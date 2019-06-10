The best baby swaddles you can buy

There’s nothing worse than a baby who doesn’t sleep. Having an easy-to-use swaddle that feels like mama’s arms will help the whole family get some much-needed sleep.

After much research, we found the Aden + Anais Classic Swaddle Baby Blanket to be the best for most parents, thanks to the super-soft and stretchy fabric that creates the perfect baby burrito.

While swaddling does come with some controversy, it’s hands-down the best way to get a fussy baby to sleep. I should know: My son, when he was an infant, preferred to only sleep in my arms as I stood and rocked him. The minute I attempted to put him down, his crocodile eye opened, and the wailing began. I was desperate for some relief, and I then discovered Dr. Harvey Karp‘s book, “The Happiest Baby on the Block,” and the five S’s (swaddle, side, shush, swing, and suck).

While all five S’s play a role in a baby’s ability to self-soothe, swaddle is the key to a good night’s sleep. Swaddling is wrapping your baby snugly in breathable material to mimic a womb-like sensation. Your baby, when wrapped, relaxes and falls asleep. Or at least, that’s the theory. When unwrapped, the Moro reflex or startle reflex is your baby’s natural response to an unfamiliar sound or movement. Think of it like the reflex you have when you experience the sensation of falling. Your baby has the same sensation when unwrapped, and when this happens, the movement “startles” them awake.

In the past, pediatricians recommended that babies sleep on their bellies, but with new research into sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), The American Academy of Pediatrics now recommends that babies sleep on their backs. Back sleeping is safer, yet not the preferred sleeping position for babies (they usually prefer the stomach or side), and it increases the Moro effect. However, swaddles make back sleeping more comfortable and minimize startling.

Like all baby products, swaddles come in all shapes and sizes. As a mom of two kids born 15 months apart, I’ve tried pretty much every swaddle made. You can find swaddles with Velcro arms, ones with zippers, some promising to fit any-size baby, and others that act as a swaddle, lovey, and burp cloth. Swaddles can cost as little as $5 or as much as $70, in materials ranging from organic muslin to super-stretchy polyester. Thickness levels vary from swaddle to swaddle too.

The swaddle you choose will depend on the following: material, ease of use, effectiveness, safety, size, and cost. We used these factors when reviewing baby swaddles. We looked at hundreds of reviews, consulted other moms, and used personal experience to narrow down the list to the best baby swaddles you can buy.

If you aren’t sure if a swaddle is right for your baby, consult your pediatrician.

Here are the best baby swaddles you can buy in 2019:

The best overall

The Aden + Anais Classic Swaddle Baby Blanket is, without a doubt, the best baby swaddle on the market. It’s versatile, super-stretchy, breathable, and soft. You can use it as a swaddle, a baby blanket, and a burp cloth, making it a must-have for any baby registry.

While there might be a learning curve when it comes to Aden + Anais Classic Swaddle Baby Blanket, it can’t be matched in its calming effectiveness, regardless of infant size or strength. The traditional swaddle comes in 100% muslin (a super-soft, breathable, and stretchy fabric) ideal for wrapping infants and toddlers.

I initially put off buying the Aden + Anais swaddle because other swaddles seemed easier to handle, but after a few uses, I would now recommend this swaddle to anyone. The Aden + Anais swaddle sheathed and relaxed my little bull of a son without overheating him.

While other swaddles might be easier to wrap, babies can easily break out of them, making the swaddle ineffective. With the Aden + Anais wrap, you can snugly secure your baby without worrying about breakouts, and since the fabric is highly breathable, you don’t have to worry about your child feeling too hot. You can also keep the legs unwrapped for easy diaper changes, and the silky material is so soft on delicate skin.

The super-cute designs come in versatile styles. You can even use the swaddle as a stroller baby blanket or tummy time blanket. When my babies grew too old to swaddle, I used the wraps as burp cloths. I found them easy to clean and durable.

One thing to keep in mind is sizing: Some of the Aden + Anais swaddles come in 44 inches and others come in 47 inches. I would invest in the larger size to account for longer babies and swaddle use as they grow.

