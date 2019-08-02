The average credit card APR is well over 17%, but some balance transfer cards have 0% introductory offers. Here are the best picks for paying down debt without interest

caption If you have to carry a balance, your best bet is to choose a credit card with a 0% introductory offer. source Discover

The average household carried $5,700 in credit card debt as of late 2018. Worse, the average credit card APR is over 17%.

Balance transfer cards help families pay down debt by affording them 0% APR for anywhere from nine to 21 months.

The main “gotcha” with balance transfer cards is the fact that some charge a balance transfer fee of 3% or 5%. At least one balance transfer card – the Chase Slate – doesn’t charge this fee.

Average household credit card debt reached $5,700 in late 2018, although consumers in some states reported much higher balances. Considering the average credit card APR is well over 17%, it’s safe to say many debtors are paying interest out the ears.

Consider this example: The average consumer with $5,700 in debt at 17% APR with a monthly payment of 2% (or $114) would take 88 months to pay their debts off. During that time, they would fork over $4,285 in interest alone.

Fortunately, there’s one type of credit card that can actually help save you money – if you use it the right way. Balance transfer cards, also known as 0% APR credit cards, let consumers save money by avoiding interest thanks to 0% APR for anywhere from nine to 21 months.

What’s the catch? Some balance transfer credit cards charge an upfront balance transfer fee of 3% or 5% of your balance – or $300 to $500 for every $10,000 in high-interest debt you transfer. Balance transfer cards also extend 0% introductory offers for a limited time only, meaning your rate will eventually reset to their standard variable rate.

Best balance transfer cards for 2019

With those potential downsides in mind, it’s important note that you can still use balance transfer cards to save thousands of dollars in interest. The key to doing so is picking a card with a long 0% APR offer and paying off as much debt as you can – and maybe even all your debts – before your card’s 0% introductory offer ends.

If you believe 2019 could be the year you get out of debt, a balance transfer credit card could help. Here are the best offers available today based on their introductory offers, fees, and perks.

Best for no balance transfer fees: Chase Slate

source Chase

Why you’ll love it: The Chase Slate is one of the only cards that lets you avoid balance transfer fees for a limited time.

Most balance transfer credit cards charge a fee to transfer a balance, but the Chase Slate charges no balance transfer fees for the first 60 days. You’ll also get 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months. After that, you’ll have a 17.24%-25.99% variable APR.

Like other balance transfer cards, the Chase Slate doesn’t charge an annual fee. You also get a free FICO score on your monthly statement, and no penalty APR if you make a late payment.

If you want to avoid fees and you have high-interest debt, you have little to lose by transferring it to this card. You could save hundreds or even thousands by transferring your high-interest balances with no out-of-pocket expense.

Pros: No balance transfer fee in the first 60 days, 0% APR for 15 months (then 17.24%-25.99% variable APR), no annual fee

Cons: Shorter 0% APR offer than some other cards

Longest introductory offer: Citi Simplicity Card

source Business Insider

Why you’ll love it: The Citi Simplicity Card offers the longest introductory offer in the business – a full 21 months with 0% APR.

Consumers with a lot of high-interest credit card debt could save more with a card that offers 0% for as long as possible. The Citi Simplicity Card extends one of the best offers in this category.

There’s no annual fee, yet you get 0% APR on balance transfers for 21 months (transfers must be completed in the first four months) and 0% APR on purchases for 12 months. After that, your rate goes up to 16.99% to 26.99% based on your creditworthiness. Other perks this card offers include automatic account alerts, 24/7 customer service, and the ability to choose your payment due date.

Having a full 21 months with 0% APR could help you pay down a ton of debt, but keep in mind you’ll pay a 5% balance transfer fee (minimum of $5) for the privilege, and you need to make all transfers in the first four months.

Pros: Score 0% APR for a full 21 months, no annual fee

Cons: 5% balance transfer fee, few cardholder perks

Best for purchases and balance transfers: U.S. Bank Visa Platinum Card

source U.S. Bank

Why you’ll love it: This card offers 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers for a full 18 months, making it ideal for balance transfers or big purchases.

The U.S. Bank Visa Platinum Card is unique in the fact that it offers 0% APR on more than just balance transfers. Once you sign up, you’ll get the introductory rate of 0% on balance transfers and purchases for 18 months (followed by a 14.74% to 25.74% variable APR).

Getting 0% APR on balance transfers and purchases makes this card a solid option for anyone who has debt to transfer or a big purchase to make. If you wanted to buy new appliances or use credit to cover a minor kitchen remodel, for example, you could do so and repay your balance at 0% APR for the full 18 months.

Other benefits you’ll get with this card include cell phone protection, a free TransUnion credit score each month, and the ability to choose your payment due date. This card also comes with no annual fee, although there is a 3% balance transfer fee.

Pros: 0% APR good for both balance transfers and purchases, no annual fee, cell phone protection

Cons: 3% balance transfer fee

Best for earning cash back: Discover it® Cash Back

source Discover

Why you’ll love it: You’ll earn 5% back on up to $1,500 spent in categories that rotate each quarter plus 1% back on everything else. Get 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers for 14 months.

Consumers who want to make a big purchase and pay it off slowly over time should consider the Discover it Cash Back. Not only does it offer 5% cash back in categories that rotate each quarter and 1% back on all other purchases, but Discover will also double all the rewards you earn after the first year.

The Discover it Cash Back doesn’t charge an annual fee, and you qualify for free Social Security number alerts, no foreign transaction fees, and no late fees on your first late payment.

Once you apply, you can qualify for 0% APR for 14 months on purchases and balance transfers. Just keep in mind that there’s a 3% fee for balances transferred to the card. Then, there’s a variable rate of 14.24% to 25.24%, and after October 10, 2019, the balance transfer fee will increase to up to 5%.

Also be aware that it’s rarely a good idea to use credit cards to earn rewards when you’re in debt. If you keep using your credit card while trying to pay down your balance, you may keep adding to your debts and prevent yourself from paying them off.

Pros: Earn cash back for your purchases, 0% APR for 14 months

Cons: Rewards can entice you to spend more, shorter 0% APR offer than some other cards

Best for earning points: Amex EveryDay Credit Card

source Business Insider

Why you’ll love it: This card offers a solid introductory APR on purchases and balance transfers, and it also earns you valuable American Express points.

If you’re working to pay down a large credit card balance, earning points or miles shouldn’t be your priority. The value of the rewards you earn will be dwarfed by any interest charges you incur.

But if you’re able to pay off your balance during the 0% intro APR period, the Amex EveryDay card provides a nice opportunity to earn Amex points that can be transferred to travel partners like Delta and Marriott.

The EveryDay card has no annual fee, and it has an intro offer of 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 15 months. There’s no fee for balance transfers, but just note that they must be completed in the first 60 days after account opening.

After 15 months, the APR is a variable rate of 15.24% to 26.24%.

The EveryDay card earns 2x points at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year (then 1x) and 1 point per dollar on everything else. If you make at least 20 purchases in a billing period, you’ll get a 20% points bonus, too.

Pros: Earns Amex points, no annual fee, solid intro APR offer with no fee for balance transfers

Cons: Rewards could entice you to spend more