The 50 best bars in the world in 2019

Alison Millington
Sober Company, Shanghai.

Sober Company, Shanghai.
Sober Company

  • The winners of the World’s 50 Best Bars Awards 2019 have been announced.
  • The list is voted for by an academy of over 520 renowned bartenders, consultants, drinks writers, and cocktail specialists worldwide.
  • At an awards ceremony in London on Thursday night, 17 new entries from across the globe were celebrated for appearing on the list for the first time since it began in 2009.
  • New York’s aperitivo-style Italian bar Dante took the top spot, closely followed by London’s Connaught Bar and Florería Atlántico in Buenos Aires.
  • Here are the best bars in the world, ranked in ascending order.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

50. Jerry Thomas Speakeasy, Rome

Jerry Thomas Speakeasy

49. Coa, Hong Kong

YouTube / ANYDOKO

48. Artesian, London

Artesian

47. Kwānt, London

Kwānt

46. Electric Bing Sutt, Beirut

YouTube / electric bing sutt

45. Sober Company, Shanghai

Sober Company, Shanghai.

Sober Company

44. 1930, Milan

1930

43. Maybe Sammy, Sydney

Maybe Sammy

42. Trick Dog, San Francisco

Facebook/trickdogsf

41. Swift, London

Swift

40. Happiness Forgets, London

Happiness Forgets

39. Lyaness, London

Jame McDonald

38. The Old Man, Singapore

YouTube / Bartenders Nepal

37. Tjoget, Stockholm

Tjoget

36. Little Red Door, Paris

Little Red Door

35. Speak Low, Shanghai

Speak Low

34. Schumann’s, Munich

Klaus Brenninger

33. Presidente, Buenos Aires

Felix Busso

32. La Factoria, San Juan

La Factoría

31. Baba Au Rum, Athens

Baba Au Rum

30. Operation Dagger, Singapore

Operation Dagger

29. Jigger & Pony, Singapore

Jigger & Pony

28. Scout, London

Scout

27. El Copitas, St. Petersburg

El Copitas

26. Employees Only, New York

Employees Only

25. Dr. Stravinsky, Barcelona

YouTube / mixingstar

24. The SG Club, Tokyo

YouTube / Giancarlo Mancino

23. Coupette, London

Coupette

22. The Dead Rabbit, New York

The Dead Rabbit

21. Indulge Experimental Bistro, Taipei

Indulge Experimental Bistro

20. Paradiso, Barcelona

Paradiso

19. Salmon Guru, Madrid

Salmon Guru

18. High Five, Tokyo

High Five

17. Himkok, Oslo

Himkok

16. Three Sheets, London

Noel Venning

15. Guilhotina, Sao Paulo

Guilhotina

14. Katana Kitten, New York

Katana Kitten
Matt Taylor Gross

13. Carnaval, Lima

Carnaval

12. Native, Singapore

Native

11. Manhattan, Singapore

Manhattan Bar.
Manhattan at Regent Singapore, A Four Seasons Hotel

10. Licoreria Limantour, Mexico City

Licorería Limantour

9. The Old Man, Hong Kong

The Old Man

8. Atlas, Singapore

Atlas

7. Attaboy, New York

Attaboy

6. The Clumsies, Athens

The Clumsies

5. American Bar, London

The American Bar at the Savoy Hotel.
Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

4. The Nomad, New York

The NoMad Bar

3. Floreria Atlantico, Buenos Aires

Florería Atlántico

2. Connaught Bar, London

Connaught Bar

1. Dante, New York

Dante