The best style of bangs for your face shape, according to a celebrity hairdresser

caption There’s a style of bangs to suit everyone. source Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Getting bangs is risky as you can never be sure how it’ll look in advance.

However, there are certain styles which nearly always suit certain face shapes and hair types.

Celebrity hairdresser Jason Collier explained to INSIDER how to know what shape of bangs will flatter you.

When you’re feeling stuck in something of a rut, there’s nothing like getting a haircut to shake you out of it.

As Coco Chanel reportedly once said, when a woman changes her hair, she’s about to change her life.

But the trouble is, getting a drastic haircut is risky. How can you know whether a new style will suit you? Once you’ve gone for the chop, you’re largely stuck with your new ‘do until it grows out.

Perhaps one of the most nerve-wracking cuts to go for is bangs. There are so many different styles, and if you don’t love the result, there’s not much you can do about it.

Read more: There’s a good reason why you shouldn’t go out in the cold with wet hair, and it has nothing to do with getting sick

Fortunately, there are ways you can increase your chances of choosing a style that will suit you.

“Bangs are a classic way to update your look, and they look especially great during the cooler months,” Jason Collier, a hairdresser whose clients include Victoria Beckham, Sienna Miller, and Eva Longoria, tells INSIDER.

“I’m convinced that there’s a style of bangs to suit every woman; it’s just about knowing what works best for your face shape and hair type.”

Your hair type can affect your bangs

“How your hair sits, behaves and grows will all impact your bangs, so it’s essential to think about what can be achieved with the hair that you have,” Collier explains.

Fine

You may think that fine hair will never be able to pull off bangs because they’ll just sit flat and sad on your forehead, but this isn’t the case.

“If you have fine hair, bangs can make it look instantly thicker, simply because shorter sections look fuller,” Collier says. “But be careful not to go for too heavy bangs, as you’ll be left with a thinner effect on the rest of your ‘do.”

He recommends a side-swept, flirtatious fringe, styled with a root-lifting spray to add oomph and create movement.

Curly

Bangs are a scary prospect for many people with curly hair, but with a bit of styling can be a great look.

“Don’t be tempted to straighten your fringe,” Collier advises. “Simply smooth out with a round brush and a styling cream to loosen the curl without shaking it out altogether.

Thick

If you have thick hair, play to your strengths: go for heavyweight, blunt bangs and embrace the retro vibe.

“Side bangs can look a little too chunky if your hair is especially full, and short bangs are risky as they can stick out from the head, so play it safe and opt for super-flattering full bangs to make the most of your natural volume,” Collier advises.

Whatever your hair type, bangs usually require a fair amount of blow-drying and styling which can damage your hair, so make sure to maintain your bangs’ lustrousness by using a nourishing oil and heat protection spray (applied to the brush, rather than the hair).

The best style of bangs for your face shape

Heart-shaped faces: side bangs

caption Heart-shaped faces suit side bangs source Samantha Lee/Business Insider

“For heart-shaped faces, think about trying side bangs, to balance the face and draw attention to the eyes and mouth,” Collier advises.

“Have it gently layered, with the longest layer at the cheekbone and the shortest at the arch of the brow.”

Long faces: side-swept bangs

caption Long faces should have side-swept bangs source Samantha Lee/Business Insider

“If your face is longer than it is wide, you should look to achieve bangs that balances it out,” Collier advises.

“I’d recommend going for long, side-swept bangs, tapered to one side and ending at the cheekbones to add width.”

Round faces: angular, choppy bangs

caption Round faces should try angular, choppy bangs source Samantha Lee/Business Insider

“If you have a rounder face shape, you might have thought that bangs wouldn’t be for you. But actually, rounder bangs can add some contour and shape to the face,” Collier explains.

“You might need to be braver when it comes to the cut, and opt for more angular bangs than you first thought; a rounder face can appear elongated if you cut in choppy bangs which end about three centimetres above the brow, which diffuses the roundness.”

Square faces: long bangs

caption Square faces should wear long bangs source Samantha Lee/Business Insider

“If you have a square face, you’ll perfectly suit long bangs that are slightly tapered on the sides, as they can add a softness to the face,” Collier says.

“Ask your stylist to bring some weight to the sides, and cut the hair just below the brows, feathered slightly in the centre.”

Oval faces: any bangs

caption Oval faces can wear any style of bangs source Samantha Lee/Business Insider

“You lucky things – all bangs look great on an oval face (other factors dependent) – so have fun!” Collier says.