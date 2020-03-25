The best battery packs help us get through the busiest of days, providing portable power for our smartphones, tablets, and even laptops.

With a large capacity, fast charging capability, and a reasonable price, the Elecjet PowerPie is our pick for the best battery pack you can buy in 2020.

As wonderful and multi-functional as our smartphones are, they often run out of power at inconvenient moments. The last thing you want when you’re trying to call a car at the end of the night is a dead phone. The best battery packs are the perfect back up. They come in all shapes and sizes, with different features and capabilities, and many of them can charge up tablets and even laptops now, as well as phones.

Stick a battery pack in your bag or pocket, and you can rest assured a dead battery won’t leave you high and dry. But, how do you pick the right battery pack for you? There’s a bewildering array of options on the market. I’ve tested more than 100 of the best battery packs – and the worst – over the last few years, so I can recommend the right pick for different scenarios.

The best battery pack for you depends on the device you want to charge, how much you want to spend, and what kind of capacity you need. We’re about to outline the cream of the crop, but we’ve also listed what else we considered and would still recommend. Before we dig into the list, let’s look at some important considerations to help you choose.

How to choose a battery pack

The last few years has seen some major advances in battery pack technology. Capacities have grown, charging speeds have increased, and battery packs are more portable than ever. But, there are still a few questions to ask before you shop for a new battery pack.

What device or devices do you want to charge?

You can get battery packs now that will happily charge a smartphone, tablet, or even a laptop, but you need to check compatibility before you buy.

What kind of charging cable do you need?

Some battery packs have USB-C ports, some have USB-A, and some have built-in cables. They don’t always come with cables in the box. If you want to charge an iPhone, you may need a USB-C to Lightning cable or a USB-A to Lightning cable. Most Android phones, and many tablets and laptops now, will require a USB-C cable. Think about what type of cable you need, and make sure any cable you buy is capable of the charging speed you’re looking for.

What is the top speed your device can charge at?

Manufacturers are constantly figuring out ways to increase the top charging speed for phones and other devices. At the time of writing, the top wired charging rate for iPhones, for example, is 18W. Some manufacturers, such as OnePlus or Huawei, offer much faster charging rates, but require the use of proprietary charging technology. Many battery packs are capable of fast charging now, but check to make sure they are capable of fast charging your particular device before you buy.

What capacity do you need?

Battery packs are more portable than ever, but they will generally be larger as the charging capacity inside increases. It’s also important to note that you will never get the full stated capacity when you use a battery pack. Most manufacturers offer an estimate on how many times a battery pack will charge up a specific device, like an iPhone.

How long does the battery pack take to charge up?

It’s not unusual for battery packs, even battery packs that are capable of fast charging other devices, to take a long time to charge up themselves. The best battery packs will recharge quickly, but you will likely need to use a fast charger and the right cable to get the top speeds.

Here are the best battery packs:

Best battery pack overall: Elecjet PowerPie

Best battery pack for iPhone: Ubio Labs Shadow Series

Best slim battery pack: Clutch Charger

Best battery pack for laptops: OmniCharge Omni 20+

Best value battery pack: EasyAcc Power Bank

Best battery pack for wireless charging: Bezalel Prelude

The best battery pack overall

source Simon Hill/Business Insider

The Elecjet PowerPie is packing enough juice to charge all your devices, it’s capable of fast charging, and it won’t break the bank.

With a whopping 20,000mAh of capacity, the Elecjet PowerPie can charge up most smartphones several times over before it runs out. It can also charge up tablets, and even laptops in a pinch. It supports the Power Delivery 3.0 standard via the USB-C port and the Quick Charge 3.0 standard via the USB-A port. That allows it to charge at rates of up to 45W and 18W, respectively.

I’ve been using the Google Pixel 4 as my main phone for the last few months, and it has very poor battery life, so the PowerPie has been a constant companion. It charges Google’s Pixel phones and Apple’s iPhones at the fastest rate possible, which is 18W. The PowerPie is also uniquely attractive if you have a Samsung Note 10 Plus or S20 Ultra, which are capable of charging at 45W, because it has support for the required, but relatively rare, Programmable Power Supply (PPS) standard. It does not support Huawei or OnePlus fast charging standards, however. If you have a laptop with USB-C, like the newer MacBook Pro and Air, or the Dell XPS, then you can also use the PowerPie to top up its battery.

The USB-C port is also used to charge the PowerPie. Provided you use the right wall charger, it can charge up at 45W, which means you can fill that 20,000mAh battery in just two and a half hours. The Elecjet PowerPie comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable that’s one meter long.

Design-wise there’s nothing special going on here. The Elecjet PowerPie is a typically chunky battery pack, weighing about 13 ounces (390 grams). A power button on the side lights up a four LED array on the end that gives you a rough idea of how much power is left in the tank. The USB-C and USB-A ports are on the end, next to the LEDs, and the whole pack is finished in black, soft-touch plastic that’s comfortable to hold.