Aden + Anais swaddles are available for purchase from every major baby retailer, from Amazon to Target. Even if a store only carries two types of swaddles, Aden + Anais will be one of them. On Amazon, more than 1,400 customers gave the swaddles an average of 4.5 stars; Target customers rate them 4.8 stars. The Bump rates Aden + Anais swaddles its top choice for classic baby swaddles.

Pros: High-quality, breathable, soft material, versatile uses, keeps hands in place, grows with baby, affordable

Cons: Learning curve

The best budget swaddle

The SwaddleMe Original is easy to use, cozy, and great for the budget. It’s the best swaddle for those who don’t want a traditional wrap, at an affordable price.

SwaddleMe Original should be called the “cheater swaddle” for how easy it is to use. The Velcro hook and loop closures make securing the baby really fast and secure. You slide the baby in and close the front over their arms. It allows babies to have their arms across their chests or down by their sides.

The 100% natural cotton fabric is gentle on skin, and you don’t have to worry about extra fabric covering the baby’s face. It’s also easy to open the pouch around the legs for quick diaper changes. The swaddle comes in different sizes; a small is suitable for 0-3 months (7-14 pounds), but keep in mind that shrinkage happens and babies grow up fast.

Some reviewers said that the Velcro stuck to other items of clothing in the wash. One trick is to fold the Velcro over before you wash the swaddle. Also, the Velcro can be a little loud for some babies.

SwaddleMe Original comes in packs of three, making it easy to have a spare swaddle on hand. When you have big blowouts in the middle of the night or milk spit up, you’ll want an extra swaddle. I always had at least three fresh swaddles ready – it’s a cost that’s worth every penny. Another trick I learned was to breastfeed or bottle feed with the baby still in the swaddle; I didn’t have to unwrap my little guy and risk waking him up.

If you’re looking for a high-quality and comfortable swaddle at an affordable price, then SwaddleMe Original is definitely for you. The swaddle is widely available and sold at Target, BuyBuy Baby, Walmart, and Amazon. Almost all of the customer reviews are positive, raving about how well it works.

Pros: Affordable, cute designs, super easy to use, durable, different sizes

Cons: Velcro is noisy and sticks to things in the wash

The best arms-up swaddle

Love to Dream Swaddle Up is perfect for babies who want their hands free to self-soothe and for moms who want a quick and easy diaper change.

When it comes to swaddles, the Swaddle Up takes into account that the most natural position for back sleeping is hands up and legs open. Infants love to suck hands and fingers, and when snugged in a traditional swaddle, it can make self-soothing harder. I’ve found that some babies need to have their hands free, while others sleep better completely wrapped.

The Swaddle Up comes in a single layer of breathable cotton with double zippers and stitching on the outside. With this design, nothing irritating touches your baby’s skin. The double zippers make it easy for the middle-of-the-night diaper changes.

The bottom of the swaddle allows for legs in an open position, which allows babies to freely move their legs and hips. This healthy hip position makes this swaddle an International Hip Dysplasia Institute-approved product. Even though the swaddle allows the legs to move, the stretchy fabric is still tight, and you don’t have to worry about loose material blocking your baby’s face.

Which Swaddle Up you choose will depend on your baby’s age and season. For hot summer months, try the Swaddle Up Lite. In the winter, the Swaddle Up Warm has a built-in bamboo quilt for extra warmth. If you want a transitional swaddle (when the baby begins to roll over), try the Swaddle Up Transition 50/50 bag.

Many parents love this simple-to-use and stylish swaddle. It’s the number-one best-seller in nursery swaddling blankets on Amazon, with more than 2,300 customer reviews; 71% of Amazon buyers gave the Swaddle Up 5 stars.

Pros: Hands-up for self-soothing, ergonomic, stretchy fabric, variety of styles, quick diaper changes

Cons: Might not fit all babies, runs small

The best for transitioning

The Halo SleepSack Swaddle ensures your baby’s best sleep and provides a smooth transition when it’s time to stop swaddling. It comes in a variety of styles and weights while keeping your baby warm and safe.

Halo SleepSack is a popular swaddle. The three-way design allows baby’s arms to be down, up, or partially out when you start to transition – when your baby begins to roll over. Since “back is best,” you’ll always place babies on their backs to sleep, but when they can roll over, you’ll want their arms free to keep their nose from being covered.

