15 tweets and memes about ‘Baby Yoda’ on ‘The Mandalorian’ that prove the character is the best thing in ‘Star Wars’

caption This little child is the same species as Yoda, hence everyone calling it “Baby Yoda.” source Disney/Lucasfilm

Very rarely do new TV characters come along that seemingly unite entire fandoms in glowing adoration. But the tiny “Baby Yoda” on “The Mandalorian” has done just that in less that one week.

The new “Star Wars” TV series on Disney Plus ended its first episode with the revelation that our titular Mandalorian bounty hunter was sent on a mission to collect a special “asset” – a 50-year-old, unnamed creature who looks just like a baby version of Yoda.

We don’t know this creature’s name, gender, or origin. All we know is that it’s so cute that we can understand why the mandalorian would risk his life for the child.

The little being, or “Child,” is not literally Yoda. The Yoda we know and love died in “Return of the Jedi,” and “The Mandalorian” TV series takes place a few years after that movie’s events. But this Child could be a clone of Yoda (a theory put forward by Joanna Robinson and Anthony Breznican on Vanity Fair’s “Still Watching” podcast), or just a baby of the same species.

Either way, people can’t get enough.

can not bELIEVE that it took one green 50 year old baby to unite the entire star wars fandom for one cause pic.twitter.com/gY445S08Ir — caro. (@classickylo) November 17, 2019

look i know this baby yoda is just another way to sell toys or whatever but i love him so much look at him being tiny with his wrinkles like whats he doin whats his purpose why is he so cute pic.twitter.com/evXHRwpDVX — dilara elbir (@elbirdilara) November 16, 2019

LITTLE BABY YODA DID YOU MEAN THE MOST ADORABLE THING MY EYES HAVE EVER SEEN #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/g4J3lLb9T6 — bea (@dutiesofcare) November 12, 2019

“You keep smiling at your phone, what are you looking at?” “…nothing…” pic.twitter.com/i2jR1w5AFP — punkin ???? (@reinecitrouille) November 16, 2019

#BabyYoda is worth the entire year I paid for Disney plus — Michael D. Fuller (@michaeldfuller) November 16, 2019

⠀ (__/)

⠀ (•ㅅ•) The Mandalorian

＿ノ ヽ ノ＼ __

/ `/ ⌒Ｙ⌒ Ｙ ヽ

( (三ヽ人 / |

| ﾉ⌒＼ ￣￣ヽ ノ

ヽ＿＿＿＞､＿＿_／

｜( 王 ﾉ〈 (__/)

/ﾐ`ー―彡 (•ㅅ•) Baby Yoda — Miles Surrey (@HKSurrey) November 16, 2019

Me everytime i see #babyyoda doing anything pic.twitter.com/hpUC9wXKdO — Iron Baby (@An_a_eL) November 17, 2019

Dear Eight Pound, Six Ounce, Newborn (maybe 50 years old) Baby Yoda, don't even know a word yet, just a little infant, so cuddly, but still omnipotent. We'd just like to thank you for all the joy you brought with your appearance in #TheMandalorian. pic.twitter.com/wthGf6p3f2 — Matt (@mattneuhausen) November 12, 2019

There were crossover memes made about "The Mandalorian" and shows including NBC's "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," Netflix's "I Think You Should Leave," and PopTV's "Schitt's Creek."

Me that entire episode, making sure that floaty crib was still okay #BabyYoda pic.twitter.com/589hoF5LZt — Chris Evans’ Beard (@EvansBeard) November 16, 2019

And of course, this genius parallel of the cuteness that was Pikachu in 2019's summer movie "Detective Pikachu"

For some bonus cuteness, here's a piece of concept art showing the Mandalorian carrying the baby

caption The concept art for "The Mandalorian" shown at the very end of episode two's credits. source Disney/Lucasfilm

This was shown at the very end of episode two's credits sequence, so you might have missed it.

Disney Plus is currently only available to customers in the US, Canada, and the Netherlands, which means the majority of international "Star Wars" fans aren't able to stream the new TV series.

Following the first episode's premiere on November 12, people tried to keep the revelation of "Baby Yoda" a secret. But the second episode (which debuted on Friday) brought a wave of cuteness, and the spoiler dam broke open.

By Monday, the official "Star Wars" Twitter account was sharing photos of the cute little child, so now all is fair in Baby-Yoda-love and space war.

Why 'Baby Yoda' was such a surprising phenomenon

caption Though it's called "Baby Yoda," the child is 50 years old. source Disney/Lucasfilm

Aside from its inherent cuteness, the reason "Baby Yoda" has taken off is likely the surprising nature of its appearance. Nothing about this baby was included in the marketing for "The Mandalorian."

Instead, fans were promised a darker, grittier take on the "Star Wars" universe. We were primed for the rough 'n' tumble style of old Western gunslinging movies. Even throughout the first episode, "The Mandalorian" seems like a bit of a run-of-the-mill show about a lone ranger on a mission.

But then he discovered this baby. And everything changed.

caption The Mandalorian and the small creature. source Disney/Lucasfilm

The direction of the series seemed to shift, and went from being simply a dark look at the underbelly of the galaxy to now following a tough warrior as he tries to protect a cute little green child from harm. The shift was a welcome one, and clearly the fan reaction shows how beloved "Baby Yoda" is after just two short episodes of the show.

While it's unfortunate that international fans won't have experienced "Baby Yoda" in real time along with current Disney Plus subscribers, we promise that seeing the mysterious "Child" in action will be just as cute even when you know it's coming.

New episodes of "The Mandalorian" will premiere each Friday on Disney Plus.