Having used the PowerPie extensively, at busy trade shows and events, and on days out, I can confidently say it’s the best battery pack I’ve ever used. It always seems to have a little more juice left than I expected, it doesn’t heat up, and it seems to hold a charge for a decent length of time. The crowning glory is that the Elecjet PowerPie costs just $60.

Pros: Huge capacity, fast charging support, can charge anything, reasonably priced

Cons: Won’t fast charge Huawei or OnePlus phones

The best battery pack for iPhone

source Simon Hill/Business Insider

With a sleek, lightweight design, a Lightning port, and enough power to charge most iPhones up twice over, the Ubio Labs Shadow Series is ideal for iPhone owners.

A stylish look, some nifty functionality, and a Lightning port make the Ubio Labs Shadow Series an interesting prospect for iPhone owners. This power bank has a 6,000mAh capacity, which is enough to charge most iPhone models twice with change. There’s a USB-A port that can put out up to 12W, but there’s also a Lightning port to charge this battery pack up.

When you only have so much space in your bag, it’s nice to be able to go with a single cable, and that’s precisely the point of the Lightning port here. Put this in your bag, along with the wall charger and cable you usually use to charge your iPhone, and you have everything you need.

This battery pack also has a stylish design, with a glossy, plastic frame. There’s soft touch, matte plastic, on the top and bottom, and it comes in black or rose gold. There’s also a four LED array on the top to show remaining power, and you’ll find both ports on the top edge. There’s no power button, because there’s an accelerometer inside, which means you simply shake the battery pack to turn it on or off, or to check remaining power.

With MFi certification from Apple, this battery pack is fully compatible with iPhones and iPads. I tested with an iPhone X. It was able to charge the iPhone up twice over, and it’s the perfect size to hold in your hand together with the iPhone. The Ubio Labs Shadow is also impressively lightweight, coming in at less than five ounces.

The maximum output is 12W, so it’s not able to fast charge your iPhone. It also has a maximum input of 9W, which means it takes around two hours to recharge. At $40, the Ubio Labs Shadow lags behind the competition for capacity and speed, but the Lightning port is unique, and there’s something cool about the fact you shake it to bring it to life.

Pros: Lightweight, Lightning port, smart design

Cons: Limited capacity, no fast charging support

The best slim battery pack

source Simon Hill/Business Insider

The Clutch Charger is small enough to slip into your wallet or purse, but it holds enough charge to give your phone a decent chunk of battery life.

It’s amazing that something as small as the Clutch Charger can hold enough power to replenish a little more than 40% of the battery life of an iPhone X, but I tested it and it does. Not much bigger than a couple of credit cards, the Clutch Charger has a built-in Lightning cable that slides out from the top left corner. The capacity is an impressive 2,300mAh.

A metal sandwich design, with a plastic frame that houses a Micro USB port, the Clutch Charger is unobtrusive. It will fit easily in most purses and handbags, and can even slide neatly into larger wallets. It weighs around two ounces (60 grams), so you can forget that it’s there until you need it. This is the ideal charger to sling in your purse or bag and forget about, until that fateful night your phone goes dead and you triumphantly pull it out.

After a couple of months in my wife’s bag, the Clutch Charger is showing a few minor signs of wear and tear – the paint has chipped a little on the metal. It still seems to work as expected, but I do wonder about the long-term durability. The single red LED is also a weak point in the design; it flashes to show remaining power when you plug it in, so you must pay attention. There’s no power button because the Clutch Charger turns on automatically when you plug it into your iPhone. While the metal is cool most of the time, it can get a little warm when charging your iPhone.

If you want to buy one, it will cost you $40. That’s a high price for the capacity on offer here, but I haven’t seen such an incredibly slim design before, and that, coupled with the built-in cable, makes the Clutch Charger the perfect emergency battery pack.

Pros: Super slim design, built-in cable

Cons: Limited capacity, questionable durability

The best battery pack for laptops

source Simon Hill/Business Insider

The OmniCharge Omni 20+ is a one-stop charging shop that will keep everything in your life powered up, including laptops.

When I tell you that the OmniCharge Omni 20+ has a full AC outlet, you’ll instantly understand the appeal. It’s like having a portable wall outlet. You can plug just about any laptop into this battery pack, and it will also happily charge phones, tablets, cameras, and other gadgets. Alongside that AC outlet, there are two USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and a barrel port. As if all that wasn’t enough, the top also acts as a Qi wireless charger.

The least remarkable thing about this battery pack is the 20,000mAh capacity, though that’s enough juice up your phone several times, or to charge up a tablet or laptop. The fact you can use a standard plug with it makes it extremely versatile and that AC outlet can deliver up to 100W. The barrel port can take 45W, which is enough to fully charge the Omnicharge Omni 20+ in less than three hours using your laptop adapter, but it can also put out 100W as a DC output. The USB-C port can put out up to 60W, or take in 45W for recharging. The two USB-A ports can put out 15W, and the Qi wireless charger on top goes up to 10W.

