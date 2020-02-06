11 baking tools every beginner needs, according to professional bakers

source KitchenAid/Facebook

There’s nothing better than homemade baked goods, especially if you make those cakes, breads, and cookies yourself.

That being said, baking is a precise science and beginner bakers especially can benefit from simple baking tools to help them out in the kitchen.

We talked to two professional bakers to bring you the 11 best tools any beginner baker should always have on-hand.

While cooking leaves room for improvisation, baking is more of a science: one that involves precision, time, and the right tools. Such attention to detail results in delicious baked goods, from cakes and breads to pastries and cookies, and while you can get store-bought sweets, homemade versions will always reign supreme.

Maybe you are or someone you know is a great baker, or maybe you’re still a little clueless in the kitchen, which is understandable. Either way, having the right gear can go a long way in preventing singed brownies or collapsed cakes. That’s why we talked to two professional bakers, Carissa Waectcher, a former pastry chef and the current owner of Carissa’s Bakery in East Hampton, NY as well as Rachel Prokupek, owner of Baklava by Rachel and a holder of a Grand Diplôme from renowned culinary school Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, about their essential baking tools.

Here are 11 expert-recommended baking tools every beginner baker should have:

A small serrated knife perfect for cutting tiny ingredients

source Williams Sonoma

These little knives are perfect for slicing berries, citrus, cutting herbs, and small tomatoes. Plus they make neat markings in cold butter and lard. -Carissa Waechter

An affordable hand mixer

source KitchenAid/Facebook

Doughs, creams, etc need a mixer, and a whisk won’t cut it. We also don’t want you to splurge on a big stand mixer, so this is perfect. -Rachel Prokupek

Sturdy measuring cups and spoons

source Crate & Barrel

These are used for just about everything, so I definitely recommend investing in a set you really like. Also, if you spend a little more money on a great set it’ll keep you excited to keep using them and bake all the time. I love stainless because the less sturdy varieties tend to dent, which looks cool but can actually affect the measured amounts and throw off your recipes. -Carissa Waechter

A set of stainless steel bowls

source Amazon

It never hurts to have a basic set. -Rachel Prokupek

A precise way to measure out ingredients

source Amazon

A baking scale like this one is widely recognized as a better way for measuring out wet and dry ingredients over normal measuring cups. It’s always a good thing to have on hand. -Rachel Prokupek

A tapered rolling pin

source Williams Sonoma

I recommend using a tapered French pin, which is great for rotating around thinner cookie doughs and pie crusts, plus banging on cold sturdier doughs like biscuits and breads. -Carissa Waechter

A rimmed baking sheet ideal for cookies

source Amazon

These rimmed baking sheets are essential for baking! – Rachel Prokupek

A silicone baking mat to prevent sticking

source Williams Sonoma

The best way to avoid your cookies (or any baked good) sticking to the pan is with a silicone baking mat like this one. -Rachel Prokupek

Disposable pastry bags and tips to perfect your decorating skills

source Amazon

I recommend starting with disposable bags in the beginning until you develop a feel for how much pressure to apply when squeezing the bag. It’s a common mistake when starting out to cut the hole in the pastry bag too large, which results in the tip falling right out. Once you have a good sense of how large or small you prefer the tip opening, then its time to invest in good canvas bags.

Starting out with a basic tip set will allow you to get a feel for the purposes of the different shaped tips, you can always add interesting variations once you have your basic leaf, classic flower petal, standard round or flat, etc. -Carissa Waechter

An offset spatula to smooth everything out

source Sur la Table

I love these for smoothing on butter creams, jams, icings and pretty much anything that would need a coating. I prefer to use the offset; often with a straight spatula, it’s easy to knock your fingers on a smooth finish and mess up your design. -Carissa Waechter

A flexible spatula to get you out of sticky situations

source Amazon

It’s best to have a flexible spatula for batters and anything you need to really scrape out of a bowl. -Rachel Prokupek