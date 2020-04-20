The best beach hotels in the US

source Bahia Resort Hotel; The Sanctuary Kiawah Oceanfront ; Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

With direct beach access, gorgeous views, water sports, and offering the ultimate in relaxation, beachfront hotels are some of the most coveted lodgings for vacationers.

Some of the top beach hotels in the world are right here at home, no passport needed. From the East to the West Coast and plenty of pretty islands, each of these US beach hotels boasts inviting facilities, great amenities, top dining, and serene spas.

Our choices for the best beach hotels are those with desirable locations, great beaches, attractive design, fun amenities, and are well-reviewed on trusted traveler sites. They range from a budget-friendly $174 to a luxury stay starting at $505.

Read all Business Insider hotel reviews here.

A note from your Insider Reviews travel editor: Coronavirus has interrupted travel on a global scale forcing travelers to cancel and reassess plans in the coming weeks and months. We understand that right now is a challenging time to plan travel. But when this time passes and things return to normal, we know you’ll be eager to explore the world again.

Whenever that happens for you, and we know it will, we hope our travel content helps you make informed, useful, and inspiring choices on the best places and hotels to book. So whether you use our reviews now, bookmark them for the future, or simply need an escape from the news, we’ll continue to share the world with you. In the meantime, we encourage all travelers to stay safe, follow guidelines from the CDC website, and take precautions.

The beach never gets old. It might change as the climate does, but the joy and tranquility that the beach brings doesn’t ever erode.

The same goes for staying at wonderful beachfront hotels. Whether they’re located on paradisaical islands or romantic, windswept coastlines, lodgings that overlook the waves act like surgical glue for the soul. When we leave, we feel healed.

Beachfront hotels also boast sunrise and sunset views, water sports and activities, and sometimes, spa treatments or dining that are offered beachside. And of course, stretches of sand come equipped with chairs, umbrellas, towels, and food-and-beverage service.

Our best beachfront hotels incorporate all of the above and cover a wide variety of geographies and latitudes, and are also well-rated and reviewed on trusted traveler sites such as Trip Advisor, Booking.com, and Hotels.com, with a minimum of 4 out of 5-stars on the former and an 8.2 out of 120 on the latter two. We kept budget at the top of our list as well, viewing the prices for rooms and suites through both high-season and low-season lenses.

While chic lodgings can go for $1,000 or more in some locales, spending that kind of cash is not necessary when you can achieve the same goals for less. Our least expensive options begin at $174 per night and caps at $505 per night.

Regardless of starting price, all properties jump in high season (think spring break) and some have daily resort fees. But even the ones with the highest sticker shock are worth it for the solace they bring when we need it the most.

Here are the best beach hotels in the US, by state:

Keep reading to discover the best beach hotels in the US, sorted by state and price.

Headlands Coastal Lodge & Spa – Pacific City, Oregon

caption Every room and cottage at Headlands Coastal Lodge & Spa has a private patio or balcony for wave-watching.

Whether you want to catch crabs and fish from the bracing Pacific or simply enjoy them by the fire at signature restaurant, Meridien, Headlands Coastal Lodge & Spa is delighted to oblige.

As the name indicates, you really couldn’t get closer to the water than here, where the Nestucca River meets the Oregon coastline.

Choose from one of the 33 King or Double Queen rooms, all of which have 440 square feet (or more, if you request a corner room) and poetic views of Cape Kiwanda’s waves and Haystack Rock through picture windows. With luxe rustic furnishings, cast-iron tubs, gas fireplaces, and amenities that range from a Bonavita brewing system to a Bluetooth lantern speaker, there’s no need to upgrade to a two- or three-bedroom cottage unless traveling with a group.

While Tidepools Spa, which has an outdoor hot tub, and the restaurant are sophisticated, everything here is about the natural world, the adventures to be had in it, and the relationship with the small, unpretentious Pacific City community.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 1 of 3 hotels in Pacific City

Booking.com Rating: 9.3 out of 10

Pros: A full calendar features activities aplenty, from clamming to kayaking to earning a free pint by cleaning up the beaches. The lodge is also dog-friendly, so ask for those rooms if you’re bringing your pet along.

