The 29 best beaches in the world in 2019, according to travel experts

Sand, sea, and something to sip on are usually standard ingredients for what makes a pretty good beach.

But then there are some beaches that reveal a little something extra and leave a memorable mark on your sand-between-the-toes experience.

Insider spoke to industry experts including tour operators, travel editors, and bloggers to find out where they found the best beaches in the world in 2019.

Their picks include sugary white strips fringing neon blue waters, blustery golden flats where seals laze in the winter sun, and one so tucked away that the only access is by boat or ladders.

Scroll down for mysterious statues, sands that are home to penguins and flamingos (not in the same place), and a beach that was Instagrammed over a million times throughout the year.

Whitehaven Beach, Whitsunday Islands, Australia

caption Perfect blue seas and powdery-white shores, Whitehaven Beach does what it says on the tin. source Rachli Photos / Shutterstock

“To even set foot on the squeaky white silica sand of Whitehaven Beach requires taking a boat from nearby Airlie Beach, and while this isn’t a secret it’s easy enough to find a quiet corner. With giant Goanna lizards for company, dense rainforest, and perfect blue seas, it’s hard to think of a more perfect beach setting,” said Lonely Planet‘s VP of Experience, Tom Hall.

Anakena Beach, Easter Island

caption Moai statues overlooking Anakena Beach on Easter Island. source Shutterstuck/Ragulina

Hall of Lonely Planet said: “There are beaches and there are beaches that feel like they sum up the heartbeat of a place. Anakena feels like the latter: overlooked by moai statues and the supposed site of the first landing by settlers, it’s an essential stop on any visit to this most mysterious of islands.”

Cefalu Beach, Sicily, Italy

caption Cefalu’s beach is on the fringes of the medieval town. source Shutterstock/Anna Lurye

“A beautiful beach backed by one of Sicily’s finest medieval towns, Cefalu has something for everyone and is within easy reach by train of the island’s capital, Palerm,” Hall said.

Mallorca, Spain

caption People are visiting cities (like Mallorca pictured) well known for their great beaches particularly in the shoulder season months. source Shutterstock/Boris Stroujko

Natalie Shalk, Senior Communications Manager at HotelTonight, said of booking trends: “Some of our most searched destinations on HotelTonight for 2019 were cities known for their great beaches such as Mallorca, Maui, Mykonos, and the Florida Keys. These types of destinations tend to be most popular during the winter/shoulder season months when travelers want to head to warm weather destinations to escape the cold.”

Santa Monica Beach, Cape Verde

caption On Cape Verde’s Santa Monica Beach there are chances to spot humpback whales during the spring. source Shutterstock/PietroEb

Reigo Eljas, lastminute.com‘s Country Director UK & Ireland, said: “Santa Monica Beach is a 22km stretch of unmistakable beauty and a corner of paradise in Cape Verde. The vastness and secluded nature of the white sandy beach feels untouched by tourists.”

He said: “Visitors can often find they have whole stretches of the beach to themselves leaving them in awe of the red rocky surroundings and crashing waves. In spring, there is the chance to spot North Atlantic humpback whales as they come to the oceans of Cape Verde.”

Amanpulo Beach, Philippines

caption Probably the whitest beach sands in the world according to Philippe Kjellgren, founder of PK’s List. source Shutterstock/Alessio Biribicchi Photography

Philippe Kjellgren, founder of PK’s List travel app and expert advisory service, said that Amanpulo Beach in the Philippines is probably the whitest beach in the world.

If that’s not a reason to immediately pack up and go, then we don’t know what is.

Patong, Thailand

caption Catch a boat ride from Patong Beach for spectacular coastline views. source John_Walker/Shutterstock

Sophie Gough, Senior Director of KAYAK Europe, said: “There’s always something new happening on lively Patong Beach but, don’t miss out on a trip to its trending neighbor, Freedom Beach. Catch a quick long-tail boat ride from anywhere on Patong Beach and enjoy coastline views, before basking on this golden arc of sand. Remember to barter with boat vendors to keep the price down, pack some snacks, and load up on sunscreen.”

Volunteer Point, Falkland Islands

caption Penguins play on this beach at Volunteer Point in the Falkland Islands. source Shutterstock/kwest

Travel blogger Dan from self-titled blog Dan Flying Solo said: “When I set my eyes on the beach of Volunteer Point in the Falkland Islands this year I thought I must be dreaming. I haven’t seen an inlet infused with that many hues of blue since I flew over world-famous Whitehaven Beach in Australia. Sure, this isn’t a beach you come to for a dip, instead you are greeted by King Penguin colonies, dolphins playing in the surf, and if you are lucky, whales in the distance during the right season.”

Dan rightly pointed out that beaches aren’t all about piña coladas and sunbathing, as some beaches are perfect for witnessing nature at play.

He said: “As an insider tip, the best way to see this beach is by jumping on a helicopter flight with local pilot Tom. Nothing will ever feel as good as seeing penguins wondering along the silver sands from above!”

