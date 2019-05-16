The best bark collars you can buy for dogs

Dogs will bark – it’s part of their nature – but sometimes, barking can become a problem. If you’ve tried everything to break your dog’s excessive barking habit, you may want to try a bark collar.

With 10 levels of correction and three modes of operation, the SportDOG NoBark 10R is our top pick for the best bark collar for dogs.

If you own a dog, you’re going to have to deal with a little barking from time to time. Some dogs tend to bark more than others, however, and it can sometimes become a problem if you live close to your neighbors. Teaching your dog to stop barking on command is one option, but wouldn’t it be better if you could discourage him from barking at all?

Bark collars for dogs are designed to break bad barking habits. When you’re not actually around to tell your dog to stop barking, a bark collar can do the job for you. Though there are some who disagree with bark collars for dogs, they are safe and effective when used properly.

If you’ve been thinking about getting one for your dog, you’ll be glad to know that we’ve done the hard work for you. We’ve read the reviews and scouted the competition to bring you our top picks for the best bark collars for dogs – all of which are safe.

Here are the best bark collars you can buy:

Updated on 5/16/2019 by Les Shu: Updated links, formatting, and prices.

The best overall

source SportDOG

The SportDOG NoBark 10R is easy to use, effective, and safe for your dog.

Every dog is unique and you may not know how your dog will respond to a bark collar until you start to use it. Some dogs respond more to static shocks while vibration is enough for others. A large dog may require a higher intensity deterrent than a smaller dog, and some dogs learn more quickly than others. Though it is a little pricier than other options, our top pick for the best bark collar overall is the SportDOG NoBark 10R Collar.

SportDOG is known for producing some of the highest quality pet technology on the market and the NoBark 10R Collar is no exception. This collar features a patented sensory system that detects your dog’s unique bark. It only emits a shock if it detects vibration from the dog’s vocal chords as well as the actual sound of a bark.

The collar offers three different modes with 10 levels of correction and a built-in safety feature that automatically turns off the device for three minutes if your dog barks 15 times or more within 50 seconds. It is also waterproof, rechargeable, and adjustable up to 22 inches.

A detailed review from TopDogTips describes this collar as one of the most reliable dog bark collars and comments on the patented sensor system as well as the auto-shutoff feature. The site does note that it may not be the best choice for puppies and very small dogs. BestAdvisor gave this collar its “Best Pick” award for being convenient, multifunctional, waterproof, and versatile.

The SportDOG NoBark 10R has a 4-star rating on Amazon with more than 400 reviews and it carries an Amazon’s Choice award. Dog owners love the durability and adjustability, though there are some comments about the low setting being too high for small dogs.

Note: SportDOG has a newer version, called the NoBark SBC-R. It costs $99.95 and has similar features to the 10R.

Pros: Patented sensory system, 3 programmable modes, 10 levels of correction, waterproof and submersible to 25 feet, rechargeable battery lasts up to 6 months, automatic shut-off safety feature, good for multi-dog households, adjusts 6 to 22 inches

Cons: Lowest setting may be too high for some dogs, not for dogs under 8 pounds, battery takes several hours to charge

The best static bark collar

source Dogtra

Available in several different sizes with a fast-charging battery and up to 10 stimulation levels, the Dogtra Yapper Stopper No Bark Collar (YS500) is an effective static dog bark collar.

Also known as electric bark collars, static bark collars are the most popular and the most versatile of bark collars. They work by sending a short pulse of static electricity when the collar senses your dog barking. Most static collars can be adjusted for different intensity levels and they come in different sizes for dogs of different breeds and ages. Our top pick for the best static bark collar is the Dogtra Yapper Stopper.

The Dogtra Yapper Stopper No Bark Collar comes in several different sizes to accommodate puppies and dogs as small as 10 pounds as well as dogs with mild to stubborn temperaments. The YS600 is the newest model, featuring a sleek design with a lower profile than previous models.

It is equipped with a 2-hour rapid charge battery and the highly accurate Accelerometer Bark Sensor. The collar offers ten different levels of stimulating as well as a non-stimulating High-Performance Pager vibration option. It is also fully waterproof and backed by a one-year warranty.

Treehouse Puppies says the several size and strength options this collar is ideal for dogs of all types. The reviewer also confirms that the sensor is able to distinguish your dog’s bark from background noise and other dogs. Sporting Dog Pro includes several models of the Dogtra Yapper Stopper in its lineup of the best dog bark collars, commenting on the simple and straightforward design as well as the efficacy of the product itself.

The Dogtra Yapper Stopper No Bark Collar has a 3.8-star review on Amazon with more than 80 reviews. Dog owners love that it works well for even large and stubborn dogs, though there are some comments that it may be too strong for very small dogs.

Pros: Multiple size options to choose from, sleek new design with low profile, 2-hour rapid charge battery, highly accurate Accelerometer Bark Sensor, automatic shut-off for continued barking, 10 levels of stimulation, non-stimulating High-Performance Pager vibration option, waterproof

Cons: Not ideal for dogs under 10 pounds, older models may have excess material on the strap, even lowest level may be too strong for some dogs

The best spray bark collar

source Amazon

With two levels of spray correction and a tone-only option, the PetSafe Spray Commander Dog Training Collar is a good choice if you don’t like the idea of shocking your dog.