Cons: Guests who didn’t research the region are sometimes surprised by the isolation and lack of entertainment options. The hotel is two hours from Portland, so you will need a car. Also, the glass-walled showers in the King rooms are designed to provide a view of the ocean even while you bathe – which offers anyone else in the room a view of you. For more privacy, ask for a Double Queen room, which has a different setup.

Ko’a Kea Hotel & Resort at Po’ipu Beach – Kauai, Hawaii

caption Serving local and seasonal cuisine, the signature Red Salt restaurant is just one award-winning element at Ko’a Kea Hotel & Resort.

Ideal for a romantic getaway, this award-winning resort is known as Kauai’s closest waterfront lodging. “Po’ipu” translates to “crashing waves,” and this south shore beach resort is one of the sunniest spots on the island, and consistently recognized by Trip Advisor and travel magazines for its 121 rooms that are only steps from the sand.

The Spa at Ko’a Kea incorporates island clay, indigenous nut oils, locally grown sugar, coffee, and floral essences in products. Try a treatment in the outdoor seaside cabana room; you’ll never want to go back to an indoor spa again. And, if you upgrade to a suite, the spa can provide an extraordinary in-room floral bath experience designed to restore and improve your immune system.

With executive chef and Kauai native Noelani Planas at the helm, the highly-rated Red Salt restaurant provides local and seasonal dishes, including ahi tartare and vanilla-scented Mahi. Sushi nights at Red Salt Lounge offer an alternative to the regular menu.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 3 of 7 hotels in Po’ipu Beach

Hotels.com Rating: 9.4

Pros: Romantic resort that makes it easy to hit the beach, book surfing lessons, or learn how to paddle a Hawaiian Outrigger Surfing Canoe on-site through Hoku Water Sports.

Cons: Some guests complain about customer service as well as small or outdated rooms.

Wailea Beach Resort Marriott, Maui – Maui, Hawaii

caption With no shortage of amenities, Wailea Beach Resort caters to all members of the family.

This 22-acre playground is a terrific family-friendly beach resort, whether taking a whirl down the longest water slide in Maui (325 feet!) or nesting at the adults-only infinity pool that overlooks waters so blue you ache to paint them. Bypass the pools to walk to Wailea Beach and Ulua Beach Park.

Rooms with private balconies (also known as lanais) are spacious, beginning at 437 square feet, and are soothing with marble bathrooms and palettes of white and wheat rather than clichéd tropical hues.

Views are stunning from wherever you are on property, but particularly from the Mandara Spa, which overlooks the Molokini crater and the island of Kaho’olawe. You can also experience the grandeur of the three championship 18-hole golf courses – the Wailea Golf Club is considered one of the best in the country – or get SCUBA dive-certified.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 5 of 9 hotels in Wailea Beach

Booking.com Rating: 8.8 out of 10

Pros: The views are incredible and the spa even offers services for children. There are a variety of dining options available to cater to all tastes, from a food truck and a Starbucks to a Roy Yamaguchi venue.

Cons: The whole resort might feel a little bit Disney-ish and rooms are outdated. If you’re a stickler for authenticity, this might not be the resort for you. Past guests have complained about too-few lounge chairs at the adult pool, along with premium prices for low-quality fare.

Tower23 Hotel – San Diego, California

caption With a sleek and minimalist design, Hotel23 wants the focus to be on the reason why it exists: the beach.

Sleek and modern, with a distinct minimalist architectural style, Tower23 takes its moniker from the lifeguard tower near the hotel.

Tower23 also takes its position as a place to sleep seriously. White goose-down duvets almost guarantee that once you retire for the night, you’re going to have a hard time getting up. The rooms themselves are uncluttered and painted in deep blues and aqua hues, and suites come with living rooms.

