Any good bathtub cleaner will leave your tub shiny and clean, but if you’re also looking for ones that remove mold, cut through hard water stains, and more, you’ll find them here.

Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Bath Scrubber is our best tub cleaner because it cuts through soap scum with ease thanks to its foaming formula, and it’s affordable too.

For more specialized cleaning, we’ve tested and also like cleaners and scrubbersfrom CLR, Clorox, Homitt, and Whink.

CLR, Clorox, Homitt, and Whink. See more: The best disinfecting cleaners

Whether you love a relaxing soak in a tub full of hot water and bath salts after a long day or a bracing cold shower to get going in the morning, one thing that makes it better is a clean bathtub.

Soap residue, moisture, and lack of airflow and light provide a perfect breeding ground for mold and mildew, leaving behind an unpleasant tub to look at. Having mothered two sons, I’ve seen some pretty dirty bathtubs, and through the years, my boys and I have tested dozens of different cleaners and formulas.

As with most chores, a little daily attention can make the cleaning process much easier. A quick wipe down with a towel or squeegee after each use will help prevent water spots and soap scum build-up. Using a bathroom fan (if there is one) and making sure the shower curtain isn’t left bunched up will also help reduce moisture that leads to mildew growth.

That being said, sometimes only a deep-clean will do, which is why I’ve rounded up the products I’ve come to rely on for making my bathtub look brand new. As I compiled this list, I took into consideration price, ease of use, and, most importantly, cleaning performance.

Here are the best bathtub cleaners:

The best bathtub cleaner overall

source Amazon

Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Bath Scrubber has a foaming formula, a fresh scent, and cuts through soap scum with ease.

I have tried all of the spray-on cleaners that promise to keep you from having to scrub the tub. I don’t know if our bathtubs are dirtier than everyone else’s but I always end up needing to do a bit of scrubbing to get them completely clean. So, when Mr. Clean introduced the Magic Eraser Bath Scrubber, it became my go-to because it combines a scrubber and cleaner in one.

All I have to do is wet the melamine sponge to activate the foaming cleansing agents and cut through soap scum and grime. The sponge is about 30% larger than the original Mr. Clean Eraser so it’s big enough to clean both a bathtub and the surrounding fiberglass or tile.

The “scrubber” in the name is due to the sponge’s textured surface that helps cut through the build-up, and while the cleaning formula is quite powerful, it won’t damage grout. The sponge is also scented with Febreze, so it’ll leave behind a fresh smell.

Once the cleaning is done, I rinse the tub and toss away the worn down eraser. No muss, no fuss for my weekly bathtub cleaning routine.

Pros: Combination scrubbing pad and foam cleaner, cuts through soap scum and hard water spots, activated with just water, simple to use

Cons: Cannot be used on acrylic bathtubs; if the tub is exceptionally filthy, it may require two erasers to get it clean

The best bathtub cleaner for hard water and rust stains

source Amazon

CLR Pro Calcium, Lime, and Rust Remover will erase tough mineral deposits and keep your bathtub faucet and shower head running smoothly.

I grew up on a farm with a well and our water was filled with minerals that left streaks of color all over the bathtub. No matter how hard we scrubbed, the deposits lingered, especially around the tub drain. After we discovered CLR Pro Calcium, Lime, and Rust Remover and did a bit of scrubbing, we finally saw a white bathtub.

Hard water can contain trace minerals like calcium, magnesium, iron, aluminum, and manganese that can become trapped and stain or etch surfaces, and, in some cases, even block water flow.

At the first sign of problems, using CLR will help cut through the deposits and dissolve build-up from tile, porcelain, metal, and fiberglass. You simply mix equal parts CLR and warm water and apply to the stained areas with a sponge or brush. I like to let it “soak” for several minutes and then wipe or scrub away the stains. If the stains have been there for quite some time, it may take full-strength CLR and repeated treatments. However, always read the product directions and be sure the room is well-ventilated.

I also use CLR to unclog shower heads and faucets. I place some CLR and water in a plastic bag and tape it to the clogged fixture, then let it soak overnight and give the fixture a quick scrub the next morning. You’ll be amazed at how much more water pressure you suddenly have.

It may seem excessive to purchase a one-gallon bottle, but if you live in an area with hard water, you’ll need it.

