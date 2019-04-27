The best ballet shoes you can buy

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Ballet is excellent exercise for anyone at any age – not just kids and swan-like professionals.

Ballet can help you improve your overall strength, posture, flexibility, balance, and cardio endurance while moving to melodious tunes music.

Comfortable, flexible, and flattering to the foot, the So Danca Stretch Canvas Split Sole (SD16) shoe is perfect for class and performance.

Having studied ballet for a while, I’ve tried all types of ballet shoes. Choosing the right soft ballet shoe – not a hard pointe shoe – is important for your comfort and concentration in class. You want to be able to focus on technique and choreography without fussing over footwear.

Ballet shoes are de rigueur for learning and practicing technique in class. Even advanced students and professionals take classes and/or warm up in soft ballet shoes before changing into pointe shoes. There are a myriad of ballet shoe types, so consider these factors when choosing a pair that best suits your needs:

Material – leather or canvas: Often required by teachers for kids but also worn by many adults, leather shoes provide resistance to strengthen the foot, ankle, and calf muscles. Although a little pricier than canvas, leather is more durable. Many older students (teens and up) prefer canvas because it’s more flexible, sleeker, and less likely to bunch up when you point your foot. Although easier to clean, canvas shoes wear out more quickly if you dance seriously several times per week. Some professional dancers wear leather during class for conditioning and canvas for performance.

Also pay attention to each shoe’s fit and feel. Well-fit ballet shoes hug your feet comfortably with your toes straight, not bent. They aren’t supposed to be tight or too large with room to grow. Leather shoes stretch with use but shouldn’t be uncomfortably tight when new. Canvas shoes don’t stretch much with use.

Good fit is important for not only your comfort but also proper technique. You want to be able to point, extend, and flex your foot easily. Also, you want to avoid any gaping or excess bulkiness in order to feel the floor and allow your teacher to see your feet and toes during steps.

Ballet shoes are sized differently than regular street shoes, and manufacturers usually indicate the difference in sizing. Read the manufacturers’ suggestions as well as other buyers’ feedback on sizing to help you decide what size to order. The same shoe can be true to size for some yet too small or too large for others. The best way to know if a ballet shoe fits well is to try on a pair, take a few steps, and point your feet and toes. Just be sure to keep the shoes clean and not sew anything in case you want to exchange them.

For research, I polled many ballet friends (some recreational like me, others professional) about their favorite ballet shoes and checked ballet-specific publications and sites for additional reviews and feedback.

Here are the best ballet shoes you can buy in 2019:

The best canvas ballet shoe

source Amazon

Why you’ll love it: The So Danca Stretch Canvas Split Sole (SD16) is the go-to ballet shoe because it’s lightweight, comfortable, and conforms to the foot for carefree movement.

The So Danca Stretch Canvas Split Sole (SD16) is popular and for very good reason. Made of soft stretchy canvas with an elastic top opening, this shoe provides a streamlined appearance. Dancers feel that this shoe creates a nice, clean line for the foot as also shows off the foot’s arch well. There are no thick pleats on the bottom to catch on the floor or add extra bulk.

The So Danca Stretch Canvas Split Sole (SD16) is very comfortable. In addition to being lightweight, it conforms well to the shape of your feet – especially if you have narrow ones like mine. Nonetheless, a reviewer on Dance Supplies with wide feet finds this shoe “great for any balances” because she can sufficiently spread all five toes in the shoes.

The shoes’ suede toe and heel pads are cushiony for jumps but still let you feel the floor. A reviewer on Discountdance.com describes the pads as “sturdy with quite a bit of springy ‘squish’ to keep your heels and metatarsals from aching on hard surfaces.” Another plus is the pre-sewn crossed elastics, which are perfect for people who can’t sew or just want to put on the shoe and jump right into class.

