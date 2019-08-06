The best backpacks for students

A backpack is an important element of your child’s school accessories.

They come in hundreds of different styles, shapes, sizes, and materials. The best one for your child will change as your child ages, but they should still be durable and last years.

Our top pick is the tried and true JanSport Big Student Backpack, a durable bag that is appropriate for students of many grades.

As a high school teacher, though, I’ve seen backpacks in all states of disrepair, so I know how important it is to find a bag that is durable enough to be used day in and day out.

For kids and teenagers, it’s much more about how the backpack looks than how functional it is, so the tough job as a parent is to find one that is durable and big enough for all your child’s school supplies, but that also looks cool. In elementary school, I was jealous of my best friend who had her initials monogrammed on her backpack, and in high school, I was dying for a messenger bag. Functionality clearly wasn’t on the top of my priority list as a child.

If you find the right backpack, it can last your child quite a few years, but finding the right one is key. We’ve made the process a little bit easier for you with a few tips and some of our favorite backpacks.

Tips for picking the right backpack:

Safety: It’s sad that we live in a world where I need to make this recommendation, but I strongly advise against putting your child’s name on the outside of their backpack. It provides a perfect avenue for child predators to make your child think they’re friendly and familiar because they know their name. Monogramming initials on the outside is a safer bet. Another safety feature to keep an eye out for, especially for kids who wait at a bus stop or walk to school, is reflective material.

It’s sad that we live in a world where I need to make this recommendation, but I strongly advise against putting your child’s name on the outside of their backpack. It provides a perfect avenue for child predators to make your child think they’re friendly and familiar because they know their name. Monogramming initials on the outside is a safer bet. Another safety feature to keep an eye out for, especially for kids who wait at a bus stop or walk to school, is reflective material. Price and longevity: How long do you expect a backpack to last? If you buy a backpack of poor quality, it may not last as long and you’ll have to replace it earlier than you would a pricier, more sturdy option. Our picks can last for years before your kid either outgrows them or wears them out.

How long do you expect a backpack to last? If you buy a backpack of poor quality, it may not last as long and you’ll have to replace it earlier than you would a pricier, more sturdy option. Our picks can last for years before your kid either outgrows them or wears them out. Size and capacity: The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that a backpack shouldn’t “weigh more than 10 to 20 percent of your child’s body weight.” The size of the backpack should correspond accordingly. If you buy a backpack that’s too big for your preschooler, it will be easy to accidentally overload it.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that a backpack shouldn’t “weigh more than 10 to 20 percent of your child’s body weight.” The size of the backpack should correspond accordingly. If you buy a backpack that’s too big for your preschooler, it will be easy to accidentally overload it. Comfort and support: In recent years, there has been a big emphasis on support for the back. In fact, school backpacks are now built more like hiking backpacks because so many children were complaining about tingling in their arms and numbness after lugging around heavy backpacks. I remember my back hurting in high school from taking so many books to and from school. Look for a pack with a padded back and wide padded shoulder straps once your kid hits middle school and starts carting around textbooks.

In recent years, there has been a big emphasis on support for the back. In fact, school backpacks are now built more like hiking backpacks because so many children were complaining about tingling in their arms and numbness after lugging around heavy backpacks. I remember my back hurting in high school from taking so many books to and from school. Look for a pack with a padded back and wide padded shoulder straps once your kid hits middle school and starts carting around textbooks. Features and organization: Besides the main compartment, a good backpack should have multiple interior and exterior pockets for organizing items – especially for older kids. Popular features include water bottle holders, laptop pockets, key chains, and pencil pockets.

To help you find the best backpacks for your kids, I combined my experience as a teacher and student with expert and buyer reviews. From backpacks for preschoolers to college kids, these bags will help your child start the school year on the right foot.

Here are our top picks for the best backpacks for students:

Updated on 8/6/2019 by Alicia Betz: Updated formatting, pricing, and swapped new products that met our editorial standards.

