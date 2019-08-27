The best bathtubs you can buy

The bathtub isn’t just a simple household fixture but an important vessel for washing and relaxing. With many different styles and models to choose from, you can find the right one for your family and home.

It’s important to think about what your needs are when it comes to a bathtub. Are you looking to save space with a corner tub? Do you plan to sit up or recline while bathing? Do you need a place to put bath items like soap and shampoo bottles?

With bathtub prices ranging from the mid-hundreds into the thousands, be sure to consider how the tub is constructed, from materials to drain location, and what is necessary to install it.

The American Standard Cambridge Integral Apron Bathtub is our top pick. It is durable, comfortable, space-saving, and great for washing up the kids and having a leisurely soak.

Aah … after a long day, wouldn’t you love a relaxing soak in the tub? Or is your reality more along the lines of kids’ bath time, aka wet playtime, and if you’re lucky, a quick shower for yourself? No matter how you use the bathtub, conventionally and unconventionally (e.g., washing the dog, cleaning Lego, holding live fish), it should fit your needs and your bathroom. This humble household fixture is a large investment, and there are so many different kinds out there.

Bathtubs are constructed of various materials, like acrylic, porcelain on stainless steel or cast iron, solid surface resin, copper, stone (e.g., marble), and even wood. But what really sets models apart are their types, which include:

Alcove : Commonly used in homes, the alcove tub is installed against the three walls within a bathroom’s recessed area. Usually the tub’s fourth side (the skirt or apron) is exposed. Affordable, family-friendly, and space-efficient, this model can be used for general bathing and showering.

Other tubs with more bells and whistles include the walk-in tub, designed with a sealing door for elderly or physically disabled people unable to climb into a regular bathtub; the whirlpool, with therapeutic water jets for massage; the air tub. like a whirlpool but shoots air bubbles instead of water; and a combination whirlpool/air tub. You may not need these specialty tubs, but when you shop for any bathtub consider:

Size : How much room do you have to fit it? How many people do you want it to hold at one time?

: How much room do you have to fit it? How many people do you want it to hold at one time? Location : Where do you plan to put it? In the corner, tucked in an alcove, against a wall, away from any walls, or in the middle of the bathroom?

: Where do you plan to put it? In the corner, tucked in an alcove, against a wall, away from any walls, or in the middle of the bathroom? Plumbing placement : Your tub’s location will be limited by your bathroom’s plumbing rough-in. With a skirted tub, you need to pay attention to the tub drain’s location (on the right or left side or the end) to make sure it will fit with the rough-in.

: Your tub’s location will be limited by your bathroom’s plumbing rough-in. With a skirted tub, you need to pay attention to the tub drain’s location (on the right or left side or the end) to make sure it will fit with the rough-in. Use : Will it be used for quick washes or long soaks? Does your household have bathers of different ages and sizes or just adults?

: Will it be used for quick washes or long soaks? Does your household have bathers of different ages and sizes or just adults? Ergonomics: How is climbing in and out of the tub? Is it comfortable to sit up and/or lie down in? If you want a place to put bath items like soap, shampoo bottles, loofah sponges, and back scrubbers, does it have a convenient place like a ledge?

Before you dive into the deep pool of bathtubs, read on to learn about different models recommended highly by home decor and plumbing experts as well as consumers.

Here are the best bathtubs you can buy:

The best bathtub overall

Sturdy yet attractive, space-saving yet comfortable, the American Standard Cambridge Integral Apron Bathtub is ideal for families and adults.

The American Standard Cambridge Integral Apron Bathtub is a true alcove model – it fits into a bathroom’s alcove and sits flush against all three walls. It is constructed of Americast, the manufacturer’s patented three-layer material: porcelain enamel finish over enameling-grade steel over molded reinforcement closed-cell structural composite backing. As thick as cast iron, Americast is lighter and more durable as well as economical to install. This material offers decent insulation for heat retention. Homethods named this model “Best Overall” and noted that the tub is “able to take a hit better than iron, and the porcelain finish is scratch resistant.” None of the almost 150 Amazon reviews mentioned any scratches, which is an amazing record. Only two reviewers noticed chipping, and many praised the tub’s longevity of several years and longer.

The glossy porcelain finish is available in white, arctic, bone, and linen. What really makes this tub’s appearance is the integral apron. As Home Decor Lane – which selected this tub as the “Top Alcove Bathtub” – explained that “the integral apron on the tub means that the side that isn’t connected to a wall is already finished. When the tub’s installed, there’s no need to attach a panel, which saves you a step” and money.

