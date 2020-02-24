I tried the best bagels in New York City and New Jersey, and I think New Yorkers need to give Jersey bagels a chance

caption I put my bagel obsession to good use by testing what are arguably New Jersey and New York City’s best-known bagels. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Both New Jerseyans and New Yorkers claim to have the best bagels in the world.

I tested the same bagel order from the top-rated spots in New Jersey and New York City and found that each state put its own twist on the classic doughy food.

I compared a bagel from Jersey City’s Wonder Bagels to one I purchased at Russ & Daughters in Manhattan.

Presentation, taste, texture, and cream-cheese-to-bagel ratio were considered in the taste test.

Pizza, hot dogs, and pretzels are just a few street snacks that are symbols of the Big Apple, but bagels have become especially synonymous with New York City’s food culture.

New Yorkers are hardly the only ones who feel a connection to the doughy breakfast item, though.

On National Bagel Day in January, a bagel feud broke out after the state of New Jersey’s official Twitter account called the Garden State the “bagel capital of the world.”

Passionate New York bagel-eaters did not take New Jersey’s self-proclaimed title lightly.

New York City’s mayor, Bill de Blasio, responded on Twitter to give his two cents that New York was home to the world’s best bagels. He also shared his go-to bagel order. De Blasio deleted his tweet shortly afterward, though, apparently after receiving flak for preferring his bagel toasted.

As a self-proclaimed enthusiast of the doughy treats, I have a routine that involves getting a bagel once a week. Whether I place my regular order from a tiny spot in my Brooklyn neighborhood or venture to a famous Manhattan deli, I cherish my bagel ritual – but I had yet to venture beyond the borders of New York for it.

For this taste test, I set out on a mission to answer the world’s most pressing bagel conundrum. Keep reading to see how bagels from two of the most iconic bagel spots in New Jersey and New York City stacked up.

The rules of this taste test included ordering the same bagel at highly acclaimed, well-known bagel spots in New Jersey and New York City.

caption An everything bagel is a classic. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

I was given many recommendations to try the Taylor Ham, egg, and cheese on a bagel, which is an iconic New Jersey breakfast; as well as the also-popular bacon, egg, and cheese option.

Since I’m not a fan of melted cheese or ham on my bagel (yes, I realize this goes against what many people consider a classic bagel order), and to keep things fair for the purpose of the experiment, I went with my usual: a toasted, whole-wheat everything bagel with scallion cream cheese, tomatoes, and onion.

From there, I ranked the bagels on presentation, cream-cheese-to-bagel ratio, texture, and taste.

caption Bagel texture can make or break the experience. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

I created a methodology to properly rate my bagels on a scale of 1 (worst) to 5 (best), using four main categories as a guide.

Presentation: While looks aren’t necessarily an indicator of a tasty bagel, I still took appearance into account during my bagel comparison. After all, in a phone-eats-first world, bagel presentation matters, at least a little bit.

Cream-cheese-to-bagel ratio: In this category, I examined whether the spread was oozing out the side of the bagel and, in general, whether the amount of cream cheese was just right.

Texture: I took into account the texture of the bread (Was it fluffy and soft? Crispy on the outside? Was it especially chewy?)

Taste: Finally, I considered the flavor and freshness of the bagel itself, plus the flavor of the cream cheese and toppings.

My first stop was Wonder Bagels, located in Jersey City, New Jersey.

caption Wonder Bagels is a close walk from the Grove Street PATH station in Jersey City. source Darcy Schild/Insider

Wonder Bagels in Jersey City came highly recommended to me via colleagues who are from New Jersey.

The shop was also named the No. 1 bagel store in the region two straight years in reader surveys conducted by the local news site NorthJersey.com.

My bagel order at Wonder Bagels totaled $2.75, which was less expensive than just about every Manhattan and Brooklyn bagel shop I’ve visited.

Then, I paid a visit to Russ & Daughters, a famed New York City deli that’s been around since 1914.

caption Russ & Daughters is in the Lower East Side neighborhood in Manhattan. source Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Once a favorite of Anthony Bourdain, Russ & Daughters is a Lower East Side establishment and has been serving high-quality deli fare for more than a century.

I had previously been to Russ & Daughters for its matzo-ball soup and black-and-white cookies (which are fantastic) but had never tried an R&D bagel, which has been called one of the best in the city.

My bagel at Russ & Daughters was about $6.