Still, whether you start or end the day with a sea-inspired spa treatment, the friendly resort staff knows their role is to get you out to the beach. The proximity to those Pacific Beach sands and the frothing surf is a large part of the hotel’s appeal, which is why the rooms face the west and bikes and beach accouterments are included. Even the highly regarded JRDN features a 70-foot long “wave wall” that reflects the famous sunset every night.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 3 of 292 hotels in San Diego

Booking.com Rating: 9.4 out of 10

Pros: Hotel staff are lauded for being both down home friendly and superbly professional at this beachy enclave where even the pool comes with ocean views.

Cons: Some guests complain about the area, which may see some homeless people hanging around. Others don’t appreciate the austerity with furniture.

Sanctuary Beach Resort – Monterey, California

caption The environmentally friendly Sanctuary Beach Resort provides binoculars in the rooms so that you can watch whales from the shoreline.

Pretty and romantic, this eco-efficient resort is ideal for couples or a group of friends. Aptly named, the Sanctuary Beach Resort is burrowed into the Marina Dunes of Monterey Beach and presents amazing opportunities from whale-watching trips to learning from local artisans.

Housing is in water-facing bungalows where rooms start at 380 square feet and come with a private patio or deck, as well as French slip covered chairs, and binoculars for the aforementioned whale and other wildlife watching. A natural gas-fueled fireplace provides warmth, and beds are made up with Harbor Linen’s Monocle Collection that provide a spectacular night’s sleep.

Tour around town on specially made Dutch-inspired Republic bicycles, and revel in complimentary nature walks, led by local guides through the Marina Dunes Preserves, every Saturday and Sunday. Complete the experience with a picnic basket on the beach from the hotel’s signature restaurant, Salt Wood Kitchen & Oysterette.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 2 of 9 in Marina

Booking.com Rating: 8.8 out of 10

Pros: The proximity to nature, wildlife, and water is idyllic. Salt Wood’s chef also makes a daily salt exfoliation rub out of local and seasonal ingredients for the spa.

Cons: Bathrooms are outdated, and spa facilities are un-noteworthy, though treatments are unique. In some bungalows, the view of the ocean is blocked.

Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel – Santa Monica, California

caption The Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel is where unpretentiousness meets sumptuous amenities.

Dependable and reliably upscale without being pretentious, the Loews hotel brand always performs well in popular markets. Parked on Santa Monica Beach next to the Pacific Park Amusement Park, the Loews Santa Monica is no exception.

The contemporary interior design couldn’t say “Southern California” more. The double-story lobby’s floor-to-ceiling windows frame each inch of beach and ray of sun. The 347 rooms and suites, recently refreshed, are done in creamy tones of white and tan with wave-patterned carpets and sky-blue accent pillows. Views alternate between the beach and palm trees, or the fourth-floor pool deck and fire pits.

Have a light meal next to one of those 13 oceanfront fire pits, or take advantage of a more elegant al fresco opportunity on the terrace of Ocean & Vine, the celebrated coastal California cuisine restaurant. The daily resort fee includes beach and pool amenities, so be sure to allow the pool concierge to pamper you with fruit smoothies and spray Evian mist as many times as you require.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 14 of 38 hotels in Santa Monica

Booking.com Rating: 8.5 out of 10

Pros: Loews is a trusted luxury brand offering a consistent high-end experience with great pool and beach facilities. Extras like beach volleyball, footballs, soccer balls, or other sand sport fixtures are all easily provided by the concierge. Plus, Venice Beach is only two miles away and complimentary shuttle service makes it easy to visit without the hassle of parking.

Cons: Not all extras are included in the pesky resort fee. Bikes will cost extra, as will boogie boards, scooters, skateboards, and Rollerblades.

The Westin Jekyll Island – Jekyll Island, Georgia

caption The Westin Jekyll Island makes the most out of the natural Georgia coastline.

