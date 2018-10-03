The 50 best bars in the world in 2018

By
Tom Murray, Business Insider US
-
The best bars in the world have been announced once again – and you might want to update your bucket list.

The winner of The World’s Best Bar Award was announced at the iconic Roundhouse in London Wednesday night.

This year, the title went to Dandelyan, which is the bar of the Mondrian Hotel in London.

The World’s 50 Best Bars is now in its 10th year and is based on the opinions of more than 500 drinks experts who cast seven votes each.

26 cities and 20 countries feature on the list, but it’s the USA and the UK that lead the charge with the most bars at 10 each.

Meanwhile, Singapore leads Asia’s ranking with five bars featured.

Scroll down to see this year’s full list, including 12 new entries, ranked in ascending order.

50. Lost Lake (Chicago, USA)

source
Clayton Hauck

49. Bar Benfiddich (Tokyo, Japan)

source
Bar Benfiddich

48. Buck & Breck (Berlin, Germany)

source
Buck & Breck

47. Salmon Guru (Madrid, Spain)

source
Copas Con Estilo / YouTube

46. Swift (London, UK)

source
Kent Wang / Flickr

45. Fifty Mils (Mexico City, Mexico)

source
Fifty Mils

44. Trick Dog (San Francisco, USA)

source
Trick Dog

43. Schumann’s (Munich, Germany)

source
Schumman’s Bar

42. Candelaria (Paris, France)

source
Candelaria

41. Blacktail (New York, USA)

source
Sarah Jacobs

40. Tommy’s (San Francisco, USA)

source
Foursquare

39. El Copitas (Saint Petersburg, Russia)

caption
El Copitas
source
El Copitas / YouTube

38. Indulge Experimental Bistro (Taipei, Taiwan)

source
Indulge Experimental Bistro

37. Paradiso (Barcelona, Spain)

source
Dave Pinter / Flickr

36. La Factoria (San Juan, Puerto Rico)

source
La Factoria

35. Happiness Forgets (London, UK)

source
Happiness Forgets

34. 28 HongKong Street (Singapore)

source
28 HongKong Street

33. Little Red Door (Paris, France)

source
Little Red Door

32. Linje Tio (Stockholm, Sweden)

source
Linje Tio

31. Tales & Spirits (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

source
Tales & Spirits

30. Black Pearl (Melbourne, Australia)

source
Black Pearl

29. Three Sheets (London, UK)

source
Noel Venning

28. Scout (London, UK)

source
Scout / Facebook

27. Central Station (Beirut, Lebanon)

source
Central Station

26. Employees Only (New York, USA)

source
Employees Only/Emilie Baltz

25. Lost & Found (Nicosia, Cyprus)

source
Lost & Found

24. Le Syndicat (Paris, France)

source
Le Syndicat

23. Operation Dagger (Singapore)

source
Operation Dagger

22. Baba Au Rum (Athens, Greece)

source
Baba Au Rum

21. Sweet Liberty (Miami, USA)

source
Sweet Liberty

20. Speak Low (Shanghai, China)

source
Speak Low

19. Himkok (Oslo, Norway)

source
Himkok

18. Coupette (London, UK)

source
Dave O’Brien / Instagram

17. Oriole (London, UK)

source
Oriole

16. The Dead Rabbit (New York, USA)

source
Facebook/Dead Rabbit NYC

15. Attaboy (New York, USA)

source
Attaboy

14. Floreria Atlantico (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

source
Floreria Atlantico

13. Native (Singapore)

source
Native

12. High Five (Tokyo, Japan)

source
Flickr/City Foodsters

11. Licoreria Limantour (Mexico City, Mexico)

source
Licoreria Limantour

10. The Old Man (Hong Kong)

caption
The Old Man
source
The Old Man

9. Dante (New York, USA)

source
Dante

8. Atlas (Singapore)

source
EK Yap and Atlas Bar

7. The Clumsies (Athens, Greece)

source
The Clumsies

6. Bar Termini (London, UK)

source
Bar Termini

5. Connaught Bar (London, UK)

source
The Connaught Bar

4. The NoMad (New York, USA)

source
The NoMad

3. Manhattan (Singapore)

source
Manhattan at Regent Singapore, A Four Seasons Hotel

2. American Bar (London, UK)

source
American Bar at The Savoy

1. Dandelyan (London, UK)

source
Dandelyan