In my experience, the So Danca Stretch Canvas Split Sole (SD16) is pretty durable for a canvas shoe. Although one dancer friend I interviewed finds it prone to wear and tear, she still loves and has remained loyal to this shoe for years. Another friend who dances told me that he normally buys this brand unless he’s in a place where it isn’t sold. A mom of two teen-aged dancers I spoke with said that her sons prefer this shoe but advises ordering one size bigger than a men’s street size.

The So Danca Stretch Canvas Split Sole (SD16) was chosen as one of Pointe Magazine‘s top six models and one of Dance Magazine’s top 10 models. It was rated five out of five stars on both Discountdance.com and Dance Supplies. Around 75% of Amazon reviewers awarded it five out of five stars.

Pros: Comfortable, conforms to the foot, a good deal

Cons: Durability and sizing varies from person to person

The best leather ballet shoe

source Amazon

Why you’ll love them: Enjoy the resistance and durability of leather as well as the flexibility of canvas with the Bloch Adult Prolite II Hybrid shoes, which smartly combines these two materials in its construction.

Featuring a leather upper with a soft canvas insert in the middle, the Bloch Adult Prolite II Hybrid may be just what you are looking for if you want advantages of both leather and canvas in a single ballet shoe.

The canvas insert hugs your feet and shows off your arch when you point while minimizing wrinkling and gaping. The leather makes it more durable than a canvas shoe, yet is still lightweight, supple, and supportive. Several dancers note that this model is good for narrow feet.

One professional dancer friend likes that that leather makes her feet work harder but that the canvas arch helps “accentuate the shape of the foot.” Another friend who dances recreationally has been eyeing the Bloch Adult Prolite II Hybrid when transitioning from canvas to leather ballet shoes.

The Bloch Adult Prolite II Hybrid has a split sole with suede foot pads that make a good surface for turning. It also has a cotton lining, a suede in-sock, and conveniently pre-sewn cross elastic straps for immediate use. Dancers also like the adjustable elastic drawstring for customizing the fit of the shoe’s upper.

BestReviews picked this shoe as “Best of the Best” of ballet shoes for 2019. The Bloch Adult Prolite II Hybrid earned four-and-a-half out of five stars on Discountdance.com and four out of five stars on AllAboutDance. Around 82% of 56 Zappos reviewers awarded it five out of five stars and 64% of 134 Amazon customers.

Pros: Leather works foot and lasts longer while canvas insert flatters arch

Cons: A little pricey, durability and sizing vary from person to person

The best form-fitting ballet shoe

source Amazon

Why you’ll love it: For a divinely comfortable fit that molds to your feet for fancy footwork, wear the Capezio Hanami shoe to your next ballet class.

Made of incredibly soft and flexible four-way stretch canvas, the Capezio Hanami gently hugs your foot. Hailed as a “slipper superhero” for ballet shoes by Pointe Magazine, it sports a sleek silhouette, yielding both aesthetic and functional benefits.

Flattering the foot without any bunching or gaping, the Capezio Hanami fits “like a glove” to many users, such as those on Discount Dance Supply where it earned four-and-a-half out of five stars. In my experience, this shoe feels like a second skin and lets you feel the floor. Its snug fit is perfect for people with narrow feet.

The only drawback to the shoe’s lightweight, thin, and breathable canvas is that this shoe might wear out faster those constructed with heavier canvas. This model has a smooth interior lining that adds some reinforcement, but be sure to keep your toenails trimmed!

A stretchy diamond-shaped gusset under the arch in the middle connects the shoe’s toe and heel pieces, enabling full pointing, and flexing. Flat front pleats under the toe don’t add bulk or interfere with fluid movements, like pirouettes. The Capezio Hanami‘s flat suede split-sole patches support secure balancing and turning.

Capezio Hanami earned four out of five stars on All About Dance and five out of five stars on Dance Supplies. Personally, I love this shoe and enjoy it for all of the reasons listed above. My street shoe size is 7.5 narrow and my Capezio Hanamis are 8.5 narrow.

