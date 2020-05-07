The best beach hotels in Los Angeles

source Booking.com; Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

One of the biggest draws of the Los Angeles area is the region’s beautiful beaches and coastline along the cobalt-blue Pacific Ocean.

Some of LA’s best hotels are found throughout the coastal region, in beach towns like Venice, Santa Monica, Malibu, and more.

Our picks for the best beach hotels include amenity-rich and guest-favorite properties located right on the coast or a few blocks away, with entry-level prices ranging from the $200s to about $500 per night.

A note from your Insider Reviews travel editor: Coronavirus has interrupted travel on a global scale forcing travelers to cancel and reassess plans in the coming weeks and months. We understand that right now is a challenging time to plan travel. But when this time passes and things return to normal, we know you'll be eager to explore the world again.

Whenever that happens for you, and we know it will, we hope our travel content helps you make informed, useful, and inspiring choices on the best places and hotels to book. So whether you use our reviews now, bookmark them for the future, or simply need an escape from the news, we'll continue to share the world with you. In the meantime, we encourage all travelers to stay safe, follow guidelines from the CDC website, and take precautions.

Sure, the Hollywood sign and the downtown skyline are among the most famous landmarks in Los Angeles, but there’s perhaps a no more iconic feature to the region than its coastline, sprawling with scenic beaches and warmed by year-round sunshine.

Naturally, many of the 50 million or so annual visitors to the city want to stay as close to the beach in LA as possible. Thankfully, LA offers plenty of varied options, from hotels sitting just about on the sand, to those set a few blocks back within easy walking distance.

As a Los Angeles local, I’ve frequented many of the city’s beach hotels for staycations, meals, pool and social time, and other events, and each on this list stands out amid the pack.

Our list includes four- or five-star properties beloved by past guests, with high rankings and reviews on Trip Advisor and Booking.com. I looked to hotels on the waterfront or just slightly removed, from Manhattan Beach in the South Bay, up north to Malibu. The best beach hotels in LA are all in desirable locations – with views to match – and have excellent amenities, attractive design elements, and top service offerings. And all are priced reasonably, with starting prices between $200s to $500 per night.

These are the best beach hotels in Los Angeles, sorted by price from low to high.

Shade Hotel Manhattan Beach

caption The Shade Hotel is located three blocks from the beach in Manhattan Beach.

The Shade Hotel is located three blocks from the beach in Manhattan Beach, in LA’s South Bay area. The location is fantastic, within walking distance of not only the sand, but posh Manhattan Beach’s center filled with tony boutiques, chic restaurants, and fun bars. Plus, it’s just over five miles from LAX, so it’s a reasonably quick shot from the airport (even in traffic).

Each room here offers a hot tub – for two – plus a furnished balcony and an espresso machine and the hotel’s Skydeck has an outdoor pool and a bar with great ocean views. Hotel guests also receive free access to a nearby gym, and free use of bicycles.

Do note when booking that there’s also a location of the Shade Hotel further south along the coast, in Redondo Beach, just a few miles further from the heart of Downtown Los Angeles.

Over 600 Trip Advisor reviews give this an overall “Excellent” rating of 4.5 out of 5.

Trip Advisor ranking: 1 out of 9 hotels in Manhattan Beach

Booking.com rating: 9.0 out of 10

Pros: Guests love the location and the value. It’s more affordable than beach hotels located further north, such as in Santa Monica or Malibu, and the included breakfast seals the deal.

Cons: Critics report the property can feel tired. And not everyone is into the hot-tub-in-the-middle-of-the-room concept.

Hotel Erwin

caption Hotel Erwin overlooks the ocean in Venice.

Located in the cool and vibrant beach town of Venice, Hotel Erwin has a lively and arty vibe to match, with bright colors and cheeky decor details. The hotel is located just down the street from the famous Venice Beach boardwalk and overlooks the ocean.

All guest rooms have complimentary Wi-Fi, 49-inch flat screen HDTVs, work desks, and coffee- and tea-making facilities. Many have ocean views and separate seating areas, and some have breezy balconies.

An open-air rooftop lounge is an ideal place to take in the sunset – a ritual I’ve enjoyed even as a local – and there’s an on-site restaurant for California cuisine using local ingredients in a casual atmosphere.

Fitness is an essential part of any trip to this location famous for Muscle Beach, and guests of Hotel Erwin can receive a complimentary day pass to Gold’s Gym. There’s also a bike-hire available on-site.

Nearly 1,900 Trip Advisor reviews give this an overall “Excellent” rating of 4.5 out of 5.

Trip Advisor ranking: 2 out of 381 hotels in Los Angeles

Booking.com rating: 8.6 out of 10

Pros: The location here can’t be beaten; TripAdvisor gives the hotel Erwin a 100 out of 100 walkability rating. Plus, the view from the rooftop is an Instagram home run; it’s a fabulous place to take in a sunset.

