The 50 best bars in the world in 2018

- Dandelyan
The best bars in the world have been announced once again – and you might want to update your bucket list.
The winner of The World’s Best Bar Award was announced at the iconic Roundhouse in London Wednesday night.
This year, the title went to Dandelyan, which is the bar of the Mondrian Hotel in London.
The World’s 50 Best Bars is now in its 10th year and is based on the opinions of more than 500 drinks experts who cast seven votes each.
26 cities and 20 countries feature on the list, but it’s the USA and the UK that lead the charge with the most bars at 10 each.
Meanwhile, Singapore leads Asia’s ranking with five bars featured.
Scroll down to see this year’s full list, including 12 new entries, ranked in ascending order.
50. Lost Lake (Chicago, USA)
- Clayton Hauck
49. Bar Benfiddich (Tokyo, Japan)
- Bar Benfiddich
48. Buck & Breck (Berlin, Germany)
- Buck & Breck
47. Salmon Guru (Madrid, Spain)
- Copas Con Estilo / YouTube
46. Swift (London, UK)
- Kent Wang / Flickr
45. Fifty Mils (Mexico City, Mexico)
- Fifty Mils
44. Trick Dog (San Francisco, USA)
- Trick Dog
43. Schumann’s (Munich, Germany)
- Schumman’s Bar
42. Candelaria (Paris, France)
- Candelaria
41. Blacktail (New York, USA)
- Sarah Jacobs
40. Tommy’s (San Francisco, USA)
- Foursquare
39. El Copitas (Saint Petersburg, Russia)
- El Copitas / YouTube
38. Indulge Experimental Bistro (Taipei, Taiwan)
- Indulge Experimental Bistro
37. Paradiso (Barcelona, Spain)
- Dave Pinter / Flickr
36. La Factoria (San Juan, Puerto Rico)
- La Factoria
35. Happiness Forgets (London, UK)
- Happiness Forgets
34. 28 HongKong Street (Singapore)
- 28 HongKong Street
33. Little Red Door (Paris, France)
- Little Red Door
32. Linje Tio (Stockholm, Sweden)
- Linje Tio
31. Tales & Spirits (Amsterdam, Netherlands)
- Tales & Spirits
30. Black Pearl (Melbourne, Australia)
- Black Pearl
29. Three Sheets (London, UK)
- Noel Venning
28. Scout (London, UK)
- Scout / Facebook
27. Central Station (Beirut, Lebanon)
- Central Station
26. Employees Only (New York, USA)
- Employees Only/Emilie Baltz
25. Lost & Found (Nicosia, Cyprus)
- Lost & Found
24. Le Syndicat (Paris, France)
- Le Syndicat
23. Operation Dagger (Singapore)
- Operation Dagger
22. Baba Au Rum (Athens, Greece)
- Baba Au Rum
21. Sweet Liberty (Miami, USA)
- Sweet Liberty
20. Speak Low (Shanghai, China)
- Speak Low
19. Himkok (Oslo, Norway)
- Himkok
18. Coupette (London, UK)
- Dave O’Brien / Instagram
17. Oriole (London, UK)
- Oriole
16. The Dead Rabbit (New York, USA)
- Facebook/Dead Rabbit NYC
15. Attaboy (New York, USA)
- Attaboy
14. Floreria Atlantico (Buenos Aires, Argentina)
- Floreria Atlantico
13. Native (Singapore)
- Native
12. High Five (Tokyo, Japan)
- Flickr/City Foodsters
11. Licoreria Limantour (Mexico City, Mexico)
- Licoreria Limantour
10. The Old Man (Hong Kong)
- The Old Man
9. Dante (New York, USA)
- Dante
8. Atlas (Singapore)
- EK Yap and Atlas Bar
7. The Clumsies (Athens, Greece)
- The Clumsies
6. Bar Termini (London, UK)
- Bar Termini
5. Connaught Bar (London, UK)
- The Connaught Bar
4. The NoMad (New York, USA)
- The NoMad
3. Manhattan (Singapore)
- Manhattan at Regent Singapore, A Four Seasons Hotel
2. American Bar (London, UK)
- American Bar at The Savoy
1. Dandelyan (London, UK)
- Dandelyan