Cala Gracioneta, Ibiza, Spain

caption Break from the hedonism of San Antonio’s Sunset Strip and come back down to earth in the cove of Cala Gracioneta. source Shutterstock/Pawel Kazmierczak

Melinda Stevens, Editor-in-Chief of Condé Nast Traveller, chose “the little cove of Cala Gracioneta and Playa de s’Estanyol on Ibiza.”

“Not because of the sand or the sea so much as the beach side chiringuitos here – this literally magnetic island has a rebooted ruralism that’s putting organic local ingredients on the plate.

“Fragranced by woodsmoke, live music in the mix … these are grown-up versions of the bars that set the whole scene going in the 1980s.”

Tahiti, French Polynesia

caption More than just a romantic cliché, Tahiti has a lot of culture to discover. source Shutterstock/vladimir3d

Condé Nast Traveller’s Stevens said: “It’s long been a romantic cliché, but the narrative is changing in places such as Matira beach on Bora Bora and Nuketepipi atoll, with new hotels and local stories.”

Gough at KAYAK Europe said of Tahiti: “Yes it’s paradise, but if you enjoy shopping, to get the best from this beach you should still start your days early. Stores tend to close early – and fresh goods sell out fast – so be sure to get there in the morning to stock up. Don’t miss visiting both the Museum of Tahiti and Her Islands (which will give you a look at Polynesian culture) and Musee Gauguin, a tribute to the French artist.”

Calgary Bay, Isle of Mull, Scotland

caption Take a blustery walk along Calgary Bay, Isle of Mull, Scotland. source Shutterstock/Spumador

Hall of Lonely Planet said: “The broad arc of golden sand on the northwest coast of the Isle of Mull rewards the effort to get here. It’s a perfect place for a blustery walk, opportunistic picnic or even a quick paddle.”

He recommended: “Come in May or September for the best combination of longer days and fewer midges, even if the sea breeze generally takes care of the latter.”

Pampelonne Beach, St Tropez, France

caption Hide behind giant sunnies and people-watch on Pampelonne’s Beach. source Shutterstock/lukaszimilena

Stevens from Condé Nast Traveller said this is the perfect beach “for people-watching while drinking endless rosé piscines.”

“La Réserve’s new beach club on Pampelonne is an unimpeachable alignment of water, sand, and parasol shade,” she said.

St Barths

caption Even though St Barths radiates glamour, the beaches are down to earth and democratic. source Shutterstock/Sean Pavone

Stevens also loves “the perfect, secluded arc of Flamands, one of the finest places to unfurl your beach towel on.

“The Caribbean island has been reborn after the devastation wreaked by Hurricane Irma in 2017 – Eden Rock’s the latest hotel to re-emerge,” she said.

“Despite its glam reputation though, the island’s beaches are down to earth and democratic and worth crossing the Atlantic for.”

Kangaroo Island, Australia

caption Emu Bay is just as beautiful at night under the star-studded canopy of the Milky Way. source Shutterstock/Matt Deakin

“The untrammeled white sands of Emu Bay and D’Estrees Bay [is] pristine enough to compete with Whitehaven Beach, on a true wilderness island where you can camp on the sands and get dizzy watching the Milky Way kaleidoscope overhead,” Stevens said.

Mwnt Beach, Wales

caption Mwnt Beach in west Wales delivers dramatic coastal cliffs without the Cornwall crowds. source Shutterstock/Sue Burton PhotographyLtd

Stevens said: “[This is] one of our favourite staycations – the higgle-piggle coves and dragon’s caves along the Ceredigion coastal path, such as the one at Mwnt, are as dramatic as those in Cornwall but have far less commotion.”

Sanur Beach, Bali, Indonesia

caption Sanur Beach in Bali is outside the island’s capital and where travelers can find colourful fishing boats dotting the coastline. source Shutterstock/Marius Dobilas

Gough at KAYAK Europe said: “Just outside the island capital of Denpasar is the seaside village of Sanur. Calmer and greener than the city, this charming town is a place to visit galleries, ride a bike, and take photographs of the colourful fishing boats dotting the coastline.”

Turks and Caicos

caption Spend a lazy day on the beach with some of the local islanders in Little Water Cay. source Shutterstock/BlueOrange Studio

“Want to lay out on the beach with a few of your closest – and greenest – friends? Little Water Cay is known as Iguana Island, as it’s the natural habitat of the endangered Turks and Caicos Rock Iguana,” Gough said. “Explore several different habitats and enjoy the natural beauty of the island.”

Maui, Hawaii, US

caption Maui’s Road to Hana has some incredible stops along the way, like Black Sand Beach. source Shutterstock/Adam Springer

“You might hear a lot about ‘Maui time.’ The island has a relaxed, no-rush vibe so that means expect for things to take a bit longer than they would on the mainland,” Gough said.

“The Road to Hana is famous, and a must-stop location is the Garden of Eden. While admission comes with a price tag (£12/$16), you’ll get 26 acres of lush trails including Keopuka Rock Overlook, a 100-year old mango tree, local art gallery, and more.”

Maspalomas, Gran Canaria, Spain

caption Although Maspalomas is a coastal resort known for dancing until dawn, take time to climb the sand dunes for a unique beachscape. source Shutterstock/Valery Bareta

For lively restaurants and bar-hopping, Maspalomas is a popular destination. It offers more than just €2 ($2.22) pints, though, as Maspalomas is also home to 400 hectares of protected sand dunes.