The American Standard Cambridge Integral Apron Bathtub is comfortable and versatile. Complete Home Spa described it as “perfect for those with limited space” while Klassik Essentials noted that it “allows you to take long, relaxing bath as well as bathe your children.”

Its exterior dimensions are 60 inches long, 32 inches wide, and 17 3/8 inches high; the bathing well is 54 inches long, 26 inches wide, and 17 inches deep (a generous depth for a standard-size tub) with a capacity of 50 to 60 gallons. Users like to lean against the tub’s 26-degree sloped back end while there’s an ADA-compliant seat installed at the head end. A slip-resistant textured surface covers more than half of the tub floor, so no need to run out and buy sticky mats or stickers for safety.

Bathing Guide said, “The non-slip bottom and the beveled head rest will work together and prevent you from slipping down into the water if you happen to fall asleep,” which of course hopefully you won’t do anyway!

Even with the non-slip textured bottom, the American Standard Cambridge Integral Apron Bathtub is easy to clean. This solid tub received mixed reviews on ease of installation. On Amazon, it earned an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars for the right-handed drain model, and 4.3 out of 5 stars for the left-handed drain version.

Pros: sturdy, space-saving, comfortable, and versatile

Cons: heavy to transport, might be too short for someone taller than 6-foot-3 inches

The best drop-in bathtub

With its contemporary design, the Kingston Brass Aqua Eden 60-Inch Acrylic Alcove Tub is a drop-in model that can transform a regular bathroom into a stylish at-home spa.

With 2- to 4-millimeter-thick walls constructed of solid acrylic reinforced with fiberglass and resin material, the Kingston Brass Aqua Eden 60-Inch Acrylic Alcove Tub is lighter than cast iron, strong, and sleek with clean lines. This drop-in model can fit into a pre-existing structure with three sides located in an alcove, or as shown in photos on the manufacturer’s website, against a single bathroom wall. The smooth apron attached to the fourth side hides the tub and provides a finished look.

The Kingston Brass Aqua Eden 60-Inch Acrylic Alcove Tub is 60 inches long, 30.68 inches wide, and 22.02 inches high, with a water depth of 13.937 inches to overflow. Although comfortable for many, it can be a little narrow. The tub holds up to 58.2 gallons and is deep enough for soaking for some users but a bit shallow for others. Because the floor of this drop-in tub is a few inches off the ground, it is not as deep as it may look. The bottom is nice and smooth for sitting. The wide ledge of this drop-in tub is convenient for holding items, but it doesn’t drain water well, and you need to wipe water off for it to dry it completely.

Installation was easy for some, but most customers had it installed professionally. While many praised this model, some customers gave mixed reviews due to some chipping and scratches in the finish.

The Kingston Brass Aqua Eden 60-Inch Acrylic Alcove Tub was named “Best Alcove Tub” by Homethods and Pool Advisors and “Best Drop-in Tub” by Pool Cleaner Blog. Best Flushing Toilets, Home Decor Lane, and Home Worthy List all included it within their top five picks. Of more than 60 Amazon users, 66% rated it positively with 4 or 5 stars.

Pros: modern, streamlined appearance; decent depth for some soaking bathers

Cons: shallow for some, finish scratches

The best soaking tub

By consistently maintaining water temperature with its double-walled design, the Woodbridge 67-inch Freestanding Soaking Tub provides comfort for a leisurely soak.

With its gorgeous curved yet sleek body, the Woodbridge 67-inch Freestanding Soaking Tub offers aesthetic beauty, a modern look, and high functionality. This freestanding bathtub is constructed of fiberglass with a durable acrylic glossy white finish that resists scratching, staining, and yellowing. Its walls are made of two layers of acrylic to provide excellent insulation and maintain a steady water temperature. Homethods named it “Best Freestanding Tub,” highlighting that its insulating qualities make it an ideal soaking tub.

The bathtub is 67 inches long, 31.75 inches wide, and 23 inches high, with a maximum capacity of 60 gallons for full-body immersion. It has a gentle slope that supports the body for a leisurely soak. Users found the experience comfortable, but one Amazon reviewer pointed out that the “flat edge around the top of the tub looks pretty, but leaning back against it feels like trying to rest your neck on the edge of a box.”

The Woodbridge 67-inch Freestanding Soaking Tub comes with a brushed-nickel integrated overflow and a center push pop-up drain (both pre-installed) as well as a flexible tube drain. Many users dislike the tube draining system and switched it out for a hard pipe for more efficient draining. The tub also includes hidden adjustable legs for leveling the tub, which is especially convenient for uneven floors.