This is a big, chunky battery pack, with a square shape and sloping corners. It feels solid and well built, but it is pretty heavy at around 22 ounces (630 grams). It has a textured finish and the side panels host the ports and power controls. There’s also a full display that shows you precisely the remaining power, what’s flowing in and out in real-time, what the temperature is, and how long you have left before it runs out. This is fully configurable, so you can turn the display off if you prefer.

There’s a fan inside in the Omnicharge Omni 20+ to help keep it cool, which is a necessity with something capable of putting out 100W. It also supports pass-through charging, so you can plug it in to charge and plug something into it to charge at the same time. There’s a bit of a learning curve, but I’ve used this on a few trips, and it has never let me down.

At $200, it’s not for everyone, but the Omnicharge Omni 20+ has an impressive set of features that you won’t find anywhere else. There have been a couple of different models of this battery pack, so check the feature list when you buy to make sure you’re getting the one you want.

Pros: Large capacity, AC/DC outlet, fast charging

Cons: Expensive, big and bulky

The best value battery pack

source Simon Hill/Business Insider

With the biggest capacity on the list and one of the lowest prices, the EasyAcc Power Bank represents strong value for money.

If you don’t care about bells and whistles, and you just want maximum capacity for minimum cash, the EasyAcc Power Bank is here for you. This chunky battery pack offers an enormous 26,000mAh of power. It will charge most smartphones at least five times over, and it can charge an iPad Mini twice and still have power left over.

A distinctive orange middle sandwiched by black plastic helps the EasyAcc power bank stand out. It also has a handy LED flashlight at one end, which can go for 100 hours on a full charge. Press the power button twice and the flashlight blinks to life. One USB-C and three USB-A ports are lined up next to the flashlight. The USB-C can put out 15W, the green USB-A port can put out 18W, and the other two can both manage 15W.

On one side there’s a Micro USB port and a USB-C port for charging this battery pack up. If you plug in both at the same time, you can get 25W into this battery pack, but you’re still looking at several hours to charge it back up, so it’s best left overnight. The other side has the power button and there’s a tiny array of white LEDs on top that show remaining power.

It won’t fast charge your devices and it doesn’t have any special abilities, beyond the flashlight, but this is a good, solid battery pack with a really big capacity for the price. It costs $41 at the time of writing. I kept this in the trunk of my car for a long time, and mainly used it as a flashlight, but it’s also a good companion for camping trips.

Pros: Huge capacity, low price, flashlight

Cons: No fast charging, chunky

The best wireless charging battery pack

source Simon Hill/Business Insider

Stylish and sticky, the unusual Bezalel Prelude will cling to your phone and charge it wirelessly, while you get on with your day.

Wireless charging is here to stay. Once you’ve tried it, you’ll never want to return to the world of tangled wires and plugging things in. With the Bezalel Prelude, you don’t have to worry about cables, because it supports Qi wireless charging. It can deliver up to 10W, which is enough to charge iPhones and most Android phones at the top speed they can be wirelessly charged at.

The capacity here is quite low, at just 5,000mAh, but that should be enough to charge most phone batteries up to 75%. There’s no power button, you shake the Bezalel Prelude to get started, but before you do, remove the magnetic panel on the back to reveal the nano-suction pad. This pad is what enables the Bezalel Prelude to stick to the back of your phone, and it works fine with most cases, provided they have a smooth finish.

Positioning is important, but once you have the Prelude in place, it will charge your phone until it’s empty. The suction is strong enough that you can hold the Prelude upside down and your phone will stay put – though I don’t recommend you do that. It’s small enough to be unobtrusive and it’s also very lightweight at just 5.5 ounces (158 grams). That means you can continue using your phone as usual and leave the battery pack stuck to the back until it runs out of power.

The Bezalel Prelude also has a USB-C port, so you can charge it up or charge a device via cable. It charges up at 18W, so should be full again in less than two hours, and it can also output 18W, which is enough to charge an iPhone 11 Pro or a Google Pixel 4 at top speed. There’s a typical row of four white LEDs to show remaining power and the logo lights up when you plug it in.

Compared to other wireless charging battery packs I’ve tried, the Bezalel Prelude is better, because of the nano-suction pad that keeps it in place. The alignment is important and it’s easy to bump things and stop the flow of power with wireless charging, so this design is smart. Although, it does mean you need to keep the back panel with you and cover the pad when you’re not using it to stop it from getting dirty.

At $80, the Bezalel Prelude is expensive, and the capacity is relatively small, but it has an attractive design and works well.

Pros: Stylish design, nano-suction works well, fast wireless charging

Cons: Expensive, could lose sliding panel

What else we considered

source Simon Hill/Business Insider

There are a lot of truly decent options in the world of battery packs, and there simply isn’t space to cover them all. These are the battery packs that came closest to making the list, and they are all fine alternatives if you don’t like what you’ve seen so far.