Babies grow fast, so you’re going to need Halo SleepSack Swaddles in different material weights or TOG, the unit of measure used in the textile trade. The higher the TOG, the thicker the material. When it comes to material choice and thickness, Halo has you covered. If the nights are cold, try the Halo SleepSack Easy Transition or the Halo SleepSack Microfleece. Halo also now offers a hands-up swaddle for self-soothers. Another excellent option for those wanting to adjust the leg pouch, try the SwaddleSure Adjustable Swaddle Pouch.

My absolute favorite Halo swaddle material is made with plush dots. Both my children wore this swaddle and is one baby item I can’t bear to give away.

The swaddle is extremely easy to use and adjust. You slide your baby in, zip up, and fold the Velcro over the arms for a snug fit. The Velcro fasteners are adjustable and keep active babies from breaking free. The reversible zippers are a smart design that allows for easy diaper changes.

Many parents love the Halo SleepSack Swaddle. Amazon, Target, BuyBuyBaby, and Walmart carry Halo swaddles, and their customer reviews are incredibly positive, with an average of 4.5-5 stars. One Amazon reviewer, who proclaims to be a nurse in a neonatal intensive care unit, said: “The baby has a safe blanket that won’t accidentally cover their little face while sleeping.”

The product is one of Baby List’s top products for 2019, saying, “You no longer need a master’s degree in swaddling to help your baby feel safe, serene and ready to sleep.”

Pros: Adjustable, great for transitioning, high quality, seasonal choices, easy diaper changes, soft and breathable materials

Cons: Stronger babies can break out, need to buy more than one for different types of weather

The best baby swaddle for simplicity

The Sleepea Swaddle by Happiest Baby is safe, snug, and super-simple. It’s the only swaddle designed by Dr. Harvey Karp.

The Sleepea Swaddle comes in 100% organic cotton with mesh material, to help prevent overheating. The solid colors are simple yet stylish. Marketed as the five-second swaddle, this actually might be true. You place the baby in the pouch, Velcro to secure arms, and zip up. Then, gently place in a crib and sneak out.

The smaller inner Velcro band keeps your baby Houdini from breaking out. I’m generally not a big fan of Velcro or any similar fastener because it sticks to other clothing in the wash and has a loud sound when being undone (just loud enough to wake your baby), but if you fold over the Velcro before you wash the sack, you won’t have a problem. And, the Sleepea Swaddle‘s fastener is whisper-quiet.

Even though the legs are free when the baby is in the pouch, the swaddle is quite snug, giving the baby the sensation of a mother’s hug. My daughter loved this swaddle, but during the cold winter months, I needed one with thicker material. Although you can dress your baby in thicker pajamas before swaddling, I always preferred just a diaper or a light onesie to prevent overheating.

The Sleepea Swaddler is highly recommended and featured on The Wirecutter and Baby List. The Strategist called it “swaddle magic.” My daughter thought so too.

Pros: Super-easy, snug, safe, cute, easy diaper changes, quiet fastener, breathable material

Cons: Not warm enough for winter months, active babies can break out

The best baby swaddle for splurging

The Ollie Swaddle is high-quality, adjustable, and promotes self-soothing. It’s designed by a foster mom who wanted a high-end swaddle that was safe and breathable.

For those who want to splurge, then the Ollie Swaddle fits the indulgence. The material feels luxurious and has just the right amount of stretch. Also, the moisture-wicking material (polyester and spandex) helps keep your baby warm and dry. Securing your little one in the swaddle is fast, too, with adjustable Velcro closures.

The bottom of the swaddle is open and you tie it with a stretchy piece of fabric, making it adjustable for your growing baby. You can use the swaddle from day one to the moment they start to roll over.

The one-size Ollie can also act as a transitional swaddle by allowing hands out when your baby is ready; you only need to buy one swaddle, instead of investing in multiple sizes. Another great feature is the pouch bottom makes diaper changes fast, without the need to unwrap.

The Ollie has been featured by Popsugar, Baby List, and The Bump – all highly recommend the swaddle for its value, great for long babies, and easy to use. While it is expensive compared to other swaddles, if it helps your baby sleep longer and deeper, then it’s worth the splurge.

Pros: High quality, one size fits all, soft and breathable material, transitional swaddle, designed by a mom

Cons: Expensive, noisy fastener