At first glance, my bagels looked mostly similar, except the Russ & Daughters bagel had some visible cream-cheese spillage.

caption They’re sisters, not twins. source Darcy Schild/Insider

The New Jersey bagel was also a little more oblong than the New York City bagel, which was seemingly a perfect circle. My Jersey version also appeared slightly more shiny to me, while the Russ & Daughters bagel bread had more of a grainy texture.

In terms of presentation, my Jersey bagel took the cake — I mean, let’s just take a moment to appreciate those clean lines.

caption There was a lot of cream cheese on the Jersey bagel, but it was spread in such a neat manner. source Darcy Schild/Insider

Maybe it’s a metaphor for the hectic atmosphere of New York City, but the bagel from Russ & Daughters was on the messy side. The version from Wonder Bagels was much more clean-cut, with the schmear forming almost a perfect rectangle.

New Jersey bagel presentation: 5/5

New York bagel presentation: 3/5

My Jersey bagel was larger than life (and about half the size of my face).

caption Wonder Bagels wasn’t messing around when it came to its massive bagels. source Darcy Schild/Insider

I did not have an appetite for most of the day after my first New Jersey bagel experience.

My New York bagel was not small by any stretch of the imagination, but it seemed significantly smaller than its Jersey counterpart.

caption The Russ & Daughters bagel was a more petite version of the Jersey bagel. source Darcy Schild/Insider

This particular New York bagel was not oversize like the doughy treat from Wonder Bagels in New Jersey.

New Jersey’s amount of cream cheese was on the overwhelming side for me, but New York nailed the ratio.

caption My Jersey bagel was loaded with cream cheese. source Darcy Schild/Insider

While biting into my New Jersey bagel, I felt myself getting mouthfuls of almost pure cream cheese. I wasn’t instantly mad about it, but I prefer a more equal ratio of spread to bread. Toward the end of my bagel-eating experience, I was slightly put off by the excessive topping.

While it may not have been as eye-catching as the Jersey bagel, my Russ & Daughters circle of dough achieved the perfect balance.

The New York bagel earned a 5/5 in my opinion for its ideal cream-cheese-to-bagel ratio, while the New Jersey edition earned a 3/5 because of its sickly layer of spread.

My heart soared at the crispy texture of my New Jersey bagel, while my NYC version was noticeably chewy.

caption The texture was the biggest difference I noticed between the two restaurants’ bagels. source Darcy Schild/Insider

I’m a fan of a toasted bagel, even though it’s frowned upon by chefs. Still, I was happy to find that my New Jersey bagel was toasted to perfection.

There were grill marks on the inner part of the bagel, showing that this was not just another slightly toasted disappointment but rather a crispy, browned-but-not-burnt circle of dough.

The bagel from Russ & Daughters, to me, was chewy and lacked a fluffiness. I could tell the outside of the bagel had a hint of crispiness, but I missed the crunch I experienced at Wonder Bagels.

New Jersey bagel texture: 5/5

New York bagel texture: 3/5

Both bagels packed a punch with the taste, from the everything seasoning and rich scallion spread to the flavorful onions and tomatoes.

caption I couldn’t say which bagel’s overall taste and freshness was better. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Both my New Jersey bagel and my New York City bagel earned the highest score in my book for overall flavor and freshness.

The two bagels had a roughly equal distribution of everything seasoning – not so much that the seeds were falling off and “snowing” all over my lap but enough to occasionally get stuck in my teeth (which is inevitable with a good bagel, in my opinion).

I did, however, favor the thicker texture of the Jersey bagel’s scallion cream cheese opposed to the spread on the Russ & Daughters bagel, which was runnier. That being said, a strong, mouth-watering scallion flavor was present in both instances.

My takeaway? Jersey bagels are worth the hype.

caption So many bagels, so little time. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

My favorite discovery was that New Jersey and New York bagels aren’t one and the same after all. My two bagels offered different experiences with the same order.

In my experiment, I ranked the New Jersey bagel I tried slightly higher than my New York version.

New Jersey bagel’s total score: 5 (Presentation) + 3 (Cream-cheese-to-bagel ratio) + 5 (Texture) + 5 (Taste) = 18/20 possible points

New York bagel’s score: 3 (Presentation) + 5 (Cream cheese-to-bagel ratio) + 3 (Texture) + 5 (Taste) = 16/20 possible points

Whether New Jersey bagels are the world’s best depends partially on personal preference, as someone who enjoys a softer bagel may have preferred the version from New York’s Russ & Daughters, which was distinctly chewy.

One thing is for sure, though – New Jersey definitely knows what it’s doing when it comes to bagels.