Beyond Shower said that this model has a good price for what you get, is easy to install, and is lightweight. Many buyers agreed, with the tub earning 4.1 out of 5 stars from more than 40 Amazon reviewers and 4.8 out of 5 stars from more than 40 Wayfair reviews.

Shower Journal named the Woodbridge 67-inch Freestanding Soaking Tub “Best Soaking Tub,” and Toilet Lounge included it within its top three picks.

Pros: elegant appearance, double-wall construction for insulation, good price

Cons: inefficient flexible tube draining system

The best claw-foot bathtub

The claw-footed Sinkology Heisenberg Copper Bathtub is striking and luxurious. It transforms an ordinary bathroom into an elegant retreat.

If you want something very attractive and unconventional in a freestanding tub, go for the Sinkology Heisenberg Copper Bathtub. Complete Home Spa said, “Most bathtubs sold in the market are white so if you like being different and if it will go with the color scheme or concept of your bathroom, this copper bathtub is a great choice for you.” This model projects different vibes – some say masculine while others feel feminine. Many customers think it has a classic antique or vintage look while others find it rustic (in fact, one person installed it outdoors). In any case, this gorgeous tub will definitely be the focal point of any bathroom.

Hammered by hand from pure solid 14-gauge copper, each tub undergoes water testing and quality inspection. As Pool Advisors noted, this hand-casted and hand-finished tub sits on “solid bronze feet [that] are a testament to great artisanship.”

The Sinkology Heisenberg Copper Bathtub has a slipper design, meaning that one end is higher and more sloped than the other end in order to provide back support for comfortable lounging. Overall, the tub is 67.5 inches long, 32 inches wide, and 30.5 inches high; the bowl is 62 inches long, 26.5 inches wide, and 24 inches high. With a soaking depth of 15 inches and a maximum water capacity of 48 gallons, it allows you to submerge your body. One Amazon reviewer wrote, “It will easily accommodate taller people. I am six feet tall and have about six inches between my feet and other end of tub.”

What users especially liked were two features: the tub’s ability to maintain water temperature and its ease in maintenance. One Amazon customer was happy that that the copper “warms up with hot water so you are not touching a cold tub.” Other reviewers noted that the tub itself is easy to clean (according to the manufacturer, it won’t to turn green with typical indoor use), and since it is elevated by claw feet, it is easy to clean underneath.

Pool Done and Bathing Guide both rated the Sinkology Heisenberg Copper Bathtub very highly among claw-foot bath tubs. It earned 5 stars overall among Amazon reviewers, 5 out of 5 stars from nearly all of its Home Depot buyers, and 5 stars from nearly all of its Houzz reviewers.

Pros: lovely Victorian/antique/vintage/rustic/striking appearance, quality hand craftsmanship, good water temperature maintenance

Cons: pricey

The best corner bathtub

You don’t need to sacrifice roominess while conserving space with the Kohler Proflex Corner Bathtub.

If you’re looking for a comfortable corner soaking tub that doesn’t take up too much space, the Kohler Proflex Corner Bathtub is a great solution. Best for Small Spaces named it the “Best Small Corner Bathtub For Two People,” and said, “Many people with a small bathroom would never dream of having a corner bathtub due to their large size. This doesn’t have to be the case because a corner layout actually minimizes footprint.” This certainly is the case with this model. It’s an excellent tub that doesn’t need any added bells or whistles. In fact, Duly Reviewed named it “Best Corner Soaking Bathtub Without Whirlpool Water Jets.”

Two bathers can stretch out and relax in this spacious tub. It is 54 inches by 54 inches with a depth of 20.5 inches, and has a water depth of 20 inches and maximum capacity of 76 gallons. Pool Advisors noted, “This is the bathtub that you’re looking for if you want something with a little more leg room. Unlike most corner tubs, this one is built for fitting more than one person comfortably. The edges are round instead of sharp so that you’ll feel comfortable leaning on the edge of the tub.” Best for Small Spaces “really like[d] the molded lumbar support and the armrests because they really add to the comfort and relaxation this tub gives.”

The Kohler Proflex Corner Bathtub is constructed of the brand’s ExoCrylic acrylic material, which is lightweight for easy handling and drop-in installation – seconded by two Home Depot reviewers. One person recommended “installing insulation or foam underneath the tub to help maintain water temperature.” The tub has a center drain and integral faucet deck.

The Kohler Proflex Corner Bathtub earned an average rating of 4.5 stars on Wayfair and 4.9 stars on The Home Depot.

Pros: spacious yet space-saving, can accommodate two people

Cons: can be tight for two larger people