Gough said: “Maspalomas is all about sun-splashed fun and dancing until dawn. But for something different watch a film at the Moonlight Cinema, coined as the only permanent outdoor cinema in Europe. The experience lives up to its romantic name, with comfy sofas, cocktails, and wood-fired pizzas under the stars. The Faro de Maspalomas bus terminus is just a few steps away, as a major transport hub for popular bus routes.”

The Maldives

caption The Maldives is a best beach pick for two of our experts. source Shutterstock/LedyX

Melanie Lieberman, Travel Editor at The Points Guy, said: “Just generally, we always love a beach in the Maldives, especially because there are so many ways to use points for an unforgettable luxury stay, including the new JW Marriott Maldives, Waldorf Astoria Hilton Maldives Ithaafushi, and the Saii Lagoon Maldives, a Curio Collection resort. Really, you can’t pick a bad beach here.”

Gough also chose to include the Maldives as place for the best beaches in 2019. She said: “Romantic and adventurous, the Maldives is the perfect couples escape. Spend the day on a dive experiencing the underwater ecosystem then enjoy a sunset dinner sampling local food like boshi mashuni (banana flower salad) or garudhiya (fish soup).”

Jamaica

caption Although the beaches in Jamaica are gorgeous, explore some of the island’s natural beauty like YS Falls. source Shutterstock/SaltySnow Photography

Gough said: “While most of your time in Jamaica will likely be spent on your resort and the glorious beaches the island has to offer, why not branch out and see some of the island’s natural beauty. Book an excursion to YS Waterfalls where you’ll find the falls, a spring pool, and relaxing gardens.”

Cozumel, Mexico

caption A Cozumel Beach tip is to pop a pair of water shoes into your bag as some swimming areas are close to the corals. source Shutterstock/DiegoMariottini

“Whilst glorious sandy beaches await in Cozumel, it is advisable to pack water shoes for swimming as some of the top areas for a swim are close to coral formations,” Gough said.

“When not relaxing at the beach, a visit to the San Gervasio ruins is a must. Check out this former ancient Mayan shrine, dedicated to the Mayan goddess Ixchel, and walk among history.”

Taghazout Beach, Morocco

caption Taghazout serves consistently great point breaks which has attracted a surfing community. source Shutterstock/Jacques VANNI

Stevens said: “Surfers always lead the way. The red sands and pebbles on Morocco’s west coast have that tousle-haired, driftwood-bar hippie haze and some consistently great point breaks. As if the Marrakech Express never stopped running.”

Balos Beach, Crete

caption A beach that makes you work for it, Balos beach is only reachable by boat or hiking. source Shutterstock/Dziewul

Lieberman from The Points Guy said: “We love a beach you have to work for, which is why we’re crazy about Balos beach on Crete. It’s only accessible by boat or by hiking, and at low tide you can explore sandbars and small tidal pools.”

Monuments Beach, Los Cabos, Mexico

caption The El Arco rock formation in Los Cabos, Mexico source Shutterstock/karamysh

“My personal favorite beach from 2019 was Monuments Beach in Los Cabos, Mexico,” Lieberman said. “It is a beautiful, rocky little alcove from which you can easily see one of the most iconic rock formations on Earth, El Arco and whale watch from your chaise lounge.”

Aruba

caption Flamingo Beach in Aruba is where you can get up close and personal with the birds. source Shutterstock/Natalia Barsukova

Did you know there’s a private beach in Aruba owned by Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino where flamingos roam free? It’s called Flamingo Beach.

Gough said of Aruba: “After days spent on the island’s beaches, head indoors for the afternoon to the Aloe Museum. You can learn all the health benefits of aloe vera, plus visit the gift shop for locally made aloe products.”

Bondi Beach, Australia

caption Bondi Beach is the most Instagrammed beach in 2019. source Shutterstock

According to a data report from Holidu, Bondi Beach, Australia was hashtagged 1,524,424 times in 2019. That is apparently an increase of 26.04% from the previous year – so it’s surely worth a visit.

Winterton Beach, Norfolk, UK

caption Seals can often be spotted lounging in the winter sun on Winterton Beach, Norfolk. source Shutterstock/Electric Egg

Travel company Secret Escapes lists Winterton Beach in Norfolk, UK as one the country’s top six hidden beaches.

Its reasons? There are some incredible walks starting from this beach, and a café which welcomes hikers with a rewarding slab of cake after they’ve whipped up an appetite.

Winterton Beach also supports a plethora of wildlife from grey seals, adders, natterjack toads, and the UK’s largest colony of terns (a type of seabird).

Baia do Sancho, Brazil

caption Baia do Sancho is only accessible by boat or clambering down a series of ladders. source Shutterstock/Luciano Albano

Consistently voted as one of the best beaches in the world, Baia do Sancho in Brazil has been voted number one again for TripAdvisor’s Travellers Choice award in 2019. A UNESCO Natural World Heritage Site, travelers making their way to this beach have the choice to arrive by boat or tackling steps and ladders down to this piece of paradise.