The best backpack for pre-school

source Dick’s Sporting Goods

The JanSport Big Student Backpack is spacious and has plenty of pockets so it’s suitable for all ages.

I’ll always be partial to JanSport.

I vividly remember when I was in elementary school, my sister’s JanSport backpack broke and our parents sent it to get fixed. While it was gone, she got a postcard in the mail from her backpack with stories about zipper races and all the fun the zipper was having while it was gone. My sister and I thought it was so cool – it was such a simple and fun touch. I have no idea if the company still does things like this, but that was pretty cool back in the ’90s.

This backpack comes in fun colors and designs like galaxy or polka dot prints, as well as solid black, so whether your child wants to stand out with a fun print or just wants a plain “normal” backpack, this one will do the trick.

It also includes a water bottle pocket on the side, two different main pockets, and three different front pockets to hold smaller items. The ergonomic shoulder straps will help kids stay comfortable even while carrying their books, binders, and notebooks to and from class.

Shoppers at Dick’s Sporting Good love this backpack, with one noting “Perfect for my 3rd grader. Durable, great size, holding up beautifully with high quality zippers.” This backpack is great for younger kids and older adults alike, which is one of the reasons it’s our top overall pick. Ninety-four percent of those who bought this backpack directly from JanSport reported that they would recommend it to a friend.

Pros: Spacious, durable, two main pockets, multiple side and front pockets, come in many colors and prints

Cons: Might be too big for very young kids

The best preschool backpack

source L.L. Bean

L.L. Bean’s Junior Original Book Pack is the perfect size for young kids, and it comes in tons of fun styles too.

At $29.95, the Junior Original Book Pack combines durability, affordability, and the cuteness factor for the perfect backpack for your young scholar.

Having a cute print is what it’s all about for younger kids, and thankfully, all the prints offered (like this sloth one) are adorable.

This is a small backpack designed for kids ages four and up so the shoulder straps and back panel are padded and comfortable. Your little kindergartener won’t be overpowered by a massive backpack.

Although it’s small enough for little backs, it’s still big enough to fit standard-sized folders and notebooks – something that can’t be said for all pre-school-sized backpacks. I love that this backpack has weatherproof and reflective materials to help keep kids and their belongings safe at the bus stop.

There’s also something so adorable about a little kid wearing a backpack, and this is the perfect choice whether your child is actually starting school or just wants a backpack to be like their big sibling.

The Wirecutter named this the best backpack for second grade and below, and there are many positive reviews on the L.L. Bean website. One reviewer was especially impressed with the durability and versatility, “Bought this for my 4 year old grandson. Just the right size for him and holds everything he needs for pre-school. Bought one of these 3 years ago for his now 7 year old brother and he is still using his everyday-for school, camp, soccer practice, and travel.” Shoppers also note that it comfortably fits school supplies and a lunch box.

Pros: Perfect size for young kids, fun prints, reflective material for safety

Cons: Some reviewers wish the bag had more pockets

The best middle school backpack

source Amazon

The JanSport Superbreak backpack comes in tons of fun colors and patterns, and it holds just enough gear for elementary and middle schoolers.

The JanSport Superbreak Backpack is the #1 best seller on Amazon for backpacks, and the brand is still the go-to for tons of school kids – just like it was for me in the ’90s.

The Superbreak backpack is sturdy, just the right size for elementary and middle school kids, and comes in tons of colors and patterns. The list of options on Amazon is epic, so you’re guaranteed to find something your kid likes.

The backpack has a roomy main compartment that’s perfect for notebooks, folders, and lunch boxes, while the small front pocket is handy for pencils and other small items. It’s a lightweight bag, but it’s sturdy enough to handle anything your kid can throw at it – which they will.

There’s no laptop compartment, or padding in the back either, so don’t overstuff it.

Since younger kids typically don’t need those extra compartments, the Superbreak is a good option for this crowd. If your child is approaching their later middle school years though, it would be a good idea to take a look at our high school pick instead.