With a manicured lawn in front and a beach in the back, this LEED-certified, pet-friendly resort represents both the south and the raw beauty of Jekyll Island to a T. Lushly landscaped with palm trees and tropical plants, the hotel offers nature, tranquility, and immediate access to seagrass dunes and sandy beaches, where birds, sea turtles, and other wildlife abounds.

Clean and modern, with updated technology and complimentary Wi-Fi, the business-accessible rooms are generously sized with at least a partial view of the water and a balcony. Some have inland views and no balconies, though, so be specific when you book. Westin’s trademarked Heavenly bedding is especially comfortable, and the rainforest showerheads are quite comforting.

A few different dining options include The Reserve Steak House, which features native Georgia seafood in addition to meat. Before or after a meal there, perch at Harry’s Lounge for a craft cocktail and look over the dunes. A 20-mile bike path that stretches in front of the hotel is a terrific alternative to working out in the WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio, even though it is nicely outfitted and open 24/7.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 4 of 10 hotels in Jekyll Island

Booking.com Rating: 9.0 out of 10

Pros: The expansive grounds are well-kept and inviting, and electric car charging stations are a nice perk.

Cons: Because everyone has to drive to get here, parking can be a problem. Also, don’t expect easy access to ride-sharing services. If you don’t need to drive to pick up an item, don’t; Jekyll Island Beach Village is next door for all your shopping needs.

The Diplomat Beach Resort – Hollywood, Florida

caption After a $100 million in 2017, this Hollywood, FL resort emerged as a stellar double-waterfront hotel.

This lavish Hollywood resort is located between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, bridging the land between the beach and the Intracoastal, so it’s essentially surrounded by water.

After a $100 million renovation that was completed in 2017, the hotel emerged with 1,000 rooms and suites, most of which have views of the waves. Rooms have either a sunrise or sunset color scheme, depending on which side of the resort they face. The lobby is dramatic, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows at the back where the indoor-outdoor wraparound Hotel Bar is located. That lobby also contains eight noteworthy restaurant concepts that range from Geoffrey Zakarian’s Point Royal to the Diplomat Prime Steak House.

While the beach offers jet skiing, ocean kayaking, and paddleboard rentals, younger family members also appreciate the Dip + Slide water park, where the slides end in a lagoon pool. There, parents can keep sight lines on the kids while enjoying poolside spa and lunch service. The kids’ club, Ocean Ambassadors, relieves parents of duty so that they can enjoy The Diplomat Golf Club and The Diplomat Tennis Center, too.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 14 of 79 hotels in Hollywood

Booking.com Rating: 8.2

Pros: The hotel is only a mile from Hollywood Beach’s Broadwalk, where dozens of restaurants and cafes offer service. You can also head there for bicycle and water sports rentals if the hotel’s beach gets too busy. Across the street, The Marina at Diplomat Landing provides extra venues for dining and entertainment.

Cons: Because this is a popular convention hotel, it’s crowded when fully booked, and can become competitive for spa times and pool loungers. Also, the high-rises in the area block the sun by mid-afternoon depending on daylight savings time.

South Seas Island Resort – Captiva Island, Florida

caption Situated on a wildlife preserve, the South Seas Island Resort presents lodgings with a side of nesting sea turtles.

A combination 330-acre wildlife sanctuary and resort, South Seas dominates Captiva Island. It’s a family-friendly Gulf Coast resort that offers a variety of rooms, multi-bedroom villas, and private houses where you very much feel at home – if your home comes with sea turtles, manatees, dolphins, and long-legged water birds of various hues.

This former key lime plantation now caters to a variety of families, groups, and couples all looking for the same things: relaxation and beachside entertainment. Fortunately, it’s easy to find, given that rooms in the Harbourside Hotel are close to nine restaurant options, the resort’s interactive pool complex, the Gulf-side golf course, the marina, and the beach. Jet-Skis, fishing charters, sailing lessons, banana boat rides, parasailing, and kayak tours are just a few of the on-site activities that are available to book. If that’s not enough adventure and exercise, check out the beach and paddleboard yoga classes.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 4 of 4 hotels in Captiva Island

Booking.com Rating: 8.2

Pros: The pools are large and varied and the beaches are filled with shells, unlike the fine white sands on the northwest and east coasts of Florida. Looking for sharks’ teeth is another great, free activity for kids.

