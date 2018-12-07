The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Everyone needs a bathrobe. Whether it’s for after your shower, while lounging on a lazy weekend morning, or a cover-up to keep you warm before bed, this must-have garment is practically defined by its comfort.

If you want to take comfort to the highest level, you’ll love the Classic Bathrobe from Parachute.

Slipping into the right bathrobe is like getting a cozy hug – It makes you feel good. All too often, however, women settle for stained, torn, just-plain-ugly robes that passed their best days years ago. And here at Insider Picks, we don’t think that’s right.

That’s why we decided to bring you this gathering of the eight best women’s bathrobes, whether you prefer warm and fleecy, silky and sensuous, or just-right-after-a-shower terrycloth.

We think everyone deserves a comfortable, good-looking bathrobe that’s a pleasure to wear. So if you’re in the market for a new bathrobe – or looking to buy one for someone else – here are the robes to consider.

Here are the best women’s bathrobes you can buy:

Updated on 12/07/2018 by Malarie Gokey: Added the MYK silk robe, updated prices, and revamped formatting.

The best women’s bathrobe overall

source Parachute Home

Why you’ll love it: The Classic Bathrobe from Parachute is a touch of luxury at a reasonable price, and it’s so cozy and warm, you’ll never want to take it off.

This isn’t the first time we’ve expressed our love for the Classic Bathrobe from Parachute. We tried it out and couldn’t get enough of it.

Made from 100% long-staple Turkish cotton, this is the bathrobe that will warm you after a shower, keep you cozy while lounging around the house, cuddle you when you’re feeling under the weather, and keep you covered when answering the door.

As the name suggests, the style is classic bathrobe: shawl collar, tie waist, two front pockets, and an easy-but-not-too-slouchy fit. It’s fairly lightweight and comfortable to wear, so you won’t overheat or catch a chill in this robe.

The Classic Bathrobe is available in white or gray and sizes small through X-large. It reaches mid-calf on most people, though if you’re shorter, it may be longer.

Pros: Thick and cozy, highest quality cotton, absorbent

Cons: Only comes in two colors, more expensive than many other robes

The best spa-style women’s bathrobe

source TowelSelections

Why you’ll love it: Slip on the waffle-weave Spa Bathrobe from TowelSelections, and you’ll feel like you’re at your favorite spa.

If you’ve ever pampered yourself with a day at the spa, you’re undoubtedly familiar with the white, waffle-weave, lightweight robes that most spas provide for your use during your treatments. Well, although the facial and massage, unfortunately, aren’t included, you’ll still get that pampered feeling from TowelSelection’s Spa Bathrobe.

A blend of 55% Turkish cotton, 45% polyester, the Spa Bathrobe is not too heavy or hot. It’s perfect for use around the swimming pool, après shower, while traveling, or anytime you want to lounge. It’s a popular robe on Amazon as well, with more than 800 reviews and a 4.5 star average.

Buyers praise the robe’s light weight and cozy comfort, but some mention that it runs large. There are lots of colors to choose from, including red, pink, green, blue, and navy.

Sizes run from small through X-large. The Spa Bathrobe hits around mid-calf on most people. It has two front pockets.

Pros: Lightweight, comfortable, flattering fit, lots of colors, great price

Cons: If you like your robes thick and fleecy, this one isn’t for you

The best plush fleece women’s bathrobe

source PajamaMania

Why you’ll love it: If you’re looking for a fuzzy, warm, and soft bathrobe, you’ll love PajamaMania’s Women’s Fleece Robe.

Plush, polyester fleece is so cozy and soft against your skin. While it isn’t super-absorbent – this isn’t the best robe for slipping on after a shower – it’s definitely going to be your favorite robe for cozying up while watching TV or lazing around on a weekend morning.

PajamaMania’s Women’s Fleece Robe has everything you expect from a bathrobe: a shawl collar, front pockets, inner ties, thick belt, and an easy fit. It’s also supremely soft and comfy. Says one happy Amazon customer, “Love this robe! So soft and fuzzy and warm. It’s very nice quality fleece… very soft.” Plenty of other buyers agree with her, and the robe has nearly 500 reviews and an average of 4.5 stars.

You can get the robe in a number of different colors and patterns to match any style. Sizes run from small to XX-large, although some Amazon buyers mentioned that the robe runs a little small. On most people, the Women’s Fleece Robe will hit around mid-calf.

Pros: Fleecy and soft, cute patterns, reasonable price

Cons: Sheds a bit at first, runs a little small

The best lightweight women’s bathrobe

source Alexander Del Rossa

Why you’ll love it: The Lightweight Woven Robe from Alexander Del Rossa is a flattering cover-up that won’t weigh you down.

Made of 100% preshrunk cotton, the Lightweight Woven Robe is going to be your go-to loungewear throughout the summer. If you live in a warm climate, this may be the only bathrobe you need all year long.

Alexander Del Rossa offers the robe in a dizzying range of colors and patterns, each with contrasting piping for a little extra touch of style. There are two front pockets, and inner ties to keep the robe closed securely.

