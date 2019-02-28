The best products for lower back pain relief

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Lower back pain can be debilitating, but there are some tools you can use to potentially lessen the pain you feel.

We’ve rounded up the best products you can buy that may help lessen your lower back pain, including a heating pad, a back brace, a massager, a pain relief gel, and an acupressure mat.

Living with lower back pain is a huge challenge. Back pain affects your entire life and every activity that you do. I’ve lived with it for years, and know firsthand how it can alter your sleep, mood, and overall enjoyment of life.

The products below may help to relieve your back pain. They’re all relatively affordable, none require a prescription, and they can be used to complement pain relief therapies like chiropractic or massage therapy. Each of the products below aims to address pain in a different way, so you can pair multiple products together to make your own comprehensive pain management program.

Some products will work better for certain people than others, so there may be some trial and error involved. You should consult with your doctor when trying new products, and these products are in no way a replacement for a doctor’s knowledge.

I’ve used many of these products, myself, and the few products that I haven’t personally used have excellent reviews from people living with chronic pain. Hopefully, some of the products below will be key to getting relief from your lower back pain.

Here are the best products that may help lessen lower back pain:

The best heating pad for lower back pain relief

source BodyMed

Why you’ll love it: Whereas most heating pads offer only dry heat, the BodyMed Digital Moist Heating Pad generates moist heat for improved muscle pain relief.

When your back acts up, do you turn to a soak in the tub for the moist heat that it offers? Moist heat is effective in relieving muscle tension and pain, but most traditional heating pads offer only dry heat.

The BodyMed Digital Moist Heating Pad produces its own humidity from the moisture in the air, creating a soothing, therapeutic moist heat.

At a generous 14 inches x 27 inches, this heating pad is large enough to cover your entire back. Its user-friendly LCD control panel allows you to set the temperature and time, and its convenient lockout feature prevents these settings from being changed during the treatment.

An automatic shut-off feature adds safety, so even if you forget to turn the heating pad off manually, it’s no big deal. It’ll shut off on its own after 15 minutes.

The BodyMed Digital Moist Heating Pad has a 3.9 out of 5-star rating on Amazon, based on 1,505 shopper reviews.

Pros: Moist heat when and where you need it, generous size for full back coverage, easy to use LCD screen

Cons: LCD screen does not light up

The best back brace for lower back pain relief

source Horze

Why you’ll love it: Not only does the Back on Track Back Brace provide adjustable lower back support, it also provides electricity-free warmth for muscle support.

A back brace can make a huge difference in your comfort when you have to be on your feet, and it’s essential when you’re lifting heavier items. The Back on Track Back Brace combines lower back support with therapeutic properties to aid with pain relief.

A large wide band fastens with a generously sized Velcro closure in the front, then two side elastic bands allow you to further adjust the tension for a custom fit with just the right amount of support.

This back brace is made of a textile that features ceramic particles fused into the fibers. These ceramic particles reflect your heat back toward your body through a process called long wave infrared heat radiation. According to the company, this heat radiation can help to reduce pain and increase blood circulation.

I have owned this back brace for three years and it has greatly contributed to my comfort. Being an equestrian, I spend a lot of time lifting hay bales, feed bags, and other heavy objects. I always make sure to wear this brace, and on days when my back pain is particularly bad, I find instant pain relief simply by putting it on.

The brace supports without restriction and is cut in a way that I can still comfortably bend and twist without its edges cutting into my sides. I do notice a comfortable warmth on my back, but the heat never becomes too much and I can wear this brace even on hot summer days.

Pros: Dual side elastic bands allow for adjustable support, two-way stretch, heat radiation reflects your body warmth back at you

Cons: More expensive than some other back braces

The best massager for lower back pain

source RENPHO

Why you’ll love it: Cordless, rechargeable, and easy to use, the RENPHO Rechargeable Cordless Handheld Massager is ideal for relieving tight lower back muscles.

Nothing beats a great massage to relieve tight back muscles, and with the RENPHO Rechargeable Cordless Handheld Massager, you can relieve back tension yourself.

