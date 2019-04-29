The best grilling gloves you can buy

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

High-quality BBQ gloves not only protect your hands from hot coals and other heat sources when you’re grilling, but they also give you enough dexterity to handle tongs and knives.

The Steven Raichlen Extra Long Suede Grill Gloves are our top pick because they are affordable, cover your arms up to the elbow, and are designed to last.

Most of us learn at a fairly young age that grills are hot. Yet, we’ve all seen adults trying to position meats over a molten-hot grill without any protection. With this method, at best, you are forced to perform fast imprecise movements to avoid getting burned. At worst, you burn a few fingers and are reminded of your recklessness every few keystrokes as you type up a guide to grill gloves. I may or may not have personal experience with this. Anyway, wouldn’t it just be easier to have a good pair of grill gloves on hand to improve your summer barbecue experience?

With our top pick costing less than $20, gloves are an affordable and important part of any home chef’s grilling repertoire. Grill gloves are made of many different materials, and there is no one material that is across-the-board better than the others. It depends on the situation.

We would recommend purchasing a pair of all-silicone gloves if you plan on handling juicy meats directly or if you need protection from scalding liquids. Yet, Nomex or Kevlar with silicone grip is better for moving hot coals, grill grates, and other dry, hot items. Leather also works well for dry objects. Since grill gloves are relatively inexpensive, frequent grillers might want to consider purchasing separate pairs for dry and wet use.

Before we get into the meat of our guide, we wanted to note that grill gloves are generally sold in sets of two: one left-handed glove and one right-handed glove. All of the gloves in our guide are sold this way, but if you decide to shop elsewhere, make sure the prices you are looking at are for two gloves and not one since some brands like to list a single-glove price to make it appear as if they are a good budget pick.

While researching the best grill gloves, we examined hundreds of buyer and expert reviews and ratings of countless models. The gloves featured in this guide have a track record of durability, protect your hands from high temperatures and burning debris, and they offer excellent dexterity.

Updated on 04/29/2019 by Les Shu: Updated prices, links, and formatting.

The best BBQ gloves overall

source Steven Raichlen Best of Barbecue

Why you’ll love them: If you are looking for affordable leather gloves for removing grill grates or moving other hot items, the Steven Raichlen Extra Long Suede Grill Gloves are your best bet.

Though the Steven Raichlen Best of Barbecue Extra Long Suede Grill Gloves are advertised as 18 inches long, our research found they were closer to 17.5 inches. Regardless, this should be enough length to protect your arms as you work over hot coals.

The gloves are rated safe up to 475 degrees Fahrenheit and are not designed for prolonged direct contact with hot metal. To clean the gloves, you simply wipe them down with a damp cloth. Amazon notes that these gloves have a low return rate (46% fewer returns than similar items) so other buyers appear to be happy with their gloves. Expert reviewers agree.

Cook’s Illustrated recommends the Steven Raichlen Ultimate Suede Grilling Gloves because of their superior protection and dexterity. The reviewer found the pliant leather provided excellent control when grabbing hot grill grates and manipulating tongs. However, they would have liked it if the gloves were machine washable.

Amazing Ribs placed a 500-degree cast iron skillet on top of several grilling gloves to see how long they could maintain an internal temperature below 113 degrees Fahrenheit (the temperature NASA deems metals too hot for astronauts to hold.) I’m detailing this heat resistance test because we will reference it later in our guide. The Steven Raichlen gloves resisted the heat for an impressive 21.5 seconds – plenty of time to move hot objects from one place to another.

About 78% of the Amazon reviews of the Steven Raichlen Grilling Gloves are positive. One buyer with exceptionally-large hands said the gloves fit him well and were likely XL in size. He pointed out that the gloves are not designed for holding hot items for long periods of time. They do a better job of protecting forearms from floating embers.

Another buyer echoed the fact that heat does come through after about 20 seconds. He added that once the glove starts to heat up, you need to immediately set the hot item down since the mitt heats up quickly.

Pros: 17.5 inches long, offers excellent dexterity, cost-effective

Cons: Not machine washable

The best BBQ gloves for extreme heats

source Grill Armor

Why you’ll love them: The Grill Armor Gloves have the highest heat resistance rating of all of the gloves in our guide as long as you are handling dry items.

This is not our first time writing about the Grill Armor Gloves. They also made an appearance in our oven mitts buying guide.

What sets this product apart is that it features meta-aramid and para-aramid fabric insulation. These are the same fabrics known by the brand names Nomex and Kevlar respectively. What makes these fabrics so special? They keep the gloves from catching fire or melting when exposed to flames. The interior is comfortable cotton, and the exterior has easy-gripping silicone.

These EN407 certified gloves are resistant to a whopping 932 degrees Fahrenheit. The mitts are machine washable. And, if you are not happy with them, Grill Armor Gloves will refund your money. These gloves come in red, black, blue, and gray.

Compared to the pot holders and oven mitts The Wirecutter tested, the Grill Armor Gloves offered the best dexterity and maneuverability. The reviewer also found that the gloves probably are not heat resistant up to 932 degrees Fahrenheit since the tester could only hold a 400-degree cast iron skillet for eight seconds with it.

