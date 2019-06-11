Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Backpacks are perfect for anyone who commutes to work every day or just tends to carry a lot of gear with them when they go out.

The Herschel Supply Co. Little America Backpack is the perfect work-to-weekend bag because it’s roomy enough to pack for a short vacation, but not so large that it looks comical at the office.

I got really into everyday backpacks when I worked in an office. Simply put, I found them to be the best way to carry all my daily essentials – laptop, book for the commute, lunch when I remembered to pack it – without destroying my already tension-prone shoulders.

Although the word “backpack” still reminds me of middle school, modern-day rucksacks are anything but childish. It’s entirely possible to find a backpack that is equal parts cool and functional, no matter your style or your daily needs.

A good everyday backpack should fit what you need for a busy day in a well-organized manner, without being so bulky that it becomes difficult to carry. All of our picks can accommodate a laptop or tablet. The right daily backpack should cater to your lifestyle, but on the whole, our top picks will take you from the gym to the office to your after work plans in style.

Here are the best backpacks you can buy:

The best overall

source Herschel

The Herschel Supply Co. Little America Backpack is designed to carry all your daily essentials, including your laptop, and look good while doing it.

I know. It seems like everyone has a Herschel Supply Co. backpack these days. But there’s a good reason for that. The company’s designs are iconic and they go with everything from polished work clothes to more relaxed jeans-and-a-T-shirt outfits.

The Little America Backpack is our top choice because it’s roomy and durable without being over-the-top. You don’t need a hiking pack for a trip to the office, but this backpack comes with a 15-inch laptop sleeve that’s padded and lined with fleece for scratch-proof travel, an easy access front pocket, a key clip, and an interior pocket that’s ideal for storing headphones and chargers. Padded and contoured shoulder straps allow for maximum comfort during your commute.

This Herschel backpack is beloved by many. It has more than 1,000 reviews on Amazon and has also been recommended by Popular Mechanics, Travel + Leisure, and The Strategist.

“I’ve been traveling with this backpack for a year and a half, and I love it! It’s big enough to fit all of my essentials while being small enough to fit as a carry-on on all airlines,” travel blogger Raya Encheva told The Strategist.

“Most backpacks would leave your shoulders or back strained but this bag is as comfortable as it gets,” an Amazon customer writes.

Pros: Roomy and durable, front pocket and internal “media pocket,” padded for comfort, comes with a laptop sleeve

Cons: Not waterproof

The best for great storage

source Incase

Have a lot of stuff to haul to and from the office? The Incase Icon Backpack has seemingly endless pockets hidden in a sleek design, making it an ideal backpack for work that won’t overburden.

As any freelancer on their way to make the local coffee shop their office for the day will tell you, nothing beats a backpack with lots of pockets. The Incase Icon Pack is basically the clown car of everyday backpacks. It has 21 compartments!

There are multiple zippered sections inside the can hold countless items, including a middle section large enough to fit a laptop, tablet, and other gadgets. You can store your electronics separately from any food or liquids that you don’t want to spill and possibly ruin them. The pack is “tech-optimized,” according to the brand, with individual pockets sized to fit your devices.

“The Incase Icon manages to fit an almost absurd amount of organization and storage into a bag that maintains the clean lines of a more refined backpack,” says The Wirecutter, which lists this bag as a top pick.

The backpack has also been featured by Fast Company and we’ve reviewed its smaller sibling, the Icon Lite, here at Insider Picks.

“The pack itself is compact and slender, but holds everything my (much bigger) model did before it,” writes Insider Picks reporter Mara Leighton about the brand’s smaller version.

Note: The model we are featuring is an older version (CL55533). However, it’s very similar to the newest model (CL55532), and we think it’s a great buy while you can still get it.

Pros: Ample storage space, padded pocket for laptop, sleek no-frills design, available in other sizes

Cons: A bit bulkier than other options, additional storage might not be necessary for the average commuter

The best for bad weather

source Fjallraven/Urban Outfitters

The Fjällräven Kanken Classic Pack is dirt- and water-resistant so your stuff stays clean and dry, even when it’s torrential outside. Plus, it’s very trendy at the moment.