Don’t let this massager’s affordable price fool you – it’s plenty powerful and offers up to 3,600 pulses per minute. This massager has five interchangeable head attachments for a pain-relieving deep tissue massage.

With four modes and five speeds, you can customize this massager to your preferences. It’s both cordless and rechargeable, and the battery offers about 140 minutes of power when fully charged.

The RENPHO Rechargeable Cordless Handheld Massager has a 4.6 out of 5-star rating on Amazon, based on 70 customer reviews.

Best Womens Workouts included this massager in its list of the best personal and handheld massagers. The reviewer wrote, “The unit seemed to run for a good while on one charge and it didn’t take too long to get it fully charged. The RENPHO is a traditional wand-style massager that we were able to use on all areas of the body. It had a powerful, intense massage action which was fabulous for working on particularly tense muscles, but the intensity could be changed to a lower setting if too strong for you.”

If you’re looking for versatility and the convenience of a massage even when you’re not near an electrical outlet, this massager is a great choice.

Pros: Powerful motor, four modes and five speed levels, cordless design for convenience

Cons: Can be a bit noisy

The best pain relief gel for lower back pain

source Biofreeze

Why you’ll love it: Biofreeze Pain Relief Gel is NSAID-free and greaseless, plus, its cooling therapy is fast-working and effective.

Biofreeze Pain Relief Gel is a topical pain relief formula that you can massage into your lower back for cooling pain relief. It’s widely used by healthcare professionals such as chiropractors and physical therapists. This gel quickly penetrates long-lasting relief. It is greaseless, easy to use, and has minimal odor.

My chiropractor introduced me to Biofreeze, and I’ve continued to use it after being impressed by its effectiveness. It is far less greasy than many other muscle rubs on the market, and its minimal odor means that you can apply this before going to work and no one will know. With other muscle rubs, the peppermint smell is often so strong that it’s eye-watering.

I’ve found that I can feel this gel working within about 30 seconds of application, and the relief typically lasts for hours. It’s particularly helpful on days when my back is sore and tight, or after a physical therapy appointment.

Biofreeze Pain Relief Gel has a 4.3 out of 5-star rating on Amazon, based on 657 reviews. The gel has a 4.6 out of 5-star rating in terms of effectiveness, ease of use, and overall satisfaction on Web MD.

Pros: Low odor, greaseless, fast-acting deep pain relief

Cons: The gel is green, but a clear gel version is available

The best acupressure mat for lower back pain

source Sally Kaplan

Why you’ll love it: The Prosource Fit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set is portable, easy to use, and effective in relieving lower back pain.

Have you ever wished you could have physical therapy or massage sessions in the comfort of your own home? The ProSource Fit Acupressure Massage Mat and Pillow set offers you effective pain relief but at a fraction of the cost that your own personal physical therapist would cost.

The mat is equipped with 6,210 plastic acupressure points and the pillow has 1,782 points. All you have to do is lie down on the mat and pillow for it to start working.

The mat and pillow are designed to stimulate pressure points in your body, increasing blood flow, and reducing inflammation. They can be used just about anywhere, including on the floor, the couch, and on a chair. They’re lightweight and portable, so you can take them to the office with you or just use them in the comfort of your home.

Insider Picks Editor Sally Kaplan uses this mat to help relieve her lower back pain. In her review, Sally writes, “Using the acupressure mat … makes me feel like I’m lying on a pile of fire ants. ‘Comfortable’ is the last word I’d use to describe what it’s like to have my bare back and body weight pressed against a surface made of spikes. But every time I sit up from it (usually after 10-20 minutes), I noticed a huge wave of relief come over me along with a distinct softening of my muscular tension.”

I bought a similar set from INTEY after numerous friends recommended it, and I’ve found impressive pain relief. It takes some getting used to, as the plastic points can be quite sharp, especially as you’re in the process of lying down. I found that wearing a thicker shirt and using the mat on my couch helped me initially adjust, and now I’m comfortable with a T-shirt. The feeling is unusual – almost as if my entire back vibrates – but it’s relaxing and enjoyable.

Pros: Portable, easy to use, targets pressure points on your body

Cons: Can be painful at first and takes some adjustment