The 50 best bars in the world in 2019

- The winners of the World’s 50 Best Bars Awards 2019 have been announced.
- The list is voted for by an academy of over 520 renowned bartenders, consultants, drinks writers, and cocktail specialists worldwide.
- At an awards ceremony in London on Thursday night, 17 new entries from across the globe were celebrated for appearing on the list for the first time since it began in 2009.
- New York’s aperitivo-style Italian bar Dante took the top spot, closely followed by London’s Connaught Bar and Florería Atlántico in Buenos Aires.
- Here are the best bars in the world, ranked in ascending order.
50. Jerry Thomas Speakeasy, Rome
- source
- Jerry Thomas Speakeasy
49. Coa, Hong Kong
- source
- YouTube / ANYDOKO
48. Artesian, London
- source
- Artesian
47. Kwānt, London
- source
- Kwānt
46. Electric Bing Sutt, Beirut
- source
- YouTube / electric bing sutt
45. Sober Company, Shanghai
- source
- Sober Company
44. 1930, Milan
- source
- 1930
43. Maybe Sammy, Sydney
- source
- Maybe Sammy
42. Trick Dog, San Francisco
- source
- Facebook/trickdogsf
41. Swift, London
- source
- Swift
40. Happiness Forgets, London
- source
- Happiness Forgets
39. Lyaness, London
- source
- Jame McDonald
38. The Old Man, Singapore
- source
- YouTube / Bartenders Nepal
37. Tjoget, Stockholm
- source
- Tjoget
36. Little Red Door, Paris
- source
- Little Red Door
35. Speak Low, Shanghai
- source
- Speak Low
34. Schumann’s, Munich
- source
- Klaus Brenninger
33. Presidente, Buenos Aires
- source
- Felix Busso
32. La Factoria, San Juan
- source
- La Factoría
31. Baba Au Rum, Athens
- source
- Baba Au Rum
30. Operation Dagger, Singapore
- source
- Operation Dagger
29. Jigger & Pony, Singapore
- source
- Jigger & Pony
28. Scout, London
- source
- Scout
27. El Copitas, St. Petersburg
- source
- El Copitas
26. Employees Only, New York
- source
- Employees Only
25. Dr. Stravinsky, Barcelona
- source
- YouTube / mixingstar
24. The SG Club, Tokyo
- source
- YouTube / Giancarlo Mancino
23. Coupette, London
- source
- Coupette
22. The Dead Rabbit, New York
- source
- The Dead Rabbit
21. Indulge Experimental Bistro, Taipei
- source
- Indulge Experimental Bistro
20. Paradiso, Barcelona
- source
- Paradiso
19. Salmon Guru, Madrid
- source
- Salmon Guru
18. High Five, Tokyo
- source
- High Five
17. Himkok, Oslo
- source
- Himkok
16. Three Sheets, London
- source
- Noel Venning
15. Guilhotina, Sao Paulo
- source
- Guilhotina
14. Katana Kitten, New York
- source
- Matt Taylor Gross
13. Carnaval, Lima
- source
- Carnaval
12. Native, Singapore
- source
- Native
11. Manhattan, Singapore
- source
- Manhattan at Regent Singapore, A Four Seasons Hotel
10. Licoreria Limantour, Mexico City
- source
- Licorería Limantour
9. The Old Man, Hong Kong
- source
- The Old Man
8. Atlas, Singapore
- source
- Atlas
7. Attaboy, New York
- source
- Attaboy
6. The Clumsies, Athens
- source
- The Clumsies
5. American Bar, London
- source
- Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
4. The Nomad, New York
- source
- The NoMad Bar
3. Floreria Atlantico, Buenos Aires
- source
- Florería Atlántico
2. Connaught Bar, London
- source
- Connaught Bar
1. Dante, New York
- source
- Dante