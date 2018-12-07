The best men’s bathrobes you can buy

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Bathrobes are welcome all year round thanks to the casual comfort they afford, but they’re indispensable during the cold winter months.

If stepping out of the hot shower into the chilly bathroom is your nightmare, then a soft, warm robe is a dream come true.

The TowelSelections Men’s Plush Kimono Robe is our top choice because it’s well-priced, well-made, and luxuriously soft.

I went to college just before social media flourished and only a year or two before smartphones with cameras became ubiquitous. I’m grateful for the timing in regards to the technology for two reasons: First, there was no quick and ready way to solve debates over this or that random fact (e.g. “No, Braveheart won Best Picture that year, not The English Patient!” or “Dude, the capital of Colombia is Bogotá, not Caracas! I think…”), so the conversations often spiraled off into the blissfully ridiculous; second, there are relatively few candid pictures of me and my friends dressed like idiots and/or doing decidedly idiotic things.

For indeed I must admit that, for a semester or two, I was often to be seen wandering around the halls of the dorm and even at times plying the streets of Boston wearing a bathrobe. By my junior year of college, I had decidedly shifted away from wearing loungewear in public, and today, I’ll scarcely be caught bringing trash to the curb without first having donned proper attire.

In the home, however – and especially when the late autumn chill sets in – I’m still a great aficionado of the bathrobe. I have a cotton robe I often don immediately after bathing and a fleece robe I’ll wear about in the morning until it’s time to dress in actual clothes. My son has a fleece robe that may or may not match its navy blue color. And my wife has a cashmere robe of which I may or may not harbor secret envy.

You don’t need to spend a lot of money to get a good bathrobe, but on the other hand, if you’re willing to shell out some cash, you can get a robe that will last you for many years. The funny thing about bathrobes is that for some men, their best choice is often a low-cost option. For example, I don’t care for the feel of silk. I would never buy a silk robe, thus incidentally shielding me from the elevated cost. A man who lives in a warm climate might want a thin, lightweight robe, thus de facto ensuring he will end up with a lower cost garment. And polyester fleece, one of the softest and coziest materials, is also one of the cheapest.

Choosing the right robe isn’t rocket science, but as you might wear the thing every single day for the next ten years, go ahead and choose with care. Consider materials, the weight and warmth a robe, the length and fit, and of course the price. And if you think you might wear your bathrobe while walking down Bolyston Street on a Thursday afternoon, then, by all means, consider style, too.

Here are the best men’s bathrobes you can buy:

The best men’s bathrobe overall

source TowelSelections

Why you’ll love it: The warm, well-made TowelSelections Men’s Plush Kimono Robe will be as comfortable after 100 wash cycles as it was the first time you slipped it on.

If you close your eyes and picture a bathrobe, it probably looks a lot like the TowelSelections Men’s Plush Kimono Robe. This is a warm, plush robe with a thick collar, a broad belt, and a pair of large pockets. The collar helps to keep you warm, the wide belt prevents uncomfortable pressure, and the pockets are perfect for cold hands or to hold a bottle of shampoo and your comb as you head toward the bathroom.

The robe is machine washable and can be tumbled dry at lower heat settings, and it will last for years and years of daily use provided you launder it with care. That quality is largely due to the centuries-old tradition of garment production in Turkey, the country from which the TowelSelections Men’s Plush Kimono Robe is imported. While it’s not made from traditional cotton, the skill with which the company manipulates modern polyester fleece will be immediately evident.

All things considered, this well-priced robe is a fine choice to wear during your evening hygiene regimen, but an even better choice to wear all day long on those lazy Sundays.

The TowelSelection’s Kimono Robe has an excellent 4.7-star average rating on Amazon, with one owner calling it “the best robe I have owned,” while another satisfied customer says it’s “light in weight but very warm” and adding that he would “definitely recommend it to anyone.”

A writer with Bathrobes Design notes this robe’s “excellent smoothness and absorbency,” while a product reviewer from Bathrobes appreciates its “lightweight design” and ease of machine washing and drying.

Pros: Retains softness for years, available in several colors, good price for good quality

Cons: Sizes run large

The best warm bathrobe

source Alexander Del Rossa

Why you’ll love it: There’s no reason to fear those cold winter mornings when you can wrap yourself in the extra warm, extra long Alexander Del Rossa Fleece Hooded Bathrobe.

There’s little better than settling down into the deep bubbling waters of an outdoor hot tub on a chilly winter evening. But there’s basically nothing worse than getting out of that warm, welcome water and scrambling through the frosty air as you head inside. When the bathroom floor tiles are cold underfoot and the cool bedroom air is wafting through the door after your hot shower, just getting cleaned up can bring its share of shocking cold. That is, unless you have the Alexander Del Rossa Fleece Hooded Bathrobe.

This ankle length bathrobe is made using twin layers of polar fleece. It has a large hood that wraps over your head, keeping your crown, ears, and neck warm, and its generous fit wraps around your body with plenty of overlap. Basically, this bathrobe will keep you warm from the top of your head right down to your ankles, and that includes your hands, thanks to a pair of oversized pockets.

This is a big, soft, warm robe. It might even be too bulky or too warm for many men, but for those who hate being cold after bathing, after a swim or a soak, or merely while lounging about the house, it’s a surefire winner.

With more than one thousand reviews logged online, this robe has an admirable 4.6-star rating. One gentleman who loves his Alexander Del Rossa Fleece Hooded Bathrobe appreciates the “soft thick fabric, with enough fabric to wrap over itself in the front and keep those drafts out,” with another customer adding that the robe is “very long, VERY soft and comfy.” He adds that he would “rather be in this than any other clothes.”

