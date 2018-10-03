The 50 best bars in the world in 2018

caption Dandelyan, London. source Dandelyan

The best bars in the world have been announced once again – and you might want to update your bucket list.

The winner of The World’s Best Bar Award was announced at the iconic Roundhouse in London Wednesday night.

This year, the title went to Dandelyan, which is the bar of the Mondrian Hotel in London.

The World’s 50 Best Bars is now in its 10th year and is based on the opinions of more than 500 drinks experts who cast seven votes each.

26 cities and 20 countries feature on the list, but it’s the USA and the UK that lead the charge with the most bars at 10 each.

Meanwhile, Singapore leads Asia’s ranking with five bars featured.

Scroll down to see this year’s full list, including 12 new entries, ranked in ascending order.

50. Lost Lake (Chicago, USA)

source Clayton Hauck

49. Bar Benfiddich (Tokyo, Japan)

source Bar Benfiddich

48. Buck & Breck (Berlin, Germany)

source Buck & Breck

47. Salmon Guru (Madrid, Spain)

source Copas Con Estilo / YouTube

46. Swift (London, UK)

source Kent Wang / Flickr

45. Fifty Mils (Mexico City, Mexico)

source Fifty Mils

44. Trick Dog (San Francisco, USA)

source Trick Dog

43. Schumann’s (Munich, Germany)

source Schumman’s Bar

42. Candelaria (Paris, France)

source Candelaria

41. Blacktail (New York, USA)

source Sarah Jacobs

40. Tommy’s (San Francisco, USA)

source Foursquare

39. El Copitas (Saint Petersburg, Russia)

caption El Copitas source El Copitas / YouTube

38. Indulge Experimental Bistro (Taipei, Taiwan)

source Indulge Experimental Bistro

37. Paradiso (Barcelona, Spain)

source Dave Pinter / Flickr

36. La Factoria (San Juan, Puerto Rico)

source La Factoria

35. Happiness Forgets (London, UK)

source Happiness Forgets

34. 28 HongKong Street (Singapore)

source 28 HongKong Street

33. Little Red Door (Paris, France)

source Little Red Door

32. Linje Tio (Stockholm, Sweden)

source Linje Tio

31. Tales & Spirits (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

source Tales & Spirits

30. Black Pearl (Melbourne, Australia)

source Black Pearl

29. Three Sheets (London, UK)

source Noel Venning

28. Scout (London, UK)

27. Central Station (Beirut, Lebanon)

source Central Station

26. Employees Only (New York, USA)

source Employees Only/Emilie Baltz

25. Lost & Found (Nicosia, Cyprus)

source Lost & Found

24. Le Syndicat (Paris, France)

source Le Syndicat

23. Operation Dagger (Singapore)

source Operation Dagger

22. Baba Au Rum (Athens, Greece)

source Baba Au Rum

21. Sweet Liberty (Miami, USA)

source Sweet Liberty

20. Speak Low (Shanghai, China)

source Speak Low

19. Himkok (Oslo, Norway)

source Himkok

18. Coupette (London, UK)

source Dave O’Brien / Instagram

17. Oriole (London, UK)

source Oriole

16. The Dead Rabbit (New York, USA)

15. Attaboy (New York, USA)

source Attaboy

14. Floreria Atlantico (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

source Floreria Atlantico

13. Native (Singapore)

source Native

12. High Five (Tokyo, Japan)

11. Licoreria Limantour (Mexico City, Mexico)

source Licoreria Limantour

10. The Old Man (Hong Kong)

caption The Old Man source The Old Man

9. Dante (New York, USA)

source Dante

8. Atlas (Singapore)

source EK Yap and Atlas Bar

7. The Clumsies (Athens, Greece)

source The Clumsies

6. Bar Termini (London, UK)

source Bar Termini

5. Connaught Bar (London, UK)

source The Connaught Bar

4. The NoMad (New York, USA)

source The NoMad

3. Manhattan (Singapore)

source Manhattan at Regent Singapore, A Four Seasons Hotel

2. American Bar (London, UK)

source American Bar at The Savoy

1. Dandelyan (London, UK)