Cons: Critics note the flip side of the venue’s excellent rooftop: Noise can bleed and go late.

Beach House Hotel Hermosa Beach

caption Beach House Hotel Hermosa Beach is practically on the sand.

While Manhattan Beach might be its more upscale sibling, Hermosa Beach is the hidden jewel of the South Bay with a laid back attitude, low key beach bars, and a stunning waterfront pier dotted with surfers and flanked by volleyball players. Direct beachfront hotels in any part of the South Bay are rare; most are chain motels along the main highway.

Beach House Hotel at Hermosa Beach is a rare standout, with a location on the Strand pathway that directly faces the beach, where joggers, walkers, and rollerblades whizz by. It’s a four-star, all-suite hotel where every room has a kitchenette, a living area with a pullout couch and fireplace, a spacious bathroom with tub and shower, and a balcony with either city views, partial, or direct ocean views.

All rooms are the same, decked out in beachy white and blue decor, and vary in price only by the view. Top-tier rooms face the ocean and Strand directly, but cheaper, mid-tier Partial View rooms offer equally appealing vantage points and are likely quieter. The space comfortably fits a couple on a romantic getaway or a family looking to spread out.

Amenities focus on the beach, with a waterfront dining patio and continental breakfast included in all room rates. There’s a very small gym (run along the water instead), spa services offered in-room, and room service, but no on-site restaurant. Beach chairs, towels, and toys are all offered for free.

Over 995 Trip Advisor reviews give this an overall “Excellent” rating of 4.5 out of 5.

Trip Advisor ranking: 1 out of 7 hotels in Hermosa Beach

Booking.com rating: 9.2 out of 10

Pros: The location is the best in the South Bay with all-suite balcony rooms that feel worth the price. Included breakfast and beach amenities add to the value.

Cons: Prices can soar in peak season and there’s no restaurant on-site.

Malibu Beach Inn

caption The Malibu Beach Inn occupies prime real estate along Malibu’s so-called Billionaire’s Beach.

Just a two-minute walk from the Malibu Pier, the Malibu Beach Inn offers guests direct access to the beach. And not just any beach: This stretch of beach is famously nicknamed Billionaire’s Beach for the exceedingly high-end piece of real estate it occupies, home to extremely high net-worth residents.

There are 47 rooms here – all oceanfront – with modern wood furnishings and a curated selection of wines for a distinctly beachy, Southern California vibe. Entry-level rooms start at a generous 400 square feet, with balconies overlooking the sea.

Carbon Beach Club serves a locally-sourced menu indoors or on a beachfront terrace. And Veronica’s Skin and Body Care Spa offers a menu of massages and other treatments that can also also be taken in-room.

Nearly 700 Trip Advisor reviews give this an overall “Excellent” rating of 4.5 out of 5.

Trip Advisor ranking: 3 out of 6 hotels in Malibu

Booking.com rating: 9.2 out of 10

Pros: The location is ultra-posh and gorgeous; reviewers say they feel like they’re on a cruise ship, with the ocean so near to their rooms’ windows.

Cons: Although this hotel has a prime oceanfront location, be aware that it has no pool.

Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows

caption The Fairmont Miramar is a historic property overlooking the sea in Santa Monica.

The Fairmont Miramar makes a distinctive first impression. The front drive is found under the canopy of the property’s 80-foot tall Moreton Bay Fig Tree, with a 120-foot network of branches shading the guests below. The property was originally built as a family mansion in the late 1800s and now stands as a full-service hotel just across the road from the beach in Santa Monica.

Book a traditional guest room, or stay in one of the original 1930s bungalows set among the palms and gardens for the ultimate Southern California beach experience. Marble bathrooms come with a plush robe and slippers, and most rooms have a balcony with ocean or garden views.

The fitness center has indoor and outdoor sections, with views of the ocean and pool area. There’s also a clubhouse serving the idyllic pool area.

FIG Restaurant (so named for the tree) is memorable, offering locally-sourced ingredients; it’s been a favorite date-night and occasion spot for my family. Or, have a bite or drink in the scenic lobby lounge.

Nearly 3,000 Trip Advisor reviews give this an overall “Very Good” rating of 4.0 out of 5.

Trip Advisor ranking: 10 out of 38 hotels in Santa Monica

Booking.com rating: 8.1 out of 10

Pros: This full-service hotel is great for sightseeing on foot. Walk easily to the beach, the Santa Monica Pier, and the 3rd Street Promenade. Plus, the sense of Southern California history is palpable amid the luxurious environs.

Cons: Critics complain of noise from the Bungalow bar and lounge into the wee hours.

Casa del Mar

caption Casa del Mar is located in a century-old building on the beach in Santa Monica.

Located adjacent to another pick on this list, Shutters, Casa del Mar is a coveted oceanfront accommodation in Santa Monica. Originally built in 1926, it’s earned a reputation for luxury and service. The Santa Monica Pier and dining and shops of the 3rd Street Promenade are minutes’ walk away.

