. For some parents, the thought brings out anxiety; for others, the adventure awaits. Wherever you land on the “traveling with baby” scale, you’re going to need an easy-to-transport bib. The Happy Healthy Parent Silicone Baby Bib is a favorite of many traveling parents.

This bib is made from 100% food-grade silicone that cleans up nicely – you can put it in the dishwasher or simply wipe it clean with a cloth. Like plastic, silicone is waterproof, but it is more flexible and moldable. These qualities make the lightweight Happy Healthy Parent Silicone Baby Bib easy to roll up and store in a bag.

It’s a comfortable bib that fits babies 6 months and up and is available in a variety of bright colors. The bib also includes a pocket to catch spills.

While these bibs are our travel-friendly pick, many parents also use them at home. On Amazon, Happy Healthy Parent Silicone Baby Bibs are the No. 1 best-selling bibs. They have close to 3,500 reviews and 4.7 stars overall. Target sells a similar design in an adorable floral print. One reviewer says, “These bibs are beautiful, lightweight, sizeable, and easy to clean!”

Pros: Travel-friendly, lightweight, cute designs, big food-collecting pocket, durable, waterproof

Cons: Not suitable for newborns

The best bandana bib

The Matimati Baby Bandana Bib is a stylish option that helps manage drool, spit-up, and food spills. It is soft, durable, and affordable.

I adored my Matimati Baby Bandana Bib. It transformed my kiddos’ outfits into Wild West baby cuteness. With an adjustable, secure snap closure, it’s easy to put on baby, and you don’t have to worry about Velcro sticking to things in the wash.

Matimati’s Baby Bandana Bibs don’t have any plastic backing like most bibs. Instead, the 100% cotton bibs have an absorbent fleece backing that helps keep baby dry longer while looking fashionable. This bib design keeps moisture away from the skin to protect against drool rash and reflux.

Parents really love these bibs, and I understand why. Matimati Baby Bandana Bibs are considered a fashion accessory that also provides some pretty outstanding moisture protection. One verified Amazon reviewer says, “They are so super absorbent which to me was the most important factor as my little guy is a drooling mess and has bad eczema that easily flares with any wetness from slobber.” Matimati’s Baby Bandana Bib has over 1,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.7-star rating.

Pros: Fashionable design, absorbent material, no plastic, keeps baby dry longer, affordable, great for collecting drool and spit-up

Cons: Not great for big food spills, not waterproof

The best for spit-up

The Aden + Anais Classic Burpy Bib is by far the softest, most comfortable bib you can buy for spit-up and drool.

No one ever mentions how often babies spit up. Of course, some are worse than others. After downing warm milk or formula, your little one might want to return some as a small – or large – gift, most often when you burp them. The Aden + Anais Classic Burpy Bib is perfect for collecting spit-up because you can drape the bib over your shoulder to burp your baby. It’s a win-win situation.

Not only is the Aden + Anais Classic Burpy Bib great for collecting spit-up, it’s also made of soft, layered muslin that is ultra-absorbent and easy to clean and wash. Another great feature is that your baby can wear it too. It drapes over and snaps, making it versatile for newborns and older babies.

You can find Aden + Anais Classic Burpy Bibs on Amazon, Target, and Buy Buy Baby. One verified Amazon reviewer said, “If I had to choose top products for registries, this is it. They’re a multi-use product that grows with your baby. The quality is unbeatable and they really do get softer with use.” When it comes to a versatile bib that’s great for feeding and burping, Aden + Anais is our first choice. They also make amazing muslin swaddles and bandana bibs and came out with a baby bonding top that helps you get in your skin-to-skin contact.

Pros: Versatile, perfect spit-up and drool soaker, super soft and absorbent, easy to clean

Cons: Shrinks a little in the wash, not waterproof