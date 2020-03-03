source Clorox

Your bathroom always needs a good scrub down, and having the right tools on hand is essential if you want it to be squeaky clean.

We’ve researched and tested tons of cleaners to find the best bathroom cleaning products you can buy, including disinfecting wipes, a new scrub brush for the tub, an excellent shower cleaning spray, and an effective mop.

Due to fears of the new coronavirus, many of these products are quickly selling out or appearing at prices well above market retail. We’re doing our best to keep this guide updated with in-stock purchase links.

Let’s face it: cleaning the bathroom is never going to be the highlight of your day. But bathrooms are exposed to the worst of you on a daily basis, and those germs aren’t going to clean themselves up.

With a regular cleaning schedule and the right products, however, you can get the bathroom clean and sparkling quickly and easily so you can move on to activities that are more enjoyable.

Here are the best bathroom cleaning products you can buy:

The best cleaning products for your toilet

With Clorox Disinfecting Wipes and the Clorox ToiletWand Disposable Toilet Cleaning System, you’ll have your toilet clean and sanitized in no time.

Whether you call it the loo, the john, the can, or the crapper, cleaning the toilet is undeniably gross. But it doesn’t have to take long and it doesn’t have to be difficult.

When it comes to cleaning the toilet, I’m a fan of use-and-toss products. I don’t want germ-infested sponges or rags in my cleaning closet. That’s why I love Clorox Disinfecting Wipes.

These wipes smell pretty good too. They don’t have that overwhelming fragrance that stings my eyes, and they make quick work of wiping down the toilet from top to bottom, including the sometimes-scary area underneath the seat.

As for the inside of the bowl, with the Clorox ToiletWand Disposable Toilet Cleaning System, all you have to do is click the disposable cleaning head into place, scrub-a-dub-dub around the inside of the toilet, toss the soiled cleaning head into the trash, and then store the reusable “wand” in the handy-dandy included caddy. Boom, you have a clean and stain-free bowl, and your hands are still clean – but please, still wash your hands well afterward.

Pros: Uses bleach that cleans and disinfects, soiled brushes can be tossed after you’re done, affordable

Cons: Disposability can be wasteful and cost a lot of money in the long run

The best cleaning products for your tub and shower

source OXO

Cleaners from Bucko and brushes from OXO Good Grips take the pain out of scrubbing the tub, while sprays from Mold Armor and Method keep your shower clean and a squeegee from OXO Good Grips keeps everything streak-free.

For most of us, scrubbing the tub or the shower ranks only slightly above a visit to the dentist. If your shower or tub enclosure is looking a little worse for the wear due to the filmy buildup of grunge on the glass doors, tile walls, or tub itself, then it’s The Bucko Soap Scum & Grime Cleaner to the rescue.

Just spray this non-toxic, not-too-smelly, no-bleach-and-no-harsh-chemicals cleaner all over the offending surfaces. Go have a cup of coffee while you wait, and then rinse away the cleaner to reveal a shiny, bright tub. If your tub is really bad, though, you might need to lend a little elbow grease to the mix with the OXO Good Grips All-Purpose Scrub Brush.

Once mold and mildew have taken hold, you’re going to need to bust out the big guns. Open up the windows before you apply this mold remover because the smell is strong. However, you will be amazed at the power of Mold Armor Instant Mold & Mildew Stain Remover to remove even the most obstinate black stains.

Once your tub or shower is clean, keep things fresh between cleanings a daily spritz of Method Daily Shower Spray on the tile, glass, and tub spout. The floral scent is pleasant, and the plant-based, all-natural cleaner helps prevent soap scum and mildew buildup.

If you feel really inspired, give the shower walls and glass doors a quick once-over with the OXO Good Grips All-Purpose Squeegee to really keep your tub or shower enclosure looking good.

Pros: Products are effective on soap scum, kills mildew and mold, affordable

Cons: Products can have a strong smell

The best cleaning products for your sink, mirror, and counter

source Zwipes

While the counters and mirrors in your bathroom definitely accumulate water spots, toothpaste flecks, makeup spills, and other yucky messes, they aren’t generally as germy as the toilet or tub.

There’s no need for toxic, harsh, or stinky chemicals on your bathroom countertop, mirrors, or sink. You can get those surfaces clean, shiny, free of streaks, and ready for action with the plant-based, all-natural, pleasant smelling Natural Multi-Surface Cleaner from Puracy.

Just mist it over your hard bathroom surfaces, let it sit for a minute or two, and then wipe it away with one of Zwipes Microfiber Cleaning Cloths. No streaks, no lint, no muss, no fuss – just clean mirrors and counters.

Pros: All natural, cleans well, can be used anywhere, affordable, no streaks

Cons: None

The best cleaning products for your bathroom floor

source Bissel

A steam mop like the Swiffer SteamBoost Steam Mop or the Bissell PowerFresh Steam Mop can get bathroom floors clean in a few minutes.

Bathroom floors can get pretty nasty, especially if you have a potty-training toddler in the house, so this is another area where I’m all about clean-and-toss. I don’t want sponges or cloths that scrubbed the area around – and worse, behind – the toilet to go back in my cleaning closet or into my washer with my clothes.

That’s why I like the Swiffer SteamBoost Steam Mop so much. It’s not the sturdiest mop around – I suspect leaning too heavily on the handle would snap it – but it heats up within a minute or two, producing a nice burst of steam to eliminate germs and grunge. The already-wet disposable cleaning pads go into the trash after use.

I use this mop in the bathroom as well as the kitchen and entryway, and it leaves the floors clean and without any stickiness, streaks, or apparent residue.

If you prefer something reusable, the Bissell PowerFresh Steam Mop cranks out plenty of steam to kill germs, and you can reuse the microfiber mop covers over and over again after machine washing and sanitizing. Don’t limit it to the bathroom, though. This baby is also great for kitchens or anywhere else your floors need a touch of heat to get things clean.

Pros: Cleans well, great on tile floors, Bissel is reusable

Cons: Swiffer’s pads aren’t reusable