If you don’t like the idea of shocking your dog for barking, a spray collar might be the right choice. These collars work by releasing a mist of citronella spray each time your dog barks. Citronella is perfectly safe but, because dogs dislike the smell, it acts as a deterrent for barking. Our top pick for the best spray bark collar is the PetSafe Spray Commander Dog Training Collar.

With two levels of spray stimulation, with or without a warning tone, the PetSafe Spray Commander Dog Training Collar is a versatile short-distance option for correcting your dog’s barking behavior. It has an 80-foot range and features an adjustable waterproof collar made from comfortable webbing that adjusts up to 23 inches. Each can of citronella provides up to 30 sprays and the entire system is discreet and easy to use.

The Pet God likes the convenience of the three program modes – low spray, high spray, and tone only. K9 of Mine names this training collar its top pick for the best citronella bark collars, noting that while this is a remote control-only device, it works well and is particularly effective with challenging barkers who require frequent correction.

The PetSafe Spray Commander Dog Training Collar has more than 500 reviews on Amazon, many of which are positive. Dog owners like the fact that it comes with a refill can and extra batteries. There are some comments about the automatic version being too sensitive, but the remote-controlled option seems to work well.

Pros: Two levels of spray stimulation and tone-only option, lightweight design, transmitter works up to 80 feet away, waterproof collar, adjusts up to 23 inches, sprays 30 times per can, comes with refill and backup batteries, gentler option than static collars

Cons: Not for puppies dogs under 8 pounds, remote-control only, somewhat expensive compared to other models, may not be as effective as other types of bark collar

The best high-end bark collar

source Garmin

With advanced technology and plenty of useful features, the Garmin Bark Limiter Deluxe is our top pick for the best high-end bark collar.

Some dogs only require gentle correction when it comes to curbing nuisance barking behavior. If you don’t like the idea of shocking your dog but other bark collars haven’t worked well, a vibration bark collar could be the next best option. These collars feature a sensor that detects barking and sends a vibrating interruptive pulse through the collar instead of a static shock. Our top pick for the best high-end vibration bark collar is the Garmin Bark Limiter Deluxe.

Designed with Tri-Tronic dog training technology, the Garmin Bark Limiter Deluxe features a Bark Odometer that measures effectiveness by counting the number of barks. This helps to reduce false shocks and overcorrection. The collar itself is durable and waterproof with integrated stainless-steel contact points specially designed to fit all dog breeds and all coat thicknesses. Plus, it has a rechargeable Li-ion battery that lasts up to three months on a single charge.

Puppy Wire writes that while it may be one of the more expensive models on the market, it is also one of the most technologically advanced. Sporting Dog Pro includes this collar in its dog bark collar guide, noting that it is one of the most effective bark collars.

The Garmin Bark Limiter Deluxe has more than 200 reviews on Amazon, with 64% of customers giving it 5 stars. Dog owners love that it is packed with high-tech features and convenience options, though there are some comments about the price. If you want to save money, you can try the original Bark Limiter.

Despite comments about pricing, the Garmin Bark Limiter Deluxe currently costs the same as our overall pick.

Pros: Bark differentiating technology ignores background noise, Bark Odometer measures effectiveness, automatically increases correction for continuous barking, vibration and manual modes available, fits all breeds and coat thicknesses, waterproof design, compact and lightweight design, battery lasts three months

Cons: Might be too strong for very small dogs

The best vibration bark collar

source DogRook

With seven levels of vibration and sound, the DogRook Humane Anti Bark Training Collar is completely shock-free and an excellent alternative to static shock collars.

Some dog owners simply do not like the idea of shocking their dogs and citronella spray collars don’t always do the trick. One final option in dog bark collars is the vibration bark collar. These collars vibrate when they detect barking instead of emitting a shock, which makes them more humane and a better option for smaller or timid dogs. Our top pick for the best vibration dog collar is the DogRook Humane Anti Bark Training Collar.

The DogRook Humane Anti Bark Training Collar has recently been upgraded and the new collar features a high-quality nylon design with reflective stripes for maximum visibility in addition to being 100% water-resistant. This collar offers seven levels of sound and vibration but there is no shock, so it is completely humane. DogRook’s anti-bark collar is adjustable for dogs 11 to 110 pounds, of all breeds and ages, and it only reacts to your dog’s barking, not to background noise.

K9 of Mine likes its high quality and added features such as the reflective stripes and the fact that it comes with two sets of probes and backup batteries.

The DogRook Humane Anti Bark Training Collar has a 3.9-star rating on Amazon with more than 1,600 reviews. It also carries an Amazon’s Choice award, and it’s the most affordable option on this list. Dog owners love the shock-free design, though there are some comments that the fit can be awkward for very small dogs.

Pros: Recently upgraded with new features, completely humane, seven levels of sound and vibration, high-quality nylon strap with reflective stripes, works for dogs 10 to 110 pounds, water-resistant design

Cons: May not fit puppies and very small dogs (under 10 pounds), not completely waterproof, may not work for stubborn dogs