Cons: This is a huge resort and it’s easy to get lost. You’ll need a car, golf cart, or catch the provided trolley to get around. Depending on the room, villa, or home that you rent, you might have issues with upkeep or maintenance as some are timeshare units and in need of renovation. As such, design and decor can vary dramatically from unit to unit.

Omni Amelia Island Resort – Amelia Island, Florida

caption The Omni Amelia Island Resort scores high for golf outings and other amenities.

The versatility of the well-named Omni brand is legend. It can work as easily for a corporate retreat or destination wedding as it can for a couples’ getaway or family vacation. That’s because the resort, with 402 oceanfront rooms, sprawls over the tip of this barrier island, and includes everything from a conference center to a chapel.

Done up in pastel blues, aquas, and creams – with a patterned or red accent thrown in – the rooms start at a liberal 425 square feet. Beachy decor (think cane back chairs) extends to the balconies. The beds are particularly comfortable, with 330-thread-count Egyptian cotton sheets over pillow top mattresses.

If you don’t want to take advantage of the 3.5 miles of beach that beckons right outside the window, check out what the venue calls its “multi-tiered pool deck.” For adults-only, the infinity-edge pool is highly tempting, and for families, the 10,000-square-foot splash pool and water park is just as exciting. On cool nights, cozy up to two oversized fire pits.

Omni Amelia Island Resort is renowned for its two golf courses, one designed by Tom Fazio and the other by Pete Dye. Park the kids, if you have them, at Camp Amelia and head out for a round or two. Or take them with you. There’s instruction for all ages available.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 10 of 14 hotels in Amelia Island

Booking.com Rating: 8.5 out of 10

Pros: Sweeping views and stunning grounds with a mind-boggling array of dining options from 10 different restaurants that range from steak to seafood to Southern-inspired fare.

Cons: Cleanliness and maintenance issues pop up among customer complaints from time to time.

The Miami Beach EDITION – Miami Beach, Florida

caption It’s not every hotel that combines extravagance with entertainment, but the EDITION seamlessly incorporates elements like a four-lane bowling alley and an ice-skating rink in its historic Art Deco hotel.

With a bowling alley, an ice-skating rink, and a nightclub all in the lowest level alone, this hotel practically screams fun. But that doesn’t mean it lacks luxury. The tropical greenery and sleek midcentury modern decor stuns from the moment you walk into the posh lobby.

Custom and exclusive are two words that guide you through the EDITION experience, from the La Labo bath products to the fragrance made just for the hotel. Sip creative craft cocktails and trendy bites at Matador Bar or outdoors at Tropicale. Follow with a dip in the serene pool to soak up Miami’s Art Deco feels and beach breezes. Finish with an exquisite pan-Latin meal at Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s Matador Room.

Standard rooms, larger than average for the region, are tastefully decorated in hues of driftwood and white with marble bathrooms, wood paneling, and a variety of natural textures. Feather mattresses with pillow tops and duvets ensure an excellent night’s sleep.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 12 of 222 hotels in Miami Beach

Booking.com Rating: 8.8 out of 10

Pros: Rooms are larger than average for the region, which helps justify the higher price. Happy hour oysters, welcome drinks, beach attendants, and Marriott Bonvoy upgrades all add to the sophisticated appeal of staying here.

Cons: The overbuilding on the beach in this area has created a wind tunnel. Be prepared for the breeze to be super strong at night. When it’s full occupancy during holidays and school breaks, guests complain about noise and slow housekeeping service.

WaterColor Inn & Resort – Santa Rosa Beach, Florida

caption In one of the premier luxury resort towns of Floridas’s Gulf Coast, WaterColor Inn & Resort has something for everyone in the family.