The Amazon rating depends on each backpack’s pattern (and there are a lot), but regardless of style, shoppers give the JanSport Superbreak high praise. The only complaints seem to be about durability, but broken zippers and split seams are rare. In fact, many reviewers say these backpacks last for years.

One shopper writes, “As child number 3 is getting ready to start school we have bought yet another JanSport backpack! Not because of wear and tear but because it wears very well! My oldest – who is rough on her backpack – is going into 3rd grade and has used her same backpack since pre-k.”

Pros: Tons of colors and patterns, good size, sturdy material

Cons: No additional interior compartments

The best high school backpack

source Amazon

The legendary North Face Recon is comfortable, durable, and comes with a lifetime warranty.

Today’s high school students are notoriously busy. Some of my students get to school at 6 a.m. for sports practice, then go to class, volunteer activities, or even part-time jobs, and don’t get home until after dark. They need a backpack that can keep up with them, and the iconic North Face Recon comes highly recommended.

High school students also need backpacks that are extremely durable. The number of heavy textbooks students need to carry around at one time can be excessive. As a high school teacher, I’ve seen students walk around with broken straps, zippers, and even holes in backpacks that just weren’t up to the task.

This durable pack features a 15-inch laptop sleeve in the back, tablet sleeve in the front, cord container, mesh stash pocket for sports equipment like helmets, two mesh water bottle pockets, and a padded back with extra support along the spine. It also has features commonly found in hiking bags like a removable waist belt for extra support, padded top haul handle, and multiple reflectors.

The North Face Recon Laptop Backpack comes in more than 20 different colors, and comes in men’s, women’s, and unisex versions. The women’s bag is a little bit smaller than the men’s, and features custom injection-molded shoulder straps with flexible attachment points that are contoured for a smaller frame. The backpacks are covered by the North Face’s lifetime warranty, so returns are simple and always free.

Amazon shoppers give the North Face Recon backpacks high marks and consistently point out the many pockets and durability of the bag. One shopper writes, “I absolutely love this backpack. It’s everything I expected it to be and more. It holds all of my school supplies for a full day of classes, but also is a really great overnight/carry on bag.”

Pros: Highly durable, ergonomically designed for comfort, many pockets and other organizing features, lifetime warranty

Cons: Some users complain the bag is stiff, pricey for a book bag

The best college backpack

source Amazon

The Mancro College Anti Theft Laptop Backpack has a sleek design that looks professional and makes it easy to carry your laptop, books, and more.

Backpacks are so convenient; there’s no rule that says you have to stop using them when you’re done with school. In fact, the diaper bag I use for my daughter is a backpack style, and my husband and I still use backpacks as one of our carry-on bags when we fly. If you pick the right backpack for college, you’ll still be able to use it during your professional and personal life.

It’s hard to survive college without a laptop, so you definitely need a bag with a padded compartment. This backpack also has a slanted front pocket, which is perfect to quickly grab your ID to swipe into buildings, pay for your meal at the dining halls, and more. When I was in college, I was constantly pulling out my student ID for one thing or another.

Other standout features include a built-in USB charging cable, built-in lock, conveniently placed pockets, water resistant material, and padded shoulder straps. It also comes in seven different colors and two different sizes.

I love the built-in lock feature. When I was in college, it was unfortunately a common occurrence for laptops to get stolen. I still wouldn’t advise leaving your backpack out of sight, but at least the anti-theft feature provides some peace of mind.

This backpack works so well as students transition into their early careers as well because of its sleek design. Nobody wants to walk into their first job out of college with a backpack that makes them look like they’re still in well, college.

The Mancro College Backpack is well-loved and has more than 4,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. Many shoppers have been impressed with how water resistant the bag is. One of the rave reviews writes: “A perfect product that I would buy again. The included USB port for charging is such a nice touch that I didn’t know I needed until I had it.”

Pros: Perfect for carrying laptops around campus, anti-theft feature, water resistant, cost effective

Cons: Some reviewers have complaints about broken seams and zippers