There’s nothing worse than getting caught in the rain during your commute, only to open your backpack and find that everything inside is soaked through. The Fjällräven Kanken Classic Pack is our favorite weatherproof option. It keeps your electronics and papers dry, even if you’re caught off-guard by a rainstorm.

Now, there are a lot of weatherproof backpacks, but their designs tend to skew toward the outdoors world. The Fjällräven Kanken isn’t only fun to pronounce, but it has a more urban look that fits better as an everyday style. We also like the durable construction and the large opening, and that it comes in so many styles.

Though it lacks the sophisticated storage solutions of, say, the Incase Icon, it’s still roomy enough to house necessary items, including laptops up to 15-inches. Plus, it’s made of durable nylon material that is resistant to both dirt and water damage and easy to clean. In addition to the main compartment, there are front and side pockets where you can store items that need to be accessible while you travel.

The Fjällräven Kanken Classic Pack is remarkably well-rated. It has 4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon based on more than 2,100 reviews. “Even when I’m carrying heavy things, I don’t feel much of the weight on my shoulders,” one customer writes. “It is definitely spacious and can hold numerous things; nice and rectangular shape which makes organizing easy.”

Pros: Made of dirt- and water-resistant material that’s easy to clean, multiple pockets, includes a laptop sleeve

Cons: Doesn’t have as many storage options as some of the other packs on this list

The best stylish backpack

source Everlane

The Modern Snap Backpack by Everlane doesn’t skimp on style or functionality, which is why it’s our favorite pick for the fashion-minded.

Backpacks aren’t always the cutest, but come on – it’s 2019 and there’s no reason why you can’t wear one without looking like a middle schooler on her first day of classes. Everlane’s Modern Snap Backpack is as enjoyable to look at as it is to use, with its classic color selection and simple snap-closure design.

The Modern Snap comes in men’s and women’s variations that are roughly identical. Both have a padded sleeve that fits a 15-inch MacBook, two side pockets and a front zip pocket, and two snap closures. They come in neutral, cool-toned colors like light grey and navy with black detailing.

Everlane’s stylish and versatile backpack is highly recommended by experts and shoppers. The women’s version has a 4.39-star rating based on almost 900 reviews, and the men’s version has a 4.52 rating and nearly 500 reviews. It’s been featured by Travel + Leisure and PopSugar as a recommendation.

“Love the look and feel of this bag. I carry it to work everyday and can fit everything I need in it and still look stylish. Lots of compliments on it,” one Everlane customer writes.

Pros: Sleek and stylish design, padded sleeve for a 15-inch laptop, two side pockets

Cons: Some reviewers complained that the snaps are difficult to close

The best for techies

source Kopack

The Kopack Slim Business Laptop Backpack is the ideal option for techies who want to carry all their gadgets with them on the go. It even has a USB port to charge a phone.

The major downside to wearing a backpack is that it opens you up to the possibility of theft since you can’t actually see what’s going on behind you. This can be especially troubling if you carry a lot of electronics with you on-the-go.

Kopack’s Slim Business Laptop Backpack is armed with several anti-theft mechanisms that help you breathe easier when you’re carrying your laptop, tablet, smartphone, and whatever other valuables you don’t leave home without. There’s a separate pouch for laptop storage in the back so that you can open the main compartment without revealing that you’re carrying a computer, and the center compartment is fitted with a lockable and ultra-secure zipper.

This bag also has an accessible USB port on the outside to help you stay charged-up (on the inside, you’d need to connect the port to an optional power bank), and 17 interior slots that keep your items organized. The Kopack Slim Business Laptop Backpack has more than 1,400 5-star Amazon reviews and has also been recommended by The Strategist.

“With all the pockets I can store everything I take for my 10 hour days and have it all where I can easily get to it,” writes one Amazon reviewer. “The straps have a place you can hang your sunglasses which is where I clip my work ID.”

Pros: Anti-theft laptop compartment and zipper, USB port, 17 interior pockets, water-resistant

Cons: Might be bulky for everyday use if you don’t carry too many items, no power bank included