Pros: Cuts through hard water stains and discoloration from rust and magnesium, easy to use, certified by the US EPA as a Safer Choice product

Cons: Solution is acidic and can harm wood, wallpaper, and some surfaces; cannot be combined with other cleaners

The best bathtub cleaner for mold and mildew

source Amazon

Watch black mildew stains disappear right before your eyes with Clorox Plus Tilex Mold and Mildew Remover.

There’s a fungus among us and your bathroom is the perfect spot for it to grow and prosper. When mold spores find a warm, dark, moist environment with plenty of food, they like to take root. Fortunately, Clorox Plus Tilex Mold and Mildew Remover helps kill mold and cleans your bathtub at the same time.

One of the most effective cleaning products for mold and mildew infestations is chlorine bleach. However, pure bleach is not always the best at removing other types of dirt. That’s why this product combines bleach with other cleaning agents that cut through soap scum. As an added benefit, when used as directed, the product kills 99.9% of common bacteria like staph and strep.

Even though the bathrooms in my home have ventilation fans, the bathtub in the guest room seems to hold onto moisture longer and mildew develops around the drain. I spray Clorox Plus Tilex, wait a few minutes, wipe down the tub, rinse, and know that it is clean.

The product works best if you treat the infestation as soon as it appears, but extremely large colonies of mold may require several treatments before they disappear completely. The product can be used on fiberglass, grout, tile, and porcelain.

I love that the bottle has what the brand calls “smart tube” technology – the spray tube and nozzle are melded to the very bottom of the bottle so you can get every drop of the formula. There are gallon-sized refills available so you can save on wasteful plastic bottles too.

Pros: Contains chlorine bleach that will begin to kill mold and disinfect bathtub immediately, has surfactants to cut through soap scum, spray bottle is refillable

Cons: Bleach can cause fading of fabric and wallpaper

The best electric bathtub scrubber

source Amazon

There’s no more bending or kneeling to scrub the bathtub with the Homitt Electric Spin Scrubber.

There were two reasons I bought a Homitt Electric Spin Scrubber for my house. One, the resilience of my youthful knees was seriously waning. And two, my sons liked using a “power tool” to do the cleaning. I can spray some cleaner in the tub and they can scrub away without having to use much arm power.

The scrubber comes equipped with a 21-inch extendable handle and four different brush heads that will rotate and fit many bathtub configurations. It is cordless and powered by a rechargeable battery that runs for up to 90 minutes after three and a half hours of charging. Replaceable brush heads are available if you need them, which you might after discovering that there are dozens of ways to use the scrubber on shower walls, bathroom and kitchen floors, and even outdoor on your patio or balcony.

The only downside to the scrubber is the initial expense. However, it does have a 12-month warranty and a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Pros: Easy to use, four brush heads fit many types of bathtubs, rechargeable batteries, sturdy, 12-month warranty, and money-back guarantee

Cons: High initial cost, requires additional bathtub cleaning product

The best bathtub drain cleaner

source Amazon

You can’t have a clean bathtub if the drain is clogged but Whink Hair Clog Blaster will help keep everything flowing smoothly.

One of the most common bathtub problems is a clogged drain. When that mess of hair, soap scum, and shampoo residue forms a lump that simply won’t move along, water stands in the tub and gives grime plenty of time to settle in. Luckily, Whink Hair Clog Blaster solves the issue fast.

Whink is a liquid drain opener that contains sodium hydroxide, sodium hypochlorite, sodium metasilicate, and modified amine oxide that will cut right through the clog. This is a powerful cleaner, so safety precautions must be taken to prevent eye and skin damage – read through the instructions carefully.

The product can be used even if there is standing water in the tub or sink. Wear rubber gloves to protect your hands and do your best to slowly pour a cup of it directly down the drain to prevent splashing and damaging other surfaces – or worse, your skin. Then wait at least 30 minutes and flush the drain with hot water.

When used correctly, Whink Hair Clog Blaster is safe for plumbing and septic systems. If it doesn’t work the first time, allow it to sit in the drain for several hours or overnight before flushing, though I suggest to always read the directions for these specific use cases.

Pros: Cuts through hair clogs in bathtubs easily, less expensive than other drain openers

Cons: Powerful chemicals that can be dangerous if not handled properly, should not be used for grease clogs, limited distribution in mass-market stores