Fair warning: WaterColor Inn & Resort is situated in the prettiest part of Florida Panhandle, where the award-winning beaches are so white and fine that you can’t help but think of cake icing.

Don’t blame us. Blame David Rockwell, who designed the 60 rooms starting at 500-square-feet, with Adirondack chairs on the balconies and cabana showers on the patios. The 500-acre setting includes long leaf pine forests for hiking and biking, a coastal dune lake for kayaking and canoeing, and a 1,400-square-feet of private beach. The hotel is also next door to Grayton Beach State Park, where you can make good use of the property’s complimentary bicycles, kayaks, and canoes.

Renovated in 2019, the resort also offers local seafood, Southern, and family-friendly fare via FOOW (formerly known as Fish Out Of Water) and a terrific collection of craft beers, wines, and cocktails. The spa and fitness center provides plenty of distraction, as do beach bonfires and outdoor movies.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 3 of 3 hotels in Santa Rosa Beach

Booking.com Rating: 9.3 out of 10

Pros: The location might feel remote, but satellite and cable flat-screen televisions and comped Wi-Fi keep you connected seamlessly. And Santa Rosa Beach and the small towns that surround it all feature plenty of restaurants and boutiques.

Cons: Occasionally, nature gets in the way – the dunes can block the view, for example. Santa Rosa is also difficult to get to from certain parts of the country.

The Sanctuary Hotel at Kiawah Island Golf Resort – Kiawah Island, South Carolina

caption Although built in 2004, The Sanctuary Hotel was designed to look like a genteelly aging mansion.

Kiawah Island is more known for its stately residences than hotels, but one of the few luxury hotels available is the elegant Sanctuary Hotel. It’s also the only hotel located directly on the island’s 10 miles of beachfront property.

King bedrooms begin at 520 square feet with custom-made mattresses outfitted with matelassé bed covers. Lounge on them in the Italian linen robes provided, or just savor the stunning bathrooms with marble walk-in showers, double vanities, and soaking tubs.

If the beach begins to pall, visit two separate pools, one for adults and one for families, which are tended by beach concierges. To continue your workout routine, enjoy LCD flat-panel touch screens on cardio equipment, followed by a dip in the indoor pool. Or choose private Pilates and yoga sessions with personal instructors. Play outdoors on any of the five world-class golf courses or tennis on the 22 courts in the famous Roy Barth Tennis Center, now directed by Roy’s son, Jonathan.

As guest after guest notes, you get what you pay for at The Sanctuary Hotel. A room might not come cheaply, but the experience lingers.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 1 of 3 hotels in Kiawah Island

Hotels.com Rating: 9.4 out of 10

Pros: The Sanctuary Chapel opened in 2019, making destination weddings even easier. In other helpful news, the resort has partnered with Volvo and maintains a fleet of new vehicles for first-come, first-serve use (see the concierge).

Cons: Some regulars say service has declined in the past year. Regardless, it’s best to stay in the hotel. While villas and rental homes are also available, these are part of the resort holdings as a whole but not part and parcel of the hotel, which offers guests separate privileges.

Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa – Montauk, New York

caption Chic and stylish Gurney’s Montauk Resort is renowned for its spa, which is the only one in the region to offer Thalasso therapies, and its dining options, which include Scarpetta.

The embodiment of the Hamptons, Gurney’s is the only hotel in Montauk that’s open year-round. Stylish, sexy, and focused on service, the resort is a crowded, see-and-be-seen hot spot during the summer season when prices spike. But booking May through September gives you access to the 1,000-square-foot private beach, with its array of lounges and daybeds, as well as The Beach Club for food and beverage service. However, some seating is reservation only, so be sure to inquire about where you’re allowed to sunbathe.

Standard rooms feature natural cottons and linens and a crisp, nautical palette of white, beige, gray, and navy. Don’t let the bathroom’s vintage brass fixtures fool you – the rainfall showerheads are as up-to-date as they come.