With nearly 900 reviews on Amazon and a 4.2-star average, the Lightweight Woven Robe is keeping a lot of people comfortable after their shower, while lounging around on a lazy weekend morning, or while reading before bed.

Says one pleased owner, “While titled ‘Lightweight,’ the fabric is actually a smooth, tight weave that is very difficult to find. This is old-school cotton that is crisp, resists wrinkles, and washes beautifully. When true cotton is offered today, it is usually whisper thin, but not this sleepwear!”

Alexander Del Rossa’s Lightweight Woven Robe comes in sizes small through XX-large. It’s mid-calf length on most wearers, although a few owners mentioned the robe runs a bit small.

Pros: Lots of great patterns and colors to choose from, lightweight and not too hot, flattering cut

Cons: May run a little small

The best kimono-style women’s bathrobe

source Old Shanghai

Why you’ll love it: The classic, elegant style of Old Shanghai’s Kimono Robe is just a little bit sexy without being over-the-top.

Kimono-style robes have always been popular, and it’s no wonder. They drape beautifully, typically have lovely Asian-themed patterns and colors, have a sensuous appeal, and yet keep everything covered. Old Shanghai does this style right with the Peacock & Blossoms Women’s Kimono Robe.

Made of polyester satin, the robe has side pockets, a self-tie, inner ties, and a side slit. The fabric is silky soft. In fact, it looks quite a bit like real silk. You could even wear this kimono out and about; just layer it over jeans and a t-shirt for a fun, funky look, some reviewers say. The kimono is universally loved by the women who wear it. It has more than 1,200 reviews and an average of 4.2 stars on Amazon.

You can choose from several pretty colors, all with the same floral and peacock pattern. The robe is one-size-fits-most, up to 43 inches at chest and hip. At 52 inches long, the robe will fall to the ankles of most average-height women.

Pros: Classic kimono style, beautiful pattern and colors, silky fabric

Cons: If you are much smaller or larger than average, the robe might not fit you well

The best women’s terrycloth bathrobe

source TowelSelections

Why you’ll love it: If you like to slip into your robe while still damp after a shower, only the TowelSelection’s Women’s Terry Robe will do.

There’s nothing like cozying up in a terry bathrobe after a bath or shower. Soft against your skin, the fabric soaks up any remaining drops of water, leaving you comfortable and warm. TowelSelection’s Women’s Terry Robe is made from 100% Turkish cotton – a long-fibered cotton that is especially soft and luxurious.

Apparently, a lot of women love terrycloth, because this robe has nearly 1,700 Amazon reviews and a 4.2-star average. Buyers like the softness of the terry, the lightweight feel of the robe, and the fluffiness of the fabric. On the downside, a few commented that the robe tore or unraveled in the wash sooner than they would have expected.

TowelSelections offers 15 colors to choose from, including lilac, blue, red, and olive green. Sizes run from small to X-large. The robe will fall below the knee on most wearers.

Pros: Lightweight, fluffy and absorbent, lots of great colors, comfortable

Cons: A few buyers felt the quality wasn’t up to their standards

The best women’s flannel bathrobe

source PajamaGram

Why you’ll love it: Nothing beats a soft flannel robe on a chilly winter’s night, and the Stewart Plaid Robe from PajamaGram is about as soft as you can get.

There’s something wonderfully old-fashioned about flannel. It’s like the coziest hug from your favorite grandma. That’s not to say a flannel bathrobe is dowdy or unflattering. In fact, PajamaGram’s Stewart Plaid Robe is bright and cheerful, with a cut that flatters without being too tight or too baggy.

Made of 100% cotton, the Stewart Plaid robe is lightweight, yet still offers plenty of warmth. Flannel is absorbent, so this is a great robe for after a shower or bath, and it’s ideal for lounging before bed or on a lazy morning.

The robe only comes in red Stewart plaid, but that’s a classic that looks good on most people. It has oversize front pockets and a shawl collar. Sizes range from small to X-large.

Pros: Soft and cozy flannel is lightweight but still warm

Cons: Only available in red plaid

The best real silk bathrobe

source MYK Silk

Why you’ll love it: The MYK Short Silk Bathrobe is made from 100% silk so you can feel luxurious and lovely every time you don your robe.

MYK Silk’s Short Bathrobe is the height of luxury with its 100% Grade 6A 22 momme pure mulberry silk fabric. The silk is also certified by OEKO-TEX, so it doesn’t have any harmful chemicals or synthetics in it.

It’s a short robe, so you won’t get a ton of coverage from it, but that’s not the point of a silk robe, really – the point is to feel the super soft fabric on your skin and to look absolutely fabulous. The robe does have full-length sleeves, hip pockets, and a belt you can tie shut.

Although we haven’t personally donned this robe, we can speak to the quality of MYK Silk’s products, having recently tested a silk pajama set and a silk pillowcase from the brand. We love the rich texture of the silk and its high quality. – Malarie Gokey

Pros: Real silk, Oeko-Tex certified, short style, decent price for silk

Cons: A bit pricey