In Amazing Ribs‘ heat resistance tests, the gloves could handle 500 degrees Fahrenheit for 20.5 seconds. The reviewer was able to handle burning cedar logs and hot briquettes with the gloves but warned against using them while wet since they are made of fabric.

More than 1,000 buyers on Amazon have left four- or five-star reviews of the Grill Armor Gloves. Scott Phillips, the most helpful reviewer, appreciated that the mitts offer better heat protection than others he’s tried. Other buyers liked that they could easily use all of their fingers.

However, there were a few complaints about a strong odor coming from the gloves when first removed from the packaging. Yet, the scent dissipates over time.

Pros: Heat resistant to 932 degrees, good dexterity, lifetime warranty

Cons: Do not protect you when wet

The best BBQ gloves for handling hot coals

source Grill Beast

Why you’ll love them: If you are looking for gloves that will allow you to easily place hot coals precisely where you want them without burning your hands or wrists, you can count on the Grill Beast BBQ Grilling Cooking Gloves.

The Grill Beast BBQ Grilling Gloves are a lot like the Grill Armor Gloves. There are a few key differences, though. At 12 inches long, the Grill Beast gloves are about two inches longer.

The outer layer is made of a Kevlar fiber and is rated for temperatures up to 662 degrees Fahrenheit. Much like the Grill Armor Gloves, these have heat-resistant, silicone-coated areas for better gripping. The gloves are backed by a lifetime warranty and 100% money-back guarantee.

Amazing Ribs found the gloves to be heavy in weight and they tended to get hot inside due to the insulation. However, the reviewer strongly recommended these mitts because of their 25-second heat resistance to 500-degree heat and because he was able to move lit coals around with them.

Approximately 83% of the Amazon reviews of the Grill Beast BBQ Grilling Cooking Gloves are for four or five stars. Buyer Collin points out that these gloves are great for general use around hot stuff, such as adding coals to the smoker. Yet, they are no substitute for all-silicone gloves, which are better for juicy roasts that can get fabric gloves wet.

Buyers with large hands note that the gloves expand as you wear them while still providing the same amount of protection.

Pros: Machine washable, heat resistant to 662 degrees Fahrenheit, lifetime warranty

Cons: Should not be used to handle liquids

The best affordable grill gloves

source US Forge

Why you’ll love them: The US Forge 400 Welding Gloves are designed for protecting hands from the UV rays and sparks from welding, but they are also an inexpensive way to stay safe when transporting hot items from point A to point B.

Many barbecue experts recommend using split-leather welding gloves, such as the US Forge 400 Welding Gloves. This is because they provide excellent protection against elements that can cause severe skin burns while offering excellent dexterity.

The exterior of these mitts is top-grain leather and the interior is cotton, which wicks away sweat while providing added protection. The durable lock-stitching ensures the gloves will serve you well for years to come.

The US Forge 400 Welding Gloves are the only grilling gloves that The Wirecutter recommends. The reviewer was impressed with the combination of affordability, dexterity, and heat resistance. They found these suede gloves provided better protection than silicone or Nomex/M-aramid. However, the reviewer warned that the gloves are not heatproof so consider using tongs with the gloves.

About 75% of the reviews of the US Forge 400 Welding Gloves on Amazon are accompanied by five-star ratings. There is a mixture of people who bought the gloves for welding purposes and those who use them for grilling. The grillers are impressed with the dexterity of these gloves, but again, they warn against trying to hold hot metal for long periods of time. However, they do provide great protection against sparks and embers.

Pros: Inexpensive, great dexterity, easy to clean

Cons: Not ideal for holding hot metal for a long time

The best waterproof grill gloves

source Jolly Green Products

Why you’ll love them: If you are looking for an easy way to handle big, juicy slabs of meat on the grill, turn to the Ekogrips BBQ Oven Gloves.

While some of the gloves on our list have an outer silicone layer for improved gripping, the Ekogrips BBQ Oven Gloves are made entirely of silicone. This gives them the added benefit of being waterproof, which is important when grabbing juicy meats off the grill or handling scalding-hot liquids when canning.

The gloves are reinforced to be rip-resistant and they can withstand heats up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, Jolly Green Products backs the Ekogrips with a hassle-free lifetime replacement policy.

Amazing Ribs recommends the Ekogrips BBQ Oven Gloves because they remained heat resistant for up to a minute when the reviewer put them to the hot cast iron skillet test. He also appreciated that the gloves could be thrown in the dishwasher to wash. However, the reviewer found the gloves to be uncomfortable and lacking in dexterity.

The reviewer at Nibble Me This has used his Ekogrips for over a year and recommends them for handling hot slabs of meat as well as liquids due to the waterproof nature of this product and the grippy surface texture. However, he did get a second-degree burn (without damaging the glove) trying to hold a standard Big Green Egg grill grate for a little too long.

More than 2,300 Amazon buyers have left five-star reviews of the Ekogrips BBQ Oven Gloves. The most helpful reviewer, Rob, provides a comprehensive comparison between the Ekogrips and fabric oven mitts. He notes that this silicone product does better with hot juices and steam, cleans up easily, and is hard to lose with the orange color. However, fabric gloves have better dexterity and comfort.

Another buyer noted that the silicone tends to retain heat once it is exposed to hot metal for a while.

Pros: Waterproof, easy to clean, excellent gripping capabilities, lifetime replacement

Cons: Dexterity and comfort issues