Don’t be startled when you take them out of the box for the first time and wonder, “How am I going to get them onto my feet?” Just insert your toes into the front of the shoe under the conveniently pre-sewn elastics, pull back the shoe to smoothen and stretch the canvas around your metatarsals, and then pull up the back onto your heel.

Pros: Good looking, comfortable, fits like a smooth glove

Cons: Tradeoff for thin, comfortable canvas is less durability, runs small

The best ballet shoe for men

source Amazon

Why you’ll love it: Men find the Sansha Pro 1 Canvas shoe sturdy yet comfortable, flattering, and fitting for basic steps as well as fancy footwork.

Although this shoe fits both men and women, we found that the split-sole Sansha Pro 1 Canvas is especially popular among male ballet dancers for its durability, support, elegance, and reasonable price. Two layers of strong canvas compose the shoe’s upper and the sole is hand stitched and initially stiff to really work the feet. Crisscross elastics are included but not sewn on.

Several male dancers like this shoe because it makes their feet look good by hugging the arches and accentuating extended toes. One reviewer on All About Dance believes that these shoes “show his point to its best advantage.” While the shoes definitely flatter to some dancers, others don’t like that it bunches under the insole a bit while pointing their feet.

The Sansha Pro 1 Canvas is supportive for muscular dancers. Many male dancers comment on boysdancetoo (an online dance store for guys) that this model accommodates wide feet comfortably. It has a good platform for balancing in demi pointe and pirouetting well.

Two teen male ballet students believe these shoes “mold” to their feet well, although one comments that the shoes take a while to break in.

On the other hand, a male adult professional ballet dancer who prefers the Sansha Pro 1 Canvas thinks they “lose their shape and stability after a time, which is normal.” Nonetheless, he’s loyal to this model for class, rehearsal, and performance … and always wears a new pair when performing since this shoe is reasonably priced.

The Sansha Pro 1 Canvas earned five out of five stars on boysdancetoo and Dance Supplies as well as four out of five stars on both All About Dance and Discountdance.com. It was ranked within the top five ballet shoe models on Best Reviews, the top six on AmaTop10, and the top ten on WalkJogRun.

Pros: Inexpensive, durable, comfortable, and flattering to the foot

Cons: Durability and sizing vary from person to person

The best ballet shoe for kids

source Amazon

Why you’ll love it: For your daughter or son who’s starting ballet, the Capezio Daisy 205 shoe is perfect; this all-leather, full-sole shoe is durable, soft, and well-constructed.

For a first ballet shoe, the Capezio Daisy 205 puts a kid on a fun road to learning and enjoying ballet. Despite its floral name, this shoe is for boys and girls and is available in pink, black, and white. In fact, you can choose between a daisy print cotton lining or a unisex non-print cotton lining.

With a leather upper and a suede full sole, this shoe really helps condition and strengthen young feet – but without sacrificing softness and flexibility. We read reviews from parents of toddlers who find this shoe comfortable for their little tykes.

Other features convenient to children and their parents are the pre-sewn single straight plush elastics and satin ID tags with “This belongs to.” Best of all, the elastic drawstring is bar-tacked, meaning your child can’t accidentally pull the drawstring out of the casing. The leather bottoms of the Capezio Daisy 205 have hammered pleats for smooth floor contact and good support.

Many parents describe this model as durable. In fact, your child might outgrow this shoe before it wears out. Nonetheless, the mom of a young dancer observed that these shoes “seemed to wear out after a year of use by a boy.”

The Capezio Daisy 205 was rated “Best Pick” on AmaTop10 and third on WalkJogRun. Best Reviews ranks it within its top five picks. It earned four-and-a-half out of five stars on Discountdance.com and four out of five stars on All About Dance.

Around 63% of 90 Zappos shoppers gave it five out of five stars. Of more than 3,100 Amazon reviewers, more than half awarded the Capezio Daisy 205 five out of five stars.

Pros: All-leather construction, soft, durable

Cons: Not the most economical model but worth it