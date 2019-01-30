17 bars you need to visit if you’re in New Orleans for Mardi Gras

caption Mardi Gras is a time when New Orleans comes alive. source Sean Gardner / Getty

New Orleans is the most popular city in the nation to visit during the Mardi Gras season.

This year, most of the city’s festivities will fall between Friday, March 1 and Tuesday, March 5.

From dive bars to jazz clubs, New Orleans has plenty of fun bars for celebrating at.

If you’re going to be in New Orleans this Mardi Gras, you need to be prepared to do three things: walk for endless stretches of time along the purple, green, and gold parade route, stuff your face with cinnamon-sweet King Cake, and frequent bars.

Whether it’s your first time in New Orleans to celebrate Mardi Gras or your fifth, chances are you’ll need some help navigating the endless plethora of bars and nightlife.

If you’re looking for a celebratory start to your day, need somewhere recharge along the parade route, or are looking for a funky spot to keep the good times rolling well into the night, New Orleans has you covered.

Here are some of our most festive Mardi Gras bar suggestions.

Superior Grill is a New Orlean’s staple.

caption Superior Grill. source Superior Grill/Facebook

Centered in the middle of the St. Charles Parade Route with outdoor stands to sit on, Superior Grill is the place to catch all the action and enjoy some of the strongest margaritas in town. Dance in the streets and listen to the brassy second lines make their way downtown.

Le Bon Temps Roule is known for their live music.

caption Le Bon Temps Roule. source Le Bon Temps Roule

With a name that means “the good times roll,” you can feel confident that this local favorite will not disappoint. Known for their live music, be sure to stop by on the Sunday before Fat Tuesday and catch Big Chief’s Bacchus Sunday Throwdown ft. Big Chief John Ellison (Original Wild Tchoupitoulas), Big Chief Juan Pardo (Golden Comanches), Big Chief Honey Banister (Golden Sioux), & Spyboy Ike.

Avenue Pub has beer at all hours of the day.

caption Avenue Pub. source Avenue Pub/Facebook

Open 24/7 and 365 days a year, Avenue Pub is the place to visit if you’re looking for a quick breakfast beer. Located in the Lower Garden District, come by and enjoy their upstairs balcony, get messy eating some cheesy Dump Truck Fries, and watch the parades roll by.

Hot Tin has a stunning interior and enviable views.

caption Hot Tin. source Hot Tin

Complete with one of the best views in the city, swanky dim lighting, and classy cocktails, the Pontchartrain Hotel’s rooftop bar, Hot Tin, is the place to go if you’re looking to drink in style after enjoying a day of parades.

There’s a mechanical bull at Bourbon Cowboy.

caption Bourbon Cowboy. source Bourbon Cowboy/Facebook

Reserve your VIP balcony tickets ASAP at this centrally located bar and shower the crowds of Bourbon Street with strings of purple, green, and gold beads. Plus, if you’re a few drinks in and looking to try your luck with riding a mechanical bull, this is the place to do it.

Flamingo A-Go-Go has plenty of outdoor seating.

caption Flamingo A-Go-Go. source Flamingo A-Go-Go/Facebook

This colorful, electric spot has the perfect spacious outdoor patio to “flamingle” at with new friends. Eater New Orleans reported that it’s supposed to feature a king cake daiquiri this Mardi Gras season.

Igor’s Lounge & Game Room is open 24/7.

caption Igor’s Lounge & Game Room. source Lindsey P./Yelp

Right off the parade route and the St. Charles streetcar line, Igor’s is a lively place to visit during Mardi Gras season. Open 24 hours a day, stop by this divey bar to try a stiff Bloody Mary and play a game of pool. They even have a laundromat located inside, so if your Carnival costume gets dirty keep this place in mind.

The Bulldog has plenty of beer on tap.

caption The Bulldog. source The Bulldog/Facebook

Looking for an extensive beer selection and some sweet Mardi Gras pups to play with? Come celebrate at this laid back pub and enjoy some barks and brews this Carnival season.

Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant brings a tropical vibe to New Orleans.

caption Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant. source Lucy’s

If you’re looking for a tropical spot to catch the Orpheus Parade, check out Lucy’s balcony. This quirky downtown bar and restaurant is famous for their Shark Attack drink and some serious good eats. Oh, and if you’re brave enough try the Scorpion Shot. If you handle it, you’ll win a t-shirt.

Blue Nile is a go-to for dancing.

caption Blue Nile. source Samantha L/Yelp

Located on New Orleans’ jazzy Frenchmen Street, Blue Nile is home to some of the best live music the city has to offer. This groovy spot has plenty of room to dance around and revel in the spirit of the Mardi Pardi.

Pat O’Briens has a famous cocktail.

caption Pat O’Briens. source Pat O’Brians/Facebook

A staple of New Orleans nightlife, Pat O’Brien’s boasts the creation of one of the most celebrated drinks in New Orleans: The Hurricane. Be careful though, the drinks come strong. Enjoy the main bar, outdoor patio, or the famous piano lounge.

Tacos and Beer has, unsurprisingly, both tacos and beer.

caption Tacos and Beer. source Cindy T/Yelp

As you’re trekking down the St. Charles Parade Route and start feeling those midday munchies, stop by Tacos and Beer and indulge in their chips and queso dip. And grab an extra large margarita for the road while you’re at it… or a 32 oz. bucket of rum punch.

Fat Harry’s has bar food and cheap beer.

caption Fat Harry’s. source Marielle S./Yelp

A classic Garden District pub, if you’re looking for a place to dig into some cheese fries and have a beer Fat Harry’s has you covered.

The Columns Hotel is great for a low-key celebration.

caption The Columns Hotel. source The Columns Hotel

Located directly on the St. Charles Parade Route, The Columns is a must if you’re looking for a classy spot to sit outside and watch the parades roll. If you need to cool off, venture inside and relax in the elegant Victorian Lounge and see the historical hotel’s happy hour deal.

Bourbon Heat gets rowdy at night.

caption Bourbon Heat. source Bourbon Heat/Facebook

If you still have the energy to dance the night away after a long day of parades and end up in the French Quarter, stop by Bourbon Heat. They blast hip-hop and pop hits all night long. Check out their Mardi Gras balcony packages.

Ms Mae’s has affordable drinks.

caption Ms Mae’s. source Porsche C/Yelp

Three words: Cheap. Strong. Drinks. Ms. Mae’s is the definition of a dive bar and the perfect place for a Mardi Gras pregame if you’re looking to get some serious bang for your buck. One mixed drink goes for $3 and there are plenty of beers for under $5 too. It’s cash only though, so come prepared.

The Spotted Cat features spectacular jazz music.

caption The Spotted Cat. source Trisha S/Yelp

The Spotted Cat is one of New Orleans’ quintessential jazz clubs full of the city’s most talented musicians. Hop off Bourbon Street and explore this cozy nook on Frenchmen street. Featuring plenty of spunky live music this Mardi Gras, check out The Spotted Cat’s calendar and plan your visit.