A product review with DigPerformance called this bathrobe “high quality” and pointed out the fact that it was “colored with inactive dyes which are chemical free.” That helps the robe maintain its color and means reduced exposure to potentially hazardous compounds.

Pros: Dual-layered insulation, hood for added warmth and comfort, stays tied reliably

Cons: Fabric pills with repeated washings

The best low cost men’s bathrobe

source Latuza

Why you’ll love it: The Latuza Cotton Flannel Robe is an absolute classic right down to its materials and print design, plus, it’s affordable.

The Latuza Men’s Cotton Flannel Robe would not have looked out of place hanging on the bathroom door at your grandfather’s house, and chances are good that this robe will still look right at home in your grandchildren’s closet, too. This is an elegantly simple garment that’s lightweight enough for year-round use but warm enough to take the sting out of a frosty morning newspaper recovery when draped over your pajamas.

The Latuza robe is 100% cotton flannel and comes in several different plaid patterns, including a timeless red and blue blend and a few different light and dark checkered styles. Comfort and classic styling aside, this bathrobe is perhaps most attractive thanks to its low price tag. The robe costs less than $30, yet it will last for years and years whether worn for a few minutes after the shower or whether serving as your outer layer of loungewear for hours on end.

With an average 4.6 out of five-star rating, this robe is almost universally well-liked by its owners. One gentleman calls it “well made and nice looking,” while another says “it’s nice and warm.”

Just bear in mind that, as many reviews warn, this robe will shrink “after a couple of trips through the hot dryer.” Being as it’s made from cotton, you should expect that, though.

Pros: Great low price tag, classic styling, lightweight but comfortable

Cons: Shrinks with washing, belt too thin

The best silk bathrobe

source LilySilk

Why you’ll love it: If you take your leisure time as seriously as you take your work, then treat yourself to the LilySilk Long Pure Silk Robe and lounge about the house in high-class style.

A silk bathrobe is almost a meme for an over-the-top dedication to relaxation. But many men who slip on a silk robe quickly stop laughing and start sighing with contentment. Silk is soft, smooth, and lightweight, and garments made of silk are considered by many to be the height of style. You will certainly look the part of the poised playboy in the LilySilk Long Pure Silk Robe, and you’ll feel the part, too.

Ah, but there are a few good reasons to own a silk robe beyond the whole lounging lothario business. Silk is naturally hypoallergenic and it’s amazingly gentle on the skin. So if you suffer from allergies – both those related to a given fabric or those exacerbated by the bacteria, mold, or dander that might build up in some fabrics – or if you have sensitive skin, silk is a great choice.

This robe is made from 100% natural mulberry silk and is available in several rich colors. Just make sure you’re nice and dry before slipping it on, or the fabric will cling to you like glue.

The men who own this bathrobe simply love it. One calls it an “extremely high-quality product” made from “great materials.” Another owner remarks on the robe’s “beautiful styling” and its excellent fit.

In a video review, a product tester notes the “high-quality fabric” used by LilySilk and says that they are a great choice for allergy sufferers.

Pros: Smooth and luxurious feel, unique styling, lasts for years with proper care

Cons: Rather expensive, clings to wet skin

The best cashmere bathrobe

source Cashmere Boutique

Why you’ll love it: The Cashmere Boutique Full-Length Robe may be pricey, but it’s also likely a lifetime purchase that’s super soft and comfy.

Yes, this bathrobe costs nearly $330, and for that same price, you could buy several complete head-to-toe outfits of clothing. But once you slip on a genuine cashmere robe for the first time, you’ll likely never go back to another material. And don’t worry, buying the Cashmere Boutique Full-Length Robe isn’t spoiling yourself, exactly. If handled and laundered with proper care, this bathrobe should last for years if not for decades.

The robe is made from three-ply cashmere sourced and woven in Nepal, the native home of the eponymous world-renowned cashmere goats. As these goats live where altitude, wind chill, and snow conspire to create extremely harsh climates, their wool is remarkably warm and dense, which allows it to be used in making remarkably warm and soft garments. This bathrobe will almost assuredly become the most comfortable piece of clothing you own.

A customer named Steve calls the robe “perfect,” saying it’s “soft, light, and warm.” An owner named James calls it “soft and comfortable” and praises the robe’s excellent fit.

An article published by Cliché Magazine pointed out the many “vibrant colors” in which the robe is available and noted that its “three-ply cashmere” ensured “the utmost quality.”

Pros: Amazing softness, lasts for years, warm and comfortable

Cons: Very expensive, requires careful laundering

The best post-shower bathrobe

source Parachute

Why you’ll love it: Parachute’s Classic Bathrobe is an excellent buy at $99 with its plush texture and 100% long-staple Turkish cotton fabric.

When you picture a hotel bathrobe, it probably looks quite a bit like Parachute’s Classic bathrobe. This is a high-end, well-made robe in a classic style.

It has two slouchy front pockets, a waist tie, and shawl collar, so you can feel comfortable hanging out in the robe after a shower. The robe is made from 100% long-staple Turkish cotton fabric that is Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified, so you won’t find any harmful chemicals or synthetics.

The cotton is rated at 450 grams per square meter, which means the robe has a good weight to it, and the texture is soft and plush. Some people dislike weighty robes, so if that’s you, you’ll want to pass onto a lighter option.

When it first came out, this robe was in such high demand that it frequently sold out and people were on waiting lists to buy it. Now, you can get Parachute’s Classic Robe fairly easily, but the quality that made it a must-have is still clearly felt by all who buy it.

Pros: 100% cotton, Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified, plush feel, weighty robe, classic style

Cons: Not as cheap as some, heavy feel isn’t for everyone