Rooms all have hydrotherapy spa tubs and 42-inch flat screen cable satellite TVs. The decor feels Southern California breezy with soft colors and floor-to-ceiling glass windows.

Catch restaurant offers a menu of fresh seafood and a daily raw bar, and hosts a weekend brunch with live music on Sundays. Or, head to the Terrazza for small plates and nightly music in the hotel lobby with 180-degree views of the sea.

There’s also a pool, hot tub, spa, and fitness center, and yes, this property hosts many stunning events and weddings with divine sunset views.

Nearly 1,400 Trip Advisor reviews give this an overall “Excellent” rating of 4.5 out of 5.

Trip Advisor ranking: 4 out of 38 hotels in Santa Monica

Booking.com rating: 9.1 out of 10

Pros: Casa del Mar is known for luxury and sophistication, but even more for its incredible location on Santa Monica Beach. Bonus: It’s pet-friendly, too.

Cons: Critical reviews note the steep price for the value, and others suggest it’s time for a sprucing.

The Surfrider Hotel Malibu

caption The Surfrider takes over a former midcentury motel in Malibu.

The Surfrider Malibu just might be the intimate antidote to other huge resort properties along the California coast. With just 20 accommodations (18 rooms and two suites), this boutique hotel has a residential beach house feel. It’s housed in a former 1953 motel building and located directly across the street from Malibu’s beloved Surfrider Beach.

In addition to knockout views and chic, modern decor in soothing, muted tones, the hotel has a vaulted ceiling lobby, second-floor library, and landscaping with native and sub-tropical planting, all designed sustainably using local materials.

Visitors also love the roof deck bar and restaurant – for guests only – and an outdoor shower for post-beach rinses.

Over 100 Trip Advisor reviews give this an overall “Excellent” rating of 5 out of 5.

Trip Advisor ranking: 1 out of 6 hotels in Malibu

Booking.com rating: 9.2 out of 10

Pros: In addition to the prime location and magazine-worthy decor, the Surfrider offers surfboards and stand up paddle boards, as well as free Wi-Fi and morning coffee, which adds to the value.

Cons: The minimalist rooms might not be for everyone, with critics noting limited storage space to unpack.

Terranea Resort

caption Terranea Resort sprawls over the sea on 102 acres in Rancho Palos Verdes.

The Terranea Resort is a five-star oasis sprawling over more than 100 acres on the Palos Verdes Peninsula. The large oceanfront property offers views over the Pacific out to Catalina Island, 26 miles across the sea.

Rooms have balconies or patios with lovely views, as well as luxurious, sand-colored linens, and are generously sized, starting at about 450 square feet. Villas and suites are also available.

There are two miles of hiking trails available from the resort, plus a gracious spa with over 50,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space and 25 treatment rooms, as well as a fitness center with classes. The Links at Terranea offers a nine-hole par-three oceanfront golf course.

I’ve spent anniversary weekends and birthdays here and found it an ideal place to feel pampered and celebrated; it’s very much a special-occasion spot.

Over 5,100 Trip Advisor reviews give this an overall “Excellent” rating of 4.5 out of 5.

Trip Advisor ranking: 1 out of 2 hotels in Rancho Palos Verdes

Booking.com rating: 8.9 out of 10

Pros: The views over the rocky shoreline from the Terranea are stunning, and this large, well-appointed property has everything you might expect and want from a five-star resort.

Cons: Critics note spotty customer service and high prices throughout the property, plus a resort fee.

Shutters on the Beach

caption Shutters on the Beach is located directly on the sand in Santa Monica.

Shutters on the Beach is one of the city’s most quintessential properties. Not only does it have a gorgeous location right on the sand, but it’s also easy walking distance to some of the biggest tourist attractions including the Santa Monica Pier and its iconic theme park and Ferris wheel.

The aesthetic is bright and modern with a Cape Cod look and namesake shutters opening to the sea and beach views. There are two oceanfront restaurants, an outdoor swimming pool, and a spa.

Rooms each have spa baths, luxury white linens, plush robes and slippers, and breezy vibes with a Tibetan rug, 42-inch flat-screen TV, and an in-room library; some have balconies.

Overall, the hotel has a convivial, festive vibe right for holidaymakers, but it’s also a popular spot for events both social (my sister had her wedding rehearsal dinner here) and business-related.

Over 2,000 Trip Advisor reviews give this an overall “Very Good” rating of 4 out of 5.

Trip Advisor ranking: 12 out of 38 hotels in Santa Monica

Booking.com rating: 8.7 out of 10

Pros: Shutters on the Beach has top-tier style and and a top-notch location right on the sand. The hotel is sophisticated while still highly walkable to iconic tourist attractions like the Santa Monica Pier.

Cons: Although not surprising for its location and amenities, the hotel’s starting price point is steep, and some reviewers lament value for the cost.