If you like steam rooms, you’ll love the Finnish Rock Sauna, Russian Steam Room, and Roman Bath at the Seawater Spa, which offers Thalasso therapies. The indoor-outdoor seawater pool is a draw, too, as are the five dining-and-drinking options, including a sibling to Manhattan’s renowned Scarpetta.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 11 of 39 hotels in Montauk

Booking.com Rating: 8.6 out of 10

Pros: Gurney’s is one of a few luxury hotels in the area, offering an upscale alternative to many of the renovated motels along this stretch coastline that charge a similar pricepoint for less of a resort feel. Also, the Seawater Spa offers bridal services, so destination weddings are easy to arrange.

Cons: The standard rooms and bathrooms are tiny for the money, and guests complain that they can be worn out and have climate control problems.

Wequasset Resort and Golf Club – Cape Cod, Massachusetts

caption While “golf club” is in the moniker, Wequasset is equally as renowned for its dining and drinking options.

Cape Cod has a certain captivation that exerts a pull like a magician on a rabbit’s ears. And the 22 historic buildings that comprise Wequasset Resort and Golf Club are Cape Cod incarnate, with beachside rooms and villas replete with plush armchairs, white wicker dining sets, gas fireplaces, and marble bathrooms.

Twenty-Eight Atlantic is not only the resort’s iconic restaurant, but it attracts foodies from all over the Cape. Chef James Hackney’s fluke crudo with salmon roe or his lobster carbonara served on Limoges china, explains why. After, enjoy cocktails under a pergola at LiBAYtion, which features stunning views of the water.

The neighboring par-72, 18-hole Cape Cod National golf course is one of those courses that is always and forever beloved by serious golfers. But for casual players, it’s also one of the prettiest places to play (even if you will tee off into the trees). Four Har-Tu tennis courts provide another option. But don’t forget why you’re here. If you want to get onto the water, Down Cape Charters & Boat Rentals will arrange any kind of kayaking, sailing, or fishing tour or charter.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 1 of 5 hotels in Harwich

Booking.com Rating: 9.3 out of 10

Pros: Stunning Cape Cod scenery with a full slate of resort programming, including a children’s center, supervised splash park, and playground that makes it especially family-friendly.

Cons: The beach and pools are crowded in the summer season, and guests complain about cleanliness and upkeep issues in certain rooms.

Inn by the Sea – Cape Elizabeth, Maine

caption Ecologically friendly, the Inn by the Sea’s property is planted with indigenous flowers and bushes, and includes a natural marshy area that leads to the mile-long Crescent Beach.

Located in Cape Elizabeth, just seven miles north of Portland, Maine, the ecologically friendly Inn by the Sea commands a mile of sand on Crescent Beach that guests access by strolling through lush nature. The entire 61-room and suite property, which is also landscaped with indigenous flowers and bushes, attracts native birds and butterflies and is an Instagram lover’s dream.

Because Crescent Beach is spacious and the property limited, the beach never gets crowded, though there is also a pool. On cooler evenings, it’s also extremely pleasant to sit out on the expansive patios and balconies that rim the rooms and suites, which are decorated with a variety of lush textiles, metallic accents, and marble countertops.

A spa provides ocean-inspired treatments that use seaweed, salts, oils, and marine peptides. Dinner at Sea Glass, one of the best restaurants in the area, is an inventive adventure in seafood, especially if you order the tasting menu. The chef also is a whiz with vegan menus as well as gluten-free, dairy-free, and egg-free dishes.

Trip Advisor Ranking: No ranking of hotels (it may be the only one of its caliber in Cape Elizabeth) but 4.5 stars out of 1,610 reviews

Booking.com Rating: 9.5 out of 10

Pros: There’s plenty to do with regular calendars that provide information on activities ranging from family movie nights to mixology classes. The resort is also pet-friendly.

Cons: While the property provides some activities and games like bocce, it doesn’t offer a ton of recreation. It’s best used as a base to explore Portland and the surrounding area.